Duo arrested in Ajman, UAE on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’

The men, of Arab nationality, were arrested after a tip-off from people living in the emirate regarding ‘black magic rituals.’ (Twitter: @ajmanpoliceghq)
The men, of Arab nationality, were arrested after a tip-off from people living in the emirate regarding ‘black magic rituals.’ (Twitter: @ajmanpoliceghq)
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

  • People living in the emirate said the men were charging to use “black magic rituals” to solve problems
LONDON: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of witchcraft and sorcery in the UAE, Ajman police said on Wednesday.

The men, of Arab nationality, were arrested after a tip-off from people living in the emirate, who said the men were charging them to use “black magic rituals” to solve problems, local media said.

Ahmed Saeed Al-Nuaimi, criminal investigations director of Ajman Police, said the information provided was confirmed by his department and an undercover team was sent to apprehend the duo.

The officers contacted the suspects, agreed to pay AED10,000 ($2,722) for their services and met them at a hotel.

After the two men performed their acts, the meeting was raided, after which the suspects confessed to their crimes.

Their case has been forwarded to Public Prosecution, according to reports.

Egyptian woman raises $1m for charity by selling Vodafone top-up card

Egyptian woman raises $1m for charity by selling Vodafone top-up card
  • Anonymous woman starts bidding war for top-up phone card toward end of Ramadan
  • Mersal Foundation dedicated to caring for premature babies
LONDON: A young Egyptian woman has sparked an online donation frenzy for a charity dedicated to caring for premature babies by starting a bidding war for a Vodafone Egypt top-up card.

Around $1 million were raised for the charity after a donation craze sparked toward the end of Ramadan on Sunday.

“I want to donate to the premature babies you take care of, but I don’t have money. I only have an unused top-up card and I want to donate it,” an anonymous woman texted the Mersal Foundation, which has supported Egyptian families unable to cover their medical bills. 

The woman said she would exchange the top-up card, which held 10 Egyptian pounds ($0.54) of credit, in return for payment to the charity.

Mersal Foundation founder and CEO Heba Rashed pounced on the opportunity, announcing an online auction for the card, asking Egyptians and corporations to bid for it.

The campaign quickly started trending on Twitter under the hashtag “The_Most_Expensive_Top-up_Card_In_Egypt.”

Days before the campaign kicked off, Rashed had posted online that she was frustrated by how the foundation was struggling to attract donations. 

It does not pay for commercials, relying entirely on social media and word of mouth to solicit support.

Vodafone Egypt saw the campaign taking off online and promised to match the total donations by the end of the day, which are estimated to have reached $1 million.

“I was extremely happy to see the donations hit Mersal’s account. I wanted the young woman to feel happy regardless of how much she donated,” Rashed told the BBC. “I expected the auction to yield a few thousand pounds, but the result was astonishing.”

Rashed intends to use the cash to buy 17 more incubators for premature babies and open new medical units across the country.

Egypt’s infant mortality rate was 17 per 1,000 births in 2020, placing it 137th in the world. Slovenia, at the top of the ranking, had just 1.7 deaths per 1,000 live births.

In 2021, the Mersal Foundation covered the costs for 962 babies to be given 10,130 nights in incubators. Each night in an incubator costs the charity some $140.

The foundation has four offices, employing 200 people. The BBC said the charity played a “crucial role” during the coronavirus pandemic, when many families with premature babies were struggling to find intensive care beds at government hospitals due to the overload of COVID-19 patients.

The foundation uses private hospitals to treat premature babies. Rashed’s Facebook page is flooded with online appeals for donations from young families who urgently need care.

Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran is a first in captivity

Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran is a first in captivity
  • ‘Iran,’ one of only a dozen cheetahs found in the country, delivered three ‘healthy’ cubs by C-section
TEHRAN: An Asiatic cheetah gave birth to three “healthy” cubs in Iran, the head of the environment department said Sunday, calling it a first in captivity for the endangered species.

“Iran,” one of only a dozen cheetahs found in the Islamic republic, delivered three “healthy” cubs by C-section, Ali Salajegheh told IRNA news agency.

“This is the first birth of an Asiatic cheetah in captivity,” he said.

“By preserving these cubs, we can increase the cheetah population in captivity and then in semi-captivity,” Salajegheh added.

The cubs were born in the Touran Wildlife Refuge in the Semnan province east of Tehran, where the mother and her babies are being monitored in intensive care.

The world’s fastest land animal, capable of reaching speeds of 120 km per hour, cheetahs once stalked habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal and beyond

They are still found in parts of southern Africa, but have practically disappeared from North Africa and Asia.

Iran is one of the last countries in the world where the Asiatic cheetahs live in the wild and began a United Nations-supported protection program in 2001.

The subspecies “Acinonyx jubatus venaticus,” commonly known as the Asiatic cheetah, is critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In January Deputy Environment minister Hassan Akbari said Iran is home to only a dozen Asiatic cheetahs — down from an estimated 100 in 2010.

Their situation “is extremely critical,” Akbari said at the time, adding that the animals have been victims of drought, hunters and car accidents.

Iranian authorities last week ordered the arrest of suspects who beat to death a brown bear in a northern village.

Denouncing a “horrible” act that upset the population, Javad Parvaneh, prosecutor in the village of Namin, ordered an investigation and the arrest of suspects who killed the endangered animal.

The agency said the incident took place in the northwestern Ardabil province.

“The villagers restrained the animal” and they “resorted to inappropriate methods and behaviors by chasing, beating and injuring it,” IRNA said.

Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport

Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport
  • Videos circulating online showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport
  • The airport authority said security officers sounded an alert when they discovered the unexploded shell
JERUSALEM: A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel’s airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.
Videos circulating online showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday.
The airport authority said security officers sounded an alert when they discovered the unexploded shell. At least one person was injured after trying to run on a conveyer belt, it said.
Normal operations resumed after the shell was safely removed a short time later. The family was released after questioning.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 war, and the area saw heavy fighting during that war and another Arab-Israeli war six years later. Areas known to contain unexploded munitions are clearly marked and fenced off.
Israel annexed the strategic plateau in 1981 and today it is a major tourist draw, with wineries, popular hiking spots and a small ski resort with a short season. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced plans to boost Israeli settlement in the territory in December.
The Trump administration broke with decades of American policy to recognize Israel’s claim to the Golan, making the United States the only country to do so.
Israel says it needs the Golan, which has soaring views over Lebanon and Syria, for its security. Syria has long insisted the entire territory be returned to it in any peace deal.

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
  • The bees were the first of two shipments ordered by Alaska beekeeper Sarah McElrea from a distributor in California
  • The bees were to be used to pollinate apple orchards and nurseries in Alaska, where they are not native
DUBAI: About 5 million honeybees bound for Alaska last weekend got waylaid when Delta Air Lines routed them through Atlanta.
Most of the bees died after being left for hours in crates on the ground during hot weather.
The bees were the first of two shipments ordered by Alaska beekeeper Sarah McElrea from a distributor in California. The bees were to be used to pollinate apple orchards and nurseries in Alaska, where they are not native.
But the bees were bumped from their original route to Anchorage, Alaska, and instead put on a flight to Atlanta, where they were to be transferred to an Anchorage-bound plane, according to Alaska Public Media.
McElrea said she worried when the 800-pound shipment didn’t arrive in Atlanta in time to make the connecting flight. The next day, she said, Delta told her some bees had escaped, so airline workers put the crates holding the bees outside.
In a panic, McElrea reached a beekeeper in Atlanta, who rushed to the airport and discovered that most of the bees had died from the heat, according to McElrea.
Delta called it an “unfortunate situation.”
In an emailed statement, Delta spokeswoman Catherine Morrow told The Associated Press on Friday that that the airline “was made aware of the shipment situation ... and quickly engaged the appropriate internal teams to assess the situation. We have taken immediate action to implement new measures to ensure events of this nature do not occur in the future.”
Morrow said Delta apologized to McElrea. The airline declined to make anyone available for an interview.
The beekeeper in Atlanta, Edward Morgan, called more than a dozen people to go to the airport and try to save any bees that were still alive.
“This is a disaster,” Gina Galucci of the Georgia Beekeepers Association told Atlanta broadcaster WABE. “We did mobilize very, very quickly. We did that because we know they’re going to die.”
McElrea, who runs a business called Sarah’s Alaska Honey, told The New York Times that she had received previous shipments of honeybees on Delta from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage via Seattle many times. The airline told her that last weekend’s shipment didn’t fit on the plane, so they were rerouted through Atlanta.
McElrea said her supplier in California will replace the shipment, which was worth about $48,000. She said she is hoping Delta provides some help, although she acknowledged that shipping live animals carries risk.

UK lawmaker from Johnson’s party suspended in porn in parliament case

UK lawmaker from Johnson’s party suspended in porn in parliament case
  • Neil Parish, a Conservative member of parliament since 2010, was suspended from the parliamentary party
  • Johnson said on Thursday that watching pornography would be unacceptable in any workplace
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suspended a lawmaker as it looks into reports that a member of the party watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber.
Neil Parish, a Conservative member of parliament since 2010, was suspended from the parliamentary party after reporting himself to a standards committee in parliament, said a spokesperson for the party’s chief whip, who oversees discipline.
“Having spoken to the chief whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons,” the spokesperson said.
“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”
Johnson said on Thursday that watching pornography would be unacceptable in any workplace.
The outcry comes at a time when Johnson and his party are under pressure over parties held at his Downing Street office and residence when the country was under strict lockdown rules.
Johnson is facing an investigation over whether he lied to parliament about those parties.
The issue of sexism in parliament also came to the fore recently after a newspaper published an article in which an anonymous Conservative lawmaker claimed the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, Angela Rayner, sought to distract Johnson in parliament by crossing and uncrossing her legs.
Johnson has criticized the comments as misogyny. Rayner said she was “crestfallen.”

