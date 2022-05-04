Investment, sustainability on the agenda of international education conference in Riyadh

RIYADH: An international education conference will kick off in Riyadh on Sunday with one of its main aims being boosting investment into the Kingdom’s educational sector, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
The International Conference and Exhibition for Education (ICEE 2022), organized by the Ministry of Education and which runs until May 11, will be held under the theme of “Education in Times of Crises: Opportunities and Challenges.”
As well as discussing incentives for investment into the sector and solutions to overcome crises and challenges facing education as a whole, improving the Kingdom’s institutions to reach international standards and indicators will also be on the agenda.
The conference will be attended by 110 local and 152 international exhibitors, according to SPA, in addition to several local and global educational institutions, universities and international education centers, as well as officials from the Ministry of Education, heads of public and private universities and their employees, and education experts from across the world.
ICEE 2022 will include many sessions and workshops during which more than 130 working papers will be presented.
Main sessions will see the education ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE in attendance, as well as Dr. Kemi Saavedra, director of education at the World Bank, who will be discussing educational policies in light of crises and how to deal with the challenges of epidemics to ensure the sustainability of the educational process.
Ahmed Al-Nashwan, chairman of the conference’s scientific committee told Arab News earlier this week that the conference would focus on “urgent issues in education, presenting opportunities for developing education, and exchanging expertise and experiences that reflect the desire for global competitiveness,”