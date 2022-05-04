Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay

You are here

Philippine security forces are on constant alert against terror threats. (File/AFP)
  • Suspect had links with regional affiliate of Daesh, police say
  • Arrest warrant for suspect issued in relation to 2011 murder case
MANILA: Philippine police said on Wednesday they had arrested a suspected Daesh recruiter and firearms supplier in southern Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Salikala, was seized during a raid by security forces in the municipality of Tungawan on Tuesday.

Police described him as “an ISIS-inspired supporter,” using another term for the terror group Daesh.

A warrant for Salikala’s arrest had been issued in relation to a 2011 murder case.

“He was also monitored recruiting both male and female individuals to be part of the IS/Daesh in Siocon,” police said in a statement.

According to police, Salikala had transported “undetermined numbers of high-powered firearms” from the municipality of Alicia in Zamboanga Sibugay to undisclosed locations in Siocon municipality, in neighboring Zamboanga del Norte province.

Ramboanga Sibugay police spokesperson Maj. Shellamie Chang told Arab News the suspect and some members of his family based in Zamboanga del Norte were supporters of Salahuddin Hassan of Dawlah Islamiya — also known as the Maute group — a militant organization in the southern Philippines that pledged allegiance to the Daesh in 2015.

“They are recruiting members of Daesh” Chang said. “They are connected to someone in Manila and, accordingly, the family is working together.”

The Maute group was decimated when the Philippines military stepped up a crackdown on Daesh affiliates in 2018. However, two years later, Hassan was designated leader of Daesh militants in the region.

He was killed by security forces in 2021.

  • Severe type of acute hepatitis identified in 169 children in 11 countries
  • 3 out of 4 deaths globally have been reported in Indonesia
JAKARTA: Indonesian officials are investigating a mystery outbreak of liver disease in children, the health ministry said on Wednesday, after the first deaths were confirmed in the country.

The World Health Organization has been warning of a severe type of acute hepatitis of unknown cause and origin identified in at least 169 children, aged between one month and 16 years, in 11 countries as of late April.

The children have required care at specialist pediatric liver units, and some have had liver transplantation.

Prior to signs of liver inflammation, they have experienced nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Indonesia’s Health Ministry said this week that three children had died in a hospital in the capital Jakarta after displaying some of the symptoms, raising the global death toll to at least four.

“We’re still in the process with the Jakarta Health Agency, the samples are still undergoing further investigation,” ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told Arab News.

“We suspect this to be severe cases of acute hepatitis. One sample has a high probability, the other two are still being examined.”

The disease is not associated with hepatitis viruses A to E — typical infectious causes of the disease.

The ministry has requested that parents immediately take their children to hospital if they display any of the known symptoms.

The outbreak may be related to COVID-19, according to Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at Griffith University, in Australia.

“A potential cause of this emergence of hepatitis has been linked to the existence of a new variant, or maybe a new sub-variant of (the virus) that caused COVID-19,” he told Arab News.

“But this is something we still have to wait for (to confirm).”

The child deaths, he added, were a signal that the mystery outbreak was “serious” and the actual number of cases in Indonesia and around the world was likely to be much higher than reported.

He said: “Amid the limitations of our detection systems, I can say that it is an iceberg phenomenon.”

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
  • Flurry of attacks comes as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9
  • Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped its forces thwart Russia’s initial drive to seize Kyiv
LVIV: Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia pounded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports, a crucial source of revenue.
Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor. But a Russian official denied Moscow’s troops were storming the plant, as Ukrainian commanders claimed a day earlier.
The Russian military said Wednesday it used sea- and air-launched missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots.
The flurry of attacks comes as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, marking the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany. The world is watching for whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to declare a victory or expand what he calls a “special military operation.”
A declaration of all-out war would allow Putin to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to make up for significant troop losses.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the speculation as “nonsense.”
As areas across Ukraine came under renewed attack, Belarus, which Russia used as a staging ground for its invasion, announced military exercises starting Wednesday. A top Ukrainian official said the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.
The attacks on rail infrastructure were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons.”
Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped its forces thwart Russia’s initial drive to seize Kyiv and seems certain to play a central role in the growing battle for the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Moscow now says is its main objective.
Ukraine has urged the West to ramp up the supply of weapons ahead of that potentially decisive clash. Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, which had been slow at first to help arm Ukraine, said his government is considering supplying howitzers, in addition to Gepard anti-aircraft guns and other equipment it has agreed to send.
The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, which lies in the Donbas, said Russian attacks left 21 people dead on Tuesday, the highest number of known fatalities since April 8, when a missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk killed at least 59.
In addition to supplying weapons to Ukraine, Europe and the US have sought to punish Moscow with sanctions. The EU’s top official called on the 27-nation bloc on Wednesday to ban Russian oil imports.
“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
The proposals need unanimous approval from EU countries and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Hungary and Slovakia have already said they won’t take part in any oil sanctions. They could be granted an exemption.
The EU has also started talking about a possible embargo on Russian natural gas. The bloc has already approved a cut-off of Russian coal.
Russia’s economy, including funding for its military, is heavily dependent on oil and natural gas exports.
Von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.
On Tuesday, in one of the most crucial battles of the war, Ukrainian fighters said Russian forces began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol. But the Kremlin said that was not true.
“There is no assault. We see that there are cases of escalation due to the fact that the militants take up the firing positions. These attempts are being suppressed very quickly,” Peskov said.
Over the weekend, more than 100 people — including women, the elderly and 17 children — were evacuated from the plant during a cease-fire in an operation overseen by the UN and the Red Cross. But the attacks on the plant soon resumed, and no further evacuations were organized.
It was unclear how many Ukrainian fighters were still inside, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded. A few hundred civilians also remained there, the Ukrainian side said.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that Russian forces were targeting the plant with heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft, warships and “heavy bombs that pierce concrete 3 to 5 meters thick.”
“Our brave guys are defending this fortress, but it is very difficult,” he said.
His claims could not be independently verified, and he said he had lost contact with the fighters at Azovstal.
“Unfortunately, today the connection with the guys in order to understand what is happening there, whether they are safe or not, disappeared,” Boychenko said.
Mariupol, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverized most of the city in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little or no food, water, medicine or heat.
The city’s fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.

Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol

Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol
  • Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television there were ongoing ‘works’ in the city, as if the Russians were preparing for something
  • Russians celebrate Victory Day every year on May 9 with military parades and public events commemorating the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Germany
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of planning to hold a military parade in the captured city of Mariupol on May 9 to celebrate victory over the Nazis in World War II.
Kyiv said an official from Russia’s presidential administration had arrived in the strategic southern port city, which has been largely destroyed in Russia’s more than two-month invasion of Ukraine, to oversee plans for the Victory Day Parade.
“Mariupol will become a center of ‘celebration’,” Ukraine’s military intelligence said in a statement on social media.
“The central streets of the city are urgently being cleaned of debris, bodies and unexploded ordnance.”
Mariupol is one of the most battered cities in Ukraine. A group of Ukrainian forces are still holding out in its Azovstal steel plant.
“A large-scale propaganda campaign is under way. Russians will be shown stories about the ‘joy’ of locals on meeting the occupiers,” it said.
Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko later told Ukrainian television there were ongoing “works” in the city, as if the Russians were preparing for something.
“They are removing signs of the crimes they have committed,” he said.
The Ukrainian military on Tuesday said Russian troops had launched an offensive to rout troops inside Azovstal shortly after the United Nations and Red Cross confirmed the evacuation of more than 100 civilians from the site.
The Kremlin denied Russia was storming the plant on Wednesday, but Boichenko said there was “heavy fighting” there and that city officials had “lost contact” with the troops inside with no way of knowing “what’s going on, whether they are safe or not.”
In a briefing on the army’s plan for May 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made no mention of a celebratory march in Mariupol.
He said parades would take place in 28 cities, involving some 65,000 people, 2,400 pieces of military hardware and more than 400 aircraft.
Russians celebrate Victory Day every year on May 9 with military parades and public events commemorating the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Moscow has said the aim of its massive invasion was to “de-militarise” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Norman Mineta, 1st Japanese-American member of US cabinet, dies

Norman Mineta, 1st Japanese-American member of US cabinet, dies
  • Born in San Jose, California, on Nov. 12, 1931, Mineta was forced to live in a Japanese internment camp in Wyoming for about three years during World War II
WASHINGTON: Norman Mineta, the first Japanese-American appointed to a US cabinet position, died Tuesday of heart failure at his home in Maryland. He was 90.

Born in San Jose, California, on Nov. 12, 1931, Mineta was forced to live in a Japanese internment camp in Wyoming for about three years during World War II.

After his university graduation, he served in the Army and was elected to the San Jose City Council in 1967. He then became the city’s mayor, serving for four years from 1971.

As a member of the US House of Representatives from 1975 to 1995, Mineta worked to restore the honor of Japanese-Americans, who were sent to internment camps during the war.

His efforts led to the signing by then President Ronald Reagan of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 and the US government’s apology and compensation for them.

Mineta was appointed as secretary of commerce in the late administration of Democratic President Bill Clinton and as secretary of transportation in the subsequent administration of Republican President George W. Bush.

In the wake of the September 2001 terrorist attacks, Mineta ordered the immediate grounding of approximately 4,600 commercial aircraft in US airspace. On the other hand, he was firmly opposed to discriminatory policies against Muslims.

In December 2006, after leaving office, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

Patriarch Kirill, loyal Kremlin cleric facing sanctions

Patriarch Kirill, loyal Kremlin cleric facing sanctions
  • A key pillar of Putin’s ruling apparatus, the 75-year-old Kirill has championed conservative religious values and buttressed the Kremlin’s authoritarian tendencies
  • In recent weeks he has backed Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, calling on supporters to rally to fight Moscow’s ‘external and internal enemies’
MOSCOW: Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church now facing European sanctions over Ukraine, is a fervent supporter of President Vladimir Putin who once described his rule as a “miracle.”
A key pillar of Putin’s ruling apparatus, the 75-year-old Kirill has championed conservative religious values and buttressed the Kremlin’s authoritarian tendencies by denouncing opposition protests.
In recent weeks he has backed Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, calling on supporters to rally to fight Moscow’s “external and internal enemies.”
In February he spoke of a struggle against the “forces of evil” opposed to the historic “unity” between Russia and Ukraine.
His comments have drawn a rebuke from Pope Francis, who told Kirill in a video meeting in March that religious leaders “must not use the language of politics, but the language of Jesus.”
Francis later announced that a meeting of the two men set for Jerusalem in June had been scrapped.
The European Commission has now proposed putting Kirill on a new list of 58 individuals sanctioned over Russia’s military action in Ukraine, according to a document seen by AFP.
Kirill’s support for Putin has been unwavering since he ascended to the country’s holiest office in 2009.
In 2012 Kirill described Putin’s rule as a “miracle of God” that ended the economic turmoil of the 1990s following the disintegration of the Soviet Union.
“You, Vladimir Vladimirovich, personally played a massive role in correcting this crooked twist of our history,” he said using the president’s patronymic.
Kirill, along with Putin and several other prominent figures in the ruling elite, hail from Russia’s former imperial capital Saint Petersburg.
Unlike his grandfather, a priest exiled for three decades to Stalinist labor camps, Kirill, born in 1946, quickly rose through the church ranks, becoming head of external relations and eventually gaining his own television show focusing on religious ideas.
The program had already made Kirill a household name when he took over as patriarch, a role in which he oversees the religious life of more than 110 million followers.
On television, he had proposed an ambitious plan for overhauling the image of the Church, which stagnated during the state-mandated atheism of the Soviet Union, and for expanding its presence in state institutions, such as schools and the army.
As patriarch, he made that vision a reality.
Kirill cemented Orthodox values in everyday life, culminating in a reference to God in a new constitution passed in 2020 — a set of laws that allowed Putin to potentially stay in power until 2036.
He has been a leading voice in support of Russia’s growing conservatism, denouncing the idea of same-sex marriage and declaring homosexuality a sin.
The Church under Kirill has also welcomed moves against religious minorities in Russia. When lawmakers banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, a Church spokesman described the group as a “totalitarian sect” that wanted to “destroy the psyche of people, destroy families.”
Kirill’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, decorated with ornate iconography and topped with massive golden onion domes, sits adjacent to the imposing red walls of the Kremlin, forming an axis of church and state power in the center of Moscow.
From here he regularly presides over lavish state functions attended by Putin and Russia’s political elite.
It was also the site, in 2012, of the definitive punk protest led by Pussy Riot, in which the all-female group chided Kirill saying the patriarch “believes” in Putin.
Kirill described the balaclava-clad women’s performance as “blasphemous” and Pussy Riot members have in the years since been repeatedly arrested and jailed.
The patriarch has long been surrounded by rumors of links to the Soviet-era KGB — where Putin also worked — and allegations of a lavish lifestyle.
In 2012 Russian bloggers spotted a photo in which a watch worth more than $30,000 appeared airbrushed off the holy leader’s wrist, but its reflection was visible on the table.

