An unforgettable Eid staycation at Erth Abu Dhabi & Remal Hotel

Heritage-infused hotels Erth Abu Dhabi and Remal Hotel in Al-Ruwais are inviting families and friends to join them for a special and heartwarming Eid staycation. Providing a fully immersive journey through the most treasured flavors, music, aromas and customs of the UAE, the comfortable rooms and state-of-the-art facilities promise to provide plenty to delight every member of the family.

Erth, Abu Dhabi’s treasured destination of Emirati hospitality, cuisine and recreation, is treating residents and visitors to an Eid staycation that invites them to discover the true story of the UAE. Located right across the road from the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and nearby to many other key Abu Dhabi landmarks, the recently refurbished hotel provides a vast array of leisure and entertainment options, including countless sports facilities found within the 58,000-square-meter Etizan Fitness complex.

Boasting one of the largest mixed gyms in Abu Dhabi and host to the iconic Zayed Sports Tournament, it offers a comprehensive list of sports and training programs for people of all fitness levels and abilities. Open to residents and guests, the state-of-the-art hub contains an Olympic-sized pool, various outdoor football pitches, plus dedicated amenities for gymnastics, aerobics, squash, padel tennis, tennis, track and field, and children’s play. Indoor sports include football, volleyball, basketball, shooting and jiu-jitsu. Meanwhile, the steam bath and jacuzzi provide the perfect chance to relax and recuperate after all the exciting activities.

Meanwhile, food connoisseurs will be in their element with the vast array of delicious options including Al-Rimal and modern Italian eatery Beetza. Indeed, Al-Rimal, which translates to mean “the sands” in Arabic, specializes in authentic Emirati and Arab culinary specialties, as well as flavors drawn from across the globe. Now, exclusively for Eid, each staycation includes a lavish dinner buffet and a decadent and relaxing breakfast at this family-friendly destination.

Featuring numerous live stations and delectable recipes to delight all tastes, guests are invited to dine outside in the hotel’s beautiful central garden, or within the embrace of the cosy indoor dining space.

Guests staying during Eid are also invited to upgrade their experience with a special Eid brunch, featuring enrapturing family entertainment such as live music, arts and crafts, face painting and a bouncing castle.

Meanwhile, Remal Hotel, located in the heart of Ruwais, has prepared a multitude of magical delights for the Eid holiday season.

Providing a relaxing and refreshing spring break for those who are looking to escape the hectic pace of city life, the boutique four-star hotel offers endless culinary journeys and blissful family moments.