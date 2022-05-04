You are here

Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision

Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision
SAMA, as the bank is known, raised its repo rate and reverse repo rate to 1.75 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively. (Supplied)
Updated 04 May 2022
Taif Albalawi

Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision

Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision
Updated 04 May 2022
Taif Albalawi

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday it increased its main interest rates by 50 basis points, in tandem with the US Federal Reserve’s move to try to tame inflation at multi-decade highs.

SAMA, as the bank is known, raised its repo rate and reverse repo rate to 1.75 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.

“In line with the Saudi Central Bank’s objective of maintaining monetary and financial stability, the Saudi Central Bank has decided to raise the Repurchase Agreement rate by 0.5 percent to 1.75 percent from a previous 1.25 percent, and the Reverse Repurchase Agreement rate by 0.5 percent to 1.25 percent from a previous 0.75 percent,” it said in a statement.

 

 

 

Topics: economy Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) interest rates

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps

Gulf central banks raise rates as Fed hikes by 50 bps
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Gulf central banks hiked their main interest rates on Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve raised its target policy rate by 50 basis points in the face of inflation at highs not seen in decades.
All Gulf countries have their currencies pegged to the US dollar, except Kuwait, which pegs the Kuwaiti dinar to a basket of currencies that includes the dollar.
The central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain raised their key rates by 50 bps. The Central Bank of Kuwait said it increased its discount rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2 percent, in a move less hawkish than the Fed’s.
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) raised its repo rate and reverse repo rates by 50 bps each to 1.75 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.
The CBUAE said its base rate would increase by 50 basis points, which would take it to 2.25 percent, effective from Thursday.
The bank said it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 bps above the base rate.
The Central Bank of Qatar said it would raise, effective on Thursday, its deposit and repo rates by 50 bps to 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively. Its lending rate will increase by 25 bps to 2.75 percent.
The Central Bank of Bahrain said it raised its key policy rate, on its one-week deposit facility, by 50 bps to 1.75 percent, in lockstep with the Fed’s hike.
The CBB also increased its overnight deposit rate and lending rates by 50 bps to 1.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively, and its four-week deposit rate was increased by 75 bps to 2.5 percent.
The Central Bank of Oman — the other member of the Gulf Cooperation Council — is widely expected to follow with a similar move.

Topics: interest rates

FlapKap charts an AI-based roadmap to fund startups

FlapKap charts an AI-based roadmap to fund startups
Updated 04 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri

FlapKap charts an AI-based roadmap to fund startups

FlapKap charts an AI-based roadmap to fund startups
  • Platform helps SMEs to prop up their media spends on the internet
Updated 04 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri

RIYADH: If you thought debt or equity was the only possible way to fund a startup, you would be surprised to learn the ropes of this new-age funding model. It is not the first of its kind in the world, but it is undoubtedly one of it is kind in the region.

Let us first look at the need gap. Scores of e-commerce companies depend on Google and Facebook ads to drive their business. They may have heavily invested funds into their products but may be cash-strapped to promote them online. And that is when FlapKap walks with the roadmap.

Fresh off a $1.2 million seed fund round, Egypt-based fintech startup FlapKap brings to the table an opportunity for small and medium enterprises, and startups to prop up their media spends on the Internet.

FlapKap uses the power of data and artificial intelligence to guide SMEs on which social media sites to spend their advertising dollars and how much to spend on them. It then funds the ad budget of the SME and, in return, takes a small percentage of the sale after the SME recovers its investment. It is flexible. It is undoubtedly a win-win. “We help these companies grow and give them alternative financing options. We basically offer them flexible payment terms for their media spend that match their financial growth needs,” Ahmad Coucha, co-founder and CEO of FlapKap, told Arab News. 

Ahmad coucha, co-founder and CEO of FlapKap

“They buy the media through us and get super flexible payment terms to pay only after liquidating the inventory by selling it to the customers,” he elaborated.

A veteran in the media business and equipped with a master’s degree in economics from Harvard University, Coucha co-founded in 2011 what today is one of the largest digital advertising agencies in the Middle East, Kijamii. After the considerable success of Kijamii, he turned into an evangelist of advertising who now nurtures SMEs and startups.

“I wanted to work on something that is scalable, something that can add to people’s lives, and something that would keep me excited. At the intersection of these three things, FlapKap was born,” said Coucha, who intends to expand in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Africa.

A trained economist, Coucha is pretty confident about his numbers. For him, the growth potential of the Kingdom is 10 times more than Egypt and five times more than the UAE.

“The Kingdom is huge. In a way, it is the biggest prize in the region. We are big fans of what has been happening lately in the Kingdom. It is super encouraging for people like us,” he said.

The company is currently stabilizing its operations by approaching a targeted clientele and building its customer base with successful clients. The idea is to de-risk the model and develop successful case studies with piloting partners.

“We are first movers. We have the responsibility to educate the market. Hence, our strategy is to build these successful case studies with a select number of clients and then aim for the next stage for commercialization,” he said.

Topics: FlapKap SMEs fintech artificial intelligence

US Federal Reserve raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

US Federal Reserve raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

US Federal Reserve raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

US Federal Reserve raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point Wednesday — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come.
The increase in the Fed’s key short-term rate raised it to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago.
The Fed also announced that it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, made up mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing those holdings will have the effect of further raising loan costs throughout the economy.
With prices for food, energy and consumer goods accelerating, the Fed’s goal is to cool spending — and economic growth — by making it more expensive for individuals and businesses to borrow. The central bank hopes that higher costs for mortgages, credit cards and auto loans will slow spending enough to tame inflation yet not so much as to cause a recession.
It will be a delicate balancing act. The Fed has endured widespread criticism that it was too slow to start tightening credit, and many economists are skeptical that it can avoid causing a recession.
Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that further large rate hikes are coming. He said that additional half-point increases in the Fed’s key rate “should be on the table in the next couple of meetings” in June and July.
But Powell also sought to downplay any speculation that the Fed might be considering a rate hike as high as three-quarters of a percentage point.
“A 75-basis-point hike is not something that the committee is actively considering,” he said — a remark that appeared to cause stock indexes to jump. Before he spoke, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen modestly. Less than an hour later, the Dow was up 700-plus points.
At his news conference, Powell stressed his belief that “restoring price stability” — that is, curbing high inflation — is essential to sustaining the economy’s health.
In their statement Wednesday, the central bank’s policymakers noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is worsening inflation pressures by raising oil and food prices. It added that “COVID-related lockdowns in China are likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions,” which could further boost inflation.
Inflation, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, reached 6.6 percent last month, the highest point in four decades. Inflation has been accelerated by a combination of robust consumer spending, chronic supply bottlenecks and sharply higher gas and food prices, exacerbated by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Starting June 1, the Fed said it would allow up to $48 billion in bonds to mature without replacing them, a pace that would reach $95 billion by September. At September’s pace, its balance sheet would shrink by about $1 trillion a year. The balance sheet more than doubled after the pandemic recession hit as the Fed bought trillions in bonds to try to hold down long-term borrowing rates.
Powell has said he wants to quickly raise the Fed’s rate to a level that neither stimulates nor restrains economic growth. Fed officials have suggested that they will reach that point, which the Fed says is about 2.4 percent, by year’s end.
Some economists warn that some of the factors fueling inflation — notably, shortages of supplies and workers — are outside the Fed’s ability to solve.
“The Fed can’t fix supply-side challenges with higher interest rates,’’ said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisers. “Fed tightening doesn’t re-open Chinese factories, increase grain shipments from Ukraine, re-position container ships to where they are needed or hire truckers to move goods.’’
The Fed’s credit tightening is already having some effect on the economy. Sales of existing homes sank 2.7 percent from February to March, reflecting a surge in mortgage rates related, in part, to the Fed’s planned rate hikes. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage has jumped 2 percentage points just since the start of the year, to 5.1 percent.
Yet by most measures, the overall economy remains healthy. This is especially true of the US job market: Hiring is strong, layoffs are few, unemployment is near a five-decade low and the number of job openings has reached a record high.
Powell has pointed to the widespread availability of jobs as evidence that the labor market is tight – “to an unhealthy level” that would tend to fuel inflation. The Fed char is betting that higher rates can reduce those openings, which would presumably slow wage increases and ease inflationary pressures, without triggering mass layoffs.
For now, with hiring robust — the economy has added at least 400,000 jobs for 11 straight months — and employers grappling with labor shortages, wages are rising at a roughly 5 percent annual pace. Those pay raises are driving steady consumer spending despite spiking prices. In March, consumers increased their spending 0.2 percent even after adjusting for inflation.
Even if the Fed’s benchmark rate were to go as high as 2.5 percent by year’s end, Powell said last month, the policymakers may still tighten credit further — to a level that would restrain growth — “if that turns out to be appropriate.”
Financial markets are pricing in a rate as high as 3.6 percent by mid-2023, which would be the highest in 15 years. Shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet will add another layer of uncertainty surrounding how much the Fed’s actions may weaken the economy.
Complicating the Fed’s task is a slowdown in global growth. COVID-19 lockdowns in China are threatening to cause a recession in the world’s second-largest economy. And the European Union is facing higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
What’s more, other central banks around the world are also raising rates, a trend that could further imperil global growth. On Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to raise its key rate for the fourth straight time. The Reserve Bank of Australia increased its rate Tuesday for the first time in 11 years.
And the European Central Bank, which is grappling with slower growth than in the United States or the United Kingdom, may raise rates in July, economists expect.

Topics: Federal Reserve Inflation

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has calculated the risk of a global recession has risen to 34 percent — although it is not yet at a worrying level.

The bank's Recession Probability Indicator increased from 20 percent — which marked the lowest level in its 42-year history.

During the recession of the 1980 and the Global Financial crisis of 2008 the RPI moved above 80 percent before easing down.

The indicator includes 29 select variables with good predictive power across seven different segments: macro, consumer, housing, business, corporate, financial market, and commodity market. 

The bank holds a neutral outlook on commodities because despite outperforming equities by benefiting from high inflation, any future moderation in inflation rates can have a downward effect on commodities. 

Gold, however, will have an overweight outlook because it is a classic hedge on inflation and on the current geopolitical risks.

As for oil, despite the positive outlook it will have for the next twelve months due to possible market shifts into a new supply demand regime, the longer future demand remains uncertain as climate strategy implies change in global energy mix and a shift to deployment of renewables.

 

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) recession economy

Saudi banks embrace digital future with more closure of branches

Saudi banks embrace digital future with more closure of branches
Updated 04 May 2022
Dayan Aboutine

Saudi banks embrace digital future with more closure of branches

Saudi banks embrace digital future with more closure of branches
Updated 04 May 2022
Dayan Aboutine

RIYADH: Saudi banks are betting big on the digital future.

In the first three months of 2022, 13 bank branches and 81 ATMs were closed in a further sign of the growing digitization of the sector, data from the Saudi Central Bank reveals.

The COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Financial Sector Development Program included in Saudi Vision 2030, affected the banking and payment processing industries and led to a wave of digitization that aims to increase cashless transactions.

This year's decline is a continuation of an earlier trend.

The statistics from the central bank, also known as SAMA, show that the number of bank branches declined by 124 — 6 percent of the total — between 2017 and 2021.

ATMs saw a ten percent drop over the same period.

On the other hand, Point of Sale transactions increased 15 percent in terms of sales value in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the final three months of 2021.

The value of sales using mobile phones grew 13.6 percent over the same period, compared to a 3.6 percent growth for cards.

E-commerce sales using Mada cards rose 22 percent in the first quarter of this year.

The quarter-on-quarter rise is in line with the trend over the last four years, which has seen the total value of POS transactions and e-commerce increase by 120 percent and 380 percent, respectively.

Fintech Saudi

SAMA, sought to diversify the financial sector by launching “Fintech Saudi” in April 2018, which visualized Saudi Arabia as a fintech hub in the coming years.

With the pandemic abating, a new crop of fintech companies is heralding the winds of change in the way businesses are run in Saudi Arabia.

From facilitating cashless payments to offering financial data analytics to providing loans, these firms are coming out with simpler and customized alternatives to traditional banking.

According to a Fintech Saudi report, fintech transaction values between 2017 and 2019 increased by over 18 percent year-on-year, reaching over $20 billion in 2019.

With an increasing number of first-generation entrepreneurs competing with large financial institutions, the report stated that the transaction value will surpass $33 billion by 2023.

Additionally, there is also ample room for growth, with the average investment deal size at $2.7 million compared to the global average of $7.3 million, the report revealed.

Also noteworthy is the drastic change in the financial industry, which was earlier governed by a complex set of rules and regulations to ensure monetary safety. Fintech Saudi has tackled the problem by taking the bull by the horns.

The financial authority is now supporting these startups by walking them through the regulations and providing a more straightforward way to obtain an operating license from SAMA.

The result is the Kingdom witnessed a massive jump in venture capital investments in the fintech sector, hitting 16 deals in the first eight months of 2021, totaling $157.2 million. In 2021, it witnessed a 37-percent rise in new fintech launches over the previous year.

Topics: SaudiVision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program Fintech Saudi Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

