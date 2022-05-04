You are here

  • Home
  • How the Russia-Ukraine conflict put climate action and clean energy on the back burner
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

How the Russia-Ukraine conflict put climate action and clean energy on the back burner

UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres warned: ‘Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or kneecap policies to cut fossil fuel use.’ (Getty)
UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres warned: ‘Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or kneecap policies to cut fossil fuel use.’ (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4u8q8

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

How the Russia-Ukraine conflict put climate action and clean energy on the back burner

How the Russia-Ukraine conflict put climate action and clean energy on the back burner
  • Environmental issues take a back seat as the war occupies center stage
  • Efforts to cut Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas boost demand for coal
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK CITY: At a recent UN Security Council meeting convened in New York City to discuss the war in Ukraine, delegates noticed something different. On the conference table in front of them, ambassadors had been given plastic water bottles to slake their thirst.

This would not have been noteworthy but for the fact that the UN had decided in 2019 to go plastic-free. A banner erected at the entrance of UN headquarters at the time made the policy quite clear: “No single-use plastic.”

The return of plastics to the Security Council chamber incensed climate-conscious diplomats and visitors, as it appeared to signal the environment had become an afterthought while the war in Ukraine took center stage.

All the bold talk about tackling the climate crisis in recent years seemed to evaporate the moment the war began, leaving behind the distinct impression that the environmental agenda was some kind of luxury issue to be discussed only in peacetime.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, an Ecuadorian diplomat and former president of the General Assembly, was the driving force behind the elimination of single-use plastics at UN headquarters.




Demand for coal in countries such as India, pictured, has soared amid supply chain shortages and the war in Ukraine. (AFP)

Asked about the apparent backsliding on the issue, Espinosa Garces said that times of crisis were no excuse for abandoning environmental priorities.

“The climate crisis is an existential threat to our human security, and we have a responsibility to make peace with our planet if we want to survive as a species,” she told Arab News. “Climate action should not be left on the back burner, even in times of war.”

She added: “Climate change is killing and displacing millions. It has more global and devastating effects than any war. We have to work on both at the same time.”

Backsliding on established practices is not reserved for the UN’s plastics policy. The war in Ukraine is having a devastating impact on the environment by driving up the extraction and use of fossil fuels.

The soaring price of oil and gas has led the US, Europe and other governments to boost production — at the very moment the world ought to be weaning itself off fossil fuels in favor of clean, renewable sources of energy.

Some critics, particularly those in the US, see the effort to boost supply as a major setback, or even a “betrayal,” of the environmental agenda, dooming the world’s climate goals on reducing carbon emissions to failure.




Once defended by then chancellor Angela Merkel as a purely economic project that will bring cheaper gas to Europe, the controversial €10 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finally been canned by Germany over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

With his poll ratings down ahead of November’s midterm elections, US President Joe Biden is under pressure at home to bring down the price of gasoline.

Early on in the Ukraine crisis, he released a record amount of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and urged oil and gas companies to accelerate drilling operations. Breaking an earlier campaign promise, he also announced he would open more public land to drilling.

In fact, although the US has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2050, climate change received only scant mention in the State of the Union address of March 1.

This is despite the findings of the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, whose lead author, Heleen De Coninck, said the world had “reached the now or never point of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius” above pre-industrial levels. 

Responding to the IPCC’s latest report, published on April 4, Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, flayed wealthy economies and corporations, saying they “are not just turning a blind eye, they are adding fuel to the flames.




In March, the US released record amounts of oil from reserve in an effort to halt surging fuel prices. (AFP)

“They are choking our planet based on their vested interests and historic investments in fossil fuel,” Guterres added.

On Earth Day, marked each year on April 22, activists held nationwide protests, demanding the US government take concerted action on climate change, including the passage of a new climate bill, which involves some half a trillion dollars-worth of clean energy investments.

Activists want the Senate to pass the stalled bill as soon as possible as they fear it will never get through Congress if the Democrats lose control of the house in November’s midterms.

Biden’s hands appear to be tied, however, as Republicans in Congress, along with one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin from coal-rich West Virginia, continue to water down and even block the president’s proposals on climate action.

Instead, the priority has become helping Europe to free itself from its dependency on Russian oil and gas, increasing domestic production and releasing reserves to bring down prices for US citizens.

The EU imported about 40 percent of its natural gas, more than one-quarter of its oil and about half of its coal from Russia in 2019.




The US has banned Russian oil imports in response to the continuing invasion of Ukraine. (AFP/File Photo)

In a joint statement with the European Commission on March 24, Biden appeared to have two conflicting goals in mind: To help Europe wean itself off Russian energy, while at the same time keeping a 1.5 degrees Celsius cap on warming “within reach.”

There are also members of Congress who want to “supercharge domestic energy production of all kinds” to provide Europe with energy and “even finance infrastructure for them.” Reconciling these efforts with the world’s climate goals will likely prove to be a bridge too far.

Yet some believe that if Europe succeeds in ending its reliance on Russian energy, it could be a blessing in disguise, offering a golden opportunity for Europe to become fossil fuel-free in the long run.

One school of opinion holds that the war is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies. If this proves to be the case, then the war may actually help the continent achieve its climate goals.

Predictably, environmentalists were heartened on Feb. 22 when Germany scrapped its approval for a newly built gas pipeline from Russia. Berlin now plans to import liquefied natural gas from Qatar and the US.

Meanwhile, Belgium is reconsidering its aversion to nuclear power, and Italy, the Netherlands and the UK are all accelerating efforts to install more wind power.




US President Joe Biden’s environmental balancing act will be put to the test during November’s midterm elections. (AFP)

However, efforts to reduce dependence on oil and gas has also created fresh demand for coal — a cheap, easy, though much dirtier alternative — in places that had been in the process of phasing it out.

On March 21, in his first major speech on climate and energy since the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, Guterres said the rush to use fossil fuels because of the war in Ukraine is “madness” and threatens global climate targets.

Coal must be banished with a full phase-out for richer nations by 2030, and 2040 for all others, including China, he said.

Paradoxically, although the war in Ukraine might speed up Europe’s move away from fossil fuels in the long term, it could slow the clean energy transition — and thereby boost greenhouse gas emissions — elsewhere in the world if coal makes a comeback.

“Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or kneecap policies to cut fossil fuel use,” said Guterres. “This is madness. Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction.”

Countries must “accelerate the phase out of coal and all fossil fuels,” and implement a rapid and sustainable energy transition.

It is “the only true pathway to energy security,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia climate change Editor’s Choice

Related

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Media
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Iraq ‘green belt’ neglected in faltering climate fight
Middle-East
Iraq ‘green belt’ neglected in faltering climate fight

UN: Record number of people without enough to eat in 2021

UN: Record number of people without enough to eat in 2021
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

UN: Record number of people without enough to eat in 2021

UN: Record number of people without enough to eat in 2021
  • The figures appeared in the Global Report on Food Crisis, which is produced jointly by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

ROME: The UN said on Wednesday that the number of people without enough to eat on a daily basis reached all-time high last year and is poised to hit “appalling” new levels as the Ukraine war affects global food production.

Almost 193 million people in 53 countries suffered acute food insecurity in 2021 due to what the UN said was a “toxic triple combination” of conflict, weather extremes and the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN said the total number of people without adequate food every day increased by 40 million last year, confirming a “worrisome trend” of annual increases over several years.

The figures appeared in the Global Report on Food Crisis, which is produced jointly by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme and the EU.

Countries experiencing protracted conflicts, including Afghanistan, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, had the most food-insecure populations, according to the report.

The report forecasts that Somalia will face one of the world’s worst food crises in 2022 due to prolonged drought, increasing food prices and persistent violence. The various factors could lead 6 million Somalis into acute food crisis, the UN said.

“Today, if more is not done to support rural communities, the scale of the devastation in terms of hunger and lost livelihoods will be appalling,” the UN said.

“Urgent humanitarian action is needed on a massive scale to prevent that from happening.”

The war in Ukraine poses further risks for Somalia and many other African countries that reply on Ukraine and Russia for wheat, fertilizer and other food supplies.

The UN previously said the war was helping to send prices for commodities such as grains and vegetable oils to record highs, threatening millions with hunger and malnourishment.

“When we look at the consequences of what’s happening as a result of the war in Ukraine, there is real cause for concern of how this will amplify the acute food needs that exist in these food crisis countries,” said Rein Paulsen, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s office of emergencies and resilience.

The report called for greater investment in agriculture and appealed for $1.5 billion to help farmers in at-risk regions with the upcoming planting season to help stabilize and increase local food production.

Topics: United Nations food crisis World Food Programme

Related

World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine
World
World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine
World Food Programme launches nutrition campaign in Palestine
Middle-East
World Food Programme launches nutrition campaign in Palestine

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’
  • The NCA said it had arrested ‘alleged small boats kingpin’ Hewa Rahimpur, originally from Iran, at his workplace in east London
  • Rahimpur is accused of sourcing boats in Turkey and getting them delivered to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: The UK’s National Crime Agency announced Wednesday it had arrested the suspected leader of an international criminal operation supplying small boats to people smugglers taking migrants across the Channel.
The numbers of migrants crossing the busy shipping lane from northern France is at record levels, prompting a UK crackdown, including controversial proposals to send those arriving to Rwanda.
The NCA said it had arrested “alleged small boats kingpin” Hewa Rahimpur, originally from Iran, at his workplace in east London, following a joint operation by UK and Belgian law enforcement agencies.
It said Rahimpur, 29, was wanted in Belgium on suspicion of being the leading figure in a network that prosecutors there say is involved in “supplying significant numbers of small boats to people smugglers.”
It tweeted footage of agents snapping handcuffs on the man as he sat in a black Mercedes car.
“Rahimpur stands accused of being a major player in what we would say is one of the most significant criminal networks involved in supplying boats to people smugglers,” NCA deputy director of investigations Jacque Beer said in a statement.
“Many of the criminal gangs involved in these crossings are based outside of the UK, but where we do find they have a UK footprint we will act swiftly to disrupt and dismantle them.”
Rahimpur is accused of sourcing boats in Turkey and getting them delivered to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
He then allegedly directed members of his organization to take them to the Channel coast in northern France for use by migrants.
He will appear in court in London Thursday for the start of extradition proceedings.
His arrest followed close co-operation between the NCA, the Europol Migrant Smuggling Center and its counterparts in Belgium, said the UK agency.
In West Flanders, Belgium, prosecutor Frank Demeester said: “The Belgian police and judiciary invest a lot of capacity in the fight against human smuggling, and we will continue to do so in co-operation with our partners in the neighboring countries.”
The NCA has repeatedly appealed to the UK maritime industry to look out for purchases of boats and equipment by organized criminal gangs.
“One of the ways we are seeking to disrupt these people smuggling networks is through targeting their supply of boats,” said Andrea Wilson, the NCA’s deputy director of organized immigration crime.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Hewa Rahimpur migrants English channel

Related

Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021
World
Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021
4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
World
4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia

Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia

Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia
  • AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said he spoke to Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye to pay his respects for the “sacrifice” of the peacekeepers who lost their lives
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Ten Burundian peacekeepers were killed in Tuesday’s attack by Al-Shabab terrorists on an African Union base in Somalia, Burundi’s army said on Wednesday.

Twenty-five soldiers were also injured and five are missing while 20 Al-Shabab terrorists were killed, it said in a statement.

It was the first attack on a peacekeeping base since the AU Transition Mission in Somalia replaced the previous AMISOM force on April 1.

Somalia’s government condemned the “heinous” attack and appealed to the international community to do more to support Somali forces and ATMIS “in effectively combatting terrorism.”

AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Twitter he spoke to Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye to pay his respects for the “sacrifice” of the peacekeepers who lost their lives.

The United States, Britain and the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development condemned the attack, with the US Embassy in Mogadishu vowing to “stand with ATMIS and Somalia’s security forces as we partner to achieve peace.”

“Our thoughts are with ATMIS, Burundian National Defense Force and all those affected. The UK stands with Somalia and partners in the fight against terrorism,” the British ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster, said on Twitter.

The executive secretary of IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu, said in a statement: “These attacks will neither deter nor alter the determination of IGAD and international partners to support the people of Somalia in their search for a lasting peace and stability.”

The bloodshed highlights the security woes in the troubled Horn of Africa country, which is also embroiled in a deep political crisis over delayed elections and faces the threat of famine due to a prolonged drought across the region.

AU forces sent in helicopter gunships after the pre-dawn attack on a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf, a village some 160 km northeast of the capital Mogadishu, military officials and witnesses said.

A local military commander, Mohammed Ali, said on Tuesday that the assault began with a car bomb before a furious firefight broke out.

A high-ranking Burundian military officer said that 400 fighters stormed the base, forcing the Burundian soldiers to retreat to a nearby hillside where they continued to fight, supported by drones and helicopters.

Two Burundian military sources said that 45 peacekeepers were reported as dead or missing, with 25 others injured.

“The provisional toll is 45 soldiers killed or missing, including a battalion commander colonel,” a Burundian military source said, while a second source backed up the figures.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had taken control of the camp and that 173 soldiers had been killed.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militants have been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia’s fragile central government for more than a decade.

ATMIS — made up of troops from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda — is tasked with helping Somali forces take primary responsibility for security in a country that has been mired in conflict since 1991.

According to a UN resolution approving its creation, ATMIS is projected to gradually reduce staffing levels from nearly 20,000 soldiers, police and civilians to zero by the end of 2024.

Al-Shabab terrorists controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were driven out by AU troops.

But they still hold territory in the countryside and frequently attack civilian, military and government targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Topics: BURUNDI Somalia African Union

Related

Al-Shabab attacks AU base in Somalia, casualties reported
World
Al-Shabab attacks AU base in Somalia, casualties reported
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup
World
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay

Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay
Updated 04 May 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay

Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Suspect had links with regional affiliate of Daesh, police say
  • Arrest warrant for suspect issued in relation to 2011 murder case
Updated 04 May 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police said on Wednesday they had arrested a suspected Daesh recruiter and firearms supplier in southern Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Salikala, was seized during a raid by security forces in the municipality of Tungawan on Tuesday.

Police described him as “an ISIS-inspired supporter,” using another term for the terror group Daesh.

A warrant for Salikala’s arrest had been issued in relation to a 2011 murder case.

“He was also monitored recruiting both male and female individuals to be part of the IS/Daesh in Siocon,” police said in a statement.

According to police, Salikala had transported “undetermined numbers of high-powered firearms” from the municipality of Alicia in Zamboanga Sibugay to undisclosed locations in Siocon municipality, in neighboring Zamboanga del Norte province.

Ramboanga Sibugay police spokesperson Maj. Shellamie Chang told Arab News the suspect and some members of his family based in Zamboanga del Norte were supporters of Salahuddin Hassan of Dawlah Islamiya — also known as the Maute group — a militant organization in the southern Philippines that pledged allegiance to the Daesh in 2015.

“They are recruiting members of Daesh” Chang said. “They are connected to someone in Manila and, accordingly, the family is working together.”

The Maute group was decimated when the Philippines military stepped up a crackdown on Daesh affiliates in 2018. However, two years later, Hassan was designated leader of Daesh militants in the region.

He was killed by security forces in 2021.

Topics: Philippine Daesh

Related

Special Philippines to deploy 40,000 troops to secure elections
World
Philippines to deploy 40,000 troops to secure elections
Special Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police
World
Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police

Indonesia investigates mystery outbreak of deadly liver disease

Indonesia investigates mystery outbreak of deadly liver disease
Updated 04 May 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia investigates mystery outbreak of deadly liver disease

Indonesia investigates mystery outbreak of deadly liver disease
  • Severe type of acute hepatitis identified in 169 children in 11 countries
  • 3 out of 4 deaths globally have been reported in Indonesia
Updated 04 May 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian officials are investigating a mystery outbreak of liver disease in children, the health ministry said on Wednesday, after the first deaths were confirmed in the country.

The World Health Organization has been warning of a severe type of acute hepatitis of unknown cause and origin identified in at least 169 children, aged between one month and 16 years, in 11 countries as of late April.

The children have required care at specialist pediatric liver units, and some have had liver transplantation.

Prior to signs of liver inflammation, they have experienced nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Indonesia’s Health Ministry said this week that three children had died in a hospital in the capital Jakarta after displaying some of the symptoms, raising the global death toll to at least four.

“We’re still in the process with the Jakarta Health Agency, the samples are still undergoing further investigation,” ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told Arab News.

“We suspect this to be severe cases of acute hepatitis. One sample has a high probability, the other two are still being examined.”

The disease is not associated with hepatitis viruses A to E — typical infectious causes of the disease.

The ministry has requested that parents immediately take their children to hospital if they display any of the known symptoms.

The outbreak may be related to COVID-19, according to Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at Griffith University, in Australia.

“A potential cause of this emergence of hepatitis has been linked to the existence of a new variant, or maybe a new sub-variant of (the virus) that caused COVID-19,” he told Arab News.

“But this is something we still have to wait for (to confirm).”

The child deaths, he added, were a signal that the mystery outbreak was “serious” and the actual number of cases in Indonesia and around the world was likely to be much higher than reported.

He said: “Amid the limitations of our detection systems, I can say that it is an iceberg phenomenon.”

Topics: Indonesia liver disease outbreak

Related

Special Millions of Indonesians stuck in huge traffic jams as annual Eid exodus returns
World
Millions of Indonesians stuck in huge traffic jams as annual Eid exodus returns
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash tower
World
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash tower

Latest updates

Nadal returns from injury with straight-set win in Madrid
Nadal returns from injury with straight-set win in Madrid
Real Madrid beat Manchester City to reach Champions League final
Real Madrid beat Manchester City to reach Champions League final
Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer
Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer
Muslim World League ramps up women’s empowerment efforts
Muslim World League ramps up women’s empowerment efforts
Horse parade marks Eid in northern Saudi city of Arar
Horse parade marks Eid in northern Saudi city of Arar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.