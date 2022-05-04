Saudi student clubs in the US celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

WASHINGTON: A number of Saudi student clubs in the US have organized events and distributed gifts to celebrate the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Student clubs at the University of Dayton and the Wright State University in Ohio organized an Eid celebration for Saudi students on scholarships, which also included a section for drawing with henna and color painting for children to enjoy.
Muslims around the world marked the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday on Monday, which is celebrated every year following the end of the fasting holy month of Ramadan.
The Saudi Students Association at the American University in the capital, Washington DC, also celebrated by presenting traditional Saudi food to Muslims and visitors at the university.
The club’s officials at the university briefed the visitors on the club’s functioning and objectives, as well as its most prominent cultural, social and sports interests and activities.
The celebrations included speeches, poetry, cultural sessions, competitions and recreational activities.
