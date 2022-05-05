You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital

Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital

Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital
1 / 4
More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm. (AFP)
Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital
2 / 4
More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm. (AFP)
Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital
3 / 4
More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm. (AFP)
Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital
4 / 4
More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pb2n

Updated 23 sec ago
(AFP)

Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital

Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital
  • More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm
Updated 23 sec ago
(AFP)

BAGHDAD: More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments on Thursday due to a sandstorm, the seventh to hit the country in the past month, state media said.

Residents of six of Iraq’s 18 provinces, including Baghdad and the vast western region of Al-Anbar, awoke once again to a thick cloud of dust blanketing the sky.

Authorities in Al-Anbar and Kirkuk provinces, north of the capital, urged people to stay indoors, said the official INA news agency.

Hospitals in Al-Anbar province had received more than 700 patients with breathing difficulties, said Anas Qais, a health official cited by INA.

The central province of Salaheddin reported more than 300 cases, while the central province of Diwaniya and the province of Najaf, south of Baghdad, each recorded about 100 cases, the news agency added.

Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in the past few years.

Experts have said these factors threaten to bring social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.

In November, the World Bank warned Iraq could suffer a 20-percent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.

In early April, a government official warned Iraq could face “272 days of dust” a year in coming decades.

The environment ministry said the weather phenomenon could be addressed by “increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks.”

Topics: Iraq Sandstorm

Related

An Iraqi cleaner works to clean the street during a severe dust storm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 1, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iraq yet again hit by dust storm
Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland
Middle-East
Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

Israeli police enter tense holy site as Jewish visits resume

Israeli police enter tense holy site as Jewish visits resume
Updated 05 May 2022
AP

Israeli police enter tense holy site as Jewish visits resume

Israeli police enter tense holy site as Jewish visits resume
  • As the visits resumed, dozens of Palestinians gathered, chanting “God is greatest”
Updated 05 May 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police entered a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem to clear away Palestinian protesters on Thursday, after Jewish visits that had been paused for the Muslim holidays resumed.
Recent weeks have seen several rounds of clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site for Muslims, which is built on a hilltop that is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It lies at the emotional heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
As the visits resumed, dozens of Palestinians gathered, chanting “God is greatest.” Scuffles broke out when the police went to arrest one of them. Police fired rubber-coated bullets on the sprawling esplanade as some Palestinians sheltered inside the mosque itself. The police could later be seen just inside an entrance to the mosque.
The police said they responded to dozens of people who were shouting incitement and throwing stones, and that one police officer was lightly injured.
But unlike in previous confrontations, Palestinian witnesses said there was no sign of rock-throwing initially. Some of those who sheltered inside the mosque began throwing stones when police started to enter the building. The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns.
Under informal arrangements known as the status quo, Jews are allowed to visit the site but not pray there. In recent years, they have visited in ever-increasing numbers with police escorts and many have discreetly prayed, angering the Palestinians as well as neighboring Jordan, which is the custodian of the site. The Palestinians have long feared that Israel plans to eventually take over the site or partition it.
Israel says it is committed to maintaining the status quo, and accuses the militant group Hamas of inciting the recent violence.
The visits, by mostly nationalist and religious Jews, resumed Thursday after being paused for the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
Thursday is also Israel’s Independence Day, and in recent days fringe groups had called on Jewish worshippers to celebrate by waving Israeli flags at the holy site. The calls were widely circulated by Palestinians on social media, along with calls to confront any such display.
Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official who serves as the main liaison between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, tweeted about the controversy, saying that raising the flag would show “outrageous disregard” for Palestinian feelings and mark the “continuation of extremist racist campaigns.”
Hamas warned Wednesday that Israel was “playing with fire and dragging the region into an escalation for which the occupation bears full responsibility.”
Clashes in and around Al-Aqsa last year helped ignite an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

Topics: Israel Palestine Al-Aqsa clashes

Related

Hamas claims deadly attack that killed Israeli guard
Middle-East
Hamas claims deadly attack that killed Israeli guard

UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15

UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15
The UN chief called for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on May 15 to be “free, fair transparent and inclusive”. (AFP)
Updated 05 May 2022
AP

UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15

UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15
  • The UN chief called for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on May 15 to be “free, fair transparent and inclusive”
  • The May 15 elections for parliament are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019
Updated 05 May 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN chief called for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on May 15 to be “free, fair transparent and inclusive” in a report circulated Wednesday and urged the quick formation of a government afterward that gives priority to implementing reforms addressing the country’s multiple crises.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the UN Security Council that political polarization in the country has deepened and the Lebanese people “are struggling daily to meet basic essential needs.” He pointed to frequent protests across the country sparked by “public frustration with the political situation and the economic and financial crisis.”

The May 15 elections for parliament are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019. The government’s factions have done virtually nothing to address the collapse, leaving Lebanese to fend for themselves as they plunge into poverty, without electricity, medicine, garbage collection or any other semblance of normal life.

The elections are also the first since the August 4, 2020, catastrophic explosion at Beirut port that killed more than 215 people and wrecked large parts of the city. The destruction sparked widespread outrage at the traditional parties’ endemic corruption and mismanagement.

Guterres, who visited Lebanon last December, said no one has yet been held accountable for the explosion and the Lebanese people are demanding “truth and justice.” He reiterated his call for “a swift, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” and stressed that “the independence of the judiciary must be respected.”

In the May 15 election, a total of 103 lists with 1,044 candidates are vying for the 128-seat legislature, which is equally divided between Christians and Muslims.

Self-declared opposition groups remain divided along ideological lines on virtually every issue, including over how to revive the economy, and as a result, there are an average of at least three different opposition lists in each of the 15 electoral districts, a 20 percent increase from the 2018 elections.

Guterres noted that proposals submitted in the past two years for a women’s quota were still pending in parliament, and he urged that the new government be quickly formed “with full participation of women and young people.”

The secretary-general’s semi-annual report on implementation of a 2004 Security Council resolution reiterated that its key demands — that the Lebanese government establish its sovereignty throughout the country and that all Lebanese militias disarm and disband — have not been fulfilled.

Guterres said Hezbollah’s maintenance “of sizeable and sophisticated military capabilities outside the control of the government of Lebanon remains a matter of grave concern.” He noted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s February announcement that it now has the ability to transform thousands of its missiles “into precision missiles” and has been manufacturing drones “for a long time.”

The secretary-general urged the Lebanese state to “increase its efforts to achieve a monopoly over the possession of weapons and the use of force throughout its territory.”

“I continue to urge the government and the armed forces of Lebanon to take all measures necessary to prohibit Hezbollah and other armed groups from acquiring weapons and building paramilitary capacity outside the authority of the state,” the UN chief said, stressing that this violates Security Council resolutions.

Guterres said Hezbollah’s continued involvement in the war in neighboring Syria also risks entangling Lebanon in regional conflicts and undermining its stability.

He called on countries in the region with close ties to Hezbollah to encourage its disarmament and transformation into “a solely civilian political party.” Both Syria and Iran have close ties to Hezbollah.

Topics: Lebanon UN lebanese elections

Related

Special Expats prepare to vote, marking the start of Lebanon elections
Middle-East
Expats prepare to vote, marking the start of Lebanon elections
Special Grand Mufti motivates Sunni votes in Lebanon during Eid sermon
Middle-East
Grand Mufti motivates Sunni votes in Lebanon during Eid sermon

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment
Updated 05 May 2022
AFP

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment
  • With Sudan gripped by a dire economic crisis made worse by political unrest following a military coup last October, the cost of running petrol-oil engines has soared
Updated 05 May 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese entrepreneur Mohamed Samir watches proudly as workers assemble garishly colored rickshaws, unique in the North African nation because they run on electricity in a bid to tackle soaring costs.

In Sudan, three-wheeler vehicles — tuk-tuk rickshaws for passengers, and motorbike tricycles with a trailer attached for carrying goods — have long been a popular and affordable transport. Tens of thousands ply the streets of the capital Khartoum alone.

But with Sudan gripped by a dire economic crisis made worse by political unrest following a military coup last October, the cost of running petrol-oil engines has soared.

“People who use the fuel-run rickshaws are in pain, and they know the value of what we are offering,” 44-year-old engineer Samir said at the factory in North Khartoum.

“We want to offer solutions.”

There is a critical environmental impact too. Smoky petrol-powered vehicles, aside from fueling climate change, cause “significant noise and air pollution,” the UN Environment Programme warned in a report from 2020.

“Emissions from the three-wheelers reduce visibility, cause damage to vegetation and lead to respiratory illnesses in people,” it added.

Samir says the new electric vehicles check three boxes of the UN’s sustainable development goals: The fight against poverty, protection of health and protection of the environment.

“It also makes much less noise,” he added.

Samir faced years of grinding challenges to get his factory up and running, but once he opened, business has been brisk, selling over 100 goods tricycles and 12 passenger rickshaws since last year.

Fuel costs have more than doubled since the coup. On top of that, repeated fuel shortages have left drivers queueing up for hours outside filling stations to top up their tanks.

Drivers complain of earning less than they spend.

That was the key reason fruit seller Bakry Mohamed sold his old petrol-powered tuk-tuk and bought an electric tricycle last year.

“It used to cost more than it brought in,” said Mohamed, who uses his vehicle to carry a stall of fruits through the streets. “Plus, I had to worry about where to find fuel, and where to change the engine oil.”

Mohamed speaks proudly of his new electric tricycle.

“It has been extremely cost-efficient,” Mohamed said. “Now, there are no more fuel queues. I charge it once, and it keeps running the entire week. My daily income doubled.”

Some drivers struggle when they first make the switch, but Samir said there have been no major complaints — and the electric batteries require less maintenance than fuel-run engines.

“It’s new, and they are not used to electric-run vehicles,” he said.

The three-wheelers take about eight hours to be fully charged, with a tuk-tuk tricycle able to cover 80-100 kilometers (50 to 60 miles), while a rickshaw’s range is even further, between 100 and 120 kilometers.

But amid the economic crisis, Sudan’s electricity supplies have suffered too, with frequent power cuts.

In January, the government hiked electricity prices, with households seeing an increase of about 500 percent in the bills.

Yet Samir said the electric rickshaws are still more efficient and far cheaper to run than alternatives.

“The cost of charging the battery remains less than that of the fuel,” Samir said, with a single electric charge costing less than half a liter of fuel.

Others, looking skywards to Sudan’s year-round sunshine, have freed themselves from dependency on the power grid too.

Amjad Hamdan Hameidan, who bought several electric-powered rickshaws, powers his three-wheeler on the go.

“I use flexible solar panels,” Hameidan said. “We place them on top of the rickshaw while driving, and it keeps the batteries charged.”

Samir argues his factory is helping Sudan keep pace in a fast-developing world. “Everything run by fuel will be replaced with electricity sooner or later,” Samir said. “We have the opportunity now to keep up with the rest of the world.”

Topics: Sudan e-rickshaws

Related

Sudan frees ex-officials in effort to end political impasse
Middle-East
Sudan frees ex-officials in effort to end political impasse
Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor
Middle-East
Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland
  • The heavy fighting prompted over 3,000 people, most of them Yazidis, to flee toward the Kurdish-run north
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

ZAKHO, Iraq: Iraqis in a northern town still traumatized by memories of the Daesh group feared more violence Tuesday after hostilities between the military and a local militia erupted, people internally displaced by the fighting said.

Tensions reached a fever pitch when Iraq’s military launched an offensive in Sinjar district on Sunday to clear out armed elements of the YBS, a local militia comprising largely minority Yazidis.

The YBS has ties to the insurgent Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, a separatist movement banned in Turkey.

The heavy fighting prompted over 3,000 people, most of them Yazidis, to flee toward the Kurdish-run north. It wasn’t clear if there were any dead or wounded in the fighting: Iraqi officials have released no figures and have not commented on casualties.

Fighting ceased Tuesday and the Iraqi army said it had re-established control of Sinjar. But the violence and subsequent displacement dealt a blow to Baghdad’s efforts to encourage more Yazidis to return to their ancestral homeland after years of war.

An agreement was brokered by the United Nations in October 2020 between Baghdad and the Kurdish-run government to implement order in the area. Under that agreement, the federal police are the sole state authority.

The accord has not proven successful. Critics have said this is because it did not consult powerful local forces in Sinjar or even Yazidi leaders. Local residents, who also include Arab Sunnis, are also deeply divided.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, deputy commander of Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, told a news conference in Sinjar that Iraqi forces have imposed security and law and order and have opened all the roads in the district.

“The goal of these operations was to impose the (rule of) law and security to secure a safe environment so that we can rebuild Sinjar and return the displaced.”

But Yazidis, many displaced now for a second time, are reluctant to return.

Most of the displaced fled north to the Kurdish-run region where they were distributed across different camps. Many first fled in 2014 after IS’s brutal onslaught and returned in recent years to rebuild their homes.

The memories are still fresh in Sewe’s mind. His was among the dozens of families who made their way to the Chemishko camp in Zakho on Monday. He only gave The Associated Press his first name.

“It is the second time that we escaped,” he said. “We don’t know where to go, we don’t have a place to go, and we don’t know where we are going now.”

The YBS was created in 2014 with assistance from the PKK. They proved instrumental in driving out IS elements from the area after the collapse of the Iraqi army. The YBS has since remained a powerful local force in the area, citing deep mistrust of the federal government forces deployed to protect the area.

Topics: Yazidis Iraq

Related

For Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis, return plan is fraught with risk
Middle-East
For Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis, return plan is fraught with risk
Displaced Yazidis head back to Sinjar as lockdown bites
Middle-East
Displaced Yazidis head back to Sinjar as lockdown bites

US now preparing for a world with and without Iran nuclear deal

US now preparing for a world with and without Iran nuclear deal
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

US now preparing for a world with and without Iran nuclear deal

US now preparing for a world with and without Iran nuclear deal
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is now preparing equally for both a scenario where there is a mutual return to compliance with Iran on a nuclear deal, as well as one in which there is not an agreement, the State Department said on Wednesday.
“Because a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is very much an uncertain proposition, we are now preparing equally for either scenario,” Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing.
Meanwhile, the US Senate voted 86-12 — with strong bipartisan support — for a “motion to instruct” sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz seeking a report on terrorism-related sanctions on Iran and saying such sanctions are necessary to limit cooperation between China and Iran.
If it became law, the provision could complicate delicate negotiations on the international Iran nuclear deal, although western officials have largely lost hope that the pact can be resurrected, four years after former Republican President Donald Trump abandoned it in 2018.

Topics: Iran United States Ned Price iran nucelar deal Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) US Senate iran sanctions

Related

Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian national Djalali by May 21
World
Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian national Djalali by May 21
Analysis Washington faces a moment of reckoning as Iran nuclear talks reach an impasse
Middle-East
Washington faces a moment of reckoning as Iran nuclear talks reach an impasse

Latest updates

Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital
Iraq sandstorm sends more than 1,000 to hospital
Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup
Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup
Newcastle looking to secure Dummett, Longstaff with long-term deals
Newcastle looking to secure Dummett, Longstaff with long-term deals
Bentley Q1 profit soars despite cars lost at sea and stuck in China
Bentley Q1 profit soars despite cars lost at sea and stuck in China
Grime star Skepta opens up about his first Ramadan
Grime star Skepta opens up about his first Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.