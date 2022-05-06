You are here

  • Home
  • Asian shares hit 7-week low as China doubles down on zero-COVID-19: Reuters

Asian shares hit 7-week low as China doubles down on zero-COVID-19: Reuters

Asian shares hit 7-week low as China doubles down on zero-COVID-19: Reuters
A health worker waits for people to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus at a makeshift testing site outside a museum along a street in Beijing on May 4, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7jznn

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Asian shares hit 7-week low as China doubles down on zero-COVID-19: Reuters

Asian shares hit 7-week low as China doubles down on zero-COVID-19: Reuters
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in seven weeks on Friday and the dollar stood tall as investors globally shunned riskier assets over fears that higher US interest rates and China’s reinforcement of its zero-COVID policy could hit growth hard, according to Reuters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.65 percent on Friday and fell to its lowest level since March 16, the day when Chinese vice premier Liu He boosted shares by pledging to support markets and the economy.

The benchmark is down 3.8 percent from last Friday’s close, which would be its worst week since mid-March. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend, rising 0.56 percent on its return from a three-day holiday.

Chinese blue chips shed 2 percent, the Hong Kong benchmark lost 3.44 percent, and China’s yuan tumbled to an 18-month low in both onshore and offshore markets.

Dickie Wong, director of research at Hong Kong brokerage Kingston Securities, attributed the falls to the Wall Street plunge overnight amid worries about aggressive USrate hikes, as well as fears about the health of the Chinese economy.

China will fight any comments and actions that distort, doubt or deny the country’s COVID-19 response policy, state television reported on Thursday, after a meeting of the country’s highest decision-making body.

Investors said that appeared to rule out any easing in the zero-COVID policy, which is slowing Chinese economic growth and snarling global supply chains.

“The silver lining is the expectation that new Chinese fiscal measures could come out over the weekend,” Wong said. “That’s the only thing giving Asian markets some support at their current low valuations.”

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both fell more than 3 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 4.99 percent in its biggest single-day plunge since June 2020.

Things looked less dire in Europe, where regional share futures fell 0.25 percent and FTSE futures lost 0.27 percent. US futures were flat.

“Risks remain elevated for a policy mistake – either by (the Fed) not tightening quickly enough to combat inflation or being overly hawkish, resulting in the end of the current business cycle,” said David Chao, global market strategist for APAC ex-Japan at Invesco.

US payroll data due later on Friday will help traders gauge how hot the economy is running.

The market is pricing in an 87 percent chance of a monster 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed at its meeting in June, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. That’s even after the Fed raised rates by 50 basis points this week and Chair Jerome Powell ruled out a 75 basis point hike.

US yields are rising on expectations of a fast pace of rate hikes. The yield on US 10-year notes was last 3.065 percent after crossing 3.1 percent overnight for the first time since November 2018.

As investors moved toward less risky assets, the dollar index was at 103.75 on Friday, having hit a fresh 20-year peak of 103.94 overnight supported by expectations the US will hike interest rates faster than other central banks.

The dollar index is 0.43 percent higher this week, its fifth consecutive week of gains.

Sterling was trading around its lowest level against the dollar in nearly two years after falling 2.2 percent on Thursday. The Bank of England raised rates by 25 basis points as expected, but two policy makers expressed caution about rushing into future rate hikes.

Bitcoin, one of the risk-friendliest assets, tumbled 8 percent overnight, hitting a two-and-a-half-month low. It was last trading around $36,500.

Oil prices shrugged off concerns about global economic growth as worries about tightening supply underpinned prices ahead of the EU’s impending embargo on Russian oil.

Brent futures rose 0.6 percent to $111.57 a barrel. US crude rose 0.64 percent to $108.95 a barrel.

Gold was flat at $1876.4 an ounce.

Topics: COVID-19 China economy Markets

Related

China In-Focus — Shanghai stocks up; EV makers post weaker April sales; Services activity falls
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Shanghai stocks up; EV makers post weaker April sales; Services activity falls

US Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC

US Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

US Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC

US Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US Senate committee passed a bill on Thursday that could expose the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners to lawsuits for collusion on boosting crude oil prices.
The No Oil Producing or Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill sponsored by senators, including Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar, passed 17-4 in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the administration has concerns about the “potential implications and unintended consequences” of the legislation, particularly amid the Ukraine crisis. She said the White House is still studying the bill.
Versions of the legislation have failed in Congress for more than two decades. But lawmakers are increasingly worried about rising inflation driven in part by prices for US gasoline, which briefly hit a record above $4.30 a gallon this spring.
“I believe that free and competitive markets are better for consumers than markets controlled by a cartel of state-owned oil companies ... competition is the very basis of our economic system” Klobuchar said.
NOPEC would change US antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has long protected OPEC and its national oil companies from lawsuits.
The bill must pass the full Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.
If passed, the US attorney general would gain the ability to sue OPEC or its members in federal court. Other producers like Russia, which works with OPEC in wider group known as OPEC+ to withhold output, could also be sued.
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers have rebuffed requests by the United States and other consuming countries to boost oil production beyond gradual amounts, even as oil consumption recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian supply falls after its invasion of Ukraine.
OPEC+, which cut production when oil prices crashed to historic lows when the pandemic slashed oil demand, agreed on Thursday to stick to its existing plans to reverse the curbs with modest increases for another month.
NOPEC is intended to protect US consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences.

Topics: OPEC

Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis

Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis
Updated 05 May 2022
Ousama Habib

Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis

Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis
Updated 05 May 2022
Ousama Habib

Willie Walsh was the eighth person to lead the International Air Transport Association when he assumed the role of director-general in April 2021.

Before joining IATA, Walsh spent his entire career in the airline industry, beginning as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979 and becoming the airline’s CEO in 2001.

In 2005, he was appointed CEO of British Airways. He led the airline through the global financial crisis and established a transatlantic joint business venture with Iberia, Finnair and American Airlines.

He also oversaw the 2011 merger of BA and Iberia under a newly established parent company, International Airlines Group. He was CEO of IAG from its inception until September 2020.

Under Walsh’s leadership, IATA has focused on supporting the industry’s emergence from the COVID-19 crisis and its ambitious commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Walsh has also advocated for infrastructure partners to avoid recouping their COVID-19 losses from their customers, including airlines and air travelers.

Walsh also served on the IATA Board of Governors between 2005 and 2018, including serving as Chair in 2016 and 2017.

A citizen of Ireland, Walsh was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1961. Walsh holds a Master of Science and Business Administration from Trinity College, Dublin.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems
Business & Economy
Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems
Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Business & Economy
Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Updated 05 May 2022
Ousama Habib

Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Updated 05 May 2022
Ousama Habib

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej is president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation.

He held key positions in various sectors and departments throughout his career spanning over three decades.

Al-Duailej started his career at SABIC in 1987 and served in several critical positions until 1993.

He worked as the CEO of Advanced Electronics Co., a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company.

Al-Duailej served as the CEO of Adwan Chemical Industries Co. from 1993 to 2005, AlOula Real Estate Development from 2007 to 2010, head of Middle East Specialized Cables Co. from 2011 to 2013, and CEO of Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. from 2014 to 2017. He also worked as the CEO of Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and Partner Industrial Consulting Co.

He was chairman of the Binladin International Group and head of the industrial committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He was also a board member at the Council of Saudi Chamber and a member of Taiba Holding, the audit committee at Riyad Bank, the Entrustment and Liquidation Center and the governing council of Tarahum, and a board member at several other Saudi companies.

He has attended numerous seminars and courses on marketing, sales, management skills, strategic planning, and cash flow analysis.

Al-Duailej graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management.

Al-Duailej once said that the Kingdom pays great attention to the civil aviation sector by developing strategies in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The Kingdom also bolstered the aviation ecosystem in the region by hosting the headquarters of the Middle East and North Africa Regional Safety Oversight Organization, the Middle East Cooperative Aviation Security Program and No Country Left Behind initiative.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems
Business & Economy
Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems
Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis
Business & Economy
Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis

Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems

Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems
Updated 05 May 2022
Ousama Habib

Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems

Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems
Updated 05 May 2022
Ousama Habib

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser is the minister of transport of Saudi Arabia and one of the key speakers at the Future Aviation Forum. The minister oversees the delivery of new policies to upgrade the air, sea and land transportation systems in the Kingdom as well as helping in the formulation of new advanced plans in the field of public and private transport.

He utilizes his long experience which he acquired from leading firms in the Kingdom to further overhaul and modernize public and private transport in the country.

Al-Jasser served as director-general of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp. from August 2014 until his appointment as transport minister. He also served as the CEO of the Kingdom’s National Shipping Co. and has more than 30 years of experience in areas including business management and maritime, land and air transportation in both the private and public sectors. 

He was also a director at Bupa Arabia, Etisalat Co., Middle East Financial Investment Co., the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, and a non-executive director of Saudi Airlines Catering Co.

Al-Jasser holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, and a master’s degree in civil engineering from King Saud University, Riyadh.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Business & Economy
Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis
Business & Economy
Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis

Regional luxury holiday-home market on the rise

Regional luxury holiday-home market on the rise
Updated 05 May 2022
Sara Hamdan

Regional luxury holiday-home market on the rise

Regional luxury holiday-home market on the rise
  • Bnbme operates nearly 150 properties across the UAE and 20 in India, with plans to expand into Saudi Arabia
Updated 05 May 2022
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: When Vinayak Mahtani’s sea view apartment on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, was completely trashed and deserted by a tenant, he was crushed. He had inherited the apartment from his father and had sentimental value attached to it.

After he and his wife renovated it and listed it on Airbnb to try short-term rental in 2015, he was shocked to discover he could make double his rental income in one year. After that, his friends and family began to offer their properties for short-term rental, leading Mahtani to officially register his holiday-home business, Bnbme, in 2018. Today, Bnbme operates nearly 150 properties across the UAE and 20 in India, with plans to expand into Saudi Arabia.

“We are selective with the properties we offer guests because they expect a luxury experience, so we will look at a potential villa, assess snags, let our designers spruce it up and upgrade it, then we manage it for an agreed period of time,” Mahtani explained in an interview with Arab News.

“We aren’t looking to have thousands of properties and become the biggest holiday-home provider in the Middle East. We refuse more properties than we take on because we want to maintain a brand standard.”

Changing travel trends

Mahtani, who has worked in the hospitality industry since 2005, is on to a big shift in consumer preferences. 

The global vacation rental market is projected to pass $111.2 billion by 2030, according to a Precedence Research study in late 2021. Moreover, short-term rentals weathered the pandemic better than hotels in 27 markets, according to a joint report by leading accommodation data providers, STR and AirDNA, last year.

The change in consumer habits is apparent because travelers preferred to rent apartments or villas rather than stay in small hotel rooms, particularly for families during lockdowns in major cities. Since then, the holiday-home market has witnessed a global spike in demand that has not shown signs of stopping.

From January to April 2022, Bnbme saw a 118 percent increase in revenue and a 76 percent increase in bookings. Top markets this year include Saudi Arabia, the UK, Russia, France, and the UAE.

“When the lockdown first happened in March 2020, hotel general managers called to ask if their guests could rent our apartments because they needed extra space or longer stays,” said Mahtani. “So, when the pandemic hit, we panicked and filled our entire inventory with guests who paid lower than usual rates, but it kept us going for the tricky six months that followed. We didn’t let any of our staff go.”

Dubai’s pandemic support

After that, Dubai’s masterful handling of COVID-19 measures made the city a welcoming, easy place to live, particularly for digital nomads and families during the pandemic.

As a result, Bnbme witnessed a boom during the pandemic that led to higher occupancy rates. This growth is part of a luxury-housing boom that Dubai has seen over the last two years. According to Knight Frank, a real estate consultancy, luxury home prices rose at the fastest rate in 2021, with Dubai leading at 44 percent in a year.

“In the post-COVID-19 landscape, ultra-high-net-worth buyers visited Dubai in huge numbers,” said Andrew Cummings, head of prime residential at Knight Frank Middle East.

“To add to this, at the top end of the market, quality is now the watchword with developers building super-prime properties to cater to the demands of the global elite who, over the last year, have shown themselves eager to own homes in Dubai.”

A comprehensive 2019 Knight Frank report showed that Dubai’s holiday-home market accounts for 2 percent of Dubai’s total households, the highest proportion of all other critical global hub cities.

Saudi Arabia plans

Bnbme is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia in 2023, starting with seaside villas in Dammam and spacious apartments in Makkah. The company hopes to build on luxurious standards beyond the actual properties; services include luxury car pickups from the airport, celebrity chefs for private hire, sheesha services at home, and organic toiletries from Europe.

“We wanted guests to stay in a property that had all the luxury resort facilities with comforts of home,” said Mahtani. “What’s better than flying first class? Flying with a private jet. That’s similar to what we are trying to do with accommodation.”

Topics: Bnbme holiday

Related

Arabian Travel Market comes in from the cold to host over 20,000 visitors
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market comes in from the cold to host over 20,000 visitors
India In-Focus — Shares slip on markets; LIC opens for subscription
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares slip on markets; LIC opens for subscription

Latest updates

Asian shares hit 7-week low as China doubles down on zero-COVID-19: Reuters
Asian shares hit 7-week low as China doubles down on zero-COVID-19: Reuters
Houthis commit 341 violations of truce, 10 injured
Houthis commit 341 violations of truce, 10 injured
Alsharif Faisal Alharith is first Saudi triathlete to compete in Super League Arena Games
Alsharif Faisal Alharith is first Saudi triathlete to compete in Super League Arena Games
Singer Farrah El-Dibany discusses performance for President Macron’s victory rally
Singer Farrah El-Dibany discusses performance for President Macron’s victory rally
Inside Doctor Strange’s wild ride
Inside Doctor Strange’s wild ride

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.