Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near Parliament

Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near Parliament
The student-led protest began Thursday after a government-backed deputy speaker was elected in Parliament by a comfortable margin in what was seen a key victory for the ruling coalition. (File/AP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near Parliament

Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near Parliament
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police used tear gas and a water canon on Friday to disperse student protesters who were camped outside Parliament criticizing lawmakers for not ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory.
The student-led protest began Thursday after a government-backed deputy speaker was elected in Parliament by a comfortable margin in what was seen a key victory for the ruling coalition. Separately, protesters have been occupying the entrance to the president’s office in the capital, Colombo, for 28 days demanding Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family quit.
Shops, offices and schools closed across the country Friday and transport came to a near standstill amid widespread demonstrations against the government.
“People have been telling this government to go home for a month. They just didn’t wake up from sleep demanding it,” student leader Wasantha Mudalige said. “They have endured big problems that have led to this demand.”
“There are discussions going on inside this thieves’ den called Parliament, and none of the people’s issues are discussed there. So the people’s decision is that the Parliament does not reflect their sentiments,” Mudalige added.
Factories, banks and government offices were also closed, with employees demonstrating in front of them. Black flags were displayed at shops, heeding a call from trade unions and other civil organizations, and many protesters wore black T-shirts.
Protesters also hung undergarments by a road leading to Parliament and chanted: “This is all we are left with!”
The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament.
Sri Lanka was due to pay $7 billion of its foreign debt this year out of nearly $25 billion it must pay by 2026. Its total foreign debt is $51 billion.
Sri Lanka’s finance minister announced earlier this week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50 million.
For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicine, most of which come from abroad. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7 percent in March.
As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sri Lanka’s fuel stocks are running out. Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts extending up to 7 1/2 hours a day because they can’t supply enough fuel to power generating stations.
Protesters occupying the entrance to the president’s office have been demanding the president, his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other powerful Rajapaksa family members quit. Similar protests have spread to other locations, with people setting up camps opposite the prime minister’s residence and other towns across the country.
So far, the Rajapaksa brothers have resisted calls to resign, though three Rajapaksas out of the five who were lawmakers stepped down from their Cabinet posts in mid-April.
Protesters who have crowded the streets since March hold Rajapaksa and his family— who have dominated nearly every aspect of life in Sri Lanka for most of the last 20 years — responsible for the crisis.
Sri Lanka has been holding talks with the International Monetary Fund to get an immediate funding facility as well as a long-term rescue plan but had been told its progress would depend on negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors.
Any long-term plan would take at least six months to get underway.

UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson

UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson
Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson

UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson
  • Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds
  • The Conservatives tried to shrug off their losses as midterm blues
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds, according to results announced Friday that will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.
Voting held Thursday for thousands of seats on more than 200 local councils decided who will oversee garbage collection and the filling of potholes, but were also an important barometer of public opinion ahead of the next national election, which must be held by 2024.
The main opposition Labour Party, which has been out of power nationally since 2010, won control of Wandsworth, Barnet and Westminster, three London boroughs long held by the Conservatives.
Johnson’s party also lost ground to the centrist Liberal Democrats in the Conservatives’ southern England heartlands, where many middle-class voters are opposed to Brexit — a cause Johnson championed — and dismayed by rule-breaking and sexual misconduct allegations swirling around Johnson and other senior Tories.
The election also comes after months of turmoil for Johnson, in which he became the first prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law in office. He was fined 50 pounds ($62) by police for attending his own surprise birthday party in June 2020 when lockdown rules barred social gatherings.
“The issue of ‘partygate’ kept coming up as a reason why many Conservative supporters were staying at home or were switching to a protest vote this time,” said Conservative lawmaker David Simmonds.
Johnson has apologized, but denies knowingly breaking the rules. He faces the possibility of more fines over other parties — police are investigating a dozen gatherings — and a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled lawmakers about his behavior.
The Conservatives tried to shrug off their losses as midterm blues.
“We had a tough night in some parts of the country,” Johnson said. “But on the other hand in other parts of the country you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven’t voted Conservative for a long time, if ever.”
With results from about half of England announced Friday morning, Labour had not made big gains outside of the capital, especially in working-class northern England — areas that Johnson successfully wooed in the 2019 general election with promises to improve local economies and opportunities after Britain’s exit from the European Union.
John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said the results showed that London is “very much a one-party Labour fiefdom.”
“But outside of London … this isn’t quite the degree of progress they might have anticipated.”
Labour’s national campaign coordinator, Shabana Mahmood, argued that the results showed Labour was building a solid foundation to regain power after four successive national election defeats.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the election was “a big turning point for us.” .
“We’ve changed Labour, and now we’re seeing the results of that,” he said.
Under Starmer’s hard-left predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, fighting between Labour’s left-wing and more centrist wings roiled the party, which suffered its worst election defeat in more than 80 years to Johnson’s Conservatives in 2019.
Voting results were still to come Friday from the rest of England, and all of Scotland and Wales. In Northern Ireland, voters are electing a new 90-seat Assembly, with polls suggesting the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein could win the largest number of seats and the post of first minister, in what would be a historic first.
Across the UK, election campaigns were dominated by increasing prices for food and fuel, which have sent household bills soaring.
Opposition parties are demanding the government do more to ease the cost-of-living crunch — driven by the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 pandemic disruption and economic aftershocks from Britain’s exit from the European Union. Both left-of-center Labour and the centrist Liberal Democrats advocate a windfall tax on energy companies, which have reported record profits amid rocketing oil and gas prices.
Johnson’s Conservative government argues taxing big firms like Shell and BP would deter much-needed investment in renewable energy that’s key to meeting Britain’s climate commitments.
The prime minister also faces discontent within his own party, and the election losses could convince some Conservatives to try to replace Johnson with a less tarnished leader.
Party Chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged there had been “challenging headlines for the past few months.”
But he said “Labour are certainly not on the path to power and I believe that Boris Johnson does have the leadership skills, in particular the energy and the dynamism that we need during this difficult period of time.”

Teen murdered by her father in possible ‘honor killing’ in Chicago

Teen murdered by her father in possible ‘honor killing’ in Chicago
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Teen murdered by her father in possible ‘honor killing’ in Chicago

Teen murdered by her father in possible ‘honor killing’ in Chicago
  •  Mohammed Almaru reportedly claimed he ‘no longer trusted’ Mia Maro, 17, after reading her text messages
  • Devastated family members grieve loss of ‘lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life’
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

ILLINOIS: A local man, Mohammed Almaru, 42, was charged Wednesday with the first-degree murder of his daughter, Mia Maro, 17, the day after she attended her high school prom, the area’s police said.

Maro was a senior at Andrew High school in Tinley Park, in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, which has a large Arab and Muslim population. There is some speculation that the murder may be an “honor killing.”

Her bloodied body was found on Sunday, May 1, inside the family home at 7806 West 167th Street, the day after the prom. Police said she was discovered by family members covered by a blanket, with her father lying next to her.

Maro was beaten to death, police said, with a metal pole and a rubber mallet by Almaru who was angry after reading her text messages to friends.

Police said Almaru had “self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat.” They said he “had ingested pills” and was taken to Christ Hospital Sunday night where he was intubated and stabilized.

He was unable to be questioned by police until late Monday afternoon.

“On behalf of the entire village of Tinley Park, I’d like to offer my sincerest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Mia,” said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz.

“By all accounts she was a lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life that she will now never get to fulfill. To her family, friends and fellow students at Andrew High School, we mourn her passing with you.”

Almaru is being held without bond. A court date has not been set.

Maro was the daughter of Mohammed’s wife, Audrey Jorgenson. Her sister Linda and another daughter from a prior marriage, Randa Almaru, discovered the body and called police. The mother has been in 24-hour intensive care since suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Spring of 2019.

Police said they were unaware of a prior domestic violence charge against Almaru in 2002, and declined to comment on whether he was suspected to have caused Jorgensen’s injuries in 2019.

Media reported Almaru had taken his daughter the prior week to purchase a dress for the prom, which is an annual dance hosted by local high schools. But after purchasing the dress and saying his daughter could attend the dance, he changed his mind and said he no longer trusted her.

Andrew High School Principal Abir Othman confirmed Maro’s death in an email to parents saying guidance counselors were available for students throughout the week.

Othman wrote: “Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School Community as we grieve the loss of senior student Mia Maro. We extend our condolences to Mia’s family and ask that everyone keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers.”

Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary
Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary
  • The press secretary is the highest profile public-facing staff job in the White House
  • Psaki said Biden offered Jean-Pierre the job during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday afternoon
Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Karine Jean-Pierre to be White House press secretary, succeeding Jen Psaki and becoming the first Black and openly gay person to serve as the public face of a US administration.
Psaki, who leaves the job on May 13, had said early in the Biden administration, which started in January of 2021, that she planned to stay about a year.
Jean-Pierre has served as deputy press secretary since the beginning of Biden’s term. She worked on his 2020 presidential campaign, in President Barack Obama’s White House, and was chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org, a progressive advocacy group.
Biden has pledged to name top officials, cabinet members and judges who reflect the diversity of America, where white people make up less than 60 percent of the population but have traditionally held most top government jobs.
“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” he said in a statement.
The press secretary is the highest profile public-facing staff job in the White House.
“This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said in a brief appearance in the White House press room. “It is an honor and a privilege to be behind this podium.”
Dee Dee Meyers became the first woman to have the job in the 1990s under former President Bill Clinton.
Psaki was named by Biden after tumultuous relations with the media under Republican former President Donald Trump.
“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” Biden said, thanking her for “raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so.”
Psaki is known for a confident, no-nonsense, rapid-fire delivery from the White House podium. Jean-Pierre, who was chief of staff for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in 2020, has tended to stick closely to talking points during her press appearances as Psaki’s deputy.
Psaki said Biden offered Jean-Pierre the job during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday afternoon.
“She comes to this job with decades of experience, even though she looks very young,” Psaki said, adding her appointment will give a “voice to so many and allow and show what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big.”

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown
  • SpaceX brought up their US and Italian replacements last week, after completing a charter trip to the station for a trio of businessmen
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk’s taxi service.
The three US astronauts and one German in the capsule were bobbing off the Florida coast, near Tampa, less than 24 hours after leaving the International Space Station. NASA expected to have them back in Houston later in the morning.
“That was a great ride,” said Raja Chari, the capsule commander. As for the reintroduction to gravity, he noted: “Only one complaint. These water bottles are super heavy.”
NASA’s Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer, were out of the capsule within an hour of splashdown, waving and giving thumbs-up as they were hustled away on rolling chaises for medical checks.
Their departure from the space station Thursday was bittersweet, as they embraced the seven astronauts remaining there.
“It’s the end of a six-month mission, but I think the space dream lives on,” Maurer said.
SpaceX brought up their US and Italian replacements last week, after completing a charter trip to the station for a trio of businessmen.
That amounts to two crew launches and two splashdowns in barely a month. Musk’s company has now launched 26 people into orbit in less than two years, since it started ferrying astronauts for NASA. Eight of those 26 were space tourists.
SpaceX’s William Gerstenmaier, a vice president, called it “a pretty exciting time.”
“Satellites are nice, but flying people are a little special and a little bit different, and the team here sure understands that,” he told reporters. “There’s a sense of relief and and a sense of accomplishment that you know you’ve done something good.”
NASA is more impressed than ever, given SpaceX’s hectic pace of late. The only problem of note in the latest flight was a mechanical nut that wiggled loose and floated away from the SpaceX capsule following Thursday’s undocking. Officials assured everyone it would not pose a danger to the space station.
“Look at all this work in the last month,” said Kathy Lueders, NASA’s space operations mission chief. “I really want to personally thank SpaceX for just, wow, just performing such seamless operations on all those missions.”
The astronauts said their mission was highlighted by the three visitors and their ex-astronaut escort who dropped by in April, opening up NASA’s side of the station to paying guests after decades of resistance.
On the down side, they had to contend with a dangerous spike in space junk after Russia blew up a satellite in a missile test in mid-November. More than 1,500 pieces of shrapnel spread across Earth’s orbit for years to come.
While the war in Ukraine has caused tensions between the US and Russia, the astronauts have stood by their Russian crewmates, and vice versa. Flight controllers in Houston and Moscow also continued to cooperate as always, according to NASA officials.
As he relinquished command of the space station earlier this week, Marshburn called it “a place of peace” and said international cooperation would likely be its lasting legacy. Russian Oleg Artemyev, the new commander, also emphasized the “peace between our countries, our friendship” in orbit and described his crewmates as brothers and sisters.
Up there now are three Russians, three Americans and one Italian.
It was Marshburn’s third spaceflight, and the first for the three returning with him. Chari and Barron’s next stop could be the moon; they are among 18 US astronauts picked for NASA’s Artemis moon-landing program. Two others in that elite group are now at the space station.

Ukraine says UN-led Mariupol mission rescues ‘almost 500 civilians’

Ukraine says UN-led Mariupol mission rescues ‘almost 500 civilians’
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Ukraine says UN-led Mariupol mission rescues ‘almost 500 civilians’

Ukraine says UN-led Mariupol mission rescues ‘almost 500 civilians’
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

ZAPORIZHZHIA: Almost 500 civilians have been evacuated from the devastated city of Mariupol and its besieged Azovstal steel plant in a UN-led rescue operation, the Ukrainian president’s office said Friday.
The United Nations had said Thursday that a new convoy would evacuate civilians from the “bleak hell” of the factory, which has become the last pocket of resistance in the southern port city.
“We have managed to evacuate almost 500 civilians,” Andriy Yermak, who heads Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said on Telegram.
He said Kyiv will “do everything to save all its civilians and military” stuck in the devastated city, adding that the operation was ongoing.
The Russian military had announced a three-day cease-fire at the site starting Thursday but a Ukrainian commander said there was still heavy fighting at the sprawling complex.
Hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been holed up for weeks under heavy bombardment, many taking shelter in the plant’s Soviet-era underground tunnels.
Ten weeks into a war that has killed thousands, destroyed cities and uprooted more than 13 million people, Russia has focused its efforts on Ukraine’s east and south, and taking full control of the now-flattened Mariupol would be a major victory for Moscow.
“We still have to evacuate civilians from there, women and children. Just imagine... more than two months of constant bombing and constant death,” Zelensky had said Thursday.
Speaking to the Israeli prime minister Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said his military was ready to allow civilians to leave, according to the Kremlin.
“As for the militants remaining at Azovstal, the Kyiv authorities must give them an order to lay down their arms,” Putin said.
A commander of the Azov regiment defending the factory said in a video on Telegram that there was still heavy fighting.
“The Russians violated the promise of a truce and did not allow the evacuation of civilians who continue to hide from shelling in the basement of the plant,” Svyatoslav Palamar said.

Since failing to take Kyiv early on in its invasion, which began February 24, Russia has focused its efforts on Ukraine’s east and south.
Seizing the strategically located Mariupol would allow Moscow to create a land bridge between the separatist pro-Russian regions in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
The Kremlin conceded Thursday that Kyiv’s Western partners had prevented a quick end to Moscow’s campaign by sharing intelligence and weapons with Ukraine, but that it was “incapable of hindering the achievement” of Russia’s military operation.
The United States is among Ukraine’s biggest backers, supplying military equipment and munitions worth billions of dollars as well as intelligence and training.
But the White House has sought to limit knowledge of the full extent of its assistance to avoid provoking Russia into a broader conflict beyond Ukraine.
Washington on Thursday denied an explosive report in The New York Times that it helped Ukraine target Russian generals.
“The United States provides battlefield intelligence to help the Ukrainians defend their country,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.
“We do not provide intelligence with the intent to kill Russian generals.”
Separately, US media reported Thursday that Washington had shared intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Russian warship Moskva last month.
However a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the United States does not “provide specific targeting information on ships.”

Ukraine’s government has estimated at least $600 billion will be needed to rebuild the country after the war.
Zelensky, who has tirelessly campaigned for help from allies, on Thursday launched a global crowdfunding platform called United24 to help Ukraine win the war and rebuild its infrastructure.
More than six billion euros ($6.3 billion) were collected at a donors’ conference in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday.
In addition to financial and military assistance, Ukraine’s allies have also punished Russia for the invasion with unprecedented sanctions.
In one of the latest such moves, the British government said Thursday it had frozen the assets of UK-based steel and mining firm Evraz as it is of strategic significance for Russia’s war effort.
Evraz’s main shareholder is Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is already under sanctions, and its main operations are in Russia.
And in another action against oligarchs close to Putin, authorities in Fiji seized the $300 million yacht of Suleiman Kerimov after the United States requested be held for sanctions violations and ties to corruption.

Fighting continued across eastern Ukraine.
Donbas regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said at least 25 civilians were wounded in an overnight Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk.
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian army said it had retaken control of “several settlements on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.”
In the southwest, farmers racing to keep up with the spring planting season have found themselves plowing around unexploded ordnance — one more piece of worrying news for next year’s harvest in Europe’s breadbasket.
“Every day since the start of the war we have been finding and destroying unexploded ammunition,” Dmytro Polishchuk, one of the deminers, told AFP before heading into a field in the southwestern village of Grygorivka to destroy an unexploded rocket.

