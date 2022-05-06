Bella Hadid the new face of jewelry label Swarovski

DUBAI: Fresh from the Met Gala, Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid has landed herself a new spot as a brand ambassador for Austrian jewelry label Swarovski.
The 25-year-old catwalk star took to Instagram to share the news with her 51.7 million followers, writing: “Extremely honored and excited to be the new face of the iconic Swarovski.”
Conceived by its creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, and photographed by fashion lensmen Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the colorful portraits capture the brand’s glitzy crystals in different styles.
Hadid wore lucent ear cuffs, chunky necklaces, stud earrings and bold rings of octagonal crystals in yellow, pink, blue, green and white.
“Bella Hadid sums up the individualistic and transformative attitude of a new global generation,” said Engelbert in a statement. “She is a multifaceted character who evades the boxes of rules and conformity. She goes from sporty to glamorous while remaining the same girl — the same Bella — with confidence and authority.
“Today, crystals are a dynamic part of our everyday wardrobe: A way of accentuating your individual style in a way that can be as casual as it can be elaborate. Bella is the poster girl for this state of mind,” added Engelbert.
Meanwhile, Hadid said she was “very familiar” with the “timeless and iconic brand” before the partnership.
“I love the new collections and what the brand has been doing, especially these past two years under the creative vision of Giovanna, and I really see Swarovski as the contemporary jewelry brand of the future,” she said. “Jewelry is about expression and celebrating individuality — Swarovski celebrates all people and the idea of modern glamour, and I love that.”
The runway star recently made headlines with her head-turning look at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
She opted for an edgy look — a black sculpted leather corset with articulated cups and metal accents from Burberry, a skirt with a high slit, patterned lace tights and a pearl-encrusted anklet.
Her jewels, incidentally, were from Swarovski.
Hadid last attended the Met Gala in 2019.
The event, also known as the “Oscars of Fashion,” is one of the most highly anticipated industry events. This year’s co-chairs for the event included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who took over from last year’s co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.
DUBAI: On a recent work trip to Geneva, Egyptian opera singer Farrah El-Dibany received an unexpected phone call. It was April 23, the eve of election day in France, where President Emmanuel Macron was running for reelection against right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron’s team contacted El-Dibany to invite her to perform “La Marseillaise” – the French national anthem – in Paris after his possible victory speech at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, an event that would be watched by millions. No pressure at all.
“I was skeptical at the beginning. I couldn’t grasp the size of this event,” El-Dibany tells Arab News from the French capital, where she lives. “I was pacing round the room like crazy. It was very tense. I had to organize things quickly — including the dress.” That dress — a red strapless gown by Lebanese designer Gemy Maalouf — attracted almost as much media attention as El-Dibany’s a capella performance.
“I was so stressed I couldn’t sleep,” she continues. “I woke up early, took the train to Paris, and went straight to rehearsals. It was surreal. I don’t know how this all happened.”
She was well aware of the challenges of taking on one of the most famous melodies ever written.
“It was so intimidating,” the mezzo-soprano recalls. “I was non-stop rehearsing it. I was afraid to mess it up or forget a word, because everyone in the world would be watching, not just France. I’m not French, so I cannot permit myself a mistake. A French person can make a mistake — it’s his country and anthem.”
Despite the short notice, and the pressure, the performance was a triumph. El-Dibany performed a two-minute operatic take on the anthem, surrounded by a mass of Macron supporters who began singing with her. Post-performance, Macron kissed El-Dibany’s hand out of respect and appreciation.
“He was very nice and welcoming,” she says. “I’d met him before, so he knew me as a singer. When I came on stage, I saluted him and he (returned the gesture).”
The televised performance was a significant and symbolic cultural moment. El-Dibany became the first foreign artist to perform the national anthem following a presidential victory declaration in France. That was unlikely to have been a coincidence, given Macron’s ideology of advocating social diversity. According to El-Dibany, the last time a non-French artist gave a rendition of the song was American opera legend Jessye Norman in 1989, to mark the 200th anniversary of the French Revolution.
“It is definitely the highlight of my career,” El-Dibany says. “It’s something unique and something that I will never forget.”
Hers is a career with many highlights to choose from, too. She became the first Arab artist-in-residence at the prestigious Opéra National de Paris, founded by King Louis XIV in 1669, landing a three-year contract there. She has received France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to the “enrichment” of French culture). Her talent has taken her to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, Beirut Chants Festival, Institut du Monde Arabe, the Palais Garnier, and the Giacometti Foundation, among others. She’s been called the “Egyptian Carmen,” singing compositions by Mozart, Beethoven, Bizet, Tchaikovsky, and Rossini, as well as paying tribute to Arab icons including Dalida, Asmahan, and Fayrouz.
El-Dibany was born in Alexandria in 1989. She attended the city’s well-known conservatory for piano lessons from the age of seven and sang in her school choir.
“I grew up in a very musical and artistic atmosphere, although none of my family members are professional musicians,” she says. “My parents definitely noticed that I had a voice. They kept supporting me.”
El-Dibany’s mother was a banker, her father an architect. At one point, El-Dibany looked set to follow in his footsteps. She travelled to Berlin and studied architecture and opera at two different universities.
“Studying two things at the same time was very challenging,” she says. “It was a marathon and everyone around me — except my parents — was telling me that I would never be able to do it.”
It was her grandfather who first introduced El-Dibany to the greats of opera: Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, Maria Callas, and Teresa Berganza.
“What I like about opera is the theatre behind it,” she explained. “It’s a combination of acting and singing. I love (inhabiting) a role. When I sing an aria, I’m in a role, in a moment.
“People still think opera is kind of like screaming,” she continues. “It is very dramatic, but we don’t scream; we have a technique. With this technique, we can (hit) all these different notes or registers. People don’t understand that behind this singing there’s a lot of technical work.”
El Dibany moved to France in 2016, looking to take her career to new heights — something that she says would have been almost impossible back home.
“The thing is, for opera, I cannot make a real career in Egypt. Yes, I have performed at the opera houses in Cairo and Alexandria, but at a certain point when you become really professional in this field, you find yourself needing more opportunities,” she explains. “Opera, at the end of the day, is not part of Eastern or Arabic culture, it’s very Western. There are more opportunities in Europe.”
Perhaps one of the reasons why opera is universally loved is because it stirs people’s emotions, regardless of whether you understand the lyrics. “Opera is not about understanding the text; it’s about the voice,” El-Dibany says.
And protecting that voice is vital. El-Dibany avoids spicy food, drinks anise tea, and trys to avoid conversation on days when she’s performing. “Speaking is our enemy,” she says. “It tires the voice immediately.”
Despite her recent moment of global fame, El-Dibany isn’t resting on her laurels. She is eager to continue her upward momentum.
“The ultimate dream for me is to have the love of the people,” she says. “To have more and more people that would want to hear my voice and listen to me sing all over the world. This is what being an artist is all about.”
DUBAI: In 2002, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and lead producer and creative voice of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a young junior producer working under the man who would make superhero movies what they are today — Sam Raimi, the visionary director of “Spider-Man.”
Twenty years later, the two have united once again, crafting what is shaping up to be the most wildly imaginative film in the studios history, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
“For me, this is particularly surreal,” Feige tells Arab News. “I’ve come full circle with Mr. Raimi. I was a young producer who just felt lucky to be in the same room with him. Now, I'm an old producer that just feels lucky to be in the same room with him.”
Raimi is equally effusive about Feige. “He’s always been smart, funny, and a guy who cares about the integrity of characters, but I had no idea who Kevin would become,” he says. “He was just a kid that worked for the boss of Marvel back then on the ‘Spider-Man’ movies. I’m glad I wasn’t mean to him.”
There’s a reason that Feige knew Raimi was the man for this particular job. The second “Doctor Strange” film was, in many ways, the most difficult directorial assignment the studio had to date, a film of huge scale that would blaze through different universes and push the MCU, thematically and stylistically, to its very limits, at times even delving into pure horror.
Raimi has seen his “Spider-Man” trilogy grow in public esteem since he stepped away from it over a decade ago. He has long been known as one of the most creative directors in history, crafting the “Evil Dead” series with an unmistakable panache all his own. For “Doctor Strange 2,” that side of the director was encouraged more than even Raimi himself expected.
“Marvel accepted all the insane ideas. It was so surprising how far they wanted to go to really do something different and entertain the audience in a different way. It was refreshing,” says Raimi.
“I pitched armadillos with lasers mounted on their backs when I wrote ‘Loki,’ and that was rejected. Honestly, I think that would have been too tame for this movie,” adds Michael Waldron, the film’s writer.
While Raimi has worked across almost every genre over the last four decades, his ethos has always remained a focus first and foremost on character—something ‘Doctor Strange 2’ also desperately needed. After all, while Benedict Cumberbatch debuted with the character in his own film in 2016, his six subsequent appearances have done little to further the sorcerer’s personal character arc, making him long overdue for a dive into his own struggles rather than having him just save the day once again.
“That had to be the spine of the movie: what choices we made,” says Waldron. “Ultimately, we were being driven by Stephen Strange’s progression as a character. When you’re doing a big multiverse movie, and it feels like you've got every possible sci- fi resource available to you, it’s easy to maybe get lost and get derailed. To prevent that, our North Star was always Stephen, and how we can explore what he’s going through and advance him to an interesting place. This was built around him, not the other way around.”
Cumberbatch, himself coming off an Oscar-nominated performance in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” was intent on giving Strange the same level of depth and dedication, pushing both Waldron and Raimi on set to improve nearly every scene, Raimi reveals to Arab News.
“Benedict started by torturing Michael and the script. He said, ‘The script has got to be better. I demand more options. I want it richer, more interesting, and more fulfilling for the character.’ He put pressure on us to deliver good quality scenes that he's going to act in. Michael rose to the occasion, improving them and making them better and more interesting,” says Raimi.
For Cumberbatch, that dedication was because he knew the potential was there, waiting to be unlocked.
“He had become omnipotent, and we hadn’t yet understood what the cost of that was. This was about examining that, finding his flaws, his faults, his humanity, as well as his strengths and renewing our understanding of him,” says Cumberbatch.
“Ultimately, the multiverse itself becomes a way of holding up a mirror to Doctor Strange. It’s an incredible narrative structure that confronts him, through his other selves, to examine his own potential. He learns he can’t always be the one holding the knife — the one in control. From here, he must evolve.”
Saudi cookie connoisseurs will no doubt be familiar with Choowy Goowy, a Riyadh-based dessert house with a name that perfectly sums up the consistency of its products.
Located north of Riyadh at One Square, the restaurant offers a range of classic cookie favorites including chocolate chip, peanut butter, salted caramel, Kinder, and Nutella. Special birthday cake flavored varieties are also available, along with date cookies too.
Although not exactly a place to be counting the calories, Choowy Goowy does offer a low-fat cookie option, and an eclectic choice of Ethiopian coffees such as Americanos, espressos, and lattes provide the ideal accompaniment to the sweet treats. An alternative to coffee is a glass of milk, perfect for dipping cookies in.
The outlet’s signature offering, the ultimate, comes in an aluminum container filled with cookie and topped with a scoop of Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream, drizzled in a caramel sauce. A choice of either molten milk chocolate, Kinder, or Nutella goes in the center.
Customers can also buy a box of 12 themed cookie jars each containing between 16 and 18 mini chocolate chip pieces, a possible gift for occasions including birthdays, Ramadan, and Eid.
For kids, the restaurant sells a DIY baking set that includes 150 grams of cookie dough, toppings of sprinkles, marshmallows, chocolate chips, and M&M’s, and shape cutters.
Choowy Goowy items can be ordered for home delivery via apps such as Jahez, HungerStation, Talabat, Lugmety, and Careem.
DUBAI: Creative director Virginie Viard presented Chanel’s grand prix-inspired cruise 2023 collection to a star-studded front row in Monaco.
French-Algerian model Loli Bahia, one of the season’s breakout stars, opened Thursday’s show, which took place in Monte Carlo against the backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea.
The rising star wore a red-and-white tweed blazer and trousers paired with a metallic silver shirt and embroidered tweed dad cap.
Bahia was joined by Chanel runway fixtures Jill Cortleve, Mariam de Vinzelle and British-Moroccan model Nora Attal, who appeared on the catwalk wearing a flowing monochrome dress printed with checkered racing flags and matched with a black, waist-cinching belt and a crossbody bag.
Bahia and Attal were not the only models of North African descent to take to the runway.
French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri made her runway debut in Monaco for Chanel.
The “French Dispatch” star’s turn down the runway comes just one day after her feature in Chanel’s trailer for its latest cruise collection filmed by Sofia and Roman Coppola in Monaco.
The 29-year-old, a house favorite and Chanel brand ambassador, made her catwalk debut sporting a white, terry, logo-emblazoned jumpsuit that was partially unbuttoned revealing a red checkered top beneath.
Cars and clothes have a long, intertwined history, thanks to fashion’s longstanding relationship with the automotive industry, with designers often looking to the road when creating their collections and runway looks.
Chanel is the latest label to seek inspiration from the motor industry.
Its latest collection is punctuated with pieces one would find on the grand prix or Daytona 500 stands. There are racing suits, flag motifs, checkerboard patterns, leather vests, embroidered dad hats and racing gloves.
Meanwhile, some models took to the runway carrying Chanel racing helmets in lieu of handbags.
The fashion on the runway was matched only by the fashion on the front row as the show’s Chanel-clad guests flew in from around the globe. Models, actresses and Chanel brand ambassadors, including Kristen Stewart, Charlotte Casiraghi, K-pop star G-Dragon and Vanessa Paradis jetted to the French municipality dressed in the Parisian luxury maison’s pieces.
Stewart became a Chanel ambassador in 2013 and has since appeared in several ad campaigns for the brand and on the red carpet dressed in strictly Chanel. For the Monaco event, the 32-year-old opted for a sparkling mini-dress accessorized with black strappy heels.
DUBAI: Marvel series “Moon Knight” has just wrapped up its first season with no mention of whether fans can expect more.
The miniseries is the first Marvel project to have an Arab director. Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab helms the series, which stars US actors Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy.
The series debuted in March earlier this year on Disney+ and will premiere in the region this summer.
Diab spoke to Deadline about the possibility of a second season with no official verdict. He said: “We don’t know if there’s a next season. Marvel doesn’t go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be Season Two, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey.”
Diab echoed that he is kept in the dark much like everyone else and added: “We never discussed there being a Season Two, but one day there’s going to be an expansion, but I don’t know how it’s going to look like.”
For now, there has been no official release or statement by Disney+ or Marvel about a next chapter for the show.
“Moon Knight” tells the story of an ex-mercenary named Marc Spector whom the ancient Egyptian deity Khonshu revives after death. The superhero also suffers from dissociative identity disorder.
Meanwhile, Diab gave us gripping works like “Cairo 678,” “Clash” and most recently “Amira,” which screened at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, the El Gouna Film Festival and the MedFilm Festival in Rome, where it scooped up multiple prizes.