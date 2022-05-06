You are here

  • Home
  • Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success
FAF2022
FAF2022

Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success

Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success
Fahd Hamzh Cynndy
Short Url

https://arab.news/2x6bf

Updated 11 sec ago
Ousama Habib

Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success

Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success
Updated 11 sec ago
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Fahd Hamzh Cynndy is the CEO of Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries. He is also an executive board member at Saudi Ground Services.

SAEI is a world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul organization, one of the largest and most experienced of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Before this position, Cynndy served as CEO of SGS, the driving force behind efficient and safe ground handling at 28 airports in Saudi Arabia.

Cynndy earned an associate degree in commercial aviation at North Dakota University in the US. In addition, he has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Western New England University, Massachusetts and received an MBA at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Cynndy attended a certificate course in leadership at Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2019. He has more than 6,300 flight hours and has obtained an American a US federal license for commercial aviation. He is also an IATA-certified aviation instructor.

Since 2019, Cynndy has been a part-time vice chairman of the Helicopter Company, established in 2018. He has also been a board member of the Saudi Amad for Airport Services and Transport since 2019.

He worked for Saudi Aramco as the manager of its aviation department from 1995 to 2019. He was also the chairman of the Gulf Flight Safety Aviation.

Recently, SAEI and Prince Sultan Aviation Academy signed an agreement with the US-based Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology to exchange training experiences, qualify national cadres, and enhance the quality of training in aircraft maintenance.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Business & Economy
Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Business & Economy
Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs

Global cooperation on climate is vital to drive sustainable tourism, Saudi minister tells UN

Global cooperation on climate is vital to drive sustainable tourism, Saudi minister tells UN
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Global cooperation on climate is vital to drive sustainable tourism, Saudi minister tells UN

Global cooperation on climate is vital to drive sustainable tourism, Saudi minister tells UN
  • We must work collaboratively to put sustainable and resilient tourism at the heart of inclusive recovery, to ensure long-term sector resilience for people and the planet,’ said Ahmed Al-Khateeb
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: Climate action is essential to help ensure a sustainable future for the global tourism industry, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister told the UN on Thursday.

In a speech during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, Ahmed Al-Khateeb underscored the vulnerability of the sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and amid the ongoing effects of climate change and extreme weather events.

He pointed out that carbon dioxide emissions resulting from tourism are forecast to increase by 25 percent by 2030, compared with 2016 levels, and it is therefore “critical” that action on climate change be scaled up.

“The tourism sector lost an estimated 62 million jobs globally during the global pandemic,” he said. “COVID-19 highlighted the vulnerability of the sector, not only to pandemics but also to the effects of extreme weather.

“Addressing climate change is at the heart of building a more resilient tourism industry and there is no resilience without sustainability. We must work collaboratively to put sustainable and resilient tourism at the heart of inclusive recovery, to ensure long-term sector resilience for people and the planet.

“Only by doing these things together will we ensure a better and more resilient future for the millions of people around the world who rely on tourism.”

Al-Khateeb said the effects of the pandemic had underscored the need to secure the future of the tourism sector and further highlighted the need to protect the environment.

Saudi authorities have launched a range of biodiversity and conservation initiatives designed to breed and protect endangered species, in line with the aims of the country’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan.

By the end of the decade, the Kingdom aims to be conserving a total area of land 11 times the size Belgium and has committed to protecting 20 percent of its land, coastal and marine environments. In partnership with the Middle East Green Initiative, as part of which 40 billion trees will be planted across the region, the project will restore 200 million hectares of degraded land. This represent 5 percent of a global target of planting 1 trillion trees.

At COP 26, the UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow last November, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, a multi-stakeholder platform for action that will help to accelerate the sector’s transition to net-zero emissions.

In addition, a new Tourism Panel on Climate Change, a climate science assessment and measurement initiative by the STGC, will help to advance climate-resilient tourism and demonstrate the important role of the travel and tourism sector in contributing to improved human development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia climate change UN Ahmed Al-Khateeb tourism

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
Ousama Habib

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Ryyan Tarabzoni is the CEO of Jeddah Airports Co. He also chairs the board of directors of Al-Tanfeethi Co. that manages and operates all airport executive terminals and offices in Saudi Arabia.

Tarabzoni has more than 25 years of experience in business development and transformation, with expertise in operational excellence, maximizing productivity, building quality assurance and developing supply chain excellence in both public and private sectors.

In his current role, Tarabzoni will lead and oversee the overall transformation and corporatization of the King Abdulaziz International Airport, which is part of the Kingdom’s aviation strategy. Before his current role at Jeddah Airport Co., Tarabzoni was the CEO and board member of Saudi Air Navigation Services Co.

He began his career at Saudi Aramco and held senior positions at Proctor & Gamble, Tasnee & Aviation. He also sits on the board of several companies.

Tarabzoni earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of the Pacific, California, US. He completed several executive programs at INSEAD Business School, France and received a certificate of management excellence from Harvard Business School.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Business & Economy
Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems
Business & Economy
Implementing the new policies to upgrade KSA’s transportation systems

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
Ousama Habib

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
Ousama Habib

A Bahraini national, Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi joined Gulf Air as the deputy CEO in 2017, bringing over 37 years of experience in various aviation-related positions.

In addition to his extensive flying qualifications, Al-Alawi holds an MBA in aviation management from the City University of London.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian sub-continent and the Far East. The company currently serves all its destinations with a wide- and narrow-bodied fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by its signature family and business-friendly products, the airline is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect its passengers’ evolving needs and aspirations.

Gulf Air connects Bahrain to the world and, as such, is a critical national infrastructure asset, serving as a powerful driver for the economy and supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing economic growth.

With its mobile app and Bahrain stopover program, the airline promotes Bahrain as a tourist destination to the world.

Gulf Air has been the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix held in the Middle East since 2004. In addition, the airline has been the official carrier of the biennial Bahrain International Airshow since it was first held in 2010.

Topics: FAF2022

Related

Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis
Business & Economy
Supporting the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 crisis
Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Business & Economy
Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund approved six strategic tourism projects worth SR1.5 billion ($400 million) in the first quarter of 2022, Argaam has reported.

On its official Twitter account, the fund stated that it launched three main programs, in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Program.

The fund also concluded partnerships and agreements with the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Development Fund, Radisson Blu and Deutsche Hospitality.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund

Related

Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO

Saudi Arabia announces $6bn investments in steel complex, EV metals plant

Saudi Arabia announces $6bn investments in steel complex, EV metals plant
Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia announces $6bn investments in steel complex, EV metals plant

Saudi Arabia announces $6bn investments in steel complex, EV metals plant
Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said it has secured $6 billion for a steel plate mill complex and electric vehicle battery metals plant as part of plans to lure $32 billion of investment into the mining sector, according to Reuters.

The ministry’s target would fund nine mining projects for midstream minerals and metals, said Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar al-Khorayef, according to a statement.

The Kingdom is seeking to diversify its economy away from oil by pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into a plan called Vision 2030 initiated by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Mining is one of the sectors that has been identified for expansion.

The nine projects include a $4 billion steel plate mill complex for the shipbuilding, oil and gas, construction and defense sectors and a “green” flat steel complex that will supply the automotive, food packaging, machinery and equipment, and other industrial sectors. Both projects are already underway, as is a $2 billion EV battery metals plant.

Last month the Saudi government signed an agreement to purchase between 50,000 and 100,000 EVs over 10 years from Lucid Group Inc, which Saudi sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund owns a majority stake in.

The minister said the projects would create over 14,000 jobs and added the ministry is now processing 145 exploration license applications from foreign companies.

“These targeted investments represent an important 'down payment' in our efforts to move beyond exploration and extraction and into the creation of integrated value chains, a central focus of our overall mining strategy,” al-Khorayef said in the statement.

“The investments will continue to position the Kingdom as a mining production and logistics hub for a region that stretches from Africa to Asia, while also supporting the transformation of our mining sector so it can achieve its potential.”

Topics: Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030 economy 2030 electric vehicles

Related

Commodities Update — Gold down, silver up; China iron ore, steel futures rebound
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold down, silver up; China iron ore, steel futures rebound
Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum video
Business & Economy
Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum

Latest updates

Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success
Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success
Global cooperation on climate is vital to drive sustainable tourism, Saudi minister tells UN
Global cooperation on climate is vital to drive sustainable tourism, Saudi minister tells UN
What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs
Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.