Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success

RIYADH: Fahd Hamzh Cynndy is the CEO of Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries. He is also an executive board member at Saudi Ground Services.

SAEI is a world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul organization, one of the largest and most experienced of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Before this position, Cynndy served as CEO of SGS, the driving force behind efficient and safe ground handling at 28 airports in Saudi Arabia.

Cynndy earned an associate degree in commercial aviation at North Dakota University in the US. In addition, he has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Western New England University, Massachusetts and received an MBA at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Cynndy attended a certificate course in leadership at Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2019. He has more than 6,300 flight hours and has obtained an American a US federal license for commercial aviation. He is also an IATA-certified aviation instructor.

Since 2019, Cynndy has been a part-time vice chairman of the Helicopter Company, established in 2018. He has also been a board member of the Saudi Amad for Airport Services and Transport since 2019.

He worked for Saudi Aramco as the manager of its aviation department from 1995 to 2019. He was also the chairman of the Gulf Flight Safety Aviation.

Recently, SAEI and Prince Sultan Aviation Academy signed an agreement with the US-based Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology to exchange training experiences, qualify national cadres, and enhance the quality of training in aircraft maintenance.