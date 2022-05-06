Armored vehicle kills protester at anti-coup demo, say medics

You are here

Sudanese security forces killed a protester when an armored vehicle ran over him during the latest rally against last year’s military coup, medics said. (Reuters/File)
AFP

  • The demonstrator’s death brings to 95 the toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protests since the October military takeover led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the doctors’ committee said
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces killed a protester when an armored vehicle ran over him during the latest rally against last year’s military coup, medics said.

The unidentified protester was killed by the “vehicle belonging to the coup forces during rallies in Khartoum” headed toward the presidential palace, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, a pro-democracy group of medics.

Anti-coup demonstrators routinely target the palace, where the ruling Sovereign Council is based along the Nile River.

The demonstrator’s death brings to 95 the toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protests since the October military takeover led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the doctors’ committee said.

Regular rallies have taken place against Sudan’s latest coup, which derailed a political transition period set in motion after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

The military power grab drew wide international condemnation, including the suspension of vital aid, and upended a transition to civilian rule in one of the world’s poorest countries.

The UN, along with the African Union and regional bloc IGAD, have been pushing to facilitate Sudanese-led talks to resolve the crisis.

Senior officials from the US, UK and other Western countries have urged Sudanese factions to participate in the UN-AU-IGAD process and warned against any delay, according to an April 29 EU statement.

“They underscored that international financial support for the Sudanese government, including debt relief, could only follow establishment of a credible civilian government,” it said.

Otherwise, “Sudan might lose billions of dollars in development assistance from the World Bank, and that Sudan’s IMF program and $19 billion in associated debt relief would be imperiled,” it noted.

Last month, Sudanese authorities released several anti-coup civilian leaders arrested in the crackdown.

Burhan has pledged to free political detainees to set the stage for talks among Sudanese factions.

AFP

AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police said on Friday they had arrested a suspected Daesh member, in cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, who was implicated in plotting “acts of terrorism.”
The announcement came ahead of the opening next Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh of a conference of member countries in the US-led coalition against Daesh.
The suspect, based in the kingdom’s northeastern Berkane region, was implicated in the “preparation of a terrorist plot aimed at delivering a serious blow to public order,” Morocco’s counterterrorism police, the Central Office of Judicial Research, said in a statement.
“The outlines of his terrorist conspiracy were unmasked on the basis of research and technical investigation carried out jointly with the FBI,” it added.

This operation “is further evidence of the persistent dangers of the terrorist threat that hangs” over Morocco and “the importance of bilateral cooperation ... with the United States in the fight against terrorism.”
The suspect, a 37-year-old engineer, “ran a closed user group dedicated to extremist goals and projects and aimed at recruiting and drawing in sympathisers,” the statement said.
His objective was to carry out attacks against Moroccan and foreign dignitaries on Moroccan soil, it alleged.
Morocco has been spared the extremist violence that has shaken other Middle East and North African countries in recent years but the security services regularly report arrests of suspects in operations targeting militant cells.
Since 2002, the police say they have arrested more than 3,500 suspects in terrorism-linked cases.

AFP

  • Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities said one person died on Friday of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever as cases of the virus spread to the country’s north.

Iraq has registered at least six deaths from around 20 cases of the illness, also known as Congo fever, since early April, according to health ministry figures.

Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday.

The deceased was a butcher who had failed to follow health regulations, health official Ziad Khalaf said.

The disease is tick-borne and causes severe hemorrhaging, according to the World Health Organization.

People are generally infected through contact with the blood of infected animals, often after slaughtering livestock.

It can also be transmitted between humans through “close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons,” according to the WHO.

The disease has a high fatality rate of between 10 and 40 percent of all cases.

Kirkuk authorities have prohibited the transport of cattle to or from the province.

Nineveh province, also in northern Iraq, registered its first case on Thursday, while central Babil province recorded one death on April 29.

Most of the cases have been in Dhi Qar, a poor largely rural southern province known for rearing cattle, sheep and goats, all of which are potential carriers of the disease.

Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said on Friday that the country was not “in a state of epidemic.”

He said cases were “limited” but acknowledged that the infection rate was “higher than the previous year.”

Most of those infected have been cattle farmers and abattoir workers, according to the Health mMinistry.

The WHO says Congo fever is endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.

AP

AP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Friday that one of its citizens traveling as a tourist has been detained in Iran, in the latest incident to worsen relations between the two countries.
In a brief comment by email, the Foreign Ministry said that the man was in his 30s, and that the embassy in Tehran was “seeking information and is in contact with local authorities.”
Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the arrest. Neither Iran’s judiciary nor its mission to the UN responded immediately to requests for comment.
Sweden’s Aftonbladet tabloid wrote late on Thursday that the man was arrested as he was about to leave Iran, where he was traveling with other Swedes. No date was given.

The newspaper linked the arrest with the trial in Sweden of an Iranian accused of genocide. The verdict in that case is due on July 14.
Swedish prosecutors have sought life imprisonment for Hamid Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since he was arrested in Stockholm in November 2019.
The Stockholm District Court said this week that Nouri will “remain in custody until the verdict is announced or otherwise is decided.”
Iran also is planning to execute an Iranian-Swedish researcher imprisoned since 2016, according to an Iranian media report.
The report semi-official ISNA news agency quoted informed Iranian officials as saying that Iran will implement the death penalty against Ahmad Reza Jalali by May 21 at the latest.

AFP

AFP

DOHUK: More than 10,000 people have fled fighting between the Iraqi army and Yazidi fighters affiliated with Turkey’s banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an official from Iraq’s Kurdistan region said.

The latest figure is more than double the 4,000 which an official from the region reported on Tuesday had arrived.

The Yazidis are a Kurdish-speaking non-Arab, non-Muslim minority who were massacred by Daesh in 2014.

Clashes left one Iraqi soldier dead on Monday in the northern region of Sinjar, the Yazidi minority’s heartland which is the site of frequent confrontations between security forces and local fighters allied with the separatist PKK.

The latest fighting “has driven families to flee to the Kurdistan region,” with many heading to Dohuk province, said Dayane Hamo, an official in charge of crisis response.

“In three days, their number reached 1,711 families and 10,261 people,” Hamo said, adding they had been given food and other supplies to last a week.

The latest fighting began Sunday, with each side blaming the other for starting it. A senior Iraqi army official said the clashes cost the lives of a dozen Yazidi fighters.

The army is seeking to apply an agreement reached between Baghdad and the Kurdistan region for the withdrawal of Yazidi and PKK fighters.

The Sinjar region has also been a target of Turkish air strikes on rear bases of the PKK. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization.

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings
Updated 06 May 2022
Mohammad Najib

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings
  • Israelis authorities launched a major manhunt on Friday for the two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the murders
  • Palestinians have been angered by an increase in Jewish worshippers in Al-Aqsa
Updated 06 May 2022
Mohammad Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians have blamed Israeli aggression and apartheid policies — including its actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque — for Thursday night’s attack in Elad, which left three Israelis dead.

Witnesses to the attack said two assailants exited their car and struck passers-by with axes, leaving three dead and four wounded, before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Israelis authorities launched a major manhunt on Friday for the two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the murders, which followed violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The suspects have been named as Assad Yussef Al-Rifai, 19, and Subhi Imad Abu Shukair, 20.

Palestinians have been angered by an increase in Jewish worshippers in Al-Aqsa, contravening the long-standing agreement that Jews can visit the area, but not pray there.

The attack in Elad was condemned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who warned it could lead to further violence.

However, Hamas and another Palestinian armed group, Islamic Jihad, suggested the attack was an inevitable consequence of the unrest at Al-Aqsa.

“This operation demonstrates our people’s anger at the occupation’s attacks on holy sites,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said. “The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque cannot go unpunished.”

Jenin Gov. Maj. Gen. Akram Rajoub also blamed Israeli policies for the killings. He told Arab News that the Israelis have a “rule of apartheid in which everything is theirs and they do not give the Palestinians anything. That is why a state of anger is generated among the Palestinians, who pay the price with their blood. Palestinians suffer because of a political crisis for which the shameless Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is responsible.

“All the attacks that happen against the Israelis are because of a lack of a political horizon and the occupation’s suppression of the Palestinians and the green light given to the settlers to attack the Palestinians under the protection of the Israeli army,” he continued.

The Israelis, he added, have tried to find a solution by tightening security, taking economic measures against the Palestinians, and stopping essential services to punish them, but nothing has succeeded.

“Therefore, what remains for them to try is a political solution that gives the Palestinians hope for a free future, and I am sure that it would succeed,” he said. “The problem is that the Israelis adopt every option that angers the Palestinian people and increases their suffering. The Israelis flee from every option that leads to creating security and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli sides.”

Abu Shukair’s grandfather, Subhi Sbeihat, who lives in Rummana, a village near Jenin, said his grandson, an electrical contractor, does not belong to any political organization, is “religiously committed to high morals” and is well-liked in the village.

However, he added, “like any Palestinian under occupation,” his grandson “could not bear the pressures and continuous aggression against Al-Aqsa and fellow Palestinians.”

His last contact with his grandson was on Thursday afternoon, he said, adding that his grandson had gone to Ramallah for Eid.

He claimed the Israeli police had arrested Abu Shukair’s father at his workplace in Jdeidet Al-Makr in Galilee at 4 a.m. on Friday.

Sbeihat also blamed Israel for the Elad attack and for other “operations” conducted by Palestinian youths, saying they were caused by “the crimes the state of Israel commits daily against the Palestinian people, and its incursions and violations in Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

