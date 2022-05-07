Flying high with vast experience in commercial and technical aviation

RIYADH: A chemical engineer from the Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and a postgraduate in finance from the University of Sao Paulo, Luis Felipe advanced in his career by holding all the aces. In addition, he earned an MBA from Dom Cabral Foundation in São Paulo and a post-MBA degree from Kellogg University in Chicago.

Felipe, who is director-general, Airport Council International World, Canada, joined ACIW in June 2020 with vast experience in commercial and technical aviation.

He led the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association, also known as ALTA, between Oct. 2017 and May 2020.

Before ALTA, Luis Felipe served as the vice president of supply development at World Fuel Services, improving its aviation fuel business in the region.

Luis Felipe served the International Air Transport Association for nearly a decade. He led several fuel and airport campaigns with governments, oil companies, fuel service providers and airports for the Americas, Africa and the Middle East regions.