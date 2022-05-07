You are here

Proven expertise in delivering tangible results, profitable growth

Ousama Habib

Ousama Habib

Fahad Al-Harbi is the CEO at Dammam Airports Co. He has proved to be a unique executive with proven expertise in delivering tangible results, profitable growth and operational enhancements through the evaluation and reengineering of internal processes while contributing to marketing strategies supporting brand development.

Al-Harbi’s other responsibilities in the company include new business development, staff training and leadership.

In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was corporatized in July 2017 and transformed into the Dammam Airports Co.

DACO is an integral part of Saudi Arabia's vision to develop the national airports industry, starting with King Fahd International Airport.

The company also aspires to extend its services to other local and international airports. In addition, it seeks to develop the infrastructure, and operate, upgrade and maintain airfield facilities.

The company also plans to control commercial and investment relations, operate air freights, and raise airports’ operational capacity and efficiency. It is set to enable airports to keep pace with the global air industry, provide a world-class travel experience for passengers and invest in the next generations of young Saudis.

 

Spearheading implementation of the National Tourism Strategy

Ousama Habib

Ousama Habib

Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud is currently the assistant minister for tourism​ at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism. She is responsible for implementing the National Tourism Strategy, establishing effective regulations, policies and processes that support the local industry, facilitating ease of doing business for investors and ensuring quality standards across the sector.

Princess Haifa is also a member of the board of directors at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Qiddiya, the Tourism Development Fund, and the Tourism Development Council.

Previously, she held the position of secretary-general of Formula E Holdings, where she was in charge of organizing the largest global Formula E event in Diriyah, outside Riyadh. 

The first-ever E World Championship in the Middle East and North Africa region attracted over 60,000 attendees and generated more than 113 million media impressions. 

She was also the managing director of Sports Economy at the Saudi General Sports Authority, where she led projects that supported the development of small and medium enterprises within the sports ecosystem.

Her passion for fencing led her to take on the role of chairperson of the Saudi Arabic Fencing Women’s Federation and vice chairperson of the Saudi Fencing Federation. She was instrumental in increasing the number of women on the official Saudi team from zero to over 200 today.

As an outspoken advocate for various causes, she is one of the founding members of the Empowerment Hub, a nonprofit organization launched in 2014 that seeks to raise awareness on issues relating to women’s health. 

The organization mobilizes over 3,000 women and generates more than SR1 million in donations to local charities.

Her professional career began in equity sales at HSBC in the UK and then in the Kingdom. 

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven, US, and a master’s degree from London Business School, UK. 

 

 

A highly decorated official with top awards to his credit

Ousama Habib

Ousama Habib

 


Henrik Hololei has been the director-general for mobility and transportation in the European Commission since 2015.

He holds a master’s degree in economics from Tallinn Technical University and another master’s degree in political science and international economy from Aarhus University, Denmark.

His career began in 1993 as an assistant trade commissioner at the Finnish Foreign Trade Association. Between 1995 and 2004, he held various positions in the government, including the director of the Office of European Integration, chairman of the Estonian Council of Senior Civil Servants for EU Integration, and chief government counselor of EU Affairs. 

Between 2001 and 2002, Hololei was the Minister of Economy. He represented the Estonian government in nominating itself as a member of the European Commission. 

In 2004, he moved to Brussels as the head of the cabinet of Vice President Siim Kallas, a position that Hololei held during both of Kallas’s regimes; the first dealing with administration, audit and anti-fraud and the second dealing with transport.

Hololei became deputy secretary-general of the European Commission and, on Oct. 1, 2015, became director-general for mobility and transport.

Hololei is chairman of the supervisory board of the Estonian School of Diplomacy and a member of the board of the Institute of Social Sciences of Tallinn University. He is also a member of the advisory council of the Baltic Development Forum.

He is a highly decorated official. His awards include the Grand Cross of the Lion of Finland, awarded by the President of Finland and the 3rd Class Order of the White Star by the President of Estonia, to name a few.

Hololei was named “European of the Year” by the Estonian European Movement. 

 

 

Flying high with vast experience in commercial and technical aviation

Fahad Abuljadayel

Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: A chemical engineer from the Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and a postgraduate in finance from the University of Sao Paulo, Luis Felipe advanced in his career by holding all the aces. In addition, he earned an MBA from Dom Cabral Foundation in São Paulo and a post-MBA degree from Kellogg University in Chicago.

Felipe, who is director-general, Airport Council International World, Canada, joined ACIW in June 2020 with vast experience in commercial and technical aviation.

He led the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association, also known as ALTA, between Oct. 2017 and May 2020.

Before ALTA, Luis Felipe served as the vice president of supply development at World Fuel Services, improving its aviation fuel business in the region.

Luis Felipe served the International Air Transport Association for nearly a decade. He led several fuel and airport campaigns with governments, oil companies, fuel service providers and airports for the Americas, Africa and the Middle East regions.

 

Leading Tibah Airports Development Co. to newer heights

Arab News

Arab News

Ibrahim Suleiman Abdulaziz Al Rajhi is a board member and major shareholder of Al Rajhi Holding Group and Al Arrab Contracting Co. He is also the chairman of Tibah Airport Development Co.

Tibah Airports Development Co. builds and operates airport facilities. It provides airport management services including passenger screening, air traffic control and related services.

The company operates the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. It is a consortium led by TAV Airports with its local partners Al Rajhi and Saudi Oger.

Established in 1997, TAV Airports is based in Turkey and is a leading airport management and operations services provider in the Middle East and North Africa region.

As the world’s leading private Islamic international developer, owner and operator of airports, TAV bridges the Islamic and non-Islamic worlds.

With PMIA, TAV Airports operates 11 airports in 5 countries, handling more than 62 million passengers and 540,000 aircraft.

Sulaiman Bin Abdul-Aziz Al Rajhi holding company was founded in 2011. The holding company owns direct and indirect investments in a number of sectors inside the Kingdom and abroad.

The company is in pursuit to diversify and expand its investment asset with profitable annual revenues to fund the charity sector affiliated with the endowment. It also aims at achieving coordination and integration among its subsidiaries. 

Playing a crucial role in developing new strategy to benefit AACO member airlines 

Arab News

Arab News

 

Abdul Wahab Teffaha has been the secretary-general of the Arab Air Carriers' Organization since 1996.

After earning his master’s degree in socio-economic development and political sociology, Teffaha joined AACO as an assistant tariff analyst and rose to become assistant secretary-general in 1992.

He was elected secretary-general of the association in June 1996 and still serves in this capacity.

Teffaha played a crucial role in developing a new strategy to benefit AACO member airlines, including projects dealing with distribution agreements, ground handling, fuel, training and handling maintenance, repair and operations of the member airplanes.

Teffaha also leads AACO on all industry-related issues.

AACO is a non-political, nonprofit organization founded in 1965 with 30 constituent airline members from 18 countries.

“Flying is a dream coming true. Throughout the last 50 years, AACO members have transformed air transport from a conventional transportation mode to an experience of joy and delight. AACO is proud to be the association of such an elite group of airlines and views its 50th year as only a springboard for a greater global presence and a greater fulfillment of our guests’ aspirations.” said Teffaha at a conference earlier.

