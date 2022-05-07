Fahad Al-Harbi is the CEO at Dammam Airports Co. He has proved to be a unique executive with proven expertise in delivering tangible results, profitable growth and operational enhancements through the evaluation and reengineering of internal processes while contributing to marketing strategies supporting brand development.

Al-Harbi’s other responsibilities in the company include new business development, staff training and leadership.

In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was corporatized in July 2017 and transformed into the Dammam Airports Co.

DACO is an integral part of Saudi Arabia's vision to develop the national airports industry, starting with King Fahd International Airport.

The company also aspires to extend its services to other local and international airports. In addition, it seeks to develop the infrastructure, and operate, upgrade and maintain airfield facilities.

The company also plans to control commercial and investment relations, operate air freights, and raise airports’ operational capacity and efficiency. It is set to enable airports to keep pace with the global air industry, provide a world-class travel experience for passengers and invest in the next generations of young Saudis.