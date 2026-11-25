RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Wednesday, losing 63.08 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 9,913.98.

The main market recorded trading turnover of SR2.55 billion ($679.4 million), with 151.7 million shares changing hands. A total of 88 stocks advanced, while 161 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 7.72 points, or 0.57 percent, to finish at 1,347.60.

Meanwhile, the parallel market Nomu gained 10.64 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 21,335.64, with 30 stocks advancing and 27 declining.

Market movers

Raoom Trading Co. and United International Holding Co. topped the gainers, each rising 10 percent to close at SR85.80 and SR21.01, respectively.

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. advanced 7.81 percent to SR3.59, while Sport Clubs Co. climbed 3.91 percent to SR8.78. Allied Cooperative Insurance Group gained 3.87 percent to finish at SR5.90.

National Co. for Learning and Education led the decliners, falling 3.41 percent to SR104.70.

Anaam International Holding Group dropped 3.26 percent to SR10.67, while Al Masar Al Shamil Education Co. declined 3.04 percent to SR21.04.

Savola Group fell 2.98 percent to SR22.45, and Derayah Financial Co. slipped 2.83 percent to SR18.89.

Company announcements

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group said an initial review indicated that it meets the criteria for inclusion under Saudi Arabia’s proposed domestic minimum top-up tax law.

The draft, published for public consultation by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, sets a minimum effective tax rate of 15 percent for multinational enterprise groups within its scope.

Its proposed effective date is Jan. 1, 2027.

The healthcare group expects the draft, in its current form, to have a financial impact, although its assessment has not been finalized. Zakat and other eligible deductions would count as covered tax when calculating its effective tax rate.

The actual impact will depend on the final law and implementing regulations, the financial results of its Saudi entities, its structure and its effective tax rate for the relevant year.

The company’s share price closed 0.24 percent higher to reach SR205.

Separately, United International Holding Co., also known as Tasheel, confirmed that no related parties were involved in its subsidiary’s $588 million revolving securitization agreement.

The addendum referred to its announcement earlier on Nov. 25 concerning the agreement entered into by United Co. for Financial Services, known as Tasheel Finance.