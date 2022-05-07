Jeddah Season Marina zone to receive visitors Sunday

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Yacht Club Marina zone will receive visitors to the Jeddah Season 2022 on Sunday.
The zone is known for its magnificent sea view on Jeddah’s waterfront and the diversity of luxury shopping options, including the world’s most well-known brands, fashion and accessories. It also offers an array of restaurants and cafes.
The club includes a marina for ships and boats up to 135 meters in height. It can handle and accommodate more than 100 yachts, and operates as a private and exclusive beach for Jeddah Yacht Club members. It was the first tourist marina established in the Kingdom.
Visitors can make reservations through the following website: jeddahseason.sa/js-cdi-final/index.html?id=368.
Meanwhile, interactive shows at the Jeddah Art Promenade zone have formed a carnival of joy and excitement for visitors to Jeddah Season, bringing happiness to children and parents.
The passages and yards of the Jeddah Art Promenade zone transformed into a theater of exciting shows, joyful art events, experiences and ideas for visitors.
Activities include water and fire shows, aerial shows, an illuminated wheel and a flying helium ball that carries performing artists into the air.
RIYADH: An international education conference will begin on Sunday in Riyadh to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the sector during moments of crisis.
The three-day International Education Conference and Exhibition 2022 will also examine the opportunities for education development in the Kingdom, incentives for investment in the sector, introduce solutions that help to overcome challenges hindering the sector, improve the efficiency of its institutions, and improve outputs in line with international standards and indicators.
It will be attended by 110 local and 152 international institutions who will take part in over 130 specialist seminars. They are being hosted by the event’s organizers, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education.
Prof. Khalid M. Al-Wahibee, the vice chairman of the conference’s scientific committee, said: “This conference follows the COVID-19 pandemic during which education across all nations encountered significant obstacles, resulting in the interruption and suspension of the education process. It also highlights what governments have offered to overcome the challenges to ensure the continuation of education.”
He told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia was successful in dealing with the pandemic and provided the world with a distinct model that allowed education to continue without interruption. Thus, the theme of the conference came to highlight global experiences in dealing with this event as well as to plan for the future, particularly in terms of education technologies and innovation.”
The event comes as many countries relax the restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
Al-Wahibee said the key topics and themes for the conference came from its title, “Education in Crisis: Possibilities and Challenges.”
On Sunday, there will be a session on education policies in times of challenge with the participation of Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh, his Egyptian counterpart Tareq Shawki and UAE counterpart Hussain Al-Hammadi, British Prime Minister’s Special Representative to Saudi Arabia for Education Steve Smith, and Global Director for Education at the World Bank Jaime Saavedra.
On Monday, Prof. Stefania Giannini, assistant director general for education at UNESCO, will address digital transformation and innovation in education, factors that determine student performance in e-learning, and the application of AI in teaching and learning. There will also be a review of Saudi Arabia’s e-learning experience.
RIYADH: More than 2,000 people attended the boutique electronic music festival “Freaks of Nature” this weekend as the festival lit up the night sky in Riyadh.
The two-day festival, organized by Saudi creative agency Disrupt, featured two stages, an art exhibition, a camping experience and an entertainment village with pop-up food and clothes stores.
The festival took place in Ammariyah, west of Riyadh, with tickets sold on the website for SR700 ($187) for one day or SR1,200 ($320) for the party weekend package that included all access to the festival and its entertainment zones. The camping experience granted people access to a pre-pitched tent at the “Freakville” camping zone.
The organizers said the aim of the festival was to “promote new artists, empower talented creatives and change the creative culture across the country.”
With an indoor main stage and vibrant outdoor area, the festival presented a range of artists that included English four-deck DJ James Hype, the “mashup-king” WeDamnz from the Netherlands and a strong lineup of local artists, complete with strong visuals and flamboyant costumes.
“This was an epic festival,” said Yazeed Al-Hashim, chief disruption officer at Disrupt Group. “It was great to see so many creative people coming together to experience all types of music, the art exhibition and the pop-ups we had on offer. This shows what is possible for music and entertainment in Saudi as it continues to grow and evolve into a thriving industry where talent gets the chance to shine.”
Both nights featured sets from each act, spread over two stages. The main stage kicked off with Aziz.wav, Frozen, and Rash performing sets, before Frozen and Rash returned to combine their talents for an exclusive back-to-back set featuring a creative mash-up of styles.
Cosmicat and Soul carried on the good vibes by joining forces to delight the crowd with a set packed with ambient builds leading to an intense drop. The sound of Yaz and ARX was up next, letting loose with a euphoric set of festival anthems.
WeDamnz closed the show with an exceptional mash-up mix, going back and forth between styles and genres to entertain the crowd before a triumphant crescendo.
Yasir, ARX, Lesad, Mariam Arab, Dr. Shadow, and Bigg3 performed on the underground stage throughout the night, leading to Igniter bringing the festival to a triumphant end with his blend of Tech and Minimal House, going back and forth between decks to build to a fantastic close.
“Everyone brought their very best and put on an amazing show for the audience on both nights. I would also like to thank James Hype and WeDamnz for coming over, and MDL Beast for their continued support. We are all looking forward to the next event,” Al Hashim added.
The first day of the festival was interrupted by a three-hour power outage.
“Just when we were about to start, a power outage across the whole area hit us and shut down the power at the venue. But luckily we had the sound and visuals in a backup generator that pulled the crowd to the dance floor,” said Al-Hashim.
The festival also brought together local artists for a live wall painting by Big50, who created a huge mural during the festival, and art installations by Euphoria and Riyadh String Art. Gaze by Leen, Miish Art, and Aesthetic are also exhibited over the two days.
At the pop-up concept store, local clothing brands Forty7, Foshostore, and Gleamsby were promoting the very latest in festival wear throughout.
JEDDAH: Historic Jeddah has been reviving traditions, whether through renovating old spaces in the city or embracing classic Arab music.
The Kingdom has witnessed many rising women music artists from the younger generation, but one passionate woman regaled her audience with her classical Arab voice at Bait Ziryab in Historic Jeddah on Friday.
Saudi-based Suaad Mohammed, 50, used to be a computer science instructor, but is now focusing on her true passion: The classical Arabic sound of Tarab.
“I have been engrossed in original classical Arab music in all its forms since childhood. I loved listening to Umm Kulthum, Fareed, Warda, Talal Maddah and Mohammed Abdo,” she told Arab News.
Her father had a strong interest in the music style, which Mohammed inherited.
“I would listen to their music daily with my father and therefore my ears always would soak up this type of sound. When I grew up a little, I began to sing. I sang by myself, with my friends, at school, in family gatherings and such, until I grew up and I felt that I might be able to pursue a career in this field; so I started singing more professionally and looking for people or entities that could refine my talent,” she said.
“I will alway continue to develop myself in this field. I am trying to refine myself and refine my talent by communicating, and getting in touch with those who are interested in this field, like professionals,” she added.
The singer said that she does not have a favorite singer, and that it is the song that attracts her.
“And when I am interested in the song, I am interested in the singer, but of course there are Tarab icons such as Umm Kulthum, Fareed, Warda, Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdu, Fawzi Mahsoun, Abdel Halim Hafez, and of course, Mayada Al-Hanawi from the new generation,” she said.
Mohammed added that most of the songs of Saudi Khaleeji singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah appeal to her and she loves to sing them, too.
“As for the icons, they are the basis for me. I love these Tarab icons in particular, because I can’t say I’m a Tarab singer unless I have established myself in authentic Tarab,” she said.
“I love these classical Tarab singers. But I also love innovation and that’s why I listen to relatively new singers such as Hussein Al-Jassmi, Rashed Al-Majed and Abdul Majeed Abdullah. I consider them to be a new and different generation that sing differently,” she added.
Mohammed said that her late father was deeply immersed in Tarab music to the point he set up speakers in each room of their home.
“Tarab music would always accompany him in all occasions and all parts life, whether joy or sadness. He put speakers in all the rooms of the house and whenever he would play a song, the whole house must listen to it as well,” she said.
Bait Ziryab owner Abdullah Al-Hodaif said that the cafe serves as a music and cultural hub where artists can perform. Its mission is to revive classic arts, he added. “Bait Ziryab aims to be a meeting place for classical arts in the heart of Jeddah.”
Al-Hodaif told Arab News: “Bait Ziryab has been accustomed for years to revive the classic Saudi songs by hosting events on a weekly basis by inviting those interested.”
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 10,842 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations.
From April 28 to May 4, a total of 6,916 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 2,918 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,008 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that 352 people were arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally.
A further 103 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and nine were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
JEDDAH: Vessels from the First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy — INS Tir and INS Sujata along with Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi — arrived on Thursday at Jeddah port for a training exchange.
The exercise comes amid growing defense ties between India and Saudi Arabia.
The ships were also joined by INS Tarangini, one of the few sail training ships in the world, on Friday.
The arrival of the ships at Jeddah heralds a new chapter in bilateral defense ties after the first-ever joint naval exercise between India and the Kingdom, “Al-Mohed Al-Hind,” took place last year.
The squadron is commanded by Capt. Aftab Ahmed Khan, senior officer of the First Training Squadron and commanding officer of INS Tir.
Upon arrival at the Jeddah port, the ships were given a warm welcome by officials from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Border Guards and Indian Embassy.
In February this year, a Royal Saudi Naval Forces delegation took part in the “Milan 2022” multi-national exercise that saw delegations from 40 countries train on India’s eastern shore.
At a Friday evening reception on INR Tir, Indian Charge d'Affaires N. Ram Prasad said the arrival of the Indian naval ships bore testimony to the growing defense ties between India and Saudi Arabia.
"The past few years have seen a tremendous growth in our bilateral relations, be it energy, trade, infrastructure development, medical research, people to people exchanges, defense cooperation and security."
India is Saudi Arabia's second largest trading partner with trade approaching $40 billion, he said.
"As we celebrate 75 years of India-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations, we can look back with pride at the development of brotherly ties over the past several decades," said Prasad.
Capt. Aftab welcomed officers of the Saudi naval forces as well as the diplomatic community and said it was a moment of pride to be in Jeddah. "We are committed to maritime security of our friendly nations," he said, and wished everyone Eid greetings.
He thanked Indian Defense Attache Col. G.S. Grewal and the Indian Missions in Riyadh and Jeddah for the grand welcome accorded to the ships.
INS Tir (meaning arrow) is the first dedicated cadet training ship to be built by Mazagon Dock Ltd. in Mumbai, and was commissioned on Feb. 21, 1986. It is the senior ship of the First Training Squadron of the Southern Naval Command and is equipped with all modern training amenities.
Over the years, the ship has trained more than 4,000 officers including those from friendly foreign countries, visited 27 countries and has been a beacon of maritime diplomacy and foreign cooperation.
The ship can carry up to 293 people on board, though her typical deployment is with 20 instructors and 120 cadets. Equipped with state-of-the-art training infrastructure, and communication and gunnery suite, the ship carries a helicopter and has also taken part in anti-piracy missions in the past.
INS Sujata is an indigenously built Sukanya-class offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Navy commissioned on Nov. 3, 1993. The ship undertakes fleet support operations, humanitarian assistance missions, offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and escort duties. A cadet training ship for the past nine years, officer cadets are exposed to practical aspects of navigation and seamanship on the vessel before moving on to complex assignments.
The Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi (meaning charioteer) is the third in a series of six offshore patrol vessels designed and built domestically by Goa Shipyard Ltd. Commissioned on Sept. 9, 2016, the 105-meter ship is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machineries.
Its features include 30 millimeter CRN-91 naval gun, Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Machinery Control System, Power Management System and High-Power External Fire Fighting System.
The ship is designed to carry one twin-engine light helicopter and five high-speed boats, including two quick reaction inflatable boats for swift boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrols. The ship is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spills at sea.