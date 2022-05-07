Jeddah Season Marina zone to receive visitors Sunday

Classical Arab music singer follows passion for Tarab style

JEDDAH: Historic Jeddah has been reviving traditions, whether through renovating old spaces in the city or embracing classic Arab music.

The Kingdom has witnessed many rising women music artists from the younger generation, but one passionate woman regaled her audience with her classical Arab voice at Bait Ziryab in Historic Jeddah on Friday.

Saudi-based Suaad Mohammed, 50, used to be a computer science instructor, but is now focusing on her true passion: The classical Arabic sound of Tarab.

“I have been engrossed in original classical Arab music in all its forms since childhood. I loved listening to Umm Kulthum, Fareed, Warda, Talal Maddah and Mohammed Abdo,” she told Arab News.

Her father had a strong interest in the music style, which Mohammed inherited.

“I would listen to their music daily with my father and therefore my ears always would soak up this type of sound. When I grew up a little, I began to sing. I sang by myself, with my friends, at school, in family gatherings and such, until I grew up and I felt that I might be able to pursue a career in this field; so I started singing more professionally and looking for people or entities that could refine my talent,” she said.

“I will alway continue to develop myself in this field. I am trying to refine myself and refine my talent by communicating, and getting in touch with those who are interested in this field, like professionals,” she added.

The singer said that she does not have a favorite singer, and that it is the song that attracts her.

“And when I am interested in the song, I am interested in the singer, but of course there are Tarab icons such as Umm Kulthum, Fareed, Warda, Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdu, Fawzi Mahsoun, Abdel Halim Hafez, and of course, Mayada Al-Hanawi from the new generation,” she said.

Mohammed added that most of the songs of Saudi Khaleeji singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah appeal to her and she loves to sing them, too.

“As for the icons, they are the basis for me. I love these Tarab icons in particular, because I can’t say I’m a Tarab singer unless I have established myself in authentic Tarab,” she said.

“I love these classical Tarab singers. But I also love innovation and that’s why I listen to relatively new singers such as Hussein Al-Jassmi, Rashed Al-Majed and Abdul Majeed Abdullah. I consider them to be a new and different generation that sing differently,” she added.

Mohammed said that her late father was deeply immersed in Tarab music to the point he set up speakers in each room of their home.

“Tarab music would always accompany him in all occasions and all parts life, whether joy or sadness. He put speakers in all the rooms of the house and whenever he would play a song, the whole house must listen to it as well,” she said.

Bait Ziryab owner Abdullah Al-Hodaif said that the cafe serves as a music and cultural hub where artists can perform. Its mission is to revive classic arts, he added. “Bait Ziryab aims to be a meeting place for classical arts in the heart of Jeddah.”

Al-Hodaif told Arab News: “Bait Ziryab has been accustomed for years to revive the classic Saudi songs by hosting events on a weekly basis by inviting those interested.”