Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia has ‘forgotten’ all that mattered to WWII victors: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

  • Russia will on Monday mark the 77th anniversary since victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia has forgotten everything that mattered to the victors of World War II, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, a day before Moscow commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.
Denouncing Russia’s heavy shelling in the east of the country including one strike on a school that he says killed 60 people, he added: “Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II.”
While normal people associated the anniversary with peace and the slogan “Never again!,” Russia was continuing its attacks, said Zelensky in his nightly address.
“As a result of the Russian air strike on Bilogorivka of the Lugansk region, about 60 people were killed,” he added.
“Civilians who simply hid in the school from the shelling. It was a targeted blow to the school. Another crime of the occupiers.”
“I am sure that today Ukraine has shown that we are already a full-fledged part of the free world and a united Europe.”
Russia will on Monday mark the 77th anniversary since victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.
Thousands of soldiers will march across the Red Square in Moscow followed by tanks, armored vehicles and missile launchers.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines: Three security guards were killed Monday when gunmen opened fire at a polling station in a restive region of the southern Philippines, police said, as millions of Filipinos voted in national elections.
Elections are a traditionally volatile time in a country with lax gun laws and a violent political culture, but police said this season had been comparatively peaceful.
The deadly shooting happened shortly after voting got under way in Buluan municipality on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups ranging from communist insurgents to Islamist militants.
Former mayor Ibrahim Mangudadatu told AFP that people inside the school being used as a polling station ran for cover when the shooting started.
A fourth guard was wounded in the attack, said Maguindanao provincial police spokesman Major Roldan Kuntong.
It came after five grenades exploded outside a polling station in Datu Unsay municipality late Sunday that left nine people wounded.
Minutes after that attack, a grenade exploded in the neighboring municipality of Shariff Aguak, but there were no casualties. Both of those towns are also in Maguindanao province.
Police said the grenade victims had walked from their remote mountain villages to cast their votes at the municipal hall in Datu Unsay when polling stations opened across the country on Monday morning.
“It is their custom to come down early from their villages, which are located eight to 12 hours away on foot,” said Kuntong.
In 2009, Maguindanao was the scene of the country’s deadliest single incident of political violence on record.
Fifty-eight people were massacred as gunmen allegedly working for a local warlord attacked a group of people to stop a rival from filing his election candidacy.
Dozens of the victims were journalists covering the contest.
A spokesman for the Commission on Elections said they were trying to verify if the shooting and grenade attacks were election-related.
Vice presidential frontrunner Sara Duterte, the former mayor of Mindanao’s Davao City, told reporters she hoped voters would not end up “disenfranchised” as a result of the violence.
The son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos is the favorite to win the presidential vote, which would return the clan to the pinnacle of political power.
Thousands of personnel from the police, armed forces and coast guard have fanned out across the archipelago to help secure polling stations and ballots, escort election officials and guard checkpoints.
As of Sunday, there had been 16 “validated election-related incidents” since January 9, including four shootings, said national police spokesman Brig.-General Roderick Alba.
That compares with 133 incidents during the 2016 presidential elections.

MEXICO CITY: A jetliner attempting to land in Mexico City aborted its approach at the last second to avoid hitting a plane taxiing on the runway, an airline official said Sunday.
Video circulating on social media showed the near-miss involving two Airbus jets belonging to low-cost Mexican carrier Volaris Saturday night at Benito Juarez Airport, the busiest in Latin America.
The airline did not disclose the flight numbers, exact model of aircraft or how many passengers were aboard.
“Thanks to the training of our pilots ... no passenger or crew member was at risk during the incident reported the night of May 7,” Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranea wrote on Twitter.
Mexican news organizations said Victor Hernandez Sandoval, a senior communications ministry official who redesigned air traffic patterns over the sprawling city so it could operate two airports, had tendered his resignation.
The video shows one plane about to land when it suddenly pulls up to avoid hitting the jetliner taxiing on the ground.
Because of saturation at the current facility, the previous government began construction of a second airport in Texcoco, a suburb of the city.
But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scrapped that plan after taking office in favor of turning an existing military base into an airport. It is now operating on a limited basis, with a few flights on mainly domestic routes.
Aviation experts have questioned the idea of operating two airports in a city surrounded by mountains and located 2,200 meters above sea level.
The International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Associations last week said crews would face problems if the city’s air space pattern were changed to handle two full-sized airports.
Among other things, planes would spend a long time in holding patterns and land with little fuel, the federation said.
In May of 2021, the United States downgraded its air safety rating for Mexico City, citing what it called inadequate oversight.

 

MANILA: Filipinos were voting for a new president Monday, with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of reforms and human rights as top contenders in a tenuous moment in a deeply divided Asian democracy.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 army-backed “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys with a seemingly insurmountable lead. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos recapturing the seat of power and harnessed an army of campaign volunteers to underpin her candidacy.

Eight other candidates, including former boxing star Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and former national police chief Sen. Panfilo Lacson have lagged far behind in voter-preference surveys.
Long lines of voters turned up early across most of the country without any major incident. But in southern Maguindanao province, a security hotspot, unidentified men fired at least three grenades Sunday night in the vicinity of the Datu Unsay town hall compound, wounding nine villagers who traveled there in advance from far-flung villages to be able to vote Monday. Two other grenades exploded shortly after in nearby Shariff Aguak town but caused no injuries, police said.

Filipinos queue on the street in Manila's Tondo district to vote as the Philippines' national elections  opened on May 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

The winner will take office on June 30 for a single, six-year term as leader of a Southeast Asian nation hit hard by two years of COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns.
Still more challenging problems include a sagging economy, deeper poverty and unemployment, decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies. There will likely also be questions over how to deal with calls demanding the prosecution of outgoing populist leader Rodrigo Duterte, whose anti-drug crackdown has left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.
Duterte’s daughter, southern Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte, has topped surveys as Marcos Jr.’s vice presidential running mate in an alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders who concern human rights groups. The tie-up has combined the voting power of their separate northern and southern political strongholds, boosting their chances but compounding worries of human rights activists.
“History may repeat itself if they win,” said Myles Sanchez, a 42-year-old human rights worker. “There may be a repeat of martial law and the drug killings that happened under their parents.”
Sanchez said the violence and abuses that marked the martial-law era under Marcos and Duterte’s drug war more than three decades later victimized loved ones from two generations of her family. Her grandmother was sexually abused and her grandfather tortured by counterinsurgency troops under Marcos in the early 1980s in their impoverished farming village in Southern Leyte province.

A man looks for his name on a voter registration list at a polling precinct in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. (Ted Aljibe / AFP)

Under Duterte’s crackdown, Sanchez’s brother, a sister and a sister-in-law were wrongfully linked to illegal drugs and separately killed, she told The Associated Press in an interview. She described the killings of her siblings as “a nightmare that has caused unspeakable pain.”
She begged Filipinos not to vote for politicians who either openly defended the widespread killings or conveniently looked away.
Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte have stayed away from such volatile issues in the three-month campaign and steadfastly stuck instead to a battle cry of national unity, even though the presidencies of their fathers had opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country’s history.
“I have learned in our campaign not to retaliate,” Sara Duterte told followers Saturday night in the final day of campaigning, where she and Marcos Jr. thanked a huge crowd in a night of rap music, dance shows and fireworks near Manila Bay.
In a separate rally, Robredo thanked her supporters who jammed her star-studded sorties and waged a house-to-house battle to endorse her brand of clean and hands-on politics. She asked them to fight for patriotic ideals beyond the elections.

Philippine Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her three daughters attend her final campaign rally in Makati City, Metro Manila, on May 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)

“We’ve learned that those who have awoken will never close their eyes again,” Robredo told a crowd that filled the main avenue in the capital’s Makati financial district. “It’s our right to have a future with dignity and it’s our responsibility to fight for it.”
Aside from the presidency, more than 18,000 government posts are contested, including half of the 24-member Senate, more than 300 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as provincial and local offices across the archipelago of more than 109 million Filipinos.
About 67 million have registered to cast their ballot during the 13-hour voting, an hour longer than the midterm elections in 2019 to compensate for the expected slower queues due to social distancing and other coronavirus safeguards.
Thousands of police and military personnel were deployed to secure election precincts, especially in rural regions with a history of violent political rivalries and where communist and Muslim rebels are active.
In 2009, gunmen deployed by the family of southern Maguindanao province’s then-governor massacred 58 people, including 32 journalists, in an attack on an election convoy that shocked the world.

COLOMBO: The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100 million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
Sri Lanka has requested foreign-exchange liquidity support for state banks from the lender, it said in a statement.
Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the South Asian island’s economy is in crisis, with usable foreign reserves down to $50 million, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week.
Shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines have brought thousands onto the streets in over a month of mostly peaceful protests. Rajapaksa declared a second state emergency in five weeks on Friday.
The multilateral AIIB, founded in 2014 to promote infrastructure investing throughout Asia, draws most of its funding from China.
China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender, with an outstanding balance of $6.5 billion mostly lent over the past decade for large infrastructure projects, including highways, a port, an airport and a coal power plant.
Beijing has extended Sri Lanka a $1.3 billion syndicated loan and a $1.5 billion yuan-denominated swap to boost its reserves. The two countries are in talks for a $1.5 billion credit line and a fresh syndicated loan of up to $1 billion.
Colombo said this month that talks had started on refinancing Chinese debt after Sri Lanka suspended some of external debt repayments in April. 

 

 

 

ISLAMABAD: When he learned about his nomination for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Pakistani philanthropist Dr. Amjad Saqib said he had never been motivated by awards but hoped the news could present a good image of his country.

The founder of Pakistan’s largest interest-free microfinance organization Akhuwat, Saqib is among 251 individuals and 92 organizations announced last month as candidates for the annual prize that comes with a medal, a diploma, 10 million Swedish crowns ($1 million) and immediate global attention.

The peace prize is one of five separate prizes funded by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel that, according to his will of 1895, are awarded to those who “have conferred the greatest benefit to Mankind.” The other four awards are in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine and literature.

The Pakistani candidate already enjoys worldwide recognition for his work in social mobilization and poverty alleviation. In 2021, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as Asia’s Nobel Prize.

“I am doing all this work for Allah, so I am not very excited about awards,” Saqib told Arab News in a recent interview.

“But it is good news in the sense that this nomination will present a good image of Pakistan to the rest of the world.”

Saqib left his job in Pakistan’s civil service to establish Akhuwat in 2001. Since its inception, the organization has opened 800 branches across Pakistan, enabling hundreds of thousands of people to become self-reliant.

“We created this interest-free loan fund in which wealthy people would contribute and the institution (Akhuwat) would distribute it to needy people without any interest so that they can start a small business,” he said, adding that the first loan was given to a lady who purchased two sewing machines to start her business.

As of now, the charity has provided more than $870 million in 5 million interest-free loans, while retaining a recovery rate of 99.9 percent. Operational costs are covered by donations that come mostly from Pakistani citizens.

“Forty-two percent of our beneficiaries are women,” Saqib said.

“Akhuwat gives loans without any quota or discrimination to people who have skills, ideas and the will to work.”

Saqib believes the creation of businesses provides long-term dividends as it opens opportunities. 

His approach to education is similar.

The organization runs several colleges providing residential facilities for students who cannot afford quality education. They can pay for tuition 10 years later, when they have the means to do so. 

Work is underway to merge the colleges into Akhuwat University.

“Akhuwat University is an education project in which Akhuwat pays all the expenses of education like fees, boarding, food, clothes and other such things,” Saqib said.

“A few colleges of the university are already functioning, and around 1,500 students are getting an education.”

