Ousted strongman’s son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. casts his vote in the 2022 national elections at in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, on May 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
Filipinos queue on the street in Manila's Tondo district to vote as the Philippines' national elections opened on May 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)
People vote at a polling station during the presidential election at an elementary school in Manila on May 9, 2022. (Chaideer Mahyuddin / AFP)
People vote at a polling station during the presidential election at an elementary school in Manila on May 9, 2022. (Chaideer Mahyuddin / AFP)
A man looks for his name on a voter registration list at a polling precinct in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. (Ted Aljibe / AFP)
People take part in a rally calling for a honest election in Manila on May 6, 2022, ahead of the May 9 presidential election. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known by the initials BBM, has led pre-election surveys with a seemingly insurmountable lead
  • But support for his closest challenger, VP Leonor Robredo, has steadily swelled as the campaign period progressed
MANILA: Filipinos were voting for a new president Monday, with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of reforms and human rights as top contenders in a tenuous moment in a deeply divided Asian democracy.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 army-backed “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys with a seemingly insurmountable lead. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos recapturing the seat of power and harnessed an army of campaign volunteers to underpin her candidacy.

Eight other candidates, including former boxing star Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and former national police chief Sen. Panfilo Lacson have lagged far behind in voter-preference surveys.
Long lines of voters turned up early across most of the country without any major incident. But in southern Maguindanao province, a security hotspot, unidentified men fired at least three grenades Sunday night in the vicinity of the Datu Unsay town hall compound, wounding nine villagers who traveled there in advance from far-flung villages to be able to vote Monday. Two other grenades exploded shortly after in nearby Shariff Aguak town but caused no injuries, police said.




Filipinos queue on the street in Manila's Tondo district to vote as the Philippines' national elections  opened on May 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

The winner will take office on June 30 for a single, six-year term as leader of a Southeast Asian nation hit hard by two years of COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns.
Still more challenging problems include a sagging economy, deeper poverty and unemployment, decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies. There will likely also be questions over how to deal with calls demanding the prosecution of outgoing populist leader Rodrigo Duterte, whose anti-drug crackdown has left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.
Duterte’s daughter, southern Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte, has topped surveys as Marcos Jr.’s vice presidential running mate in an alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders who concern human rights groups. The tie-up has combined the voting power of their separate northern and southern political strongholds, boosting their chances but compounding worries of human rights activists.
“History may repeat itself if they win,” said Myles Sanchez, a 42-year-old human rights worker. “There may be a repeat of martial law and the drug killings that happened under their parents.”
Sanchez said the violence and abuses that marked the martial-law era under Marcos and Duterte’s drug war more than three decades later victimized loved ones from two generations of her family. Her grandmother was sexually abused and her grandfather tortured by counterinsurgency troops under Marcos in the early 1980s in their impoverished farming village in Southern Leyte province.




A man looks for his name on a voter registration list at a polling precinct in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. (Ted Aljibe / AFP)

Under Duterte’s crackdown, Sanchez’s brother, a sister and a sister-in-law were wrongfully linked to illegal drugs and separately killed, she told The Associated Press in an interview. She described the killings of her siblings as “a nightmare that has caused unspeakable pain.”
She begged Filipinos not to vote for politicians who either openly defended the widespread killings or conveniently looked away.
Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte have stayed away from such volatile issues in the three-month campaign and steadfastly stuck instead to a battle cry of national unity, even though the presidencies of their fathers had opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country’s history.
“I have learned in our campaign not to retaliate,” Sara Duterte told followers Saturday night in the final day of campaigning, where she and Marcos Jr. thanked a huge crowd in a night of rap music, dance shows and fireworks near Manila Bay.
In a separate rally, Robredo thanked her supporters who jammed her star-studded sorties and waged a house-to-house battle to endorse her brand of clean and hands-on politics. She asked them to fight for patriotic ideals beyond the elections.




Philippine Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her three daughters attend her final campaign rally in Makati City, Metro Manila, on May 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)

“We’ve learned that those who have awoken will never close their eyes again,” Robredo told a crowd that filled the main avenue in the capital’s Makati financial district. “It’s our right to have a future with dignity and it’s our responsibility to fight for it.”
Aside from the presidency, more than 18,000 government posts are contested, including half of the 24-member Senate, more than 300 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as provincial and local offices across the archipelago of more than 109 million Filipinos.
About 67 million have registered to cast their ballot during the 13-hour voting, an hour longer than the midterm elections in 2019 to compensate for the expected slower queues due to social distancing and other coronavirus safeguards.
Thousands of police and military personnel were deployed to secure election precincts, especially in rural regions with a history of violent political rivalries and where communist and Muslim rebels are active.
In 2009, gunmen deployed by the family of southern Maguindanao province’s then-governor massacred 58 people, including 32 journalists, in an attack on an election convoy that shocked the world.

Topics: Philippines Election 2022 Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Leni Robredo Manny Pacquiao

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank
Updated 56 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank
  • Pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have plunged the South Asian island’s economy in crisis
Updated 56 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

COLOMBO: The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100 million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
Sri Lanka has requested foreign-exchange liquidity support for state banks from the lender, it said in a statement.
Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the South Asian island’s economy is in crisis, with usable foreign reserves down to $50 million, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week.
Shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines have brought thousands onto the streets in over a month of mostly peaceful protests. Rajapaksa declared a second state emergency in five weeks on Friday.
The multilateral AIIB, founded in 2014 to promote infrastructure investing throughout Asia, draws most of its funding from China.
China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender, with an outstanding balance of $6.5 billion mostly lent over the past decade for large infrastructure projects, including highways, a port, an airport and a coal power plant.
Beijing has extended Sri Lanka a $1.3 billion syndicated loan and a $1.5 billion yuan-denominated swap to boost its reserves. The two countries are in talks for a $1.5 billion credit line and a fresh syndicated loan of up to $1 billion.
Colombo said this month that talks had started on refinancing Chinese debt after Sri Lanka suspended some of external debt repayments in April. 

 

 

 

Topics: Sri Lanka Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Russia has ‘forgotten’ all that mattered to WWII victors: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

Russia has ‘forgotten’ all that mattered to WWII victors: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
  • Russia will on Monday mark the 77th anniversary since victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia has forgotten everything that mattered to the victors of World War II, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, a day before Moscow commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.
Denouncing Russia’s heavy shelling in the east of the country including one strike on a school that he says killed 60 people, he added: “Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II.”
While normal people associated the anniversary with peace and the slogan “Never again!,” Russia was continuing its attacks, said Zelensky in his nightly address.
“As a result of the Russian air strike on Bilogorivka of the Lugansk region, about 60 people were killed,” he added.
“Civilians who simply hid in the school from the shelling. It was a targeted blow to the school. Another crime of the occupiers.”
“I am sure that today Ukraine has shown that we are already a full-fledged part of the free world and a united Europe.”
Russia will on Monday mark the 77th anniversary since victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.
Thousands of soldiers will march across the Red Square in Moscow followed by tanks, armored vehicles and missile launchers.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Nobel Peace Prize candidate hopes nomination will bring good name to Pakistan

Nobel Peace Prize candidate hopes nomination will bring good name to Pakistan
Updated 08 May 2022

Nobel Peace Prize candidate hopes nomination will bring good name to Pakistan

Nobel Peace Prize candidate hopes nomination will bring good name to Pakistan
  • Dr. Amjad Saqib is the founder of Pakistan’s largest interest-free microfinance program Akhuwat
  • Since its inception in 2001, Akhuwat has enabled hundreds of thousands of people to become self-reliant
Updated 08 May 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: When he learned about his nomination for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Pakistani philanthropist Dr. Amjad Saqib said he had never been motivated by awards but hoped the news could present a good image of his country.

The founder of Pakistan’s largest interest-free microfinance organization Akhuwat, Saqib is among 251 individuals and 92 organizations announced last month as candidates for the annual prize that comes with a medal, a diploma, 10 million Swedish crowns ($1 million) and immediate global attention.

The peace prize is one of five separate prizes funded by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel that, according to his will of 1895, are awarded to those who “have conferred the greatest benefit to Mankind.” The other four awards are in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine and literature.

The Pakistani candidate already enjoys worldwide recognition for his work in social mobilization and poverty alleviation. In 2021, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as Asia’s Nobel Prize.

“I am doing all this work for Allah, so I am not very excited about awards,” Saqib told Arab News in a recent interview.

“But it is good news in the sense that this nomination will present a good image of Pakistan to the rest of the world.”

Saqib left his job in Pakistan’s civil service to establish Akhuwat in 2001. Since its inception, the organization has opened 800 branches across Pakistan, enabling hundreds of thousands of people to become self-reliant.

“We created this interest-free loan fund in which wealthy people would contribute and the institution (Akhuwat) would distribute it to needy people without any interest so that they can start a small business,” he said, adding that the first loan was given to a lady who purchased two sewing machines to start her business.

As of now, the charity has provided more than $870 million in 5 million interest-free loans, while retaining a recovery rate of 99.9 percent. Operational costs are covered by donations that come mostly from Pakistani citizens.

“Forty-two percent of our beneficiaries are women,” Saqib said.

“Akhuwat gives loans without any quota or discrimination to people who have skills, ideas and the will to work.”

Saqib believes the creation of businesses provides long-term dividends as it opens opportunities. 

His approach to education is similar.

The organization runs several colleges providing residential facilities for students who cannot afford quality education. They can pay for tuition 10 years later, when they have the means to do so. 

Work is underway to merge the colleges into Akhuwat University.

“Akhuwat University is an education project in which Akhuwat pays all the expenses of education like fees, boarding, food, clothes and other such things,” Saqib said.

“A few colleges of the university are already functioning, and around 1,500 students are getting an education.”

Topics: Nobel Peace Prize Pakistan

‘Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’: Trudeau in Kyiv

‘Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’: Trudeau in Kyiv
Updated 08 May 2022
AFP
Reuters

‘Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’: Trudeau in Kyiv

‘Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’: Trudeau in Kyiv
  • Justin Trudeau: ‘It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’
  • Trudeau: I have ‘witnessed firsthand the brutality of Russia’s illegal war’
Updated 08 May 2022
AFP Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was responsible for “war crimes,” during a visit to Ukraine where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes,” Trudeau said at a news conference with the Ukrainian leader, adding that “there must be accountability” and that he had “witnessed firsthand the brutality of Russia’s illegal war.”

Justin Trudeau also made an unannounced visit on Sunday to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March after fierce fighting, the town’s mayor said on Telegram.
“I’ve just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town,” Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.
He posted a picture showing Trudeau standing on a street with destroyed and burned apartment buildings in the background.
The Russian military occupied Irpin following Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion but Ukrainian forces seized back control. The town has been one of the hotspots of fighting near the capital Kyiv.
Canada, like other Western nations, has imposed broad economic sanctions on Russia and sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Trudeau’s Liberal government has also created a special scheme for Ukrainians and their families to apply for a temporary resident visa.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Justin Trudeau Volodymyr Zelensky Canada Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn

U2’s Bono gives ‘freedom’ concert in Kyiv metro

U2’s Bono gives ‘freedom’ concert in Kyiv metro
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

U2’s Bono gives ‘freedom’ concert in Kyiv metro

U2’s Bono gives ‘freedom’ concert in Kyiv metro
  • Bono and The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv
  • Bono: ‘This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you’ll be free at last; they can take your lives, but they can never take your pride’
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Irish rock group U2’s frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.
“Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now ... The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you’re fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told a crowd of up to 100 gathered inside the Khreshchatyk metro station. He was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, pressing toward Kyiv before withdrawing its forces from near the capital at the end of March to concentrate its firepower on eastern Ukraine.
Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation,” continues to carry out missile strikes across Ukraine. However, some life has returned to Kyiv even though air raid sirens sound regularly.
Bono rallied the crowd between songs during his performance.
“This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you’ll be free at last. They can take your lives, but they can never take your pride,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict U2 bono The Edge

