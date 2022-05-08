Philippine police say country ‘relatively peaceful’ ahead of election

You are here

Filipinos will vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

  • Filipinos will vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor
MANILA: Philippine police said on Sunday the country’s overall situation ahead of the May 9 general election remained “relatively peaceful,” despite some shooting incidents and other poll-related offenses that they consider to be isolated.
Filipinos will vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor, a vice president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen, and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors.
The presidential election is shaping up as a rematch between Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the country’s late dictator, and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice presidential contest.
Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Robredo making last-ditch bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages.
“One day before the conduct of the actual election, we are considering our preparation and the situation as relatively peaceful,” Philippine National Police Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said in a media briefing.
The police have recorded 16 election-related offenses since the campaign season began, including two cases of shooting incidents between supporters of rival local candidates in Nueva Ecija and Ilocos Sur provinces, she said.
“These are good indicators, these are good numbers,” Fajardo said, comparing the police data with the 133 recorded cases during the 2016 general election and the 60 recorded cases during the 2019 mid-term polls.
The police have also recorded more than 3,000 arrests related to the election ban on the carrying of firearms, also substantially lower because of what Fajardo described as an intensive campaign to confiscate loose firearms that could be used by private armed groups.
Saturday’s final campaign push ended without Duterte endorsing any presidential candidate, but his political party is backing Marcos and Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is Marcos’s running mate.
Both remained comfortably ahead of their rivals, based on opinion polls.

Daughter of British geologist facing Iraqi death sentence ‘heartbroken’ as he misses wedding

Daughter of British geologist facing Iraqi death sentence ‘heartbroken’ as he misses wedding
  • ‘The death penalty is hanging over us,’ says Leila Fitton, lamenting ‘uncertainty’ of his situation
  • Jim Fitton, 66, was arrested after being accused of smuggling artifacts out of the country
LONDON: The daughter of a retired British geologist who remains in detention after allegedly attempting to smuggle precious artifacts out of Iraq has said she is “heartbroken and afraid” as her father, who missed her wedding due to the furor, could face the death penalty.

Leila Fitton’s wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she was hoping that her family, including those who live overseas, would be able to return to Britain to celebrate the occasion over the weekend.

But her parents, who live abroad, were unable to both return as her father Jim Fitton, 66, is locked up in Iraq and facing the threat of a death penalty.

Jim was on a guided tour in Iraq earlier this year, taking in geological and archaeological sites in parts of the country’s ancient heritage spots, but was arrested at the airport when authorities discovered stones and shards of broken pottery in his luggage.

His family claim that the tour guide leading the expedition said that he had gathered them during a site visit after being assured that they had no value.

He is now awaiting trial. The punishment for his offense, if found guilty, is execution, but 120,000 people have called on the British government to help facilitate his release.

On Sunday, Leila said: “It breaks my heart that my father, Jim, is not here. The uncertainty of his situation and the horrible, but very real, possibility of the death penalty is hanging over us.”

She added: “This is supposed to be the best day of our lives, but instead we find ourselves heartbroken and afraid about what may happen to my father if the Foreign Office doesn’t step up to support him.”

Her husband, Sam Tasker, recently told The Independent newspaper that they felt “completely abandoned” by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Jim’s trial is expected to take place next week.

The FCDO said that while it opposes the death penalty, it cannot interfere in the legal systems of other countries.

Leila, who lives in Britain, said: “We are hopeful that the support that we have received will be recognized by the Foreign Office and that they will step in so that Jim can come home for a belated celebration soon.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are providing consular support to a British national in Iraq and are in contact with the local authorities. The British government’s policy on the death penalty is clear: we oppose it in all circumstances, as a matter of principle.”

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands
  • Hindu leader calls for mosque loudspeakers to be turned down
  • Mosques in Mumbai comply with demands after police intervene
MUMBAI: Sitting in an office lined with books overlooking a giant prayer hall, Mohammed Ashfaq Kazi, the main preacher at the largest mosque in Mumbai, checked a decibel meter attached to the loudspeakers before he gave the call to worship.
“The volume of our azaan (call to prayer) has become a political issue, but I don’t want it to take a communal turn,” said Kazi, one of the most influential Islamic scholars in the sprawling metropolis on India’s western coast.
As he spoke he pointed to loudspeakers attached to the minarets of the ornate, sand-colored Juma Masjid in Mumbai’s old trading quarters.
Kazi and three other senior clerics from Maharashtra where Mumbai is located said more than 900 mosques in the west of the state had agreed to turn the volume down on calls to prayer following complaints from a local Hindu politician.
Raj Thackeray, leader of a regional Hindu party, demanded in April that mosques and others places of worship kept within allowed noise limits. If they did not, he said his followers would chant Hindu prayers outside mosques in protest.
Thackeray, whose party has just one seat in the state’s 288-member assembly, said he was merely insisting that court rulings on noise levels be enforced.
“If religion is a private matter then why are Muslims allowed to use loudspeakers all 365 days (of the year)?” Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai, India’s financial hub and capital of Maharashtra.
“My dear Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers come together; be one in bringing down these loudspeakers,” he said.
Leaders of India’s 200 million Muslims see the move, which coincided with the holy festival of Eid, as another attempt by hard-line Hindus to undermine their rights to free worship and religious expression, with the tacit agreement of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In recent weeks, a senior BJP leader began pushing for swapping marriage and inheritance laws based on religion with a uniform civil code, taking aim at rules that allow Muslim men, for example, to have four wives.
The BJP did not respond to a request for comment on Thackeray’s initiative. It denies targeting minorities, and says it wants progressive change that benefits all Indians.

POLICE STEP IN
At the Juma Masjid, Kazi said he complied with Thackeray’s demands in order to reduce the risk of violence between Muslims and Hindus.
Bloody clashes have erupted sporadically across India since independence, most recently in 2020 when dozens of people, mostly Muslims, were killed in Delhi following protests against a citizenship law that Muslims said discriminated against them.
While hard-line Hindu leaders were seeking to undermine Islam, Kazi said, “we (Muslims) have to maintain calm and serenity.”
The state took Thackeray’s initiative seriously.
Senior police officials met religious leaders including Kazi earlier this month to ensure microphones were turned down, as they feared clashes in Maharashtra, home to more than 10 million Muslims and 70 million Hindus.
On Saturday, police filed a criminal case against two men in Mumbai for using loudspeakers to recite the early morning azaan and warned workers of Thackeray’s party from gathering around mosques.
“Under no circumstances will we allow anyone to create communal tension in the state and the court’s order must be respected,” said V.N. Patil, a senior Mumbai police official.
A senior official for Thackeray’s party said the initiative was not designed to single out Muslims but aimed to reduce “noise pollution” created by all places of worship.
“Our party does not appease the minority community,” said Kirtikumar Shinde, adding that police had issued warnings to 20,000 party workers this month.
The issue of calls to prayer extends beyond Maharashtra. BJP politicians in three states asked local police to remove or limit the use of loudspeakers in places of worship.
The deputy chief minister of country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, said over 60,000 unauthorized loudspeakers had been removed from mosques and temples.

Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris — governor

Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris — governor
Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and 60 who remained under debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.
Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering. Thirty people have been rescued.
“Seven of them were injured,” Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”

Iranian resistance warns Iran’s primary goal is to build a nuclear weapon

Iranian resistance warns Iran’s primary goal is to build a nuclear weapon
  • Gobadi said the resistance to Iran’s brutality continues to grow, not only outside of Iran under the leadership of the NCRI but also inside
CHICAGO: Iran is close to building a nuclear weapon and is using negotiations with the West to give them more time to achieve that goal, according to Shahin Gobadi, the spokesperson for the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

A thermal nuclear scientist who first joined the resistance while a college student at UCLA 40 years ago, Gobadi, 60, said the NCRI, which is based in Paris, works with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The PMOI/MEK operates inside Iran taking great risks to expose Iran’s nuclear weapons program, Gobadi said.

Without the PMOI/MEK resistance, Gobadi said, the world would never have known the true depth of Iran’s nuclear weapons program and how far it had advanced towards building a nuclear weapon.

 

“The Iranian resistance, mainly the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, have been the key factor, the key player that has brought the issue of the Iranian nuclear program to the international attention,” Gobadi said.

“If it were not for the Iranian resistance activities through the more than 120 press conferences and revelations regarding the secret Iranian nuclear sites, projects, facilities, the world would have been totally caught off guard regarding the mullahs’ secret drive to acquire nuclear weapons and by now the world would have been faced with a predicament of the worst regime being equipped with the worst weapon. Actually, this has been a part of our struggle of the past three decades through our vast human network inside regime, the vast network of the Mojahedin, the MEK, inside Iran taking huge risks to expose the various aspects of the mullahs’ drive to acquire nuclear weapons.”

During an interview on “The Ray Hanania Show” broadcast on Wednesday May 4, 2022, Gobadi said the resistance to Iran’s brutality continues to grow, not only outside of Iran under the leadership of the NCRI but also inside with everyday citizens protesting and engaging in significant disruptions.

“The protests and disruptions,” Gobadi said, “have been on the rise particularly during the past four years. Since January 2018 there have been eight nationwide uprisings in Iran against the regime. And in some of them like in November 2019, it caught on so quickly throughout the country, it spread to some 200 cities with people chanting ‘Down with Khamenei the Supreme Leader and down with the whole regime’.”

The mullahs, he said, responded by massacring more than 1,500 civilian protesters.

“But even that has not stopped people from coming to the streets. Or in 2021, in 21 nationwide protests and strikes teachers, who constitute more than 1 million people, have come to the streets. And also, after that, there has been a remarkable surge in the activities of the resistance which is affiliated to the Mojahedin, the MEK and their activities have been on a constant rise,” Gobadi said.

Gobadi said that everyday Iranian people “are standing up” and fueling “the continued rise of the resistance,” which makes the mullahs much “more vulnerable and much more worried” about their future.

 

“Since 1981 some 120,000 political activists, over 100,000 from the main resistance movement, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, the principal resistance organization, have been executed by the theocracy simply for standing firm for secular government and gender equality,” Gobadi said.

“And that includes tens of thousands of women, which is an amazing aspect of our resistance in Iran. Hundreds of thousands of others have been imprisoned and severely tortured.”

Gobadi cited many incidents of resistance inside Iran. In January, the resistance disrupted 25 of the Iran regime’s television radio channels broadcasting chants of “Death to Khamenei and “Hail to Rajavi” — who is the leader of the resistance. The same month, they set fire to statues of Qassem Soleimani in several provinces.

On April 25, more than 100 computer servers of Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture were disrupted. In the past few weeks, resistance units have repeatedly broadcast anti-regime slogans in busy locations, in large cities and in shopping malls.

Gobadi said the Iranian mullahs have not only been brutal in their response against their own people, 70 to 80 percent of whom live below the poverty line but, just as importantly, the regime is “the primary source” of international terrorism.

He called it “foolhardy” to believe a brutal regime like Iran would abandon its nuclear weapons ambitions, even if the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is approved and the US removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list. Iran sees the negotiations as “appeasement,” he said, rather than preventing them from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

 

“An agreement that does not close the regime’s path to a nuclear drive is not going to stop the drive. If the West holds firm, the regime has no choice but to concede to the West. Unfortunately, that was not the desire at the time, particularly of the Obama administration,” Gobadi said.

“And look what happened. The mullahs took billions of dollars and it all ended up in the coffers of the regime’s leaders, Khamenei in particular, or the IRGC’s top brass, or has helped to prop up the regime’s surrogates and terrorist groups in the region to increase the regime’s capability of missile program ... and, the regime never, never, never gave up its nuclear weapons program.”

“Well, by far, they are the most active state sponsor of terrorism for years and years. Their tentacles have reached as far away as Europe, the US and even Latin America. Needless to say Europe, the Middle East. It’s very shocking.”

On the restoration of the JCPOA, Gobadi said, “We think such an agreement in and of itself is no guarantee that the regime does not get nuclear weapons.”

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News live every Wednesday at 5 PM EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690, in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700. It is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 12 noon in Chicago on WNWI AM 1080.

Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here.

Pope looks forward to South Sudan trip in July

Pope looks forward to South Sudan trip in July
  • Last summer, Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby marked the 10th anniversary of the independence of South Sudan by urging rival political leaders there to make the personal sacrifices necessary to consolidate peace
ROME: Pope Francis, whose mobility has been limited of late by a nagging knee problem, is looking forward to visiting South Sudan in July, according to a joint message by the pontiff, the archbishop of Canterbury and a Scottish church official.

The Vatican on Saturday released the text of the message, which refers to previously announced plans by Francis to make a July 5-7 pilgrimage to South Sudan.

The Holy See two months ago announced that the pontiff would make the latest African pilgrimage of his nine-year-old papacy, beginning with a pastoral visit in Congo on July 2.

The message was addressed to South Sudanese political leaders and signed by Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Jim Wallace, Moderator of the Church of Scotland.  The three church officials will visit South Sudan together.

Last summer, Francis and Welby marked the 10th anniversary of the independence of South Sudan by urging rival political leaders there to make the personal sacrifices necessary to consolidate peace, and the message released on Saturday elaborates on that exhortation.

The path of forgiveness and freedom, the message published on Saturday said: “leads to new life, both for us as individuals and for those we lead. It is our prayer that you will embrace afresh this way, in order to discern new avenues amid the challenges and struggles at this time.”

The message concluded:  “We pray too that your people will experience the hope of Easter through your leadership. In anticipation of our Pilgrimage of Peace this coming summer, we look forward to visiting your great country.”

On Thursday, Francis, 85, was seen for the first time in public using a wheelchair.

He has apologized for the limits a painful knee ligament ailment has caused on his activities of late.

For months, Francis has been limping badly and often leans on the arms of aides to navigate steps or to sit down or rise from chairs after delivering speeches.

The majority of South Sudan’s population is Christian. Churches helped rally international support when the South Sudanese fought for independence from Sudan, which is overwhelmingly Muslim.

Previously, the three church leaders have pressed for more work to be done to ensure peace and reconciliation in the new East African nation.

Francis has strived to use his papacy to further the cause of peace, particularly in poorer nations.

