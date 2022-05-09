Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

You are here

The event is set to host more than 20,000 visitors (@dubaitourism)
DUBAI: The Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition has kicked off in Dubai, wth CEO of the Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum officially inaugurating the 29th edition of the Arabian Travel Market.

The event is set to host more than 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 112 destinations over four days, and will reflect the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Guilt-Free’ Tourism: Managing Director of NEOM Tourism Andrew McEvoy said the megaproject's aim is to give travellers a regenerative holiday. He added that NEOM wants to provide travellers with a balanced, guilt-free holiday through regenerative tourism.




Managing Director of NEOM Tourism Andrew McEvoy (Arab News)

Pandemic battle: Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing said at the opening session that Dubai managed COVID-19 quite well with record breaking numbers. 

He made the comments during a debate on “The Future of International Travel” alongside Chief Economist of Oxford Economics Scott Livermore, President of Middle East, Africa, & Turkey at Hilton Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Industry Head, Travel & Tourism at Google Bilal Kabbani, and Regional Director Europe of Middle East & Oceania at World Travel & Tourism Council Andrew Brown.




Issam Kazim speaking at the ATM (Arab News)

 

 

RIYADH: Oman has recorded a budget surplus of 357 million Omani rials ($930 million) at the end of the first quarter, thanks to growing oil revenues.

The surplus funds will be directed to stimulating economic recovery, developing projects, and reducing the level of debts.

The country saw a massive improvement from a deficit of 751 million Omani rials in the same period a year ago, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance.

Total revenues reached up to 3.03 billion Omani rials, up over 66 percent on the year, and expenditures rose by 3.8 percent to 1.82 billion rials.

Strong oil revenues, which surged to 1.57 billion Omani rials year-on-year, were the main driver of the solid figures.

This happened amid a boom in the energy market as oil prices have been soaring steadily to record highs since the beginning of the year. 

DUBAI: As Saudi Arabia is building multimillion-dollar giga-projects, it intends to alter the possibilities of travel through regenerative tourism, with an aim to build things with a circular economy in mind, NEOM Managing Director Andrew McEvoy said.  

Speaking at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, he said that “the world has commoditized travel.”

“Technology has improved customer experience in most sectors.”

McEvoy highlighted NEOM’s utilization of technology to bring back Arabian culture and history, which is seen to be a huge asset for Saudi Arabia and the region. 

“The future of manufacturing is OXAGON,” he said, referring to the NEOM’s industrial city, which is set to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world.

It is located on the Red Sea close to the Suez Canal, and south of The Line, and it will include the current port of Duba. It will establish the world’s first fully-integrated port and supply chain ecosystem for NEOM.

The net-zero city which will be powered by 100 percent clean energy will seek to seamlessly integrate nature with technology with a blueprint for the future of work, living and sustainability. 

Speaking on the city’s vision, McEvoy said NEOM is building a destination of the future, adding that its value lies in the raw nature, ingenious tech and the Arabian culture.

When asked about legislation on alcohol, he revealed that NEOM is building its own laws and regulations.

“Saudi (Arabia) is not westernizing but modernizing,” McEvoy emphasized.

NEOM’s top executives are attending the ATM, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, that will be addressing the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The event is expected to host more than 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 112 destinations over the four days. 

RIYADH: Egyptian construction engineering company Petrojet has submitted the lowest bid for a $70 million Jordanian fertilizer project, Meed reported. 

Jordan-based minerals harvesting firm Arab Potash Co. is the client on the project, which is to expand one of its facilities in Jordan. 

The official contract award is yet to be received by APC.

APC has been reported to be the eighth largest potash producer on a global level, and the only producer of potash in the Arab world as a whole. 

In addition to this, APC has announced $306 worth of profit in 2021, reflecting its best financial results in ten years.

 

RIYADH: Australian petroleum exploration and production firm Woodside Petroleum Ltd. has received criticism over its emission reduction plans, Bloomberg reported.

As a result of this, the firm might face potential investor backlash for being presumably behind in terms of climate strategy.

American proxy adviser services company Glass, Lewis & Co. has suggested that Woodside directly address the Scope 3 emissions from the use of its products. The adviser also recommended that shareholders vote against Woodside’s inaugural climate report.

Another American proxy adviser, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., which has suggested backing the report; however, also voiced concerns over the absence of quantified Scope 3 targets in the report.

Australia’s largest natural gas exporter is targeting to achieve net zero by 2050. However, the firm is still exploring new investments even though the International Energy Agency has cautioned that new fields should not be developed, in order to be able to achieve net-zero goals on time.

“Shareholders should be afforded disclosure that allows them to understand and assess a company’s environmental and social risks. We have concerns regarding the Company’s Scope 3 emissions disclosure, its use of carbon offsets, its capital allocation disclosure, and its responsiveness to shareholders,” Bloomberg reported, citing Glass Lewis.

RIYADH: Global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. has appointed Bhaskar Dasgupta as head of strategic development MEA, effective May 2, a statement revealed on Monday.

The executive will be based in Apex’s offices in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, where he will support the group’s business and assist with client development efforts.

Dasgupta had previously held a position at ADGM for over three years, and, prior to joining ADGM, he was the chief operating officer of UK Export Finance.

During his time at ADGM, he was responsible for market development, new products, and ecosystem development in sectors including market infrastructure, digital assets, venture capital, and others.

Founded in 2003, Bermuda-based Apex Group offers financial solutions to customers worldwide with more than 50 offices and 9,000 employees across the globe. 

