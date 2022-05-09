Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

DUBAI: The Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition has kicked off in Dubai, wth CEO of the Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum officially inaugurating the 29th edition of the Arabian Travel Market.

The event is set to host more than 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 112 destinations over four days, and will reflect the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Guilt-Free’ Tourism: Managing Director of NEOM Tourism Andrew McEvoy said the megaproject's aim is to give travellers a regenerative holiday. He added that NEOM wants to provide travellers with a balanced, guilt-free holiday through regenerative tourism.







Managing Director of NEOM Tourism Andrew McEvoy (Arab News)



Pandemic battle: Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing said at the opening session that Dubai managed COVID-19 quite well with record breaking numbers.

He made the comments during a debate on “The Future of International Travel” alongside Chief Economist of Oxford Economics Scott Livermore, President of Middle East, Africa, & Turkey at Hilton Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Industry Head, Travel & Tourism at Google Bilal Kabbani, and Regional Director Europe of Middle East & Oceania at World Travel & Tourism Council Andrew Brown.