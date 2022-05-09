You are here

Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 

Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 
GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej at the FAF 2022.
Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 

Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 
  He noted the three challenges faced by the aviation sector are connectivity, capacity, and competitiveness
RIYADH: In a bid to attract more multinational companies from the logistics and cargo sector, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has started working on a special economic zone in Riyadh.

While speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 9, GACA president Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej revealed that this new special economic zone will have economic and legislative packages capable of driving up more multinational entities in the future.

He noted the three challenges faced by the aviation sector are connectivity, capacity, and competitiveness. 

Al-Duailej added that the Saudi Arabian government is taking adequate measures to overcome these challenges, which include economic and legislative reforms and the building of new airports.

Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

DUBAI: The Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition has kicked off in Dubai, wth CEO of the Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum officially inaugurating the 29th edition of the Arabian Travel Market.

The event is set to host more than 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 112 destinations over four days, and will reflect the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India In-Focus — Indian shares extend losses; Rupee falls to all-time low; Faulty battery cells behind e-scooter fire

India In-Focus — Indian shares extend losses; Rupee falls to all-time low; Faulty battery cells behind e-scooter fire
India In-Focus — Indian shares extend losses; Rupee falls to all-time low; Faulty battery cells behind e-scooter fire

MUMBAI: Indian shares extended losses and the rupee fell to an all-time low on Monday, after broader Asian stocks declined on investor worries that a tightening COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai could hit global economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.45 percent at 16,172.50 as of 0358 GMT, with all its major sub-indexes in the negative territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.48 percent to 54,026.20.

The Indian rupee tumbled to an all-time low of 77.42 against the dollar on Monday.

The benchmark indexes on Friday posted their worst week since November, declining for a fourth straight session, weighed down by a surprise interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate earnings.

Asian markets were lower on Monday as US stock futures fell on fears of more policy tightening from the Federal Reserve and a strict lockdown in Shanghai impacting global growth. 

Faulty battery cells and modules likely caused e-scooter fire in India

Faulty battery cells and modules have been identified as the leading cause of electric scooters catching fire in India in recent weeks, according to the findings of an initial federal investigation, two government sources told Reuters.

The probe looked into fire incidents involving three companies, including Ola Electric, which is backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group, and was the country’s top-selling e-scooter maker in April.

“In Ola’s case, the battery cells were found to be an issue as well as the battery management system,” said one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the report.

In March, India launched an investigation over safety concerns after a spate of e-scooter fires, including one where a man and his daughter died when their e-bike “went up in flames.”

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event
Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event

RIYADH: The first day of the inaugural Future Aviation Forum has started in Saudi Arabia, with more than 2,000 attendees expected.

The two-day event, being held in Riyadh, will see leaders from the public and business sectors mix with international CEOs and regulators as the aviation industry aims to resolve post-pandemic issues and shape future international air travel.

The forum hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, also known as GACA, will feature more than 120 speakers.

New national airline: Saudi Arabia is aiming to obtain an investment of $100 billion in the aviation sector by the end of this decade, Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser told the inaugural ceremony of the forum. 

He also added that the Saudi Arabian government has ambitious plans to launch a new national carrier which could emerge as one of the best in the world in the coming years. 

Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser, speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh

New travel rules: In a bid to smooth the process of international air travel, Saudi Arabia has announced a new Global Air Travel policy. 

The new framework is expected to make international journeys simpler, by avoiding the confusion over travel requirements currently discouraging millions of people from booking flights.

The event will last for two days (Arab News)

 

 

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Japan to take time phasing out Russian imports; China’s oil imports rebound in April

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Japan to take time phasing out Russian imports; China’s oil imports rebound in April
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Japan to take time phasing out Russian imports; China's oil imports rebound in April

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying EU talks on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies.

Brent crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $112.11 a barrel by 0153 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.36 a barrel, down 41 cents, or 0.4 percent.

Japan to take time phasing out Russian oil imports

Japan will take time to phase out Russian oil imports after agreeing on a ban with other Group of Seven nations to counter Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

The G7 nations committed to the move “in a timely and orderly fashion” at an online meeting on Sunday to put further pressure on President Vladimir Putin, although members such as resource-poor Japan depend heavily on Russian fuel.

“For a country heavily dependent on energy imports, it’s a very difficult decision. But G7 coordination is most important at a time like now,” Kishida told reporters, repeating comments he made at the G7 meeting.

“As for the timing of the reduction or stoppage of Russian oil imports, we will consider it while gauging the actual situation,” he said. “We will take our time to take steps toward a phase-out.” He did not elaborate.

There have been no ships loading Russian oil for Japan since mid-April, according to Refinitiv data.

About 1.9 million barrels were exported from Russia to Japan in April, 33 percent down from the same month a year ago.

China’s oil imports rebound

China’s crude oil imports grew nearly 7 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, its first rise in three months, although weakening fuel demand due to COVID-19 lockdowns has dampened throughput at Chinese refineries.

The world’s top crude oil buyer imported 43.03 million tons last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday, equivalent to 10.5 million barrels per day.

That compares with 9.82 million bpd in April 2021 and 10.06 million bpd in March.

Imports for January-April fell 4.8 percent versus the same period last year to 170.89 million tons, or about 10.4 million bpd.

(With input from Reuters) 

Saudi Arabia aims to obtain $100bn investment in aviation sector by 2030: Minister Saleh Al-Jasser

Saudi Arabia aims to obtain $100bn investment in aviation sector by 2030: Minister Saleh Al-Jasser
Saudi Arabia aims to obtain $100bn investment in aviation sector by 2030: Minister Saleh Al-Jasser

  We will also launch an additional national carrier to be among the world's best airlines
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to obtain an investment of $100 billion in the aviation sector by the end of this decade, Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser told the inaugural ceremony of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 09.

Talking about the “great aviation reform” in Saudi Arabia aimed at turning the nation into the Middle East’s aviation hub, the minister added that the Kingdom aims to host 300 million passengers, and five million tons of freight reaching 250 destinations by 2030. 

He also added that the Saudi Arabian government has ambitious plans to launch a new national carrier which could emerge as one of the best in the world in the coming years. 

“We will also launch an additional national carrier to be among the world’s best airlines and we will upgrade all our facilities, infrastructure, and airports led by our hubs namely Riyadh and Jeddah,” said Al-Jasser. 

Talking about the vitality of the Future Aviation Forum, the minister added: “Through this forum, we can establish a strong global voice to contribute to the global wellbeing, sustainability and prosperity, and if we are successful, and I believe we will be, today will mark the start of a golden era for aviation.”

