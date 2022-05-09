You are here

NRG matters — US to invest $2.5bn in carbon capture; Toyota allocates $624m in making EV parts in India
The Iran nuclear deal is set to be discussed
Updated 09 May 2022
REEM WALID 

NRG matters — US to invest $2.5bn in carbon capture; Toyota allocates $624m in making EV parts in India
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Qatar is making an attempt to push the merits of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, while the US is investing in carbon removal technology to help it achieve zero emissions.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Gazprom confirms stable natural gas supply to Europe, and Japan’s Toyota is allocating a significant budget to produce electric vehicle parts in India, in line with its carbon neutrality goals.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is set to visit Iran, Germany, Britain, along other European countries, in an attempt to propel the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and discuss energy security in Europe, Reuters reported. 
  • The US Department of Energy has announced plans to invest up to $2.5 billion on carbon capture technology. This comes as investment in such technology will help address carbon emission, CNBC reported, citing energy secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Through a micro lens: 

  • Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom has announced that natural gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine still prevail as a result of persistent consumer demand, Reuters reported. This comes as requests stood at 92.1 million cubic meters and 92.4 million cubic meters on May 8th and May 7threspectively.
  • Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Toyota has announced that it will allocate as much as 48 billion rupees ($624 million) to produce electric vehicle parts in India, Bloomberg reported. The move is in line with the car maker’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority is building concentric circles around Diriyah, such as malls, amusement parks, and other tourist attractions, which will attract around 7 million people, the CEO said.

“Diriyah is culturally sacred and not a theme park,” Jerry Inzerillo said during the Arabian Travel Market event that began on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He said that human resources is what he is mostly concerned about, adding that 36 percent of the staff are Saudi females. 

“The Kingdom has a bright future,” Inzerillo said, which is one of the reasons why talented Saudis are coming home, he added. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
Updated 16 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
Updated 16 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city AlUla, which is also the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, needs to be preserved for the next 7,000 years, said the chief destination marketing and management officer at Royal Commission for AlUla. 

His comments came during the Arabian Travel Market event, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Phillip Jones added that visitors need to respect the local community, adding: “It is important to preserve the site for the next 7,000 years as well”

He continued: “Visitors need to understand that this is not a location you can come to and not respect the local community and the 7,000 years of history.”

Established by royal decree in July 2017, the Royal Commission for AlUla was formed to preserve and develop the AlUla region which is located in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Jones revealed that most jobs in AlUla are farming jobs.

Opened today in Dubai, the ATM will run for four days, attracting travel and tourism professionals from across the world.  

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
Updated 31 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market

TRSDC aims to be a global benchmark that others can follow: CEO tells Arabian Travel Market
Updated 31 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is aiming to become a global benchmark that others can follow, the CEO said on Monday during the Arabian Travel Market event held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We need to be doing things differently in order to move forward and undo the damages humans have caused,” John Pagano added.

Speaking on partnership, he explained that the company is selective due to their financial independence.

Pagano added that it is important that the partners share the same vision, namely diversifying the economy away from oil and building a sustainable industry. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds

Saudi Seera Group narrows Q1 losses by 52% as demand for travel rebounds
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi travel and tourism agency Seera Group Holding narrowed losses by 52 percent to SR63 million ($17 million) in the first quarter of 2022 driven by a rebound in travel.

Losses in the same quarter a year earlier stood at SR131 million, a bourse filing revealed.

The group’s gross booking value increased by 87 percent for the first quarter to SR1.6 billion compared to SR873 million during the same period last year.

As borders reopened after the pandemic, Seera’s travel business, known as Almosafer, bounced back with increased demand. It recorded a 52 percent rise in GBV to SR984 million.

The group’s car rental unit Lumi also saw sales grow by 44 percent to SR161 million, following large-scale lease deals with major clients. 

Seera’s other subdivisions, including but not limited to Hajj and Umrah, hospitality, and ventures, also boomed during the first quarter.

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned Cruise Saudi has surpassed its 2023 goal, the managing director said during the Arabian Travel Market event being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Most of the cruise passengers were European and the company is expecting more this year, Fawaz Farooqui said.

“Around 50 percent of passengers who went on cruises were aged 35 or younger,” said Farooqui, adding that “it all depends on the market.”

The maritime operator intends to be one of the top ten cruises in the world, he said.

Its destinations include Yanbu, Dammam, Jeddah and the King Abdullah Economic City. It also plans to add a cruise port in Duba and Jizan in the south.

Farooqui added that by 2030, Cruise Saudi aims to have around 1.3 million passengers. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

