NRG matters — US to invest $2.5bn in carbon capture; Toyota allocates $624m in making EV parts in India

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city AlUla, which is also the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, needs to be preserved for the next 7,000 years, said the chief destination marketing and management officer at Royal Commission for AlUla.

His comments came during the Arabian Travel Market event, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Phillip Jones added that visitors need to respect the local community, adding: “It is important to preserve the site for the next 7,000 years as well”

He continued: “Visitors need to understand that this is not a location you can come to and not respect the local community and the 7,000 years of history.”

Established by royal decree in July 2017, the Royal Commission for AlUla was formed to preserve and develop the AlUla region which is located in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Jones revealed that most jobs in AlUla are farming jobs.

