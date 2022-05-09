NRG matters — US to invest $2.5bn in carbon capture; Toyota allocates $624m in making EV parts in India

RIYADH: Qatar is making an attempt to push the merits of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, while the US is investing in carbon removal technology to help it achieve zero emissions.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Gazprom confirms stable natural gas supply to Europe, and Japan’s Toyota is allocating a significant budget to produce electric vehicle parts in India, in line with its carbon neutrality goals.
Looking at the bigger picture:
- Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is set to visit Iran, Germany, Britain, along other European countries, in an attempt to propel the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and discuss energy security in Europe, Reuters reported.
- The US Department of Energy has announced plans to invest up to $2.5 billion on carbon capture technology. This comes as investment in such technology will help address carbon emission, CNBC reported, citing energy secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Through a micro lens:
- Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom has announced that natural gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine still prevail as a result of persistent consumer demand, Reuters reported. This comes as requests stood at 92.1 million cubic meters and 92.4 million cubic meters on May 8th and May 7threspectively.
- Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Toyota has announced that it will allocate as much as 48 billion rupees ($624 million) to produce electric vehicle parts in India, Bloomberg reported. The move is in line with the car maker’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.