You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life
Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of Sri Lanka’s ruling party during a clash with anti-government demonstrators, amid the country’s economic crisis, Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkasp

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life
  • Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in the town of Nittambuwa; one of the victims died of his injuries
  • Sri Lankan police: ‘The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building; thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver’
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: A legislator from Sri Lanka’s ruling party shot dead an anti-government protester and then took his own life during a confrontation outside the capital, police said Monday.
Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in the town of Nittambuwa, police said, adding that one of the victims died of his injuries.
“The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building,” a police official told AFP by telephone. “Thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver.”
The incident came as thousands took to the streets across the curfew-bound island and targeted supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has subsequently tendered his resignation.
The Rajapaksa loyalists had earlier in the day destroyed tents and placards of anti-government demonstrators camping outside the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa since April 9.
In violence in the capital Colombo, at least 138 people were wounded and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Nittambuwa Amarakeerthi Athukorala

Related

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
World
Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
Special Sri Lanka town under curfew after police fire live bullets at protesters
World
Sri Lanka town under curfew after police fire live bullets at protesters

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
Updated 7 sec ago

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
Updated 7 sec ago
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned Monday following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the president, step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, an official said.
An aide to the prime minister, Wijayananda Herath, confirmed that Rajapaksa submitted a letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. There was no immediate official confirmation from the president’s office.
The resignation comes after authorities deployed armed troops in the capital, Colombo, on Monday following an attack earlier in the day by government supporters on protesters who have been camped outside the offices of the president and prime minster.
The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament. Trade unions also called Monday for a general strike until the president and the rest of his ruling family leave.
The resignation of the prime minister means that the entire Cabinet is dissolved.
Supporters of the prime minister rallied inside his office earlier Monday, urging him to ignore the protesters’ demand to step down. They then went to the front of the office where protesters have been demonstrating for several days. Television channel Sirasa showed government supporters attacking protesters with clubs and iron bars, demolishing and then burning their tents.
After the attack, hundreds of armed soldiers were deployed in capital, as the protesters accused police of not preventing the attack, despite using tear gas and water cannons on protesters as recently as Friday.
Sirasa TV showed government lawmaker Sanath Nishantha was among the government supporters who attacked the protesters.
At the main hospital in the capital Colombo, 23 wounded people were admitted with non-critical injuries, an official said on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to the media.
The attack came as protesters marked their 31st day outside the president’s and prime minister’s offices. They have been demanding that the president, his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other powerful Rajapaksa family members quit. Similar protests have spread to other locations, with people setting up camps opposite the prime minister’s residence and in other towns across the country.
So far, the Rajapaksa brothers have resisted calls to resign, though three Rajapaksas out of the five who were lawmakers stepped down from their Cabinet posts in April.
Meanwhile, trade unions on Monday called for protests throughout this week, trade union activist Saman Rathnapriya said, and more than 1,000 unions representing health, port, education, and other key service sectors have joined the “Week of Protests” movement.
He said during the week, the workers will stage demonstrations at their workplaces across the country. At the end of the week, they will launch a huge march up to Parliament, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s removal and a new government.
For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicine, most of which come from abroad. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7 percent in March.
People blocked main roads to demand gas and fuel. On Sunday, local television channel Hiru showed people in some areas fighting over fuel.
Sri Lanka was due to pay $7 billion of its foreign debt this year out of nearly $25 billion it must pay by 2026. Its total foreign debt is $51 billion.
Sri Lanka’s finance minister announced earlier this week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50 million.
As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sri Lanka’s fuel stocks are running out. Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts will increase to about four a day because they can’t supply enough fuel to power generating stations.
Protesters have crowded the streets since March, maintaining that Rajapaksa and his family — who have dominated nearly every aspect of life in Sri Lanka for most of the last 20 years — are responsible for the crisis.
On Friday, Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency, which empowers him to authorize detentions, property seizure and search of any premises. He can also change or suspend any law in the interests of public security and for the maintenance of essential supplies. Diplomats and rights groups have expressed concern over the move.
Sri Lanka has been holding talks with the International Monetary Fund to get an immediate funding facility as well as a long-term rescue plan but was told its progress would depend on negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors.
Any long-term plan would take at least six months to get underway.

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely
Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation.” (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely
  • Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, though they have met by video link
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and were being held remotely, according to the Interfax news agency.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling the talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine negotiations. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation.”
Asked when-in person talks might be held with Ukrainian negotiators, Medinsky said: “We need more specifics on hand in order to meet in person.”
Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, though they have met by video link.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that there was a high risk that the talks would end, blaming public anger with what he said were Russian atrocities committed as they retreated from parts of northern Ukraine around Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Moscow’s actions a “special military operation” designed to disarm Ukraine, defend Russian speakers from persecution and prevent the United States and its allies from using the country to threaten Russia.
Ukraine dismisses Putin’s claims of persecution and denies any threat to Russia from Ukraine or Western countries. It says it is fighting an unprovoked land grab.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass
World
UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass
EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
World
EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
Update Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day photos
World
Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that Ukraine defeating the Russian army was very possible. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

Britain’s defense minister on Monday called out “the absurdity” of Russia’s bemedalled military top brass at the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, highlighted by President Vladimir Putin’s speech.
Putin addressed a vast parade on Red Square in Moscow for a public holiday celebrating Soviet victory in World War II, as the Russian armed forces have suffered major losses in Ukraine.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, himself a former soldier, was due to give a speech at the National Army Museum later Monday.
“All professional soldiers should be appalled at the behavior of the Russian Army,” he will say, according to excerpts released in advance by his department.
“Not only are they engaged in an illegal invasion and war crimes but their top brass have failed their own rank and file to the extent they should be court martialled.”
Putin on Monday gave a speech to troops telling them they are defending the “Motherland” in Ukraine.
He has justified Russia’s military actions by saying they are carrying out “denazification” of the neighboring country.
Wallace said he wanted to “call out the absurdity of Russian generals –- resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms and weighed down by their many medals,” saying they were “utterly complicit in Putin’s hijacking of their forebears’ proud history of... repelling fascism.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday spoke of his pride in Ukrainians who fought to defeat Nazism, saying he would not allow victory in World War II to be “appropriated” by Russians.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United Kingdom (UK)

Related

Update Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day photos
World
Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
World
EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
President Vladimir Putin says Russian forces were defending the Motherland from an “absolutely unacceptable threat". (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
  • President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russian forces in Ukraine were defending the Motherland from an “absolutely unacceptable threat” 
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Russian forces pushed forward Monday in their assault on Ukraine, seeking to capture the crucial southern port city of Mariupol as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day holiday.
Determined to show success in a war now in its 11th week, Russian troops pummeled a seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand in the port city of Mariupol.
The mill is the only part of the city not overtaken by the invaders. Its defeat would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff warned of a high probability of missile strikes and said that Russian troops were seizing “personal documents from the local population without good reason” in Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia — the city where many fleeing Mariupol have gathered. The military alleged Russian troops were seizing documents to force residents to join in Victory Day commemorations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the anniversary, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945, could bring a renewed onslaught.
“They have nothing to celebrate,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, said of the Russians, speaking on CNN. “They have not succeeded in defeating the Ukrainians. They have not succeeded in dividing the world or dividing NATO. And they have only succeeded in isolating themselves internationally and becoming a pariah state around the globe.”
Speaking Monday at a military parade marking the holiday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his invasion, by claiming that it was necessary to ward off what he described “an absolutely unacceptable threat just next to our borders.” He has repeatedly alleged that Ukraine was planning to attack Russia — which Kyiv has flatly denied.
“The danger was rising by day,” he claimed, adding that “Russia has preemptively repulsed an aggression.”
Putin again scolded the West for failing to heed the Russian demands for security guarantees and a rollback to NATO’s expansion, arguing that it also left Moscow no other choice but to invade.
But he did not — at least so far — give any signal as to the next phase of the conflict nor did he claim the complete capture of Mariupol, which his forces have bombarded and besieged for weeks.
Ukrainian fighters in the steel mill in the port city have rejected Russian-set deadlines for laying down their arms, even as attacks continued by warplanes, artillery and tanks.
“We are under constant shelling,” said Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, a unit holding the steel mill.
Lt. Illya Samoilenko, another Azov Regiment member, said a couple hundred wounded soldiers were in the plant. He declined to say how many able-bodied fighters remained. Fighters lack lifesaving equipment and are having to dig by hand to free people from bunkers that collapsed under shelling.
“Surrender for us is unacceptable because we cannot grant such a gift to the enemy,” Samoilenko said.
The last of the civilians who had taken shelter with fighters at the plant were evacuated Saturday. They arrived Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontlines, and spoke of constant shelling, dwindling food, ubiquitous mold — and using hand sanitizer for cooking fuel.
Britain’s Defense Ministry warned in a daily intelligence report on Twitter that Russia was running short of precision-guided munitions and increasingly is using inaccurate rockets and bombs, subjecting Ukrainian towns and cities to “intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties.”
More than 60 people were feared dead after a Russian bomb flattened a Ukrainian school being used as a shelter in Bilohorivka, an eastern village, Ukrainian officials said.
About 90 people were sheltering in the school’s basement when it was attacked Saturday. Emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people, but “most likely all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead,” Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian shelling killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia, Haidai said. Luhansk is part of the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east that Russia’s forces are working to capture.
Explosions echoed across the major Black Sea port of Odesa.
Keeping up their dogged resistance, Ukraine’s military struck Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days. A satellite image by Planet Labs showed smoke rising from two sites on the island.
But Moscow’s forces showed no sign of backing down in the south. Satellite photos show Russia has put armored vehicles and missile systems at a small base in the Crimean Peninsula.
Ukraine’s military also warned some 19 Russian battalion tactical groups were stationed just across the border in Russia’s Belgorod region. Those groups likely consist of some 15,200 troops with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry.
The most intense combat in recent days has taken place in eastern Ukraine. A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast near Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, was making “significant progress,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.
However, the Ukrainian army withdrew from the embattled eastern city of Popasna after two months of fierce fighting. Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the pro-Kremlin, separatist Luhansk People’s Republic, said its forces and Russian troops had captured most of the city.
The Kharkiv regional administration said three people were killed in shelling of the town of Bogodukhiv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Kharkiv.
South of Kharkiv, in Dnipropetrovsk province, the governor said a 12-year-old boy was killed by a cluster munition that he found after a Russian attack. An international treaty bans the use of such explosives, but neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed the agreement.
“This war is treacherous,” Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on social media. “It is near, even when it is invisible.”
As Victory Day turned attention toward Putin, Western leaders showed new signs of support for Ukraine.
The Group of Seven industrial democracies pledged to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil. The G-7 consists of the US, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.
The United States announced other new sanctions, cutting off Western advertising from Russia’s three biggest TV stations, banning US accounting and consulting firms from providing services, and cutting off Russia’s industrial sector from wood products, industrial engines, boilers and bulldozers.
US first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his country’s flag at its embassy in Kyiv. And U2′s Bono, alongside bandmate The Edge, performed in a Kyiv subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter, singing the 1960s song “Stand by Me.”
The acting US ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, posted a picture of herself at the American Embassy, and described plans for the eventual US return to the Ukrainian capital after Moscow’s forces abandoned their effort to storm Kyiv weeks ago.
Zelensky released a video address marking the day of the Allied victory in Europe 77 years ago. The black-and-white footage showed him in front of a ruined apartment block in Borodyanka, a Kyiv suburb.
Drawing parallels between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the evils of Nazism, Zelensky said generations of Ukrainians understand the significance of the words “Never again,” a vow not to allow a repeat of the horrors of the Holocaust.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia President Vladimir Putin

Related

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
World
EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says
World
Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
The EU and its western allies have put curbs on the Russian central bank’s international reserves. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says

EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says
  • The EU should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, its foreign policy chief says
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

The European Union should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Financial Times.
The EU and its western allies have put curbs on the Russian central bank’s international reserves since the country began its invasion of Ukraine, actions Moscow describes as a “special military operation.”
Borrell told the newspaper it would be logical for the EU to do what the United States did with Afghan central bank assets after the Taliban took over the Asian nation.
“We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money,” Borrell said.
Washington froze the Afghan funds after the military takeover by the Taliban and plans to use some to help the Afghan people while holding the rest to possibly satisfy terrorism-related lawsuits against the extremist militants.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says
World
Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says
UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions
Business & Economy
UK increases tariffs on Russian precious metals in new sanctions

Latest updates

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life
Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life
MENA project tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ
MENA project tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ
Bitcoin hits its lowest level since July 2021
Bitcoin hits its lowest level since July 2021
Egyptian actor Mohamed Mamdouh wins big at Swedish festival 
Egyptian actor Mohamed Mamdouh wins big at Swedish festival 
Saudi tourism sees 130% recovery in Q1 compared to pre-pandemic levels, authority CEO says
Saudi tourism sees 130% recovery in Q1 compared to pre-pandemic levels, authority CEO says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.