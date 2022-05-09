Tourism post-pandemic return to growth as people seize travel opportunities: Dubai Holding CEO

RIYADH: Tourism industry is seeing a post COVID-19 return to growth, as people seize opportunities to travel again, the CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment said during the Arabian Travel Market event.
Fernando Eiroa said the company is planning to enhance their tourism portfolio, as “people that go to amusement parks do not only go for the attraction itself, but for the entertainment such as food and beverages and shows.”
Speaking about technology, Eiroa explained that it will assist the diversified entertainment group in better knowing their customers.
He noted that the UAE is the first country to provide a virtual roller coaster experience.
In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has launched a virtual adventure.
The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.