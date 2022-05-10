You are here

Oil Updates — Crude down; Japan considering timing and method of Russian oil embargo; Repairs continue at Exxon's Montana refinery

Oil Updates — Crude down; Japan considering timing and method of Russian oil embargo; Repairs continue at Exxon’s Montana refinery
Updated 10 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; Japan considering timing and method of Russian oil embargo; Repairs continue at Exxon’s Montana refinery

Oil Updates — Crude down; Japan considering timing and method of Russian oil embargo; Repairs continue at Exxon’s Montana refinery
Updated 10 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices tumbled more than 1 percent Tuesday, extending the previous day’s steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand.

Brent crude fell $1.31, or 1.2 percent, to $104.63 at 0216 GMT after slipping to as low as $103.19.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.25, or 1.2 percent, to $101.84 a barrel after hitting an intraday low of $100.44.

Japan to decide Russia oil embargo timing

Japan will decide the timing and method of a Russian oil embargo while considering actual conditions, its industry minister said on Tuesday, after Japan agreed on a ban with other Group of Seven nations to counter Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

To help secure a stable global supply of energy, the US has a major role to play as a producer of oil and natural gas, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

Repairs at Exxon’s Montana refinery to continue for at least 3 weeks

Repairs to the crude distillation unit at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Billings refinery in Montana are planned to continue for at least another three weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations.

“The Billings refinery will resume full operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Exxon spokesperson Julie King.

The 58,000-barrels per day CDU was shut by a March 27 fire, the sources said. The CDU does the initial breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

The repairs on the CDU could extend into June, the sources said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC russia sanctions Russia Saudi Arabia

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia's new air travel policy 

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders laud Saudi Arabia’s new air travel policy 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s newly developed international travel policy has received positive responses from the industry, with key aviation leaders calling it a crucial step at a time when the sector is recovering from the pandemic. 

Aimed at smoothing the process of international air travel, the Harmonizing Air Travel policy, which was developed in cooperation with the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization, will be officially presented at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022 for approval from member states. 

Announced during the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, the policy initiative has impressed industry experts and leaders attending the event. 

A platform for swift communication between countries

Jean-Marc Bourreau, a partner at Consulum Aviation, told Arab News that the new policy will propose solutions to the current crisis, and will fuel Saudi’s Vision 2030.  

Jean-Marc Bourreau, partner at Consulum Aviation spoke to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum. 

“The policy is about the harmonization of air travel, which means that instead of thinking of each country, communicating on its own regarding health requirements for travel, let’s put together a platform that will allow the swift communication between all countries regarding what the requirements are,” he said. 

Bourreau added, “If I am coming from country A, I have the nationality of country C, I am traveling from country D to country E, and the system will tell you what regulation you need to be complying with. And this will be the reference. You will not have to go again to a large number of websites or platforms or information, because everything will be there.” 

Stabilizing international air travel post-pandemic

Abdul Wahad Teffaha, secretary-general of the Arab Air Carriers Organization, also lauded Saudi Arabia’s new policy to ease and harmonize air travel requirements in the post-pandemic era. 

Abdul Wahad Teffaha, secretary-general of the Arab Air Carriers Organization, lauded Saudi Arabia’s new policy.

“It’s an excellent initiative and kudos to Saudi Arabia for bringing this to the International Civil Aviation Organization,” he told Arab News.

Meanwhile, the European Commission also expressed its hopes to strengthen aviation ties with Saudi Arabia. 

“We initiated the comprehensive air transport agreement with Oman. And I hope that next would be perhaps Saudi Arabia because that will be something that will be driving this vision," said Henrik Hololei, director general at the commission’s department for mobility and transport, while interacting with Arab News at the ongoing Future Aviation Forum. 

Henrik Hololei, director general at the commission’s department for mobility and transport, interacted with Arab News at the ongoing Future Aviation Forum.

“Europe will be an extremely important market for Saudi Arabia and aviation in the future,” he added

Topics: FAF2022 Future Aviation Forum Saudi air travel policy

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official

Passenger-centric approach needed to recover from COVID-19 impact, says aviation official
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: The global aviation industry needs to devise a passenger-centric approach to recover from the impact of the pandemic, according to Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of Canada-based Airports Council International World.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, de Oliveira said the sector lost around 65 percent of its income as the world battled the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are an industry that represents around $200 billion in terms of revenue, and we lost around $120 billion in 2020. Last year, we lost around $80 billion,” de Oliveira said.
To mitigate the situation, de Oliveira insisted that all airports must pay more attention to the passenger and make his/her life as comfortable as possible.

“What I would like to mention is that we as an industry need to focus on the passenger. We have the Airport Service Quality program that reached around 400 airports as well, globally speaking. We are pleased that we have four airports that are joining the program in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News.

The ACI is an organization of airport authorities that aims at unifying industry practices for airport standards.

Established in 1991, it is based in Montreal, Canada, and its members operate nearly 2,000 airports.

Global ecosystem

The official called for establishing a global ecosystem with unified practices aimed at passenger satisfaction and safety.

“We as an ecosystem need to work together to bring back the passengers. Basically, airports need passengers to be profitable. And to make the profitability, we need to work together as a whole ecosystem,” de Oliveira stressed.

The top executive underlined the need to close ranks and work together as an ecosystem, including the governments as well, to bring the industry back on track and reach the pre-pandemic level. 

 

Call for privatization 

“Let’s try together with privatization. Together with the programs like the Airport Service Quality model, we will be able to reach these 330 million passengers,” he told Arab News.

He said the industry should take measures to ensure the health and safety of travelers at airports. “We have the Airport Health Accreditation Program as well that will reach more than 500 members around the world, providing an accreditation that provides harmonization of the process around the world,” de Oliveira said.

According to the top executive, harmonization of procedures and health and safety protocols will allow travelers to use airports without the fear of contracting contagious diseases.

Saudi efforts

De Oliveria praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in rallying for unified procedures in the industry. 

The official said if unified protocols could be implemented at 500 airports following the International Civil Aviation Organization regulations, the practices could be replicated worldwide.

De Oliveira said his organization offers a platform to ensure the success of the harmonization process at all airports.

“We have the platform; we need just to make sure that all countries will take that seriously, and we implement that for the future.”

Focus on sustainability 

De Oliveira said 2,000 airports from all across the world are members of his organization. These airports, he said, represent 96 percent of the global traffic. 

Fifty percent of all these member airports are part of the organization’s Airport Cabin Accreditation program, he told Arab News.

“One thing that is important to mention is that we were the first international organization in the aviation sector that announced last year in June its plans about ensuring net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

“We need to help our airports to construct or build this roadmap, and we are working with our members to reach these net-zero carbon emissions (goal), that is our commitment for a green future of the world.”

De Oliveira argued that the right to continue to fly and to develop airports is nowadays linked with the concept of sustainability. He mentioned his organization’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program that aims to promote sustainable practices in the industry. 

According to the official, around 400 airports are already members of the program that focuses on sustainability and environmental aspects.

He also underscored the importance of adopting the latest technologies in the sector to ensure safe and trouble-free travel.

Topics: FAF2022 aviation COVID-19 ACI business

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market
Updated 10 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market

Emirates signs agreements to develop new routes: Arabian Travel Market
Updated 10 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Emirates and Royal Air Maroc have signed a partnership deal to develop new routes, according to a top executive of the Dubai-based carrier.

Speaking to Arab News at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim revealed the two airlines will offer more travel choices and connections between Dubai and Casablanca.

“We just signed now with Royal Air Maroc, just an hour ago, with a full-fledged cooperation on the codeshare,” he told Arab News.

From Casablanca and Dubai, both airlines will use a combined 209 destinations for their marketing codes, the statement said. 

As part of the codeshare agreement, customers will also benefit from more competitive fares on single-ticket, multi-journey flights and baggage transfers. Travel agents, online travel agencies, and retail sales offices are selling the new codeshare flights, according to a statement on Emirates.   

Kazim said Emirates will use the event to sign with more cities and the tourism boards, adding that Jamaica is waiting for an agreement to be rubber-stamped. 

He said that Abu Dhabi will be entering into an agreement with Emirates as well.

Emirates used the first day of the event to launch its fourth class premium economy, which will be available to passengers from June 1 2022.

“It is going to be high in demand,” said Kazim to Arab News. 

Regarding post-COVID-19 expansion plans, the executive said the company has recovered 90 percent of the network because its main focus was on returning to its pre-pandemic level.

Emirates plans to reach 200 percent of pre-covid levels by next year, Kazim concluded.

Topics: ATM2022

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value
Updated 10 May 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value

Crypto Moves — El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value
Updated 10 May 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 4.4 percent to $31,748 as of 11:53 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,388, down 2.58 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

El Salvador buys more coins 

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter that his country has bought another 500 Bitcoins.

Since El Salvador has adopted cryptocurrency as legal tender, the Salvadoran government has purchased 2,301 Bitcoins.

“El Salvador just bought the dip! 500 coins at an average USD price of $30,744,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. 

Bukele’s tweet came as the crypto market lost billions, and the price of Bitcoin dropped more than 50 percent from its all-time high, according to Bitcoin.com. 

El Salvador became the first country to legally tender for Bitcoin alongside the US dollar in September last year.

The total Bitcoin holdings in El Salvador have lost more than $30 million in value, according to one estimate. 

However, Bukele remains bullish on Bitcoin and expects it to reach $100,000 this year.

El Salvador also plans to issue Bitcoin bonds but the launch date has not been set. 

El Salvador Treasury Minister Alejandro Zelaya explained that the market conditions and the Russia-Ukraine war have affected the bond issuance. 

“We are waiting for the right moment and the president says when … It depends on how the market is,” Zelaya said

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency ether El Salvador CRYPTO

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
Updated 10 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri
WAEL MAHDI

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035

Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
Updated 10 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: One of the largest global aircraft manufacturers, Airbus, is pledging to manufacture a new zero-emission aircraft by 2035, according to a leading executive in the company.

With sustainability a key discussion point in the Future Aviation Forum, President at Airbus Africa and Middle East Mikail Houari told Arab News of the business’s plans in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event.

Houari explained that Airbus first started to manufacture aircraft with 25 percent less emission and has taken the initiative for a zero-emission aircraft into serious matters to deliver by 2035.

“The market is expecting this from us, the market is asking for it, and as a leader in the industry we have the responsibility to drive the whole ecosystem into a sustainable value chain,” he explained.

He added that sustainability will be a key differentiator factor in the growth of aircraft manufacturers in the future, as aviation contributes 2.5 percent to global pollution.

“It’s not fair for people to say that aviation is a polluting industry, but it is true we represent two and half percent, and therefore we want to play our role in society, and we want to work on it,” Houari said.

Topics: FAF2022 Airbus

