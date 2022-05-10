You are here

’Wagatha Christie’: Soccer spouses’ libel battle opens in UK

’Wagatha Christie’: Soccer spouses’ libel battle opens in UK
Rebekah Vardy, wife of England and Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, arrives to the High Court in central London for the start of the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

  • Rooney posted the fake tales on purpose over several months
  • The stories then appeared in The Sun, and Rooney announced to her followers that Vardy was responsible
LONDON: A high-profile libel court battle between two soccer spouses, in which one publicly called out the other for allegedly leaking made-up stories to the tabloid press, opened Tuesday in London.
Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking fake stories she had posted on her Instagram account to The Sun newspaper in October 2019. Vardy denies the claims and brought the libel suit.
Both women are married to famous footballers — Rooney to former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney, Vardy to Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy.
Rooney posted the fake tales on purpose over several months, and said she blocked everyone apart from an account belonging to Vardy from seeing her Instagram stories. The stories then appeared in The Sun, and Rooney announced to her followers that Vardy was responsible.
The showdown has fascinated many in Britain and has been dubbed the “Wagatha Christie” trial — a play on the slang term “WAG” for the wives and girlfriends of soccer stars — for Rooney’s detective work.
On Tuesday, Vardy’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson denied that she leaked information from Rooney’s private Instagram. Vardy had made “strenuous but unsuccessful attempts” to settle the case but Rooney’s accusatory post was not taken down, he said.
“Mrs Rooney did not have the ‘irrefutable’ evidence that she claimed to have had: her so-called ‘careful investigation’ was nothing of the sort,” Tomlinson said in written submissions to the High Court.
“Mrs Vardy had no choice but to bring this libel action to establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation,” he added.
Tomlinson said the showdown and subsequent libel case had become the subject of intense press coverage and a source of “entertainment” in the media, causing profound distress to his client.
Both women arrived at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, flanked by a crowd of photographers, before taking their seats at the front of the courtroom as the hearing began.
They are expected to testify and the trial is set to last about a week.

Egypt issues warning over toxic pufferfish 

Egypt issues warning over toxic pufferfish 
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The Egyptian Health Ministry has warned beachgoers against fishing for, or eating the highly poisonous Takifugu fish, a type of pufferfish that is found in the Mediterranean Sea. 

The warning was released over reports that a family of five were poisoned after having a meal of Takifugu fish in the Mediterranean city of Port Said, national daily Egypt Today reported.   

“It is the deadliest fish in the world,” said the ministry in a statement. 

The ministry said there was no vaccine developed to treat against the type of toxin released by the Takifugu.

Mercedes and will.i.am team up for one-off AMG model

Mercedes and will.i.am team up for one-off AMG model
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

  • Nicknamed “The Flip,” the modified sports car is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
LONDON: American musician and philanthropist will.i.am has teamed up with Mercedes-AMG to create a one-off custom vehicle called the WILL.I.AMG.

Nicknamed “The Flip,” the modified sports car is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. 

And according to the superstar rapper, the car is part of his mission to help kids from disadvantaged communities into science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) jobs, with all funds raised from the unique vehicle going to inner city school engineering programs.

The car was unveiled at the inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Miami this weekend.

“I grew up in a ghetto, I grew up with hip-hop, I watched legendary hip hop artist rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes,” will.i.am said.

“For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle, now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model,” he added.

He said the car was also a “visible symbol of the goals” to “boldly drive forward new ideas, push boundaries and dare to do the impossible.” 

And for Mercedes as a brand, the WILL.I.AMG is a symbol of the manufacturer's commitment to social responsibility.

“We take our responsibility to society seriously,’ Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, said. 

“The success of Mercedes-AMG as a performance luxury brand also depends to a large extent on inspiring the next generation and giving them easy access to the latest technologies and digital progress,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady team up for golf challenge ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady team up for golf challenge ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

  • Money raised from the event will go toward social, education and sporting programs in the Miami area
MIAMI: As part of the entertainment extravaganza being held in Miami ahead of the city’s Formula One Grand Prix this weekend, sporting legends Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton have competed in a golf challenge.

The seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton teamed up with seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady for the “Big Pilot Challenge” at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

The event, organized by Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen, also brought together retired NFL running back Marcus Allen and Dibia DREAM founder and CEO Brandon Okpalobi.

Money raised from the event, which included “longest drive” and “closest to the pin” challenges as well as an IWC watch auction, will go toward social, education and sporting programs in the Miami area.

Allen and Okpalobi won the longest drive battle but, while they also won the closest to the pin competition, event host former F1 star David Coulthard declared the event a tie.

Practice for the F1 Miami Grand Prix begins on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday and the big race on Sunday.

 

Duo arrested in Ajman, UAE on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’

Duo arrested in Ajman, UAE on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

  • People living in the emirate said the men were charging to use “black magic rituals” to solve problems
LONDON: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of witchcraft and sorcery in the UAE, Ajman police said on Wednesday.

The men, of Arab nationality, were arrested after a tip-off from people living in the emirate, who said the men were charging them to use “black magic rituals” to solve problems, local media said.

Ahmed Saeed Al-Nuaimi, criminal investigations director of Ajman Police, said the information provided was confirmed by his department and an undercover team was sent to apprehend the duo.

The officers contacted the suspects, agreed to pay AED10,000 ($2,722) for their services and met them at a hotel.

After the two men performed their acts, the meeting was raided, after which the suspects confessed to their crimes.

Their case has been forwarded to Public Prosecution, according to reports.

Egyptian woman raises $1m for charity by selling Vodafone top-up card

Egyptian woman raises $1m for charity by selling Vodafone top-up card
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

  • Anonymous woman starts bidding war for top-up phone card toward end of Ramadan
  • Mersal Foundation dedicated to caring for premature babies
LONDON: A young Egyptian woman has sparked an online donation frenzy for a charity dedicated to caring for premature babies by starting a bidding war for a Vodafone Egypt top-up card.

Around $1 million were raised for the charity after a donation craze sparked toward the end of Ramadan on Sunday.

“I want to donate to the premature babies you take care of, but I don’t have money. I only have an unused top-up card and I want to donate it,” an anonymous woman texted the Mersal Foundation, which has supported Egyptian families unable to cover their medical bills. 

The woman said she would exchange the top-up card, which held 10 Egyptian pounds ($0.54) of credit, in return for payment to the charity.

Mersal Foundation founder and CEO Heba Rashed pounced on the opportunity, announcing an online auction for the card, asking Egyptians and corporations to bid for it.

The campaign quickly started trending on Twitter under the hashtag “The_Most_Expensive_Top-up_Card_In_Egypt.”

Days before the campaign kicked off, Rashed had posted online that she was frustrated by how the foundation was struggling to attract donations. 

It does not pay for commercials, relying entirely on social media and word of mouth to solicit support.

Vodafone Egypt saw the campaign taking off online and promised to match the total donations by the end of the day, which are estimated to have reached $1 million.

“I was extremely happy to see the donations hit Mersal’s account. I wanted the young woman to feel happy regardless of how much she donated,” Rashed told the BBC. “I expected the auction to yield a few thousand pounds, but the result was astonishing.”

Rashed intends to use the cash to buy 17 more incubators for premature babies and open new medical units across the country.

Egypt’s infant mortality rate was 17 per 1,000 births in 2020, placing it 137th in the world. Slovenia, at the top of the ranking, had just 1.7 deaths per 1,000 live births.

In 2021, the Mersal Foundation covered the costs for 962 babies to be given 10,130 nights in incubators. Each night in an incubator costs the charity some $140.

The foundation has four offices, employing 200 people. The BBC said the charity played a “crucial role” during the coronavirus pandemic, when many families with premature babies were struggling to find intensive care beds at government hospitals due to the overload of COVID-19 patients.

The foundation uses private hospitals to treat premature babies. Rashed’s Facebook page is flooded with online appeals for donations from young families who urgently need care.

