You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX
Short Url

https://arab.news/rurqb

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait-listed Gulf Investment House’s shareholders have approved the listing of the firm’s shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The company has also approved the board of directors to handle necessary procedures, it said in a bourse filing. 

Founded in 1998, Gulf Investment House is Kuwait based and is listed on the country’s bourse with a subscribed and paid up capital of 40.6 million Kuwaiti Dinar ($132 million). 

Topics: Kuwait Listing

Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil

Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil

Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU’s executive is looking to support Hungary in beefing up the eastern European state’s oil pipelines, storage and refining capacity, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as Budapest dug its heels in over a Russian oil embargo.

Most other EU countries support banning Russian oil under a new sixth package of sanctions designed to punish Moscow for waging war on Ukraine. Unanimity is required for such a decision, however, with Hungary the most vocal critic.

Over dinner in Budapest on Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed investment in upgrading Hungarian oil infrastructure, a spokesman for the latter said on Tuesday.

“What is extremely important... is that we maintain unity of the EU when it comes to sanctions against Russia, this is a collective effort,” the spokesman, Eric Mamer, told a news conference.

“We hope the EU can adopt the sanctions as quickly as possible.”

Von der Leyen said more work was needed to reach agreement and that she would host a discussion about regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.

Mamer refused to say when that call would take place, adding that preparatory technical work was going on.

French President Emmanuel Macron also talked to Orban, the Elysee said on Tuesday, and France’s EU minister said separately an agreement was possible this week. Member states’ EU envoys are due to meet on the matter in Brussels on Wednesday.

But comments from Budapest did not suggest an imminent breakthrough, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto saying the leaders’ dinner marked “a small step forward” but that a lot more work was needed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Tabreed eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Tabreed eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia, Egypt
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Tabreed eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Tabreed eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia, Egypt
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE’s National Central Cooling Co., known as Tabreed, expects expansion in its regional markets, especially Saudi Arabia and Egypt, its CEO told Ashraq in an interview. 

Khaled Al-Marzooqi also said the company sees the Saudi market as a big market for its expansion through its partners in Saudi Tabreed.

Founded in 1998, UAE-based Tabreed is a district cooling developer that provides energy efficient, cost effective and environmentally friendly cooling solutions in the region. 

Topics: Tabreed expansion

Egypt’s April inflation quickens to 13.1% year-on-year

Egypt’s April inflation quickens to 13.1% year-on-year
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s April inflation quickens to 13.1% year-on-year

Egypt’s April inflation quickens to 13.1% year-on-year
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Consumer Price Index jumped to 13.1 percent year-on-year in April to its highest since June 2019, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, also known as CAPMAS.

The CPI exceeded analysts' expectations showcasing a 1.5 percentage point error to the anticipated 11.8 percent forecast by a Bloomberg poll. 

This has been the highest marginal error over the past 8 months.

The CAPMAS report also showed a net monthly change of 2.6 percentage points in April — 13.1 percent versus 10.5 percent, the greatest change since the 3.5 percentage points recorded in December 2019. 

The price index for food and beverages surged to 26 percent year-on-year from 19.7 percent in March, also a hike of 7.6 percent month-on-month from a 2.1 percent increase in March. 

The same index for rural Egypt underwent an even higher change at 32.2 percent year-on-year and 8.6 percent month-on-month.
The month-on-month change in the urban general CPI quickened to 3.3 percent from a 2.2 percent month-on-month increase in the previous month of March.  

Looking at the breakdown of annual changes in the urban CPI, Egypt sustained a 30.1 percent increase in culture and recreation, followed by 13 percent and 12.7 percent rise in hospitality and education respectively, 7.5 percent hike in clothing and footwear, 6.9 percent increase in transport, and 6.0 percent increase in housing and electricity.  

As for the month-on-month change, Egypt witnessed a 1.8-percent increase in culture and recreation , 2.1 percent hospitality, 4 percent increase in clothing and footwear, 1.7 percent increase in transport, and 0.9  percent increase in housing and electricity. The price index for education remained unchanged from March.

Topics: Egypt economy

Related

Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June, 5.5% in 2022/23
Business & Economy
Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June, 5.5% in 2022/23

Heathrow airport eyes fresh loss despite recovery

Heathrow airport eyes fresh loss despite recovery
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Heathrow airport eyes fresh loss despite recovery

Heathrow airport eyes fresh loss despite recovery
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: London’s Heathrow airport said on Tuesday it expects another loss-making year in 2022 as fallout from high inflation, renewed COVID-19 travel restrictions and the Ukraine war hamper aviation sector recovery.

“Heathrow expects to remain loss-making throughout this year,” it said in a statement.

This despite the airport handling 5 million passengers in April — almost double February’s figure.

Heathrow increased its passenger forecast for this year to nearly 53 million, up 16 percent on its previous estimate.

While the aviation sector recovers as skies reopen and economies emerge from lockdowns, Heathrow on Tuesday pointed to factors hampering the rebound.

These included last week’s warning from the Bank of England that the UK economy could fall into recession amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine, higher fuel costs, continuing travel restrictions for key markets like the US and the potential for a further (COVID) variant of concern creates uncertainty going forward,” Heathrow added.

The hub estimated this year’s travel demand to reach 65 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

“While I am encouraged by the rise in passenger numbers, we also have to be realistic,” Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in the trading update.

“There are significant challenges ahead.”

Heathrow narrowed annual losses only slightly last year to £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion), the airport revealed in February.

“With the cost-of-living crisis, the new era of online business meetings, the war in Ukraine and cost inflation, Heathrow is facing yet another difficult year that will delay its first post-pandemic period of profitability,” noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

Nevertheless, with passenger demand on the rise, Heathrow announced plans in March to recruit 12,000 staff.

Topics: aviation Heathrow

Related

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility
Business & Economy
UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility

Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month

Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month
Updated 15 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month

Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month
Updated 15 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: Italy’s government aims to sell state-owned ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, by the end of June after setting a deadline for binding offers of May 23, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday.

Under a government decree, Rome plans to privatize ITA through a direct sale while retaining a minority, non-controlling stake in a first stage.

Three prospective bidders for ITA Airways have had access to its finance data room, Franco said addressing parliament over the issue.

They are shipping group MSC alongside Germany’s Lufthansa , the US Certares fund in cooperation with Delta and Air France, and investor Indigo Partners, Franco added.

MSC in January requested an exclusivity period of 90 days to iron out details of an acquisition, but Rome opted for a market-based procedure aimed at keeping the door open to other potential suitors.

“The outcome of the negotiations is not a foregone conclusion. We will examine the three offers in a transparent way, there is no decision on our part at present,” Franco said adding a key factor is that the buyer is at least 51 percent owned by a European player.

ITA started flying in October, after replacing 75-year-old carrier Alitalia which was finally grounded after years of losses and failed rescue attempts.

Under an agreement with the European Union, Rome can inject up to €1.35 billion ($1.42 billion) into the carrier by 2023. A privatization deal would potentially reduce the financial support granted by the state, limiting the costs for Italian taxpayers.

Last year the Treasury paid a first tranche of €700 million and it is due to inject an additional €400 million this year, with another €250 million scheduled for next year.

“The €400 million contribution is due and will be disbursed when necessary. ITA does not currently have a cash flow problem,” Franco said.

Topics: Italy aviation

Related

After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look
Business & Economy
After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look

Latest updates

Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX
Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House shareholders approve listing on Tadawul, ADX
Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil
Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil
Tabreed eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia, Egypt
Tabreed eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia, Egypt
Egypt’s April inflation quickens to 13.1% year-on-year
Egypt’s April inflation quickens to 13.1% year-on-year
Heathrow airport eyes fresh loss despite recovery
Heathrow airport eyes fresh loss despite recovery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.