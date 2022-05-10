UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators

International airlines invest $1tr in fuel-efficient planes, says Boeing executive

RIYADH: International airlines have invested around $1 trillion in the last 10 years to reduce carbon emissions and cut dependence on traditional fuel, said a top Boeing executive.

“Boeing has invested $16 billion over 10 years in research and technology to build and design new products. Airlines have invested $1 trillion in a decade to buy these new fuel-efficient planes,” Brian Moran, the vice president, of global sustainability policy and partnerships for Boeing told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future of Aviation Forum in Riyadh.

Moran said sustainability has become even more important following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“The airlines agreed to reach net-zero emission by the end of the century. My particular role was looking for new partnerships and bringing the customers on their journey,” Moran explained.

One of the main themes at the forum was sustainability and reduction of carbon emissions as speakers from different companies highlighted the efforts of their firms to meet these targets in the future.

“In the next 20 years, the world needs 43,000 new airplanes. Boeing has reduced emissions by 85 percent over the past few years.” Brian Moran

Moran expects a huge demand for new aircraft 20 years from now, adding that most of these new planes will probably use sustainable aviation fuel, SAF.

SAF stands for sustainable aviation fuel. It’s produced from sustainable feedstocks and is very similar in its chemistry to traditional fossil jet fuel. Using SAF results in a reduction in carbon emissions compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces over the lifecycle of the fuel. Some typical feedstocks used are cooking oil and other non-palm waste oils from animals or plants; solid waste from homes and businesses, such as packaging, paper, textiles, and food scraps that would otherwise go to landfill or incineration. Other potential sources include forestry waste, such as waste wood, and energy crops, including fast-growing plants and algae.

“In the next 20 years, the world needs 43,000 new airplanes. Boeing has reduced emissions by 85 percent over the past few years.”

Talking about Boeing’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Moran said: “Since 1990 alone, we reduced emissions by 50 percent. So going forward, we want to keep on this trajectory. Boeing has different strategies to do that.”

He also highlighted the importance of using efficient technologies and digital tools.

“We have an interesting way of how the fuel is being consumed. Fifty percent of the flights today are under 1,000 kilometers but they only make 15 percent of the (total) emissions. Fifteen percent of the emissions come from 2,800 kilometers or more.”

He said Boeing also seeks to use battery technology to reduce the use of fuel.

“We are committed that by 2030 all of our planes will be flying using sustainable fuel to reduce the use of traditional fuel and reduce carbon emissions. We were the first company to fly on 100 percent sustainable fuel on Boeing 777 in 2018,” he said.

Moran said he was impressed by the themes at the forum which focused on green initiatives and especially in the projects by NEOM and the determination of the Saudi government to enforce green programs in the country.