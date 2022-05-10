What We Are Buying Today: Jawaker

Ludo is a two to four-player strategy board game in which players race their four tokens from start to finish based on the roll of the dice. Ludo evolved from the Indian game Pachisi, and is a cross and circle game
Jawaker is the most popular social gaming mobile app available on Google Play and the App Store in the Middle East.
It includes beloved Middle Eastern card and board games such as Baloot, Basra, Jackaroo and Ludo, with many regional variations of popular games also on offer.
Although I love holding actual cards when playing, having a mobile app that allows me to play all these options is very convenient (sometimes you just cannot keep carrying your deck of cards everywhere you go, and nobody forgets their phone).
In an attempt to save myself from an awkward and quiet social occasion, I asked my friends to download Jawaker so we could play Ludo together. After they created accounts and we added each other, we were allowed to create a game room where our phones were synchronized to play together.
The contest brought us all closer together as we enjoyed ourselves, got competitive, and played two rounds.
I am a big fan of chess and have been practicing many openings and strategic game plans on Jawaker, which also allows me to play online.
She paired the gown with strappy silver sandals, an updo and shiny earrings.
The dress is part of Kadi’s Spring 2022 “Lucid Algorithms” collection that launched earlier this year.
This collection came in collaboration with the Lebanese designer’s first-ever non-fungible token collection of the same name.
The “Lucid Algorithms” collection breaks down barriers between the physical and virtual realms and restructures stigmas around computers and designers. The collection was a human-computer collaboration, in which Kadi created elements that were fed into an algorithm. The result was an assortment of visuals, which were then used to design and create 40 dresses that make up the whole couture collection.
This collection was an ode to Kadi’s future endeavors, which center around his beliefs and the metaverse. He was the first Arab designer to delve into the metaverse and the realm of NFTs.
Roberts was not the only celebrity donning an Arab designer. Actress Michelle Keegan shined on the red carpet wearing an off-the-shoulder light pink gown by renowned Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.
The British star wore a pleated iridescent pink dress that featured a high slit, a one-sided shoulder cape and a cinched waist. Keegan paired the beautiful gown with silver shoes and glistening jewelry.
The dress is part of Murad’s Spring Summer 2022 collection, which was themed around pirates of the high seas, though the collection took a different take on it.
Rather than the rough and rugged looks that usually come to mind when envisioning a pirate, Murad took an ethereal and gilded approach. The collection is filled with shimmering features, embellished bodices, nautical details and flamboyant fabrics creating feminine silhouettes.
DUBAI: After international streetwear experienced a boom in 2016 with brands like Supreme and Off-White taking the market by storm, Saudi entrepreneurs Fahad Al-Jomiah and Khalid Al-Jammaz took advantage and launched the Kingdom’s “first streetwear brand.”
The label, 1886, was launched in the duo’s dorm rooms in London and is now one of the trendiest in the Saudi market.
“For two students living in London at that time, that was such an inspiring and creative moment,” Riyadh-based Al-Jomiah and Al-Jammaz told Arab News. “Even though our background is not in fashion, we felt it was the right time to bring together our passion for music, art, urban trends and street movements into a brand that could translate our own vision as Saudis.”
The name of the brand came from their dorm rooms: 18 and 86. While in London, Al-Jammaz studied marketing while Al-Jomiah did business administration.
“When we discovered our common interest for fashion and for mixing and matching different styles, our rooms became the creative studio to share ideas and draft the first sketches,” said the founders, who are inspired by pop art, music, street culture and new technologies.
“The walls of our rooms functioned as a mood board, entirely covered with paper clippings, styling photographs, inspirational graphics and anything that grabbed our attention,” they added.
1886 aims at “bridging fashion to the future by uniting the tradition of urban wear to tomorrow’s innovations and technical aesthetic.” The duo work at incorporating technology and progressive design to offer products such as joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, dresses and accessories that are contemporary and durable.
According to the founders, the local streetwear fashion scene was “practically absent” in the Kingdom before 2016.
“Today the streets of Riyadh, Jeddah or Khobar are brimming with styles that effortlessly mix old and new, tradition and innovation, East and West. This has inevitably led to a diversity of style and new trends that are unique to the region,” they added.
One of the duo’s challenges was proving that a Saudi brand could deliver quality and style on par with big international names.
“There was a lack of trust toward local brands and their product that was hard to break,” they said. “It took us time to overturn this belief and prove them wrong. We believe that Saudi Arabia provides an incredible environment for inspiration and can compete with other international labels as a valid option in the fashion industry.”
DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik has announced she is expecting her first child.
The catwalk star took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share the happy news with her 2.8 million followers, posting three images of her growing belly with an extended caption in the form of a letter.
“To the new love of my life, thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend,” she said.
The 31-year-old model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan, the head of a record label in Los Angeles.
“As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails. I worry a lot, especially about your wellbeing and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you,” she continued.
She praised her own mother mentioning that she was raised by an “amazing woman” who taught her a lot about motherhood. “She has set the bar high and I don’t want to disappoint you. I want to raise you as she raised me.”
The mom-to-be ended the lengthy caption saying: “Sharing you with the world today is the most precious gift I could possibly receive on Mother’s Day. Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you!”
Many celebrities also celebrated Mother’s Day by showing gratitude to their moms on social media. The part-Palestinian Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, shared heartwarming snaps of their mother Yolanda Hadid, when they were children.
Part-Middle Eastern actress Yara Shahidi and Lebanese-Australian influencer and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty shared multiple snaps of their mothers to celebrate their special day.