Dubai airline Emirates embraces digital currencies and metaverse to attract new customers

Updated 11 sec ago

Dubai airline Emirates embraces digital currencies and metaverse to attract new customers
Emirates COO Adel Ahmed Al-Redha revealed that the airline plans to employ Bitcoin as a payment service while adding NFT collectibles on the company’s websites for trading. 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE flag carrier Emirates plans to embrace advanced digital solutions such as blockchain, metaverse, and cryptocurrency as part of its strategy to connect with customers in a faster and more flexible way. 

The Dubai-headquartered airline will hire new staff for metaverse and non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, in an effort to develop applications to monitor customer needs, Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Ahmed Al-Redha told a media gathering at the Arabian Travel Market.  

“NFTs and metaverse are two different applications and approaches,” he explained, adding that the airline will also seek to use the blockchain in tracing records of aircraft.

“With the metaverse, you will be able to transform your whole processes — whether it is in operation, training, sales on the website, or complete experience — into a metaverse type application, but more importantly making it interactive,” he said. 

The executive revealed that Emirates plans to employ Bitcoin as a payment service while adding NFT collectibles on the company’s websites for trading. 

Speaking on the air travel industry, Al-Redha said it has bounced back strongly which is evident in the number of travelers.

However, he flagged that the availability of resources across the network is the biggest challenge, but added that they “are in a better position than other countries because of the accessibility.”

Topics: ATM2022 Emirates airlines Metaverse CRYPTO

