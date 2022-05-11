Ministers meet in Morocco to discuss ongoing threat from Daesh

You are here

Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita receives Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affair Rob Oliphant during the ministerial meeting of the coalition against Daesh group in Marrakech on Wednesday. (AFP)
  • The group aims to reaffirm their shared determination to continue fighting Daesh
  • Nuland, the third highest-ranking US diplomat, replaced Secretary of State Antony Blinken who tested positive for COVID-19
RABAT, Morocco: Members of the global coalition fighting the Daesh group gathered in Morocco on Wednesday to discuss the campaign, a reminder of the persistent threat from the extremist group despite the overwhelming preoccupation with Russia’s war on Ukraine.
US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland co-chaired with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita the annual meeting of senior officials from the 8-year-old, 83-member bloc. The group aims to reaffirm their shared determination to continue fighting Daesh.
Nuland, the third highest-ranking US diplomat, replaced Secretary of State Antony Blinken who tested positive for COVID-19.
Daesh at the height of its power controlled more than 40,000 square miles (103,600 square kilometers) stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled over 8 million people. It lost its last patch of territory in eastern Syria in March 2019 following a years-long global fight against the group.
Since that time, it has largely gone underground and waged a low-level insurgency, including roadside bombings, assassinations and hit-and-run attacks mostly targeting security forces in Iraq and Syria.
In recent months, the group has exploited economic collapse, lack of governance and growing ethnic tensions in the impoverished region to reverse counter-Daesh gains.
Its attacks in the region included a major assault earlier this year to seize a prison in northeast Syria holding at least 3,000 Daesh detainees.
The group has claimed several attacks in Israel recently, and a Daesh affiliate in Egypt on Sunday claimed an attack that targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, killing at least 11 soldiers. In Afghanistan, Daesh militants have stepped up attacks on the country’s new rulers, the Taliban, as well as religious and ethnic minorities.
This year’s meeting is taking place to the backdrop of significant other international priorities, including the devastating war in Ukraine, fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and stepping up the fight against climate change.
Moroccan media report that some 80 countries would be represented at the gathering Monday. Delegates will also discuss ways to prevent resurgence in Iraq and Syria by stabilizing liberated areas and pursuing sustainable solutions for Daesh detainees and their family members, as well as countering Daesh networks on the African continent and elsewhere.
The Moroccan government said it hopes the meeting will result in increased international commitment and cooperation in the fight against Daesh, with a particular focus on Africa and the growing terrorist threat in the Middle East and other countries.
Numerous Moroccans have traveled to Syria, Iraq and elsewhere to join extremist groups in recent years. Morocco has also experienced multiple attacks itself. Five suicide attacks in Casablanca in 2003 killed 33 people. In 2011, an explosion destroyed a cafe in Marrakesh, killing 17 people, most of them foreign tourists.

Oman, welcoming Russian FM, says committed to OPEC+ agreement

Oman, welcoming Russian FM, says committed to OPEC+ agreement
  • Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Omani FM Badr Al-Busaidi in Muscat
  • Omani FM Al-Busaidi told his Russian counterpart that Muscat was committed to OPEC+ output agreements
DUBAI: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday visited Oman, a fellow member of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, where he met with the Gulf Arab state’s ruling sultan, Omani state media said.

US-allied Gulf states have not taken sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while urging restraint and diplomacy to end the crisis. Gulf oil producers had also resisted Western calls to pump more oil and help isolate Moscow.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi told his Russian counterpart that Muscat was committed to OPEC+ output agreements and supported all international efforts to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, state media reported.

Indirect US-Iranian talks to revive the pact have stalled.

Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are the other parties to the accord, which Washington quit in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Tehran to gradually breach various nuclear restrictions the deal imposes.

UN says $144 million needed to avert Yemen tanker disaster

UN says $144 million needed to avert Yemen tanker disaster
  • FSO Safer ‘is slowly rusting and going into significant decay’ and could explode
  • More than 1 million barrels of crude oil are loaded on decaying fuel tanker
CAIRO: The United Nations is seeking $144 million on Wednesday needed to fund the salvage operation of a decaying tanker full of oil moored off the coast of Yemen, a ship whose demise could cause an environmental disaster.
The amount includes $80 million to transfer the more than 1 million barrels of crude oil the FSO Safer is carrying to storage, said David Gressly, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.
The pledging conference, co-hosed by the UN and The Netherlands, comes more than two months after the UN and Yemen’s Houthi rebels reached an agreement to transfer the tanker’s contents to another vessel.
The Iranian-backed Houthis control Yemen’s western Red Sea ports — including Ras Issa, just six kilometers from where the FSO Safer has been moored since the 1980s.
Gressly said the vessel “is slowly rusting and going into significant decay,” and could explode, causing massive environmental damage to Red Sea marine life, desalination factories and international shipping routes.
“Every day that passes, every month that passes, every year that passes, increases the chance that the vessel will break up and spill its contents,” he warned in a news briefing earlier this week.
He said the UN estimates that about $20 billion would be needed to just clean up an oil spill.
Gressly said the first phase of salvage should be completed by the end of September, otherwise it could face turbulent winds that start in October.
The Japanese-built tanker was sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of export oil pumped from fields of Marib province, currently a battlefield. The ship is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks.
Since 2015, annual maintenance on the ship has come to a complete halt. Most crew members, except for 10 people, were pulled off the vessel after the Saudi-led coalition entered Yemen’s civil war in 2015 on the side of the internationally recognized government.
Yemen’s conflict started in 2014 when the Houthis took control of the capital and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.
The UN has repeatedly warned that the tanker could release four times more oil than the notorious Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska in 1989.

Sarin gas to blame for Gulf War Syndrome: Study

Sarin gas to blame for Gulf War Syndrome: Study
  • Nerve agent pervaded atmosphere after Iraqi bomb stores were destroyed in 1991
  • Lead researcher: ‘We hope our findings will lead to treatment that will relieve some of the symptoms’
LONDON: American scientists have announced that they have discovered the source of what caused thousands of soldiers to fall sick during the 1991 Gulf War with puzzling symptoms, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The study, funded by the US government, said nerve agent sarin, which pervaded the atmosphere after Iraqi bomb stores were destroyed, affected thousands of troops after they breathed it in.

The rise of so-called Gulf War Syndrome puzzled researchers and medical teams for decades, as veterans from the conflict were hit with a raft of mysterious health issues such as chronic fatigue, joint pain and speech problems. 

After returning home, many otherwise-healthy soldiers developed bizarre illnesses that researchers now think were caused by diluted doses of the nerve gas.

The lead researcher in this new study, Dr. Robert Haley from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, said while sarin can be fatal, it was diluted, so the soldiers who came into contact with it were not killed.

But he added that “it was enough to make people ill if they were genetically predisposed to illness from it.”

Haley said people fell ill if they had a particular version of the PON1 gene, which is crucial for breaking down chemicals and toxins in the body.

Soldiers who were deployed during the war were more likely to fall sick if they had a less effective version of the gene.

More than 1,000 randomly selected American Gulf War veterans were used for what Haley described as “the most definitive study.”

He added: “We believe it will stand up to any criticism. And we hope our findings will lead to treatment that will relieve some of the symptoms.”

Over 53,000 British troops served during the war, with 33,000 thought to be still struggling from Gulf War Syndrome, according to veterans charity the Royal British Legion.

Many people did not take the symptoms seriously because they did not understand how otherwise-healthy and uninjured soldiers were suddenly blighted with sickness.

The National Gulf Veterans and Families Association said the study is a step in the right direction for veterans who had been struggling with health conditions after the war.

“For 30 years they have been disowned, ignored and lied to by consecutive governments, with no positive answers to their questions about exposure to toxic substances and gases and the affect it had on them both physically and mentally,” it said in a statement.

“We hope the UK government takes this report on board and will respond by offering Gulf veterans access/opportunity to have the tests.

“This will hopefully lead to more meaningful and proper medical treatment which they have for too long been denied.”

The British Ministry of Defence said: “We continue to monitor and welcome any new research that is published around the world and financial support is available to veterans whose illness is due to service through the MoD War Pensions and the Armed Forces occupational pension schemes.”

UN urges crisis-hit Lebanon to ‘change course’

UN urges crisis-hit Lebanon to ‘change course’
Nine in 10 people are finding it difficult to get by on their income, the report said. (File/AFP)
  • The report said that the crisis was “manufactured” by failed government policies
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s government and central bank are responsible for an unprecedented financial crisis that has impoverished the majority of the population, the UN said Wednesday.

The report, drafted by the UN’s special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, said that the crisis was “manufactured” by failed government policies and it urged the country to “change course,” days ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15.

Since 2019, Lebanon’s currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar, prices have risen by more than 200 percent and the poverty rate has shot beyond 80 percent of the population.

“The misery inflicted on the population can be reversed with leadership that places social justice, transparency and accountability at the core of its actions,” the report contended.

Special rapporteur Olivier De Schutter visited the country in November last year to assess the impact of the economic crisis.

Nine in 10 people are finding it difficult to get by on their income and more than six in 10 would move abroad if they could, the report said.

“The economic crisis was entirely avoidable; indeed, it was manufactured by failed government policies,” the report said.

It accused the central bank of an “accounting sleight of hand regarding its losses.... that covertly created a massive public debt... which will condemn the Lebanese for generations.”

The UN report comes as Lebanon readies for parliamentary elections on May 15, the first since the onset of the crisis.

While independent candidates are expected to improve slightly on their 2018 showing, experts believe the elections will largely consolidate the status quo in a country beholden to sectarian politics.

Iran detains 2 Europeans as EU nuclear talk envoy visits

Iran detains 2 Europeans as EU nuclear talk envoy visits
Iran long has faced allegations it uses its arrests as a bargaining chip with the West. (Shutterstock)
  • The announcement comes as Tehran already is threatening to execute an Iranian-Swedish researcher imprisoned since 2016
TEHRAN: Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said Wednesday it detained two Europeans as a European Union envoy visits the country over its stalled nuclear negotiations with world powers.

The announcement by the ministry, during the visit of EU envoy Enrique Mora, comes as Tehran already is threatening to execute an Iranian-Swedish researcher imprisoned since 2016, and as another Iranian national faces a life sentence there.

Iran long has faced allegations it uses its arrests as a bargaining chip with the West. Tehran denies that, though negotiations around its landmark 2015 nuclear deal saw Americans freed in a swap.

The ministry said in a statement that the two Europeans planned to turn routine demands by various social and professional groups into “chaos, social disorder and instability.” It did not identify the nationality of those held.

The statement said the two are “professional expert” agents that were hired by a European country’s intelligence apparatus. It said the ministry was pursuing them from “the moment of arrival” and that all their relations with the “illegal Council of Teachers League” were documented.

Iran has been facing regular protests by teachers over salary disputes.

Mora’s visit comes as the nuclear deal talks in Vienna have stalled. They have broken down apparently over an American designation of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terror group.

