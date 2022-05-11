You are here

Libya to prioritize $3bn Mellitah offshore expansion project: MEED

Libya to prioritize $3bn Mellitah offshore expansion project: MEED
Libya is planning to prioritize a $3 billion offshore expansion project. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Libya to prioritize $3bn Mellitah offshore expansion project: MEED

Libya to prioritize $3bn Mellitah offshore expansion project: MEED
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Libya is planning to prioritize a $3 billion offshore expansion project to be undertaken by its biggest oil and gas firm as soon as the African country’s National Oil Corporation, or NOC, receives its budget next month, according to MEED. 

Mellitah Oil & Gas Company, which is a joint venture between Italian multinational oil and gas firm Eni and local NOC, will be leading the project. 

“Contractors have been assured that making progress with this project will be a priority once the money is available,” MEED reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The country’s national unity government has approved a $7.9 billion emergency package for NOC for 2022.

This comes as part of bigger plans to boost the country’s production rates to an estimated 1.4 million barrels per day before 2022 ends.  

Topics: Libya offshore project

Abu Dhabi Customs achieves 15% growth in non-oil trading in Q1

Abu Dhabi Customs achieves 15% growth in non-oil trading in Q1
Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Customs achieves 15% growth in non-oil trading in Q1

Abu Dhabi Customs achieves 15% growth in non-oil trading in Q1
Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Customs has achieved a 15 percent growth in non-oil trading during the first quarter, compared to the same period last year. 

Non-oil foreign trade volume has crossed 61.5 billion dirhams ($16.7 billion) during that period, compared with the same period in 2021, the entity reported. 

The strong performance of the emirate’s non-oil sector was attributed to Abu Dhabi Customs’ strategic services that are enhanced by technologies and Artificial Intelligence. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi non-oil economy

Saudi stocks fall, energy prices rebound: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall, energy prices rebound: Closing bell
Updated 23 min 25 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks fall, energy prices rebound: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall, energy prices rebound: Closing bell
Updated 23 min 25 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks suffered their third straight loss on Wednesday, following an uptick in energy prices that spread across the market in the closing session.

Crude oil prices bounced back after a week of falling, with Brent crude rising by 3.61 percent to $106.16 per barrel and WTI crude climbing 3.95 percent to $103.71 per barrel, at 3:21 a.m. Saudi time.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.96 percent to 13,379, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.82 percent to 22,674.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 7.95 percent to lead the fallers, after profits dropped 44 percent to SR20 million (5.3 million) in the first quarter.

The financial sector posted a decline in shares as Alinma bank lost 3.19 percent, Saudi National Bank dropped 1.03 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank slipped 0.74 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, Aramco, fell 0.98 percent, despite its announcement yesterday that it had become the world’s most valuable company.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. climbed 0.70 percent, after reporting a 58 percent surge in profits to SR91 million last quarter.

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. was down 2.35 percent, after its profits fell 15 percent in the second half of 2021

Among the pharmacy giants, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. and Nahdi Medical Co edged up 0.12 and 1.84 percent, respectively.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Arabia, US to boost trade cooperation in digital economy and innovation fields 

Saudi Arabia, US to boost trade cooperation in digital economy and innovation fields 
Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, US to boost trade cooperation in digital economy and innovation fields 

Saudi Arabia, US to boost trade cooperation in digital economy and innovation fields 
Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US are in talks to boost trade cooperation in the digital economy and innovation fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha met with US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves and briefed him regarding the steps taken by the Kingdom to support digital innovation and entrepreneurship. 

Backed by resilient digital infrastructure, stimulating legislation, and large market size, the size of the information technology market in the Kingdom exceeds $40 billion. 

During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral relations as well as efforts to promote trade, investment and economic exchange in the telecommunications, information technology and innovation sectors between both countries.

Both countries also discussed how to benefit from the commercial opportunities offered by the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030 economy 2030 digital economy

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden to increase production to tap into $1.3tr mineral reserves

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden to increase production to tap into $1.3tr mineral reserves
Updated 34 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden to increase production to tap into $1.3tr mineral reserves

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden to increase production to tap into $1.3tr mineral reserves
  "We will continue to invest in exploration, as the Kingdom's untapped mineral resources are estimated at $1.3 trillion"
Updated 34 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi state-owned mining company Ma'aden plans to increase production capacity and invest in exploration to tap into $1.3 trillion mineral reserves, the company CEO said. 

“Our focus is on increasing our production capabilities in value chains, and we will continue to invest in exploration, as the Kingdom's untapped mineral resources are estimated at $1.3 trillion,” said Robert Wilt at the International Mining Conference ‘Indaba 2022,’ taking place in Cape Town, South Africa.

He explained that the company's goal in the coming years is to transform these raw materials into a value for the Kingdom to become one of the world's mining pioneers.

“We will seek partners to help us achieve our goals in exploration, technology, innovation and sustainability,” Wilt added. 

The company is working to embody a role model in all aspects of sustainability and environmental and social governance, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative and through value-added partnerships. 

Topics: economy Maaden Saudi Arabia Mining Saudi minerals

Petronas-Aramco refinery in Malaysia restarts after 2-year closure: source

Petronas-Aramco refinery in Malaysia restarts after 2-year closure: source
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

Petronas-Aramco refinery in Malaysia restarts after 2-year closure: source

Petronas-Aramco refinery in Malaysia restarts after 2-year closure: source
  The refinery, which restarted last week, is processing existing crude from storage tanks, which will then be followed by supplies from Saudi Aramco
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: A 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery-petrochemical complex in Malaysia run as a joint venture between Petronas and Saudi Aramco has restarted after a more than two-year closure, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The complex in Pengerang, Johor, is resuming operations at a time when refining margins in Asia are at record levels, buoyed by a fuel demand recovery as more economies across Asia, except for China, ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Low inventories of oil products globally and a drop in fuel exports from Russia following the Ukraine crisis are also underpinning prices.

The joint venture, Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem), did not respond to a request for comment.

PRefChem was shut in March 2020 following a deadly fire. Its resumption has been delayed from last year for the entire plant to undergo detailed checks, at a time when fuel demand and refining margins were still being hit by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The refinery, which restarted last week, is processing existing crude from storage tanks, which will then be followed by supplies from Saudi Aramco, two more sources said.

It is expected to take some time before operations can return to full rates, the sources said.

Topics: economy Petronas armaco Oil Oil refinery Malaysia

