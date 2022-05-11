You are here

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza has $6k seized from $220k money laundering haul

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza has $6k seized from $220k money laundering haul
The son of Egyptian hate preacher Abu Hamza (above) has been ordered to return $6,400 of illegal gains earned during a money laundering scheme. (File/AFP)
Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza has $6k seized from $220k money laundering haul

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza has $6k seized from $220k money laundering haul
  • Tito Ibn-Sheikh, 35, worked with bank insider to launder gains from theft, fraud
LONDON: The eldest son of Egyptian hate preacher Abu Hamza, the notorious former imam of London’s Finsbury Park Mosque, has been ordered to return £5,200 ($6,400) of illegal gains earned during a money laundering scheme that netted a group of fraudsters almost £350,000.

Tito Ibn-Sheikh is one of eight of Hamza’s children. His father was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series.

Between 2018 and 2019, after being released from prison for a previous crime, Ibn-Sheikh worked with an HSBC bank employee to forge false identities, and launder money gained from theft and fraud, a UK court has heard.

In January this year, the 35-year-old was jailed for three years and nine months.

Appearing in court via video call on May 11, Ibn-Sheikh said that he earned about £180,000 from the scheme, but that his realizable assets amount to about £5,200, which he was ordered to pay back under the UK’s Proceeds of Crime Act.

Judge Adam Hiddleston said: “I will make the order for the confiscation of the available amount, ceased as part of an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act. There is also a serious crime prevention order to be imposed.

“These restrictions in relation to communication devices and other terms will last from five years after the date of which you are released from prison. If you breach any of the terms of the order, that is a separate offense for which you may be punished.

“These are obviously serious matters,” Hiddleston added.

Ibn-Sheikh’s 64-year-old father is serving life without the possibility of parole in a US maximum security prison after being found guilty of terror offenses in both the UK and US.

Last year, Yasser Kamel, 31, another of Hamza’s sons, was jailed for four years after authorities discovered an illegal drug cache worth about £30,000 in his home.

Ibn-Sheikh was jailed for 12 years in 2014 for kidnapping and torturing a man over a small debt.

Russell Tyner, of the CPS Organized Crime Division, said: “Ibn-Sheikh was perfectly willing to bank and move large amounts of stolen money. The number of passports and other ID showed he was more than just a neutral recipient of the cash.

“He was an active and willing participant in the conspiracy, and he had the ability and means to create false accounts to launder cash.”

Tyner added: “His guilty plea shows the strength of the case against him. These are not victimless crimes and wherever possible the CPS will work with our law enforcement partners to bring money laundering cases before a court and any ill-gotten gains recovered.”

EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased from Monday

EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased from Monday
Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased from Monday

EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased from Monday
  • "From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases," said EASA executive director
  • Despite the new guidance, Germany as the EU's most populous country and top economy said it had no plans to lift the mask mandate for flights
Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

BERLIN: EU-wide guidance on requiring masks for air travel will be lifted from next week, the bloc’s aviation safety agency said on Wednesday, as the pandemic eases in Europe.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that under the new guidelines developed with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), masks were no longer considered essential for all flights and airports.
Nevertheless national regulators and airlines will still have scope to demand face and nose covering by passengers and staff, it noted.
“From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” said EASA executive director Patrick Ky in a statement.
“For passengers and air crews, this is a big step forward in the normalization of air travel.”
Despite the new guidance, Germany as the EU’s most populous country and top economy said it had no plans to lift the mask mandate for flights.
“The mask requirement on airplanes continues to be in place for all domestic routes as well as on flights that take off or land in Germany,” health ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz said in an emailed statement.
EASA said after Monday, “rules for masks in particular will continue to vary by airline beyond that date.”
It stated that “flights to or from a destination where mask-wearing is still required on public transport should continue to encourage mask wearing.”
Vulnerable passengers with compromised health “should continue to wear a face mask regardless of the rules,” it added.
The EASA said passengers were also encouraged to observe social distancing at the airport but that operators should adopt a “pragmatic approach,” meaning avoiding measures that would “lead to a bottleneck in another location in the passenger journey.”
The Geneva-based International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed the new guidance for the EU but acknowledged the picture was more complex in an international context.
“Although the European protocol comes into effect next week, there is no globally consistent approach to mask-wearing on board aircraft,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, in a statement.
“Airlines must comply with the regulations applicable to the routes they are operating. The aircraft crew will know what rules apply and it is critical that passengers follow their instructions.”
He added that the IATA asked all passengers to “be respectful of other people’s decision to voluntarily wear masks even if it not a requirement.”
The European aviation sector has predicted a return to near pre-pandemic traffic levels this summer despite soaring fuel prices, the war in Ukraine and inflation.

Russia urged to annex Ukraine’s Kherson as battles rage

Russia urged to annex Ukraine’s Kherson as battles rage
Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

Russia urged to annex Ukraine’s Kherson as battles rage

Russia urged to annex Ukraine’s Kherson as battles rage
  • Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of Kherson’s Moscow-installed administration, said there would be a ‘request to make Kherson region a full subject of the Russian Federation’
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday that he had ‘good news’ from Kharkiv and praised the ‘superhuman strength’ of Ukrainian defenders
Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Pro-Kremlin authorities in Ukraine’s Kherson said Wednesday they will ask Russia to annex the region as Moscow seeks to shore up its gains in the increasingly drawn-out and bloody war.
Gas supplies to energy-starved Europe were also disrupted by a halt in Russian supplies flowing through Ukraine as the international shockwaves of the February 24 invasion continued.
The developments came as Ukraine said it was pushing Russian troops away from the country’s second city Kharkiv in the northeast but facing stiff resistance from the invading forces.
Russia has focused on eastern and southern Ukraine since it failed to take Kyiv in the first weeks after the February 24 invasion, and US intelligence has warned Putin is ready for a long war.
Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall after the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor, is north of Crimea, which itself was annexed by Moscow in 2014 after an internationally-condemned vote.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of Kherson’s Moscow-installed civilian and military administration, said there would be a “request to make Kherson region a full subject of the Russian Federation.”
Stremousov suggested the authorities would appeal directly to Putin without putting the move to a vote. But the Kremlin replied that it was up to the residents of Kherson to “determine their own fate.”
Kherson is just north of Crimea and essential for its water supplies. But Russia also appears set on creating a land bridge to Crimea from its own territory, with US intelligence suggesting it wants to go all the way across the southern coast to Moldova.
On the battlefield, Ukraine’s forces were boosted by what Kyiv says is the recapture of four villages around Kharkiv.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday that he had “good news” from Kharkiv and praised the “superhuman strength” of Ukrainian defenders.
Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces said Wednesday that “occupiers continue to focus their efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops toward the state border of Ukraine” from Kharkiv.
But Ukraine is engaged in what appears to be an increasingly desperate effort to hold the Russian-speaking Donbas region in the east.
“They come in waves,” volunteer fighter Mykola said of the Russians’ repeated attempts to push south past a strategic river near a rural settlement called Bilogorivka.
Nearby, the casing of a cluster munition stood upright like a fence pole not far from a team of Ukrainian medics rushing a bleeding soldier from the eastern front.
One of the doctors reassured the wincing fighter that the tourniquet being squeezed just above his knee did not mean he was about to lose a part of his leg.
US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Tuesday said Putin was “preparing for prolonged conflict” and “still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas.”
The war in Ukraine has also fueled Europe’s growing energy crisis, with Kyiv pressing for an embargo on oil and gas imports from Russia.
Ukraine on Wednesday said Russia had halted gas supplies through a key transit hub in the east of the country, a day after the Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said it was no longer responsible for gas coming through Russian-occupied territory.
Germany said inflows of Russian gas had as a result fallen by a quarter compared to a day before, although it was getting extra supplies from Norway and the Netherlands.
Germany is highly dependent on Russia for its gas supplies and has rejected an immediate full embargo on Russian gas, although it backs a halt on Russian oil that the EU is seeking.
Ukraine has been pushing Western countries for more support on all fronts, with Washington the latest to step up.
As President Joe Biden warned that Ukraine would within days likely run out of funds to keep fighting, the US House of Representatives voted late Tuesday to send a $40 billion aid package to the country.
“With this aid package, America sends a resounding message to the world of our unwavering determination to stand with the courageous people of Ukraine until victory is won,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
The United States views it as increasingly likely that Putin will mobilize his entire country, including ordering martial law, and is counting on his perseverance to wear down Western support for Ukraine.
As Russia cracks down internally, a member of the band Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, said she had left Russia by disguising herself as a food delivery courier to escape police.
One of the key symbols of Ukrainian resistance has been the strategic port of Mariupol, where Ukraine says around 1,000 troops remain trapped in increasingly dire circumstances at the Azovstal steelworks.
The sprawling plant is the final bastion of Ukraine’s defiance in the devastated city, over which Russia now has almost complete control.
A sister plant of the Azovstal mill in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia has highlighted how the Mariupol facility has proven key to the Ukrainian resistance to the numerically superior Russian force.
“We can stay in the shelters for a long time,” said Zaporizhstal employee Ihor Buhlayev, 20, in his hooded silver safety gear as molten metal flowed and sparked behind him. “I think it will give us the chance to survive.”
One other rallying point for Ukrainians has become the Eurovision song contest, the world’s biggest live music event which takes place this weekend.
Ukraine’s rap folk band Kalush Orchestra is the favorite to win the camp celebration, and they progressed through Tuesday night’s semifinal to ensure they participate in Saturday’s grand final.
“We are here to show that Ukrainian music and Ukrainian culture exists,” frontman rapper Oleh Psiuk said.

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
  • The consequences of disobedience are aimed at a woman's closest male family member, ranging from a warning to imprisonment
  • The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the order and the US said it would increase pressure on the Taliban administration
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

KABUL: Many women in the Afghan capital are delaying a return to fully covering their faces in public in defiance of orders from Islamist Taliban rulers.
Others are staying at home and some have been wearing COVID-19 face masks anyway.
The Taliban, who swept back to power as the government collapsed, on Saturday ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to their past hard-line rule and an escalation of restrictions on girls and women that are causing anger at home and abroad.
The consequences of disobedience are aimed at a woman’s closest male family member, ranging from a warning to imprisonment.
The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the order and the United States said it would increase pressure on the Taliban administration.
It was not clear whether any men had yet faced consequences by Wednesday and Taliban authorities said they would first focus on “encouraging” adherence.
In Kabul, one of the more liberal areas of Afghanistan, there were indications that women were pushing back.
At least two protests took place this week, as demonstrators criticized growing attempts to limit women from public life.
“We want to be known as living creatures, we want to be known as human beings, not slaves imprisoned in the corner of the house,” one protester said.
A seller of all-enveloping burqas in Kabul told Reuters in the days after the announcement sellers had lifted prices around 30 percent, but they had since come back to around 1,300 Afghanis ($15) as there was no increased demand.
“Most women prefer to buy a hijab (a headscarf), not a burqa. A burqa is good according to the Taliban, but it is the women’s last choice,” he said.
Reuters spoke to two female doctors and a teacher — the few formal jobs still available to women — who said that covering faces and wearing loose garments would interfere with their work.
“We are doctors, we do operations and we have to wash our hands up to our elbows,” said a doctor, who declined to be identified for security reasons.
Outside the capital there were some signs that Saturday’s announcement was fueling stricter oversight of women’s dress.
A doctor in southeastern Afghanistan said Taliban officials had told her not to treat female patients who did not have a male chaperone and were not fully covered.
A university student in northern Afghanistan said university officials since Saturday were becoming much stricter on dress code, telling her on Monday that her colorful headscarf was unacceptable and she must wear all black.
Fahima, a woman living in the western province of Herat, ran a business before the Taliban took over but now must wait for her teenage son to come home from school so she can leave the house with him just to buy groceries.
“I can barely leave home,” she said.

Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens

Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens
Updated 11 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens

Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens
  • Main opposition alliance has nominated opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to lead a new government
  • Once-peaceful protests turned violent on Monday, when at least seven people were killed in clashes with pro-government supporters
Updated 11 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s opposition announced on Wednesday it was preparing to form a new government following the resignation of the country’s prime minister, as the country plunged into political turmoil.

For over a month, protesters have been taking to the streets across the country, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down. While the president remains in office, his prime minister and brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit on Monday, as once-peaceful protests turned violent and at least seven people were killed in clashes.

Troops were deployed to the streets of the capital Colombo on Wednesday with an order to shoot those deemed to be participating in the violence, as acts of arson and vandalism continued despite a nationwide curfew.

The main opposition alliance, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has nominated Sajith Premadasa, leader of the opposition in parliament, to form a new government.

“We are prepared to form the government with Sajith Premadasa as the prime minister provided the president steps down from his post,” the SJB said in a statement.

Premadasa is the son of Ranasinghe Premadasa, who served as the country’s president from 1989 to 1993. He contested the 2019 presidential election, in which he lost to Rajapaksa.

Premadasa’s bid to take over the country’s premiership has also been endorsed by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, a former government coalition member.

The party’s secretary general, Dayasiri Jayasekara, said in a statement that if Premadasa is “willing to accept the Premiership, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is prepared to support him.”

He called on the opposition leader to accept the office without waiting for the president to step down to prevent the situation from further deteriorating into a “state of anarchy.”

The opposition, which has rejected the president’s calls for a unity government, does not have the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament to impeach him.

The current absence of a prime minister further complicates the situation, as a president’s resignation must be followed with a takeover by the prime minister under the country’s constitution, before a new person is nominated to complete the unexpired presidential term.

Sri Lanka is also likely to face difficulties in negotiations for foreign aid without a premier, as it continues discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout. 

“Once the premier is appointed, the president also could be appointed by the legislature following Rajapaksa’s withdrawal from his post,” Hussein Mohamed, former Colombo mayor and ex-ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“Any delay in taking over the premiership by Sajith Premadasa would lead the country to anarchy.”  

Sri Lankans blame the Rajapaksas, the country’s most influential political dynasty, for a meltdown in the island nation that reduced reserves to around $50 million, stalling most imports and bringing massive shortages of fuel and key food items and medicines.

Britain pledges to defend Sweden if it’s attacked

Britain pledges to defend Sweden if it’s attacked
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

Britain pledges to defend Sweden if it’s attacked

Britain pledges to defend Sweden if it’s attacked
  • Sweden and Finland are pondering whether to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24
  • The agreement will “fortify northern Europe’s defenses, in the face of renewed threats,” Johnson said in a statement
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Britain pledged to defend Sweden if the country came under attack, with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson signing a security assurance deal outside Stockholm on Wednesday.
Sweden and Finland are pondering whether to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Johnson is later expected to make a similar defense commitment to Finland, where he will meet with President Sauli Niinisto.
The agreement will “fortify northern Europe’s defenses, in the face of renewed threats,” Johnson said in a statement, adding it “is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations.”
“These are not a short-term stop-gap, but a long-term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe’s defenses for generations to come,” Johnson said in the statement. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) land border with Russia.
“And whether it’s in the event of a disaster or a military attack, what we’re saying today is that upon request from the other party, we would come to the other parties’ assistance,” Johnson told a joint news conference. He said that the war in Ukraine is Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s bloodthirsty campaign against a sovereign nation.”
Andersson said: “Putin thought he could cause division, but he has achieved the opposite. We stand here today more united than ever.”
The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if Sweden and Finland decide to join NATO. Andersson said that Russia would increase its “military presence in this region if Sweden and, or, Finland sends in an application.”
Should they apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been handed in until all 30 NATO members’ parliaments have ratified it. The two Nordic countries are expected to announce their positions on NATO membership in the coming days.
“If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo Wednesday. “Joining NATO will strengthen the whole international community that stands for common values.”
Johnson met with Andersson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, which is located about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Stockholm. He is set to hold talks with Niinisto, who has a significant role in Finland’s foreign and security policy decisions, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki later Wednesday.
Johnson, who said Putin was “a 21st-century tyrant,” also offered during his one-day visit to increase the deployments of British troops and military assets to the region.
“And in times of crisis, cooperation becomes even more important. And this applies not least for our international defense partnerships. And Sweden’s partnerships with the UK and with NATO have been crucial during these exceptional times,” Andersson said.
Britain is already present in the Baltic Sea areas with the Joint Expeditionary Force, which consists of 10 Northern European nations: the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway.
In 2017, Sweden and Finland joined the British-led military rapid reaction force, which is designed to be more flexible and respond more quickly than the larger NATO alliance. It uses NATO standards and doctrine, so it can operate in conjunction with NATO, UN or other multinational coalitions. Fully operational since 2018, the force has held a number of exercises both independently and in cooperation with NATO.
Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Japan contributed to this report.

