DiplomaticQuarter: EU ambassadors in Saudi Arabia celebrate Europe Day

Ambassadors from EU countries in Saudi Arabia have shared messages celebrating Europe Day, which on May 9 each year celebrates peace and unity on the continent.

The date marks the anniversary of the historic Schuman Declaration in 1950. Following the foundation of the EU in 1993, observance of Europe Day by national and regional authorities increased significantly.

In a tweet, the EU Delegation in Riyadh posted video messages from ambassadors.

Patrick Simonnet, EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “Europe Day is held on May 9 every year, and celebrates peace, unity and solidarity in Europe. Now more than ever, the EU aims to put international peace and security, cooperation on development, promotion of human rights and responding to humanitarian crises at the heart of its foreign policy. Happy Europe Day!”

In a message shared with Arab News, the EU envoy said: “Europe Day marks the founding of the EU, a project for peace, unity and prosperity that we Europeans value highly and are immensely proud of. We are keen to share this celebration with our partners across the world. We invite our friends and partners, the people of Saudi Arabia, to celebrate this milestone together with us.”

French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille said: “To me, Europe means two main things. First, solidarity when facing aggression, and second, cooperation to defend peace, prosperity and sovereignty in Europe and beyond Europe.”

German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dieter Lamle said: “Creating peace and prosperity for decades in Europe, we stand for human rights, freedom and democracy.”

Ambassador of Cyprus to Saudi Arabia Stavros Avgoustidis said: “Europe Day is the union of our people’s common values and fundamental principles.”

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Saudi Arabia Juraj Koudelka said: “We have respect for man, shared values, and are together for a bright and safe future.”

Austrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Georg Postinger said: “We are proud of the degree of unity and solidarity between the member states for the EU, in times of war and other current crises.”

Valerio De Parolis, charge d’affaires at the Italian Embassy, said: “Europe is a success story of integration among states that share values.”

Ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia Ole Emil Moesby said: “The EU is an important player. Together we are going to face the challenges we have today.”

Spanish Ambassador to the Kingdom Jorge Hevia said: “We celebrate democracy, freedom, pluralism, solidarity, culture and human rights.”