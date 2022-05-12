North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”

You are here

The first public admission of COVID-19 infections highlights the potential for a major crisis in a country that has refused international help with vaccinations and kept its borders shut. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

  • North Korea has declined shipments of vaccine from the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing program
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the “gravest national emergency” and ordering a national lockdown, with state media reporting an omicron variant had been detected in Pyongyang.
The first public admission of coronavirus infections highlights the potential for a major crisis in a country that has refused international help with vaccinations and kept its borders shut.
As of March, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the World Health Organization, and there is no official record of any North Koreans having been vaccinated.
“A most serious emergency case of the state occurred: A break was made on our emergency epidemic prevention front where has firmly defended for two years and three months from February, 2020,” official KCNA news agency said.
Samples taken on May 8 from people in Pyongyang who were experiencing fevers showed a sub-variant of the omicron virus, also known as BA.2, the report said, without providing details on case numbers or possible sources of infection.
The report was published after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a Workers’ Party meeting on Thursday to discuss responses to the outbreak
Kim ordered all cities and counties of the country to “strictly lock down” their regions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and said emergency reserve medical supplies would be mobilized, according to KCNA.
“The state epidemic prevention work shall be switched over to the maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.
Although the North has never before confirmed a single coronavirus infection in the country, officials in South Korea and the United States have doubted that the country is COVID-free, as cases of the omicron variant were widely reported in neighboring South Korea and China.
The isolated North has enforced strict quarantine measures, including border lockdowns, since the pandemic began in early 2020. In July that year, Kim declared an emergency and imposed a lockdown on Kaesong, near the inter-Korean border, for three weeks after a man who defected to the South in 2017 returned to the city showing coronavirus symptoms.
According to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 64,207 of North Korea’s more than 24.7 million people received COVID-19 testing; all had been found negative as of March 31.
North Korea has declined shipments of vaccine from the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing program and the Sinovac Biotech vaccine from China, suggesting no civilians may have been vaccinated.
South Korea’s presidential office told Reuters that President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was sworn in on May 10, will not link humanitarian aid to the political situation, opening the door to providing support to the North.
The news of the outbreak comes amid reports of preparations for an imminent nuclear test by the North, which has also aggressively pursued a ballistic missile program, according to US and South Korean officials.

NO VACCINE, NO MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Thursday’s KCNA report said Kim told the Workers’ Party meeting that the latest emergency quarantine system’s purpose is to stably control and manage the spread of the coronavirus and quickly heal infected people to eliminate the source of transmission in the shortest period.
A failure to contain infections could be an “unprecedented crisis for the Kim Jong Un regime,” professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University in South Korea, Lim Eul-chul, said.
“Given a more inferior vaccination situation and weaker testing capacity and public health infrastructure compared to China, plus the lack of intensive care units, there’s potential for scores of casualties,” he said.
Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute noted that North Korea’s nationwide lockdown had the potential to be immensely disruptive.
“With time, North Korea is likely to face severe food shortages and, as China is experiencing now, massive confusion,” he said.
South Korea’s central bank in an annual report in July 2021 said the North’s economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020, weighed down by COVID border controls, UN sanctions and bad weather.
Professor Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said the fact that Kim called a party politburo meeting at dawn and state media immediately published the deliberations shows the urgency of the situation. It could be an indirect plea to the international community for help, he added.
A South Korea-based website that monitors activities in Pyongyang said this week that residents have been told to return home and remain indoors because of a “national problem” without offering details.
Earlier on Thursday, Chinese state television reported North Korea has required its people to stay at home since May 11 as many of them have “suspected flu symptoms,” without referring to COVID-19.
The main crossing between China’s Dandong and the north-western North Korean town of Sinuiju was closed in April because of the COVID situation in the Chinese city, China said.

Topics: North Korea COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
AFP

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban shutdown of girls’ education shows the hard-line Islamists’ are not listening to the Afghan people and poses a major hurdle to international recognition of the new regime, a top European Union official said Thursday.
In March, Taliban authorities ordered all secondary girls’ schools to shut, just hours after reopening them for the first time since seizing power in August last year.
The decision, which came from the country’s supreme leader and the movement’s chief Hibatullah Akhundzada, has triggered widespread outrage in the international community.
Western nations have made aid pledges to tackle Afghanistan’s spiralling humanitarian crisis conditional on the Taliban’s respect for human rights, particularly the rights of women to work and education.
But the EU’s special envoy to Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson told AFP the Taliban veto on girls’ schools “has put some doubts in our heads regarding how reliable their promises are, how reliable they may be as a partner.”
“It seems to be a government that isn’t really listening to its people,” he said, adding that what women really wanted is the right to work, education, access to health facilities and “not instructions on how to dress.”
The Taliban had repeatedly assured that they would reopen secondary schools for girls, but on March 23 they ordered them shut after tens of thousands of teenage girls flocked to attend classes.
They have yet to offer any new timetable as to when the institutions will be opened again.
“If the schools open relatively soon across the country at all levels for boys and girls, this could be a positive, positive step forward,” Niklasson said as he wrapped up a five-day visit to Kabul.
He said removing the ban on girls’ education would be a “dramatic shift” which — if accompanied by guarantees for other civil liberties, minority protections and women’s rights — could help make the Taliban’s case for international recognition.
However, he warned the EU currently believes Afghanistan is in the grip of “a more backward going trend.”
The Taliban have rolled back several freedoms gained by women during the two decades of US-led military intervention.
They have effectively banned women from many government jobs and from traveling alone unless accompanied by an adult male relative.
Last week Akhundzada also issued a decree ordering women to cover up fully in public, including their faces.
He also commanded authorities to fire female government employees who do not follow the new dress code, and to suspend male workers if their wives and daughters fail to comply.
Some Afghan women initially pushed back against the creeping new curbs, holding small protests.
But the Taliban soon rounded up the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying that they had been detained.
On Wednesday, Taliban fighters dispersed a small women’s protest against the burqa dress code and even obstructed journalists from covering it.

Topics: EU Taliban Women education

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House
More than one million people have died in the United States due to COVID-19, the White House said. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House
  • The United States has crossed the threshold of one million deaths from COVID-19, the White House said
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

The United States has crossed the threshold of one million deaths from COVID-19, the White House said on Thursday, as cities like New York try to turn the page on the pandemic despite threats of another surge.

“Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19,” President Joe Biden said in a statement that acknowledged the “unrelenting” pain of those who had lost loved ones during the pandemic.

He called on residents to “remain vigilant against this pandemic” and said it was “critical” for Congress to fund resources like testing, vaccines and treatments. 

For many, the toll of more than one million deaths was difficult to comprehend. 

“It’s unfathomable,” Diana Berrent, one of the first people in New York state to catch COVID-19, said of the toll that far exceeds epidemiologists’ worst predictions made at the outbreak of the crisis in spring 2020.

Then, New York City was the virus epicenter. Hospitals and morgues overflowed and the sound of ambulance sirens rang down empty streets as then-president Donald Trump responded chaotically in Washington.

Two years on, and life in the Big Apple is largely back to normal as residents attempt to put the collective trauma of the virus that has killed 40,000 New Yorkers behind them.

Broadway stage lights are once again illuminated, tourists are back riding horse carriages in Central Park, yellow taxis clog main avenues and bars in business districts hum with post-work chatter. 

“Without a doubt you feel the energy of the people that are on the streets. It’s been a long time coming,” Alfred Cerullo, president of a business improvement group in Midtown Manhattan, told AFP.

New York’s rebound has been aided by its high inoculation numbers – about 88 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, a rate that was boosted by mandates, including for indoor activities like dining.

Topics: COVID-19 US

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole
  • Ulyukayev denied the charges and accused Sechin on entrapping him
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who in 2017 was sentenced to eight years on bribery charges, walked free Thursday after he was granted early release.
He was accused of taking a $2-million bribe from Igor Sechin, the head of state energy giant Rosneft and close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Ulyukayev, who denied the charges and accused Sechin on entrapping him, was the highest-ranking official to be arrested during Putin’s two decades in power.
In late April, a court in Tver — a city northwest of Moscow where Ulyukayev was serving his sentence — said it granted his request for an early release.
State prosecutors did not appeal the decision.
On Thursday, images from state TV showed Ulyukayev leaving the penal colony in a car. He did not speak to the reporters gathered outside.
Ulyukayev, who became economic development minister in 2013, was arrested at Rosneft’s headquarters in 2016 after being handed a bag containing $2 million by Sechin, who had asked security forces to set up a sting.
Sechin told investigators that Ulyukayev had demanded the bribe in return for backing a controversial deal in which Rosneft acquired a stake in Bashneft, another state-run oil group.
The former minister said he believed the bag contained expensive wines that Sechin had promised him to celebrate the deal.
Sechin did not attended the court hearings despite being summoned as a witness.

Topics: Russian minister bribery Rosneft

NATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces

NATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces
Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

NATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces

NATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces
  • Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages, Britain said
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

HELSINKI/KYIV: Finland said on Thursday it intended to apply to join NATO without delay, with Sweden likely to follow suit, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reshapes European security and the Atlantic military alliance.
NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to be granted membership quickly, five diplomats and officials told Reuters, paving the way for increased troop presence in the Nordic region during the one-year ratification period.
“Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay,” President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement in Helsinki. “We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”
Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810 mile) border and a pre-1945 history of conflict with Russia, has gradually stepped up cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a partner since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014.
In the wider Nordic region, Norway, Denmark and the three Baltic states are already NATO members, and the addition of Finland and Sweden would likely anger Moscow, which says NATO enlargement is a direct threat to its own security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited the issue as a reason for his actions in Ukraine, which has also expressed a desire to eventually join the US-led Western alliance.
Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden — both European Union member states — against joining NATO, threatening “serious military and political consequences.”
Asked on Wednesday if Finland would provoke Russia by joining NATO, Niinisto said: “My response would be that (Putin)caused this. Look at the mirror,” Niinisto said.
Ukrainian counter-attack
On the front lines, Ukraine on Wednesday said it had pushed back Russian forces in the east and shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the spectre of an energy crisis in Europe.
Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said it had recaptured Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of the second-largest city of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border.
Britain’s ministry of defense said in its daily update on the military situation on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had retaken several towns and villages.
In the hamlet of Vilkhivka, less than 30 km (20 miles) south of the Russian border, a grizzled pensioner recounted how Russian troops had used him and other villagers as human shields before retreating after fierce fighting.
“Can they really be called real soldiers after that?” he spat. “They are motherf***ers, not military men!”
The advance appears to be the quickest that Ukraine has mounted since it drove Russian troops away from the capital Kyiv and out of northern Ukraine at the beginning of April.
If sustained, it could let Ukrainian forces threaten supply lines for Russia’s main attack force, and put rear logistics targets inside Russia within range of artillery.
But Russian forces were regrouping to prevent further advances, and had crossed the Donets River, where fighting was underway, the Ukraine general staff said on Thursday.
In the south, Ukraine’s military said early on Thursday it had destroyed two tanks and an ammunition depot in the Russian-controlled Kherson region.
Viacheslav Chaus, governor of the northern Chernihiv region, said some civilians had been killed and wounded in the city of Novhorod-Siversky by Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, administrative buildings and private houses overnight.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm the country and protect it from fascists. It also denies targeting civilians.
Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression, in which thousands of civilians have been killed and towns and cities destroyed.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not see how there could be a future normalization of relations with Putin as there was a risk he would again resort to military aggression.

Conflict hits gas supplies
Wednesday’s move by Ukraine to cut off Russian gas supplies through territory held by Russian-backed separatists was the first time the conflict has directly disrupted shipments to Europe.
Gas flows from Russia’s export monopoly Gazprom to Europe via Ukraine ebbed by a quarter after Kyiv said it was forced to halt all flows from one route, through the Sokhranovka transit point in southern Russia.
Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists of siphoning supplies.
Moscow has also imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as Gazprom’s former German unit, whose subsidiaries service Europe’s gas consumption.
The implications for Europe, which buys more than a third of its gas from Russia, were not immediately clear.

Burned out tanks
In southern Ukraine, where Russia has seized a swathe of territory, Kyiv has said Moscow plans to hold a fake referendum on independence or annexation to make its occupation permanent.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was up to residents living in the Russian-occupied Kherson region to decide whether they wanted to join Russia, but any such decision must have a clear legal basis.
Russian forces have also continued to bombard the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, last bastion of Ukrainian defenders in the southern port.
Ukraine says it is likely that tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol. Ukrainian authorities say between 150,000 and 170,000 of the city’s 400,000 residents are still living there amid the Russian-occupied ruins.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Britain Ukraine

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters
Updated 12 May 2022
AP

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters
  • The plant has sheltered hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians during a monthslong siege
Updated 12 May 2022
AP

ZAPORIZHZHIA: Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of the badly injured fighters trapped inside a steel mill in the ruined city of Mariupol, as Kyiv began preparing for its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier.
While fighting raged in Ukraine’s east and south, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday that negotiations were underway to release the injured fighters who are holed up in the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. She said there were different options, but “none of them is ideal.”
Ukraine also shut down a pipeline that carries Russian gas to Western Europe, and a Kremlin-installed politician in the southern Kherson region said officials there want Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex it.
That was something at least one resident contested: “All people in Kherson are waiting for our troops to come as soon as possible,” said a teacher who gave only her first name, Olga, out of fear of retaliation. “Nobody wants to live in Russia or join Russia.”
Ukraine’s top prosecutor said her office charged Russian Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin, 21, in the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle in February, four days into the war. Shyshimarin, who served with a tank unit, was accused of firing through a car window on the man in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka.
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said the soldier could get up to 15 years in prison. She did not say when his trial would start. Venediktova’s office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 allegations of war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects.
Many of the atrocities came to light last month after Moscow’s forces aborted their bid to capture Kyiv and withdrew from around the capital, exposing mass graves and streets and yards strewn with bodies in towns such as Bucha. Residents told of killings, burnings, rape, torture and dismemberment.
Volodymyr Yavorskyy of the Center for Civil Liberties said the Ukrainian human rights group will be closely following Shyshimarin’s trial to see if it is fair. “It’s very difficult to observe all the rules, norms and neutrality of the court proceedings in wartime,” he said.
On the economic front, Ukraine shut down a pipeline that carries Russian gas across Ukraine to homes and industries in Western Europe, marking the first time since the start of the war that Kyiv disrupted the westward flow of one of Moscow’s most lucrative exports.
The move was made, Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator said, to stop Russian gas flowing through a station in part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists because enemy forces were interfering with the station’s operation and siphoning gas.
The immediate effect is likely to be limited, in part because Russia can divert the gas to another pipeline and because Europe relies on a variety of suppliers. Still, the cutoff underscored the broader risk to gas supplies from the war.
In the southern Kherson region, site of the first major Ukrainian city to fall in the war, a Moscow-appointed leader said officials there want Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex the area. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration appointed by Moscow, told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency: “The city of Kherson is Russia.”
That raised the possibility that the Kremlin would seek to break off another piece of Ukraine as it tries to salvage an invasion gone awry. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, which borders the Kherson region, after a disputed referendum in 2014, a move denounced as illegal and rejected by most of the international community.
Inside Kherson, people have taken to the streets to decry the Russian occupation. Olga, the teacher, said such protests are impossible now because Moscow’s troops “kidnapped activists and citizens simply for wearing Ukrainian colors or ribbons.” She said “people are scared of talking openly outside their homes” and “everyone walks on the street quickly.”
A Black Sea port of roughly 300,000, Kherson provides Crimea with access to fresh water and is seen as a gateway to wider Russian control over southern Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would be up to residents in the region to decide whether an appeal to annex should be made. He said any move to annex territory would have to be closely evaluated by legal experts to make sure it is “absolutely legitimate, as it was with Crimea.”
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted: “The invaders may ask to join even Mars or Jupiter. The Ukrainian army will liberate Kherson, no matter what games with words they play.”
On the battlefield, Ukrainian officials said a Russian rocket attack targeted an area around Zaporizhzhia, destroying unspecified infrastructure. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The southeastern city has been a refuge for civilians fleeing the devastated port city of Mariupol.
Russian forces continued to pound the steel plant in Mariupol, its defenders said. The Azov Regiment said on social media that Russian forces carried out 38 airstrikes in the previous 24 hours on the grounds of the Azovstal steelworks.
The plant has sheltered hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians during a monthslong siege.
An adviser to the Mariupol mayor said Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city. Petro Andriushchenko said there are few apartment buildings fit to live in and little food or drinking water. He said some remaining residents are cooperating with occupying Russian forces in exchange for food.
Ukraine, meanwhile, was targeting Russian air defenses and resupply vessels on Snake Island in the Black Sea in an effort to disrupt Moscow’s efforts to expand its control over the coastline, according to the British Ministry of Defense.
Ukraine said it also shot down a cruise missile targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Elsewhere, the governor of a Russian region near Ukraine said at least one civilian was killed and six wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the village of Solokhi, near the border. Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov’s account couldn’t be independently verified, but he said the village will be evacuated.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict prisoner swap Mariupol

