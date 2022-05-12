Ukrainian fighter trapped in Mariupol steel plant asks Elon Musk for help

KYIV: One of the fighters holed up in a steelworks besieged by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has appealed to SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk to help evacuate them.
Many civilians were rescued from the sprawling Azovstal plant last week under an agreement with Russia, but no deal has been reached with Moscow on allowing out hundreds of fighters, some of whom are wounded, after weeks of bombardment.
“@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive,” marine commander Serhiy Volina wrote on Twitter.
“Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint.”
@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible.
Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive.
Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint.
Musk, the world’s richest man, owns rocket company SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, and is planning to buy Twitter. It was not immediately clear whether Musk had seen Volina’s tweet.
Ukrainian officials say there are about 1,000 fighters holding out in Azovstal’s many underground tunnels, hundreds of whom are seriously wounded and in need of urgent evacuation. The plant is under heavy Russian fire.
In February, when Ukraine’s Internet was disrupted following Russia’s invasion, Musk responded to a tweet by a Ukrainian government official seeking help. Musk said SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service was available in Ukraine and that SpaceX was sending more terminals to the country.
Japan’s Foreign Press Club demands investigation into Palestinian journalist’s killing in West Bank
The FCCJ’s Freedom of the Press Committee statement demanded “an urgent independent inquiry into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh”
Updated 4 min 23 sec ago
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ) on Thursday issued a press release demanding an investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.
The FCCJ’s Freedom of the Press Committee statement demanded “an urgent independent inquiry into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.”
The statement noted that “witnesses say the attack was a deliberate killing by Israeli forces while Abu Akleh was covering clashes between the army and protestors in the West Bank city of Jenin.”
Al Jazeera said their reporter, who was wearing a helmet and vest clearly marked ‘PRESS’ was “shot ‘in cold blood’ by a sniper.”
As a journalist, Abu Akleh covered the Israel-Palestinian conflict for 15 years.
Abu Akleh’s producer, Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi, was also shot in the back in Wednesday’s incident and taken to hospital, where he was in a stable condition
The Israel military said it returned fire after being attacked by Palestinian gunmen and suggested that Abu Akleh was killed in crossfire. However, FCCJ noted that Israeli forces have been accused of targeting journalists in the past. Last year, an Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a building in Gaza that housed the offices of the Associated Press and other media outlets.
“We urge all concerned to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, and to punish those responsible if they are found to have behaved criminally,” the FCCJ statement said. “Soldiers acting on behalf of governments must not be allowed to intimidate, threaten or kill reporters, who are simply doing their jobs.”
Founded in 1945 by newspaper, wire service, magazine, radio journalists and photographers who arrived in Japan following the end of the Pacific War, the FCCJ has, throughout its history, been the news hub in not only Japan, but also Asia.
Shooting of 2 Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces condemned, independent probe sought
As Israel tries to blame Palestinians, Shireen Abu Akleh’s colleague tells Arab News how army ‘just opened fire’
US describes killing as “an affront to media freedom,” Jordan’s FM calls it “a heinous crime”
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israel faced international outrage and demands for an independent inquiry on Wednesday after a veteran US-Palestinian journalist was shot dead in the occupied West Bank.
Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, died after suffering a single gunshot to the head during an Israeli military raid on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp.
Abu Akleh’s producer, Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back in Wednesday’s incident and taken to hospital, where he was in a stable condition.
Israel initially blamed the shootings on Palestinian gunmen. “It appears likely that armed Palestinians, who were firing indiscriminately at the time, were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.
However, as witnesses came forward and video footage of the incident emerged, Israel backtracked.
“At this stage, we cannot determine by whose fire she was harmed and we regret her death,” army chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said.
Abu Akleh, who was born in Jerusalem but was a US citizen, worked for the Al Jazeera network in Qatar. She was a respected and familiar face in the Middle East, known for her coverage of the harsh realities of Israel’s military occupation since she joined the network in 1997.
Samoudi, who survived his injury, told Arab News there were no Palestinian gunmen in the area. He described how the news crew advanced up a street carrying their cameras and wearing bulletproof vests on which the “Press” sign was visible.
Samoudi said there were no pedestrians in the street, there was no exchange of fire, and not even stones were thrown toward the troops.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
He said Israeli soldiers “suddenly opened fire” on them. “They didn’t ask us to leave and they didn’t ask us to stop. They fired at us. One bullet hit me and another hit Shireen. They killed her in cold blood.”
Numerous videos that have surfaced on social media also show the absence of any violence when the journalists were attacked.
The Palestinian Institute of Forensic Medicine at An-Najah National University in Nablus said the result of a post-mortem examination indicated that Abu Akleh was hit by an explosive bullet that penetrated her head and killed her instantly.
It confirmed that the bullet caused an extensive laceration to the brain and skull, and the weapon used was high-caliber. The deformed bullet is now being analyzed in the laboratory to establish the weapon that fired it.
The Israeli military forces target Palestinian journalists extensively, by shooting, killing, injuring, arresting or beating them, often breaking their equipment.
After mourners gathered at Abu Akleh’s house in Beit Hanina, north of Jerusalem, Israeli police stormed the mourners’ camp, demanding that people dispersed and stopped playing Palestinian nationalist songs and waving flags.
In New York, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called Abu Akleh’s death “really horrifying” and called for a transparent investigation. She said protecting American citizens and journalists was “our highest priority.”
Thomas-Greenfield said Abud Akleh did “an extraordinary interview” with her in the West Bank last November. “I left there feeling extraordinary respect for her,” she said.
The UN Human Rights office urged an “independent, transparent investigation into her killing. Impunity must end.”
The White House also called for a thorough probe. “Investigating attacks on independent media and prosecuting those responsible are of paramount importance,” deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
At the United Nations, the Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour, flanked by representatives of the Arab League and the UN’s Arab Group, demanded an international independent investigation.
The EU demanded an “independent” probe into the killing and Thomas Nides, the US ambassador to Israel, called for a “thorough investigation” into the killing.
The US State Department said Abu Akleh’s death was “an affront to media freedom.”
The Palestinian Authority said it held Israel “responsible” for Abu Akleh’s death.
The Qatari government, which funds Al Jazeera, condemned the killing “in the strongest terms.”
The Arab League condemned the shooting and blamed Israel. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called the killing “a heinous crime.”
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said: “With sad hearts, we mourn the death of the knight of the media and the icon of the national press. The martyr Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by the bullets of the occupation soldiers while she was carrying out her journalistic duty to document the horrific crimes committed by the occupation soldiers against our people.”
“Whoever was reporting the news became the news herself,” was the top trending hashtag trending on social media following Abu Akleh’s killing.
Elsewhere, the Israeli army shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh on Wednesday.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the boy died after being shot directly in the heart while he was near his school.
Google strikes content deals with 300 European publishers
The tech giant signed the agreements with national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland
It didn't disclose how much it's paying or give names of the news outlets
Updated 11 May 2022
AP
LONDON: Google said Wednesday that it struck licensing deals with 300 news publishers in Europe in its latest effort to comply with a recently introduced European Union copyright law.
The tech giant signed the agreements with national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland and said discussions with many others are ongoing.
It didn’t disclose how much it’s paying or give names of the news outlets.
European Union countries have been adopting into local law a 2019 EU directive granting publishers additional rights over their content.
The new law allows search engines like Google to link to and use snippets of news content, while giving publishers new rights when extended previews are used online.
It doesn’t, however, specify where the line between the two lies. The agreements are aimed at avoiding costly and lengthy lawsuits over that distinction.
Google last year announced copyright deals with several large German publications and a group of French news publishers.
The company also said it’s rolling out a new tool to offer licensing agreements to thousands of other European publishers, starting in Germany and Hungary.
The tool’s licensing offers “are based on consistent criteria which respect the law and existing copyright guidance, including how often a news website is displayed and how much ad revenue is generated on pages that also display previews of news content,” Sulina Connal, Google’s director of news and publishing partnerships, said in a blog post.
Arab journalists angrily mourn killing of Palestinian colleague, blame Israeli forces
Al Jazeera’s Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was a veteran reporter who had worked for UNRWA, Voice of Palestine Radio, Amman Satellite Channel, the Miftah Foundation and Monte Carlo Radio
Israel’s military said it was looking into the possibility she was hit by ‘Palestinian gunmen’
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Arab journalists paid tribute on Wednesday to Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot and killed — which they blamed on Israeli gunfire — while covering developments in the West Bank.
Heartwarming and angry tributes flooded social media platforms with colleagues, journalists and admirers of Abu Akleh expressing their sadness over the Palestinian broadcaster’s death.
Linah Alsaafin, producer at Al Jazeera English, wrote: “My god. What news to wake up to. Veteren (sic) Al Jazeera Arabic reporter @ShireenNasri has been killed by Israeli forces while covering a raid into Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. We grew up watching Shireen on TV. Total shock.”
My god. What news to wake up to. Veteren Al Jazeera Arabic reporter @ShireenNasri has been killed by Israeli forces while covering a raid into Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
Similarly, Arwa Ibrahim, another colleague of Abu Akleh at Al Jazeera, tweeted how she listened to her reports growing up and said she was devastated by the news.
“I grew up listening to Shireen Abu Akleh’s brave voice on Palestine & became privileged to work alongside her while reporting from Jerusalem & the occupied West Bank. Shireen was shot dead by Israeli police while doing her job — reporting. This news tears into all of us,” Ibrahim tweeted.
I grew up listening to Shireen Abu Akleh’s brave voice on Palestine & became privileged to work alongside her while reporting from Jerusalem & the occupied West Bank. Shireen was shot dead by Israeli police while doing her job - reporting. This news tears into all of us. pic.twitter.com/8FVqrfKO4V
Dima Khatib, managing director of AJ+, praised Abu Akleh for her bravery and pioneering career in war reporting, tweeting: “Shireen Abu Akleh was one of the first Arab women war correspondents in the late 1990s, when the traditional role of women on television was to present from the studio.”
“Shireen was one of the pioneers of the generation that broke the stereotypical gender roles in television journalism. Her bravery has always been a huge inspiration to all of us.”
شيرين أبو عاقلة كانت من أوائل النساء العربيات مراسلات الحرب في أواخر التسعينيات حين كان دور المرأة التقليدي في التلفزيون هو التقديم من الأستوديو. شيرين كانت من طلائع الجيل الذي كسر نمطية الأدوار الجندرية في مهنة الصحافة التلفزيونية. كانت شجاعتها دائماً مصدر إلهام كبير لنا كلنا pic.twitter.com/9bfJLV5p2d
The 51-year-old was shot and killed on Wednesday morning.
She was a veteran reporter on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for Al Jazeera, and highly renowned across the Arab world as an authoritative voice on the region’s most contested story.
Abu Akleh had worked with UNRWA, Voice of Palestine Radio, Amman Satellite Channel, the Miftah Foundation and Monte Carlo Radio before joining Al Jazeera.
In a statement, Al Jazeera blamed Israel and said the occupation forces “deliberately” targeted and killed Abu Akleh. Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it was looking into the possibility she was hit by “Palestinian gunmen.”
Abu Akleh was wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest, with “press” clearly written on it, when she was shot.
Salman Andary, a senior news reporter at Sky News Arabia, mourned Abu Akleh’s death in a tweet. “Targeting and assassinating colleague Shireen Abu Akleh in this way only indicates fear of the journalist’s voice and message and that no protective vest can deter the cowardly killers.”
“Shireen, the bride of Palestine and a colleague who we all grew up with her voice, messages and reports.. It’s a black, sad and terrifying day.. #Shireen_Abu_Akleh,” he added.
استهداف الزميلة شيرين ابو عاقله واغتيالها بهذه الطريقة لا يدل الا على الخوف من صوت الصحفي ورسالته. وان لا سترة حماية يمكن ان تردع القاتل الجبان. شيرين عروسة فلسطين. وزميلة كبرنا على صوتها ورسائلها وتقاريرها.. انه يوم اسود وحزين ومرعب.. #شيرين_ابو_عاقله
Lebanese journalist, Luna Safwan, joined the ranks in expressing her sadness over the journalist’s death, praising Abu Akleh for her tremendous inspiration.
Expressing how much of a loss this is, it's just beyond words. I grew up watching Shireen's coverage on TV. I learned about Palestine and the occupation through her coverage. Such an inspiring woman.https://t.co/DSgznemDsz via @AJEnglish
“Shocking and devastating” wrote Kim Ghattas, a contributing writer for The Atlantic while adding the hashtag #JournalismIsNotACrime to her mourning tweet.
“Shireen was an icon, a veteran, fearless and calm. Her colleagues described her being targeted by sniper fire even though she was wearing her press vest, and a helmet. She was hit below the helmet just behind the ear.”
Shocking and devastating. Shireen was an icon, a veteran, fearless and calm. Her colleagues described her being targeted by sniper fire even through she was wearing her press vest, and a helmet. She was hit below the helmet just behind the ear. #JournalismIsNotACrimehttps://t.co/XCGTB332R7
Meanwhile, Joyce Karam, senior correspondent at The National, wrote a tribute to Abu Akleh and proceeded to report in detail on the latest developments surrounding her killing.
Horrible news: Al-Jazeera senior journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh @ShireenNasri shot dead by Israeli forces while covering a raid in Jenin (West Bank) today. Veteran reporter, covered conflict for >15 years pic.twitter.com/nyPbOCwj19
BBC journalist, Rushdi Abualouf, wrote: “Shocking news, our colleague Al #Jazeera’s long-time senior correspondent in #Palestinian territories Shireen Abu (Akleh) was shot with a bullet in the head during an Israeli operation in Jenin refugee camp. RIP.”
Shocking news,our colleague Al #Jazeera’s long-time senior correspondent in #Palestinian territories Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot with a bullet in the head during an Israeli operation in Jenin refugee camp . RIP pic.twitter.com/5h8FnfZaar
Jordanian journalists stage sit-in after Al-Jazeera journalist killed in Jenin
The journalists were joined by lawmakers and colleagues from Arab and foreign media organizations
They said they hold Israel accountable for the killing of Abu Akleh, calling for an international probe into what they described as a crime
Updated 11 May 2022
Raed Omari
AMMAN: Jordanian journalists staged a sit-in on Wednesday to protest the “assassination” of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin earlier that day.
The journalists were joined by lawmakers, and colleagues from Arab and foreign media organizations working in Jordan.
The journalists said they hold Israel accountable for the killing of Abu Akleh, calling for an international probe into what they described as a crime.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Abu Akleh was shot early on Wednesday while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin and died soon after.
The ministry added that a Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was stable after being wounded during the same raid.
The Jordanian Press Association (JPA) condemned the “assassination” of Abu Akleh, while Al-Jazeera said that it would “sue Israel at the International Criminal Court for the murder of Abu Akleh.”
Al-Jazeera bureau chief Hassan Shoubaki said Abu Akleh was directly targeted by Israeli forces and was hit in the head by a live bullet, describing the killing of the veteran reporter as a “premeditated and first-degree crime.”
In a statement, Al-Jazeera accused the Israeli authorities of a “blatant murder, violating international laws and norms.”
JPA council member Khaled Qudah described Israel as the “enemy of the truth,” saying that Israeli authorities have long targeted journalists and killed many of them.
“The killing of Abu Akleh was a crime, and Israel has to be sued for this,” Qudah said.
The founder and director of the Amman-based Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists, Nidal Mansour, said, “Israeli occupation troops have killed more than 1,000 journalists in Palestinian Territories and injured more than 7,000.”
Mansour also said Israel should be sued for its violations of human rights and press freedoms.
The Jordanian government also denounced the “assassination” of Abu Akleh, describing the killing of a journalist wearing a press vest as a “blatant violation of international law.”
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its forces came under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back. It said it is “investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by Palestinian gunmen.”