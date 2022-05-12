You are here

  Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Revenues soared by 42 percent to SR14.4 billion during the quarter, compared to SR10 billion a year earlier. (Shutterstock)
Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. has posted a 12 percent increase in quarterly profits on the back of rising oil prices.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, managed to boost profit from SR649 million ($173 million) to SR725 million year-on-year, it said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange.

Revenues soared by 42 percent to SR14.4 billion during the quarter, compared to SR10 billion a year earlier.

Petro Rabigh attributed the results to “favorable market conditions for refined products, which was driven by the increase of crude oil prices resulting in higher refining margins.”

pertrochemical Saudi

Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1

Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1
RIYADH: Italian car brand Automobili Lamborghini has recorded its best-ever performance in terms of turnover and profitability during the first quarter of 2022, it said in a statement.

It sold 2,539 cars to break the record seen a year earlier, achieving a 13.3 percent growth in revenues, amounting to 592 million euros ($616 million). 

“The first quarter was the best ever for all major indicators, both business and financial,” said chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“This is a result driven by a highly attractive product range, and a strategy that aims to deliver less supply than demand to keep desirability high, combined with a balanced distribution of sales in the three main regions of the world,” he added. 

The sports cars manufacturer’s operating profit also showed a 25 percent increase during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year, achieving 178 million euros. 

Favorable trends in exchange rates and an increase in volumes have driven the higher profits, according to the statement.

Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week

Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week
RIYADH: US electric car maker, Lucid, will sign a contract to start building an electric vehicle factory in King Abdullah Economic City, known as KAEC, on May 18, Argaam reported. 

The contract will be signed in the presence of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Investment, Public Investment Fund, Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Emaar The Economic City. 

Last March, Lucid signed agreements with the Ministry of Investment, SIDF and KAEC to build a car manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, Argaam earlier reported.

The company expects to manufacture up to 150,000 vehicles annually at the KAEC facility.

Saudi Stocks plunge for a fourth day: Closing bell

Saudi Stocks plunge for a fourth day: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower for the fourth straight day in the final trading session of the week as traders struggled to gain ground and energy prices fluctuated.

Oil price volatility continued with Brent crude reaching $105.38 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $103.61 per barrel, at 3:32 p.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, was down 4.06 percent at 12,835, while the parallel market, Nomu, also dropped 0.12 percent to 22,646.

The Saudi Industrial Export Co. soared 9.98 percent to lead the gainers, following its shareholders approval to increase its capital by 800 percent to SR194 million ($51 million).

The financial sector continued to struggle as Banque Saudi Fransi slipped 9.96 percent to lead the fallers, while Alinma and Al Rajhi fell 7.09 and 6.53 percent, respectively.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the dominant player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 1.76 percent.
 
Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as SABIC, fell 1.63 percent, despite reporting a 33 percent increase in profit for the first quarter.

Herfy Food Services Co. slid 8.27 percent, despite the company posting a profit surge of 11.5 percent in the first quarter.

In the healthcare sector, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. shed 5.02 percent, after it reported a 10 percent increase in quarterly profits, while Nahdi Medical Co. edged 5.81 percent down.

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala posts highest profit in 20-year history

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala posts highest profit in 20-year history
RIYADH: Emirati sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Co. posted a 70 percent jump in comprehensive income in 2021, the strongest financial year in its 20 history, boosted by an upswing in investment returns and assets.

The firm's comprehensive income surged to 122 billion dirhams ($33 billion) in 2021, compared to 72 billion dirhams in 2020, WAM reported.

Its assets stood at 1.045 trillion dirhams compared to 894 billion dirhams last year.

The growth was driven by investment returns, monetizing certain assets, and forming new partnerships.

 

Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings

Higher interest, oil prices to drive Omani banks performance in 2022: Fitch Ratings
Omani banks’ credit fundamentals have shown resilience to shock caused by the pandemic, and the recovery is expected to continue in 2022, according to a recent note by Fitch Ratings.

This should be influenced by higher interest rates, supportive government measures and the recent rebound in oil prices.

Despite the gross domestic product contraction of 3.2 percent in 2020, the banks’ performance metrics recovered substantially in 2021.

The rating agency has revised the outlook of Omani banks from negative to stable in January 2022 to reflect improved operating conditions, and the revised outlook of the sovereign rating from negative to stable in December 2021.

Omani banks are highly exposed to the sovereign risk through lending to the government and holdings of Omani government securities.

Fitch Rating reported that asset quality will remain a risk in 2022 due to banks’ exposure to vulnerable sectors particularly real estate, contracting and hospitality, and to the rising interest rates which could impact borrowing.

However, the impact will be manageable at the current rating levels according to the agency.

 

