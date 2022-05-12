Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. has posted a 12 percent increase in quarterly profits on the back of rising oil prices.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, managed to boost profit from SR649 million ($173 million) to SR725 million year-on-year, it said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange.

Revenues soared by 42 percent to SR14.4 billion during the quarter, compared to SR10 billion a year earlier.

Petro Rabigh attributed the results to “favorable market conditions for refined products, which was driven by the increase of crude oil prices resulting in higher refining margins.”