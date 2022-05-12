You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone call with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncej5

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
  • The two ministers discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations to serve the interests of their countries
  • They also discussed the latest regional and international developments
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone call with his Indian counterpart on Thursday.

During the phone call, Prince Faisal and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reviewed aspects of Saudi-Indian relations in several areas of joint cooperation.

The two ministers also discussed ways to support and enhance bilateral relations to serve the interests of their countries and achieve more stability and prosperity in them.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts exerted in this regard, especially the strengthening of international peace and security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India

Related

Special How Bollywood expertise can cement cultural ties that bind Saudi Arabia and India photos
Lifestyle
How Bollywood expertise can cement cultural ties that bind Saudi Arabia and India
Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
Updated 50 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
  • Saudi FM praised efforts made by Iraq and its continuous coordination with the coalition to eliminate Daesh
  • He also reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the coalition’s Africa Focus Group
Updated 50 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged members of the Global Coalition Against Daesh to continue efforts to eliminate the terrorist organization completely.

Speaking at a coalition meeting on Wednesday in Morocco, Prince Faisal said: “We must not lose sight of the fact that the threat of this organization still exists.”

He continued: “This requires everyone to continue efforts and coordination to eliminate it completely.”

He also stressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the significant and tangible role played by the coalition in eliminating Daesh’s expansion and spread in Iraq and Syria.

The foreign minister added that the Kingdom continues to maintain its firm stance towards supporting the efforts of the coalition, stressing the Kingdom's keenness on the stability of Iraq and the extension of its influence and sovereignty over its entire territory.

He also praised the efforts made by Iraq and its continuous coordination with the coalition to eliminate the extremist organization.

Prince Faisal highlighted the Kingdom's keenness to support reconstruction projects in Iraq, support efforts to stabilize liberated areas in Syria, and stabilize the security and economic situation in them.He added that the Kingdom had established a number of centers, the most important of which is the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal), which works at regional and international levels to combat extremist messages.

He also reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the coalition’s Africa Focus Group which enables the coalition to undertake civilian capacity-building programs to help address the Daesh threat across Africa. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Daesh Marrakech Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh

Related

Saudi FM holds talks with counterparts on sidelines of meeting on countering Daesh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM holds talks with counterparts on sidelines of meeting on countering Daesh
Ministers meet in Morocco to discuss ongoing threat from Daesh
Middle-East
Ministers meet in Morocco to discuss ongoing threat from Daesh

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit
Updated 12 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit
  • Former Portuguese education minister cautions against over-reliance on online education
Updated 12 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: International education leaders at a global conference in Riyadh have been cautioned against over-reliance on remote learning and warned that it fails to deliver the same outcomes as in-person teaching.

Nuno Crato, a former Portuguese education minister, told the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 that while technology has a growing role in teaching, so-called e-learning “does not promise the effectiveness of in-person education.”

Delivering a presentation entitled “The Future is Not What It Used to Be,” Crato highlighted changes in the education sector worldwide as a result of COVID-19, and said that “historical transformations” are needed to counter the effects of the pandemic.

He praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to maintain the educational process through a transition to e-learning, but underlined the importance of focusing on experiences, skills and basics through training and qualifying students in science, reading and mathematics.

Crato described these subjects as “pivotal elements” that affect the knowledge and skills of students in various areas of life.

The OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment, or PISA, revealed that in many countries, “conditions are not at the required level of positivity,” he said, adding that there is much to be learnt from the practices of nations that have achieved advanced results in the tests.

Online education “does not promise the effectiveness of in-person education and does not give the same results,” Crato said.

E-learning also added to the misconception about children’s preference for electronic tasks, he said, while studies show the internet’s potential to distract children due to the multiplicity of tasks they are required to perform.

“Now, we have an unprecedented body of knowledge that may help us in these debates. We need science, evidence and statistics. Cognitive psychology has witnessed a quantum leap in recent decades,” Crato said.

The economics of education has flourished, with new methods and data, while statistics have blossomed through large-scale studies.

“A new future is in sight,” he said. 

Abd Al-Salam Al-Jawfi, an adviser at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, said that Saudi Arabia works closely with global organizations in education in order to benefit from international experience and improve the quality of education.

Many global and regional education bodies support the provision of quality and permanent education for all, as well as enhancing coordination, cooperation and integration in education, and providing resources and promoting sustainable development programs for poorer regions.

Al-Jawfi said that global and regional organizations contribute to the growth and improvement of education through a variety of benchmark research studies, programs and initiatives on a regional or international scale, as well as collaborative activities aimed at simplifying and improving education.

Borhene Chakroun, director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems, UNESCO Education Sector, told the Riyadh forum that the global disruption to education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic “is without parallel” and the effects on learning are severe.

“The crisis brought education systems worldwide to a halt, with school closures affecting more than 1.6 billion learners at the pandemic’s peak. The short and long-term consequences of the crisis on education require further investigation, evidence and global dialogue,” he said.

Chakroun highlighted the importance of learning from international and local education advances, such as the Saudi Madrasati platform and other distance learning initiatives around the world.

Topics: International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 Saudi ministry of education Riyadh conference online education

Related

Saudi education minister stresses importance of ‘qualitative, flexible’ education
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister stresses importance of ‘qualitative, flexible’ education
International education conference kicks off in Riyadh video
Saudi Arabia
International education conference kicks off in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia participates in 6th Brussels Conference to support Syria and the region

Saudi Arabia participates in 6th Brussels Conference to support Syria and the region
Updated 11 May 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia participates in 6th Brussels Conference to support Syria and the region

Saudi Arabia participates in 6th Brussels Conference to support Syria and the region
Updated 11 May 2022
SPA

BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia has provided more than $6.7 billion in humanitarian support to help the Syrian people since the crisis began over 10 years ago, said the head of the Kingdom’s mission to the European Union.
Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi also stressed the vital role played by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in upcoming projects to be implemented this year, worth around $32.7 million.


Al-Arifi made the comments during the 6th Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the Region, which was attended by representatives of governments, international organizations and agencies, as well as regional organizations and representatives of civil society.
He expressed his hope that the conference would achieve its goals to support the displaced, Syrian refugees and the host countries, and that security and peace would prevail in Syria and the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syira Ambassador Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi

Related

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US
Saudi FM holds talks with counterparts on sidelines of meeting on countering Daesh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM holds talks with counterparts on sidelines of meeting on countering Daesh

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US
Updated 11 May 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US

Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in US
  • The Saudi pavilion attracted more than 300 visitors within the first hour of its launch
Updated 11 May 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education, is participating in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, from May 7 to 13.

The Saudi pavilion, which was organized over two days and inaugurated by Mawhiba’s secretary-general, Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, attracted more than 300 visitors within the first hour of its launch.

Al-Mathami told Arab News: “We are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the creativity of our students, who have provided a true model of knowledge, wealth, and scientific excellence in all cultural activities, which is reflected in their participation in the ISEF exhibition.”

He wished them success, excellence, and a top ranking.

He also expressed his hopes that the students’ talent, ideas, and creativity would contribute to the extraordinary renaissance that the Kingdom was witnessing during this auspicious era.

He stressed that the Kingdom took pride in the students, saying the country had harnessed its great potential to qualify them to compete effectively in international forums so that Saudi Arabia could take its proper position among the countries of the world.

“When the crown prince said that the Saudis’ strength was like that of the Tuwaiq Mountain, unbreakable, Mawhiba saw in his words a road map for its initiatives. 

“Our talented students are the true wealth of Saudi Arabia and the solid building blocks of our society. They are the real future that we are looking forward to, and their familiarity in all disciplines and specializations will push forward the Saudi Vision 2030.

“The talented students excelled in all disciplines related to energy, climate change, medicine, biosciences, space, medical and environmental engineering, organic materials industry, technology, innovation, information engineering, and artificial intelligence. They underwent extensive training for long hours and rigorous testing under the supervision of competent committees to honor Saudi Arabia in international forums.”

Al-Mathami explained that Mawhiba’s students were the kernel of the upcoming Saudi economy and said their talent confirmed the strength of the presence of the Saudi identity in all fields. 

He added that their confidence and knowledge were the foundation of their success.

The secretary-general urged the members of the Saudi team to be respectful toward the arbitrators, advising them to refrain from arguing with them and instead engage in a discussion about the results of their studies and research, leveraging their skills through effective communication to express their ideas.

He said that everyone in the Saudi team represented the Kingdom, represented themselves through this project, and represented the world given that ISEF was an international platform where all countries competed.

“Each one of them is now an ambassador to the world through the project he is competing with at ISEF.”

Al-Mathami said he and his foundation deputies were keen to participate in and attend ISEF because of Saudi Arabia’s great accomplishments this year. It ranked third after the US and China for the number of students participating in the current exhibition.

“This would provide Saudi students with the opportunity to receive awards, whether major prizes or special prizes.”

As part of their ISEF 2022 participation, the Saudi students installed project signboards in the exhibition, took part in workshops in preparation for the arbitration tours, and trained the female Saudi student who won the Broadcom Master awards.

They also attended the brochure exchange ceremony with the rest of the international students.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2022

Related

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba wins award for its COVID-19 response
Saudi Arabia
Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba wins award for its COVID-19 response
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba develops professional skills of educators

Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases with 642 new infections reported on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since Feb. 28 this year.

The latest increase brought the total number of confirmed cases to 757,191 over the course of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said.

The authorities also confirmed four new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,108.

Of the new infections, 189 were recorded in Jeddah, 127 in Riyadh, 72 in Makkah, 56 in Madinah, 31 in Dammam and 23 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 60 were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 145 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 742,927.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19

Related

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 339 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Saudi Arabia reports 234 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 234 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Latest updates

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1
Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1
Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week
Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.