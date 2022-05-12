You are here

Bain & Co. names Ahmed Boshnak as new partner and head of Riyadh office

Bain & Co. names Ahmed Boshnak as new partner and head of Riyadh office
Ahmed Boshnak, a Saudi national, has over 20 years of professional experience (Supplied)
RIYADH: Management consulting firm Bain & Co. has appointed Ahmed Boshnak as its new partner and head of its Riyadh office, it said in a statement.

The newly hired executive will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the branch in the Saudi Arabian capital, and also providing strategic leadership. 

Boshnak, a Saudi national, has over 20 years of professional experience in strategy consulting, financial services and venture capital. 

He returned to Bain & Co. where he had previously worked between 2010 and 2013 advising clients on strategy development, performance improvement, as well as organization governance.

“With Ahmed, we are reinforcing our commitment to our office in Riyadh and investing in further capacity and capabilities to support the Kingdom and our key Saudi clients in this transformative moment for the country,” Tom De Waele, managing partner, said.

Prior to joining Bain, Boshnak was the managing director of Emaar, the Economic City, and the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City. 

 

BEIJING: China’s yuan ended domestic trade at its lowest level in more than 19 months on Thursday’s expectations of aggressive US policy tightening, while prolonged COVID lockdowns hobbled the Chinese economy.

The dollar’s climb to a two-decade high followed new data showing surprisingly persistent inflation, raising investor worries that the Federal Reserve may need to accelerate policy tightening to cool prices.

Before the market opened, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate at 6.7292 per dollar, firmer than a Reuters forecast of 6.7362 per dollar, but still its weakest since Oct. 16, 2020.

Onshore spot yuan opened at 6.7355 per dollar and slipped as low as 6.7919 per dollar, its weakest level since Sept. 30, 2020. It finished its domestic trading session at 6.79 per dollar, its weakest such close in the same time period.

China limiting unnecessary international travel

China would “strictly limit” unnecessary travel outside the country by Chinese citizens as part of its COVID-19 response, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials should look to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks caused by illegal entry into China, according to the statement.

Indian tax authority froze $478 million of Xiaomi funds in February

In the income tax case, authorities blocked $478 million in February under a legal provision that allows officials to take such actions to protect New Delhi’s revenue interests, a Xiaomi court document showed.

Two sources with direct knowledge said the amount blocked by tax inspectors was a fallout of the December raids conducted at Xiaomi India offices for alleged income tax evasion.

That investigation, said one of the sources, concerns allegations the Chinese company purchased smartphones from its contract manufacturers at inflated costs in India, allowing it to record a smaller profit by selling them to customers and evading corporate income taxes.

It is not clear if the company appealed the decision.

(With input from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings has revised Saudi Aramco’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to “positive” as it affirmed its “A” rating.

The change, up from “stable”, follows a similar rating action on its parent nation, Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Aramco’s rating is constrained at that of its majority shareholder Saudi Arabia, given the close links between the company and the sovereign,” wrote Fitch in its report.

The credit agency revealed that Saudi Aramco’s financial profile benefits from strong pre-dividend free cash flow generation and conservative leverage, along with large scale production, vast reserves, low output costs and expansion into downstream and petrochemicals.

Fitch had raised its outlook on Saudi Arabia to “positive” from “stable” earlier this month on the back of improvements in the country’s sovereign balance sheet due to increased oil prices.

“The company’s robust financial position has not necessitated support from the government historically, but we expect that support would be forthcoming if the need arises,” said the ratings agency, adding: “We view socio-political or financial implications of the company’s default as ‘very strong’ due to Saudi Aramco’s key role in the economy of Saudi Arabia.”

RIYADH: Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. reported a 41 percent drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The company registered a net profit of SR35 million ($9 million) for the first three months of the year, from a profit of SR60 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease in net profit resulted from higher raw materials prices and lower sales in the construction segment.

RIYADH: Southern Province Cement Co. reported a decline in profit of 49 percent in the first quarter, due to lower sales revenue. 

The Saudi-listed company earned a net profit of SR87 million ($23.2 million), down from SR169 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline was mainly due to a fall in sales revenue resulting from a decrease in sales volume and an increase in general and administrative expenses. 

The company's revenue stood at SR330 million, down 25 percent compared to the same period last year.

RIYADH: Italian car brand Automobili Lamborghini has recorded its best-ever performance in terms of turnover and profitability during the first quarter of 2022, it said in a statement.

It sold 2,539 cars to break the record seen a year earlier, achieving a 13.3 percent growth in revenues, amounting to 592 million euros ($616 million). 

“The first quarter was the best ever for all major indicators, both business and financial,” said chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“This is a result driven by a highly attractive product range, and a strategy that aims to deliver less supply than demand to keep desirability high, combined with a balanced distribution of sales in the three main regions of the world,” he added. 

The sports cars manufacturer’s operating profit also showed a 25 percent increase during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year, achieving 178 million euros. 

Favorable trends in exchange rates and an increase in volumes have driven the higher profits, according to the statement.

