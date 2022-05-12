Bain & Co. names Ahmed Boshnak as new partner and head of Riyadh office

RIYADH: Management consulting firm Bain & Co. has appointed Ahmed Boshnak as its new partner and head of its Riyadh office, it said in a statement.

The newly hired executive will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the branch in the Saudi Arabian capital, and also providing strategic leadership.

Boshnak, a Saudi national, has over 20 years of professional experience in strategy consulting, financial services and venture capital.

He returned to Bain & Co. where he had previously worked between 2010 and 2013 advising clients on strategy development, performance improvement, as well as organization governance.

“With Ahmed, we are reinforcing our commitment to our office in Riyadh and investing in further capacity and capabilities to support the Kingdom and our key Saudi clients in this transformative moment for the country,” Tom De Waele, managing partner, said.

Prior to joining Bain, Boshnak was the managing director of Emaar, the Economic City, and the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City.