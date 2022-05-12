You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned
A Yemeni boy holds a rifle at a tribal meeting near Sanaa, Yemen. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j8aqw

Updated 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned
  • Continuing recruitment of youngsters shows that militia readying for new military operations, say analysts
Updated 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government officials, human rights activists, religious figures and journalists have warned families living in Houthi-held areas against sending their children to the militia’s summer camps, and have accused the Iran-backed group of wanting to recruit these young people for their army.

This comes in the wake of the movement’s leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, ordering his supporters to open these camps in areas under their control, where he pledged to “immunize them” against misconceptions about his organization and Islam.

Houthi officials have reportedly said that 57 camps were launched in Sanaa alone, which are expected to attract hundreds of students during the upcoming summer vacations.

Yemeni officials and activists say that the Houthis are using these gatherings to radicalize and indoctrinate minors, so that they can prepare them to become soldiers.

“Your child that you will send to the Houthi summer and military course is a time bomb that will kill you tomorrow,” said Ghamdan Al-Yosifi, a Yemeni journalist, labeling them “factories for manufacturing explosives.”

A similar warning to parents had been issued last year when the Houthis launched these centers. The Houthis have claimed that thousands of children graduated with religious education from these camps.

However, critics have said that the children were brainwashed, taken to graveyards and trained to use weapons.

This year’s camps are being set up as the Yemeni government and the Houthis have halted hostilities under a truce brokered by the UN.

Abdul Kareem Al-Medi, a Yemeni journalist, said that the recruitment of children threatens the country’s fragile peace.

“To our honorable people and to all those who trust us, avoid the evil of the summer terror centers. Let him go with them if you want your son to turn into a mobile death machine,” Al-Medi said.

But the Houthis argue that their summer camps are meant to teach the correct recitation of the Qur’an, counter misconceptions about Islam, and prepare the new generation to fight their enemies, including Israelis.

“The summer courses are a step and an initiative that prevents youth from wasting time during the summer holidays, immunizes them from false cultures and enables them to master the Holy Qur’an and to recite it correctly,” Jalal Al-Ruwishan, a Houthi military official, was quoted as saying while visiting a summer camp in Sanaa on Wednesday.

However, Yemen’s information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani accused the Houthis of trying to turn young people into ideologically driven soldiers, and shared images of dead child soldiers and children inside the group’s camps.

“We call on parents, sheikhs and tribesmen in Houthi-controlled areas to boycott child recruitment camps, preserve their children … refrain from sending them to fuel their absurd war and to implement (an) Iranian agenda,” he said on Twitter on Thursday.

But given the Houthis’ harsh treatment of those who disobey their orders, many Yemenis believe that parents might still allow their children to sign up for these camps.

In January, a report prepared by the UN Panel of Experts found that some women who refused to participate in these Houthi activities were abducted and raped.

“While some adults join these cultural courses because they agree with the ideology, others participate in order not to lose employment benefits or humanitarian assistance, or out of fear of reprisals for non-participation,” the experts stated.

They added that almost 2,000 Yemeni children, some as young as 10, recruited by the Houthis, were killed in fighting between early 2020 and May 2021, and children received military training or were taken to military sites during summer courses.

Mohammed Jumeh, Yemen’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, said that those children who were killed on the battlefields were initially indoctrinated and recruited inside the Houthi camps, and blamed parents for not heeding warnings.

“Protecting children from extremist ideology and priesthood is the responsibility of parents in the first place,” Jumeh said.

Yemeni military analysts argue that the continuing recruitment of children by the Houthis show that they are getting ready for a new round of military operations, despite their announced commitment to the UN-brokered truce.

“Summer centers and cultural courses are epicenters of sectarian incitement (and) mobilization in preparation for new rounds of conflict and endless battles,” Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim, a Yemeni military analyst, said.

Topics: Houthis houthi child soldiers

Related

A fighter loyal to Yemen's government surveys the area at the al-Jawba frontline in Maria. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Yemeni government vows to uphold UN-brokered truce despite Houthi violations
Special Houthis unwilling to end their siege of Taiz, says official
Middle-East
Houthis unwilling to end their siege of Taiz, says official

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers

Updated 4 sec ago

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
Updated 4 sec ago
TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday said he opposes the presence of foreign election observers, as the country gears up for a referendum and legislative polls later this year.
“We are not an occupied country to send observers to,” he said during a swearing-in ceremony for members of a new elections authority.
Saied in July last year sacked the government and suspended parliament, prompting fears for democratic gains a decade after Tunisia’s revolution which sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
He has since taken control of the judiciary and on April 22 gave himself powers to name three out of seven members of the electoral commission, including its chief.
The US State Department said it was deeply concerned by Saied’s decision to “unilaterally restructure” the body.
On Monday, Saied appointed Farouk Bouasker as its head, replacing Nabil Baffoun, a vocal critic of Saied’s power grab.
Tunisians are set to vote on constitutional reforms on July 25 and elect a new parliament on December 17. Saied’s critics say he wants to create a tame electoral commission ahead of those ballots.
His moves initially won widespread support from Tunisians fed up with the crisis-gripped political system, but his opponents accuse him of trying to restore autocracy in the North African country.

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden
  • UN envoy reviewed the status of the truce and the benefits it has delivered so far to Yemeni civilians
  • He discussed ways to overcome challenges, especially with regards to opening roads in Taiz and elsewhere
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded a two-day visit to Aden on Wednesday.

During his visit, Grundberg met with the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, Yemeni Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, and Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Tareq Saleh.

The UN envoy reviewed the status of the truce and the benefits it has delivered so far to Yemeni civilians, particularly the significant reduction in civilian casualties.

He also discussed ways to overcome challenges, especially with regards to opening roads in Taiz and other governorates and resuming commercial flights from Sanaa airport.

“The parties need to move swiftly in implementing all elements of the truce in parallel to reduce the impact of the war on civilians and facilitate the freedom of movement of people and goods. I urge them to work constructively and demonstrate their commitment in all its humanitarian elements,” Grundberg said.

“I will continue my active support to Yemeni parties to identify solutions, increase confidence, and build on the truce to move towards a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of Yemeni women and men,” he added.

Topics: Yemen UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg Aden

Related

Special UN Yemen envoy in Aden to sustain truce, revive peace talks
Middle-East
UN Yemen envoy in Aden to sustain truce, revive peace talks
GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen
Middle-East
GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks
Updated 12 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Cairo
  • President El-Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s keenness to strengthen its extended strategic partnership with the US”
Updated 12 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The US government is hoping to “develop partnership relations” with Cairo, an Egyptian presidential spokesman said after meetings between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in the capital.

The spokesman said in a statement that Sullivan conveyed that “Washington aspires to develop partnership relations with Cairo and move them to broader horizons during the coming period, within the framework of the close and extended cooperation relations between the two countries.”

President El-Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s keenness to strengthen its extended strategic partnership with the US, as well as intensify cooperation and coordination between the two countries at various levels, within the framework of the common interests of the two countries, and to support efforts to restore security and stability in the Middle East in light of the tension and turmoil it is witnessing.”

The Egyptian president stressed that “solving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international references would impose a new reality and open broad horizons for building peace and building bridges of trust, cooperation, construction and development throughout the Middle East.”

Sullivan expressed his country’s appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to establish peace in the region, in addition to its key role in the truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and the initiatives for the reconstruction of Gaza.

El-Sisi affirmed “the firm Egyptian position based on the need to strengthen the pillars of countries going through crises and strengthen their national institutions, in order to end the suffering of their peoples and preserve their capabilities, as well as help fill the vacuum that allowed terrorist groups to expand and spread.”

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in combating terrorism and extremist ideologies.

Sullivan praised Egypt’s tireless efforts in this regard, and consensus was reached on the importance of advancing cooperation, given the major danger posed by terrorism at the international level.

El-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, with the Egyptian president stressing his country’s firm position on the need to reach a binding legal agreement for the process of filling and operating the dam, in a manner that preserves Egyptian water security and achieves the common interests of the three countries involved in the arrangement.

Topics: Egypt United States of America (USA) Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Jake Sullivan

Related

El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue
Middle-East
El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue
Five Egyptian soldiers killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula
Middle-East
Five Egyptian soldiers killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
  • Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967; since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements
  • Construction accelerated in the last few years under former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during Donald Trump’s US administration
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel advanced plans on Thursday for 4,427 housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli non-governmental organization said.
The Civil Administration’s high planning committee gave final approval to 2,791 units and initial endorsement for another 1,636 units, said Peace Now, an organization that closely monitors Israeli settlement building.
“This is bad news for Israel and deepens the occupation, making it harder to achieve future peace,” Hagit Ofran of Peace Now said.
The report of further expansion comes amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, one day after veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklehshe was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.
The United States has said it “strongly” opposes such new construction in the West Bank.
Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967.
Since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements that most of the international community regard as illegal.
Last week, US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter referred to Thursday’s planning meeting, stressing that “Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution.”
The housing plans are scattered throughout a large swathe of the West Bank known as Area C, where Israel exercises military and planning control.
Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem has continued under every Israeli government since 1967.
However, construction accelerated in the last few years under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during former president Donald Trump’s US administration, which Palestinians accused of egregious pro-Israel bias.
While Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ousted Netanyahu, leading an ideologically diverse coalition, he is the former head of a settler lobby group and opposes Palestinian statehood.
“It’s disappointing that this government that promised change is following similar policies to the government of Netanyahu,” said Ofran.
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party, said the news Thursday was a “day of celebration for the settler movement.”

Topics: Israel west bank settlements Naftali Bennett Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Middle-East
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert
Middle-East
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award
  • Vatican envoy to UN presents royal couple with 2022 Path to Peace award at gala event
  • Queen Rania praised for focus on education, prioritization of young people
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Vatican’s Path to Peace Foundation has presented Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania with the 2022 Path to Peace award for their promotion of interfaith harmony and dialogue.

Commending the royal couple for a “years-long effort” in promoting peace and interfaith cooperation in the Middle East, Vatican Ambassador to the UN Archbishop Gabriele Caccia made the presentation at the foundation’s 29th annual gala in New York.

The envoy singled out the queen’s focus on education and the prioritization of young people in her work.

He said: “She has long shown concern for the questions of education, connectivity, and cross-cultural dialogue, as well as sustainability, the environment, and migration, which places young people at the heart of solutions and is imbued with a sense of hope.”

King Abdullah said he accepted the award on behalf of “Jordanians, men and women, young people and elders, Muslims and Christians alike.”

Noting that Jerusalem was also home to many Arab Christians, part of the oldest Christian community in the world, he noted that “our journey to peace must travel through Jerusalem,” describing the city as “key to the future and stability that we all seek.”

He added: “Jerusalem should be an anchor for peace and coexistence, not for fear and violence.

“The (world’s most difficult challenges) will be met by drawing on our faith in God, our common humanity, and our will to jointly defeat poverty and despair, and end occupation and injustice.

“(Also), to help refugees everywhere return home, ready to rebuild shattered communities, and renew the hope that young people everywhere so desperately need.”

The monarch called on the international community to work toward a just and lasting peace in the Holy Land through a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of an “independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state … living side-by-side with Israel.”

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah Queen Rania Vatican Gabriele Caccia Path to Peace Foundation New York

Related

Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Middle-East
Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president

Latest updates

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned
Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned
Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
Man ‘broke off engagement over fiancee’s botched cosmetic surgery’
Man ‘broke off engagement over fiancee’s botched cosmetic surgery’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.