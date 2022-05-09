Houthis unwilling to end their siege of Taiz, says official

You are here

The government’s forces deployed along the western coast, said the Houthis have not opened a key road. (Reuters/File)
  • Joint government forces repair roads linking Hodeidah with Taiz, but the militia continues blockade
AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis are not serious about ending their almost eight-year siege of Yemen’s city of Taiz and the suffering of thousands of its residents, a government official told Arab News.

Maj. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mahmoudi said that the terrorist militia group has not nominated their delegates in the joint committee that would open roads in Taiz and the other provinces.

Al-Mahmoudi, the deputy head of the Yemeni government delegation in the proposed meeting on Taiz, said on Sunday that the Houthis have neither sent the names of delegates to the office of the UN’s Yemen envoy nor stopped attacking the city with drones and shells.

“The Houthis did not adhere to their commitment to name their representatives in the committee. And they continue firing drones and gunning civilians,” he said.

A UN-brokered truce proposed over a month ago called for the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, opening roads in cities, including Taiz, reopening Sanaa airport for a limited number of flights and allowing fuel ships to enter Hodeidah seaport. 

On April 4, the UN Yemen envoy asked the Yemeni government and the Houthis to name three people, including one military officer, to participate in the meeting that would discuss lifting the Houthi siege of Taiz and opening roads in the other provinces.

Al-Mahmoudi said that the meeting was supposed to take place in the Jordanian capital, Amman, but was canceled as the Houthis refused to name their representatives. 

“We demand them to open the roads that choked the city and hand over maps that show places of landmines,” the Yemeni government official said. Based on the UN envoy’s timeline on the progress of the truce implementation, the envoy’s office held on April 24 a first meeting with the government’s officials in the committee on opening roads in Taiz and the other areas, with no mention of the Houthis.

The Houthis have laid a siege on Taiz, Yemen’s most populous city, since early 2015 after failing to advance into the city’s downtown after facing stiff resistance from army troops and allied resistance fighters. 

The Houthis closed the city’s main entrances with sand dunes, planted landmines and deployed snipers in the surrounding areas. Residents were forced into using dangerous mountain roads when they wanted to leave or enter the city.

Thousands of civilians have been killed during the siege or through Houthi shelling and landmines. The Iran-backed terrorist group has not issued an explanation for its delay in naming delegates, but Al-Mahmoudi believes that the Houthis are using the siege as a bargaining chip in any talks with the government, which could be used to demand financial assistance.

The government’s Joint Forces, deployed along the country’s western coast, said on Saturday that the Houthis have not opened an important road that links parts of the Hodeidah province with Taiz, almost days after they unilaterally opened it under the truce. 

Brig. Sadeq Daweed, a military commander at the Joint Forces, said that they repaired bridges and maintained Al-Jarahi-Hays road in Hodeidah and allowed people to use it for the first time, but the Houthis continued to block the road from their side.

Meanwhile, five children from one family drowned while swimming in a dam on Saturday in Yemen’s central province of Al-Bayda, a local official told Arab News. A picnic on Qaren Al-Asad dam in Al-Bayda’s Al-Aresh turned into a tragedy when the children drowned. The official said that four children died in the dam while the final victim died at a local hospital. Locals saved two more children. “This is a painful situation and an unprecedented tragedy,” the official, who preferred to be unknown, said, recounting the voices of horrified mothers trying desperately to rescue their children.

Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Daesh affiliate claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian troops

Daesh affiliate claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian troops
  • The extremist group announced its claim of the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

CAIRO: A Daesh affiliate in Egypt on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, killing at least 11 soldiers.
At least five other soldiers were wounded in Saturday’s attack, according to the Egyptian military. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Egyptian security forces in recent years.
Thousands of people attended separate funerals for the dead Sunday.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, meanwhile, presided over a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which includes the military’s top commanders, to discuss the consequences of the attack, his office said without offering further details.
The extremist group announced its claim of the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. The authenticity of the statement could not be verified but it was released on Telegram as similar claims have been in the past.
The attack took place in the town of Qantara in the province of Ismailia, which stretches eastwards from the Suez Canal.
Militants attacked troops at a checkpoint guarding the pumping facility, then fled the site. The military said troops were pursuing the attackers in an isolated area of the northern Sinai Peninsula.
Egypt is battling a Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.
The pace of militant attacks in Sinai’s main theater of operations and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the military launched an extensive operation in Sinai as well as parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya.

  • Israeli officials reportedly threaten head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar
GAZA CITY: In response to Palestinian attacks in Israel, Israeli threats to assassinate the leader of Hamas in Gaza have provoked sharp reactions from the military wing of the organization and other Palestinian factions.

Media outlets quoted officials as saying that Israel is planning to assassinate Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas’ political bureau in Gaza, especially after his recent speech during Ramadan and his threats to Israel.

Israeli threats to carry out a military operation in Gaza in response to the Palestinian attacks have increased.

The Palestinian attacks began during Ramadan, the last of which was an operation that killed three Israelis in Elad, east of Tel Aviv.

Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said that the release of Sinwar from prison during the Gilad Shalit deal was a mistake.

Knesset Member Avi Dichter of the Likud party said that Sinwar should not reach old age, in reference to his support for the possibility of his assassination.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “We are looking at our steps and we will make our decisions, and we do it only in closed rooms.”

Al-Qassam Brigades Spokesman Abu Obeida responded on Saturday, warning Israel against its intention to kill Sinwar.

“The cowardly Israeli occupation’s threats of the possible assassination of Yahya Sinwar or any of the resistance leaders are an indication of an earthquake in the region and an unprecedented response,” Abu Obeida said

He added: “We will bring about a new catastrophic chapter in the Zionist regime’s history.”

Following Al-Qassam’s statement, Israeli security officials reported that their army had recommended that the country’s political leadership not assassinate the Hamas leader at the present time.

Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds also quoted unnamed sources as saying: “Israel has sent a message to the Palestinian factions through intermediaries, that it will not carry out any assassination operation and has no intention of escalation in Gaza.”

“The assassination of Sinwar has one immediate meaning: An armed confrontation,” Alex Fishman, a military analyst for Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, said.

Since 2008, the Gaza Strip has witnessed four wars, the last of which was in May last year and lasted for 11 days.

Sinwar said in his last public speech: “We must prepare to advance, break borders, and change the bitter reality in which our nation is living…Gaza, with its people, resistance and elite, will be the real guarantor of the national project…We will not hesitate to use the sword with all our might, and we will defend our people.”

Palestinian sources told Arab News that there has been continuous contact with Egypt — almost daily since last March — to prevent any escalation in the Gaza Strip.

The sources, who declined to be named, said: “There are continuous attempts by the Egyptians to prevent escalation, and these attempts have succeeded on several occasions during the last period so far. They are passing messages between the Palestinian factions and the Israeli government with the support of the US.”

Mustafa Ibrahim, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, explained that incitement in Israel is being led by a large majority of Israeli journalists.

“The talk is about the possibility of launching a military operation against Gaza, not just an assassination, which would be a political decision if it happens. I don’t think that launching a large-scale military operation in Gaza is currently feasible, but the goal is to re-assess the assassination policy, and if it happens, nobody knows where things will go,” he told Arab News.

A Lebanese expat casts her vote for Lebanon's parliamentary election in Paris, France, May 8, 2022. (REUTERS)
A Lebanese expat casts her vote for Lebanon's parliamentary election in Paris, France, May 8, 2022. (REUTERS)
A Lebanese expat casts her vote for Lebanon's parliamentary election in Paris, France, May 8, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • President Aoun hopes ‘elections will end smoothly, without problems or objections’
  • Expat voting reportedly weaker than 2018 elections
BEIRUT: The second round of Lebanese expat voting took place on Sunday, with overseas voters from 48 countries heading to the polls as the country hopes for a break in the political impasse.

Given the different time zones, it was difficult to monitor votes in each continent. However, young expats who recently left Lebanon expressed great enthusiasm in voting for the forces of change over the ruling parties.

A total of 194,348 Lebanese expats were registered to vote on Sunday, but turnout trickled in relatively weakly, but the enthusiasm many had shown in the first round of expat voting on Friday ensured optimism remained high.

Turnout is low compared to the last national elections in 2018. The weak voting rate has even been reflected in some countries where voters have explicitly expressed affiliation with Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

President Michel Aoun visits the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Supplied)

Expats living in countries that have a Sunday weekend voted on Sunday, while those living in the 10 Arab and Muslim countries that have a Friday weekend were the first to vote on Friday. The third and final stage will take place on May 15, with the Lebanese voting at home.

At midnight on Saturday, Beirut time, the polls opened in Australia, where the number of registered voters was 20,602. The polling process in the UAE kicked off at 6:00 a.m., with 25,066 registered voters living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Polls then opened in European and African countries. As soon as the polls closed in Australia at 3:00 p.m. Beirut time, the polls opened in Canada, the US, Brazil and Venezuela.

Speaking from the operations room designated to monitor the elections via the Internet, which is linked to all polling stations around the world, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib announced that the turnout in Australia had reached 54 percent an hour before the polls closed.

The queues at the Lebanese General Consulate in Dubai stretched for over 1 km, as voters waited for hours under the scorching sun to cast their votes, while the turnout in Abu Dhabi hit 65.2 percent at 3 p.m. Beirut time.

In 2018, expat turnout in the UAE exceeded 66 percent.

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections reported some violations, such as voters taking selfies or pictures of the lists they were voting for behind the isolators. It added that isolators in some polling stations in Australia were exposed.

Delegates for candidates observed the voting process in different countries. In African countries and Germany, supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement flocked to polling stations to campaign for their parties. Meanwhile, voters in Australia complained about different polling stations being assigned to several members of the same family, forcing them to take relatively long trips to cast their votes.

In Turkey, 999 Lebanese expats registered to vote overseas, with 323 in Russia, 696 in Romania, 528 in Greece and 840 in Cyprus.

A total of 27,813 voters were registered in France, 233 in Ireland, and 6,535 in Britain.

In Germany, 16,171 voters were registered, 2,601 in Switzerland, 2,128 in Italy, 1,226 in Spain, 965 in the Netherlands, 706 in Denmark, 282 in Austria, 215 in Poland, 200 in Luxembourg, and 221 in Hungary.

In Zambia, 410 expats were registered, 405 in South Africa, 2,580 in Nigeria, 848 in Gabon, 653 in DR Congo, 518 in Benin, 332 in Angola, 228 in Cameroon, 248 voters in Morocco, 6,070 in Côte d'Ivoire, 532 in Guinea, 1,012 in Ghana, 724 in Sierra Leone, 707 in Senegal, 458 in Togo, 376 in Liberia, 317 in Mali and 293 in Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, President Michel Aoun visited the operations room in Beirut where he was briefed on how elections abroad are being monitored. Speaking to the press, Aoun hoped that “the elections will end smoothly, without problems or objections and for things to improve in the upcoming elections so that they would be easier and at a lower cost than today, by using a code to vote and not having to fly in ballot boxes.”

Many foreign diplomats also visited the operations room to inspect the electoral process. The EU’s Election Observation Mission’s deputy, Jarek Domanski, said: “The mission’s 16 teams are monitoring the progress of the electoral process, and they are distributed over 13 European countries.”

Domanski noted: “The teams that will undertake the same task next Sunday will include about 170 observers. The mission team will monitor the numbers of ballot boxes coming from abroad in order to match them when the counting process begins on May 15.”

  • In Jerusalem a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli border police officer
  • Police said border police officers at the scene shot the Palestinian and that he and the victim were being treated
JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian near the barrier with the occupied West Bank on Sunday, while in Jerusalem a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli border police officer, adding to an upsurge in violence that has raised fears of a slide back into a wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The attacks came hours after Israeli forces caught two Palestinians who had snuck into Israel and killed three people in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town of Elad on Israel’s Independence Day last Thursday.
Israel’s army said that the shooting of a Palestinian on Sunday occurred after “soldiers spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence” in the area of the West Bank town of Tulkarm.
“The soldiers operated to stop the suspect in accordance with standard operating procedures, using live fire,” according to an army spokesperson.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man was killed.
After the stabbing in Jerusalem on Sunday, police said border police officers at the scene shot the Palestinian attacker and that he and the victim were being treated for their wounds.
Separately, the killing of three people in Elad on Thursday had led to a three-day manhunt by Israeli forces for two axe-wielding assailants who had run through the town, some 15 km (nine miles) north of Tel Aviv.
The two men were captured on Sunday in a forest near Elad, the Israeli army said. They have been identified by Israel as residents of a village near the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank.
Photos of the two, who appeared to be unhurt, and of Israeli security men with guns pointed at their hiding place, were carried by Israeli news websites after they were taken into custody.
Since March Palestinians and members of Israel’s Arab minority have killed 18 people, including three police officers and a security guard, in attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have mostly targeted civilians.
Israel has carried out arrest raids in Palestinian towns and villages which have often sparked clashes and brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year to at least 41.
The casualties include armed members of militant groups, lone assailants and bystanders.
Hamas, the group that controls Gaza, praised the Elad assault. It said the attack was a response to Israeli actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.
Over the past month, Palestinians and Israeli police have repeatedly clashed at the sensitive complex.
Palestinians and Jordan, the custodian of the site that is the third-holiest in Islam, accuse Israel of not doing enough to enforce a long-standing ban on non-Muslim prayer there, which Israel denies.
The compound is Judaism’s holiest site and the vestige of two ancient Jewish temples.
Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in a 1967 Middle East War. Palestinians seek these territories for a future state.

  • Since the launch of the Masam project, as many as 336,891 mines have been dismantled across Yemen
RIYADH: Nearly 1,000 mines planted by the Houthi militia in Yemen have been cleared by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) de-mining project Masam so far in May, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday. 

Of the 998 explosive devices the de-mining team removed, 677 were anti-tank devices and 321 were unexploded ordnance.

Since the launch of the Masam project, as many as 336,891 mines have been dismantled across Yemen.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, seeks through the project to clear Yemeni lands of the mines that were randomly planted by the Houthi militia causing death and injury of innocent children, women, and the elderly, SPA said.

