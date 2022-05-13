You are here

Debut MENA Content Creator Awards to honor home-grown digital talent

Debut MENA Content Creator Awards to honor home-grown digital talent
Updated 13 May 2022
Nadia Al-Faour

  • ‘This is a $350-million industry and the region has so much talent to be rewarded’
  • Judges for the premier event include Jad Bitar, brand manager at Arab News
Updated 13 May 2022
Nadia Al-Faour

DUBAI: The Content Creator Awards kicked off in Dubai on Wednesday with the spotlight focused on the Arab world’s emerging digital talent, influencers and creatives.

“This is a $350-million industry and the region has so much talent. There was just no system to recognize it so we decided to be on the full front of that, award and be rewarded in return,” Tanaz Dizadji, the founder and CEO of Brand Ripplr, told Arab News.

The winners will be announced at a gala event in the emirate next week. Winning categories include male and female content creator, social queen and king content creator, lifestyle trendsetter, and tech guru.

“The GCC market has a high demand for influencers and brands which is why we’ve decided to launch the MENA awards,” one of the panelists said.

The first-of-its-kind event was sponsored by YouTube and backed by Brand Ripplr and Mediaquest.

While the creators did not attend the session on Wednesday, their content was presented to a panel of judges spread across several different rooms, with over 20 categories showcased.

The winners will be chosen according to performance metrics where public votes are factored in. The voting is open for a worldwide audience and has so far racked up millions of responses.

Judges will also base their decisions on what they call the NICE technique: How natural, innovating, creative and entertaining the content is.

Judges include Jad Bitar, brand manager at Arab News, Noor Starz, a YouTube trailblazer, and Hadia Ghaleb, a fashion icon.

Topics: Content Creator Awards MENA Dubai

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused
  • The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that the company’s leaders for the consumer division and revenue will depart the social media company.
The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. Agrawal also said in the email that Twitter would pause most hiring and would review all existing job offers to determine whether any “should be pulled back.”
Kayvon Beykpour, who leads Twitter’s consumer division, said in a tweet thread on Thursday that his departure was not his decision.
“Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” Beykpour tweeted.
Bruce Falck, who leads revenue product at Twitter, will leave after five years at the company. In a tweet on Thursday, Falck thanked his team and partners at Twitter.
“We were able to achieve the results we did through your hard work — - quarterly revenue does not lie. Google it,” he tweeted.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Jack Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again

Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. (AFP)
Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Jack Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again

Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he was not keen to retake the helm of the social media company, hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk manages to successfully close the takeover deal.
Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter, according to Refinitiv.
Since the Twitter board accepted Musk’s $44 billion buyout offer on April 25, there is little clarity on the company’s new leadership once the deal closes.
Reuters reported on April 29 that Musk had lined up a new chief executive, while there are reports that the Tesla Inc. chief may temporarily take over the top job.
Dorsey has had a tumultuous run as the head of the social media company. He was replaced as Twitter CEO in 2008, two years after launching the service, but took over the top job again in 2015 before ceding the role to chief technology officer Parag Agarwal late last year.
Meanwhile, a recent regulatory filing showed that Musk was in talks with Dorsey to contribute his shares to the proposed acquisition.

Topics: Twitter Jack Dorsey

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training
  • Training was conducted virtually by Samya Ayish, CNN Arabic journalist, producer and editor of Her Story
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launched its second podcast training session on Wednesday aimed at female journalists and content creators from Arab countries. 

Training was conducted virtually by Samya Ayish, CNN Arabic journalist, producer and editor of Her Story, in partnership with the Arab Network for Science and Journalism.

Different types of audio content, script writing, recording, montage and publishing were covered in the program, which focused on podcasting.

The training session, attended by 40 Arab female journalists from the region, began with a brief speech by Caroline Faraj, vice president and editor-in-chief of CNN Arabic, followed by a speech from Ahmed Al-Shamir, president of the Arab Network for Scientific Journalism.

Following the session, participants were able to pitch proposals and ideas for possible stories, with the winning ideas to be commissioned and published on the CNN Arabic Her Story page.

Her Story, or Hikayatoha in Arabic, is a multi-platform editorial and training initiative that profiles Arab women creating an impact in their local communities.

The initiative was launched on March 8, International Women’s Day, to offer Arab women a high-profile platform to share their untold stories, and voice their thoughts and opinions.

In addition to the editorial feature, CNN Arabic also launched the first edition of a special training program for young women starting careers in journalism, content production and storytelling.

Topics: Saudi Arabia CNN

Google, Meta must find and remove online child pornography under EU draft rules

The Commission’s proposal could endanger end-to-end encryption and open the door to authoritarian surveillance tactics. (File/AF
The Commission’s proposal could endanger end-to-end encryption and open the door to authoritarian surveillance tactics. (File/AF
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Google, Meta must find and remove online child pornography under EU draft rules

The Commission’s proposal could endanger end-to-end encryption and open the door to authoritarian surveillance tactics. (File/AF
  • Google, Meta and other online service providers will be required to find and remove online child pornography under proposed European Commission rules
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Google, Meta and other online service providers will be required to find and remove online child pornography under proposed European Commission rules, a move some privacy groups say could put people’s communications at risk.
Companies that fail to comply with the rules face fines up to 6 percent of their annual income or global turnover, which will be set by EU countries.
The EU executive said its proposal announced on Wednesday aimed to replace the current system of voluntary detection and reporting by companies which has proven to be insufficient to protect children.
It cited the more than one million reports of child sexual abuse in the 27-country bloc in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic a factor in the 64 percent rise in such reports in 2021 compared to the previous year. On top of that, 60 percent of child sexual abuse material worldwide is hosted on EU servers.
“The proposed rules introduce an obligation for relevant online service providers to assess the risk of their services’ misuse for the dissemination of child sexual abuse materials or for the solicitation of children (grooming),” the Commission said in a statement.
The companies will then have to report and remove known and new images and videos, as well as cases of grooming. An EU Center on Child Sexual Abuse will be set up to act as a hub of expertise and to forward reports to the police.
The rules will apply to hosting services and interpersonal communication services such as messaging services, app stores and Internet access providers.
The Commission’s proposal could endanger end-to-end encryption and open the door to authoritarian surveillance tactics, lobbying group European Digital Rights said.
Meta subsidiary WhatsApp echoed the same concerns.
“Incredibly disappointing to see a proposed EU regulation on the Internet fail to protect end-to-end encryption,” Will Cathcart, WhatsApp head, said in a tweet.
“It’s important that any measures adopted do not undermine end-to-end encryption which protects the safety and privacy of billions of people, including children,” a Meta spokesperson said.
The draft EU rules need to be thrashed out with EU countries and EU lawmakers before they can become law.

Topics: Meta Google European Union child pornography

Meta opens first physical store

Shoppers still have to order the glasses from Ray-Ban but can buy the other products at the store. (AFP)
Shoppers still have to order the glasses from Ray-Ban but can buy the other products at the store. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Meta opens first physical store

Shoppers still have to order the glasses from Ray-Ban but can buy the other products at the store. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

BURLINGAME: Facebook parent Meta has opened its first physical store — in Burlingame, California — to showcase its hardware products like virtual and augmented reality goggles and glasses.
The store, which is open to the public as of Monday, is made for people who want to test out products like Ray-Ban Stories, Meta’s smart glasses and sunglasses, along with the Portal video calling gadget and Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets.
Shoppers still have to order the glasses from Ray-Ban but can buy the other products at the store.
“It’s a very concrete step from moving away from social media and ads that mislead people and elections and spying and data and all those things to a very physical representation of clean, classy, well-designed, cool hardware that makes you go, ah,” said Omar Akhtar, research director at Altimeter, a technology investment firm.
Akhtar said he “didn’t believe in virtual reality” until he sat and tried on the Quest 2 headset for the first time — and believes this will be the same for others who are able to put on the goggles and try it out. Apple pioneered physical retail stores in Silicon Valley and Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, is likely hoping it’ll replicate at least some of that success.
“The truth of it is that physical things never went away and they’re never going to go away,” Akhtar said. “Everybody realizes that even if we are going to step into the virtual world, we’re going to need to access it with hardware.”

Topics: Meta Ray-Ban

