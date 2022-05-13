New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story

The inaugural season of the pioneering Extreme E racing series has been captured in a new documentary, set for release early this summer on Prime Video.
“Race for the Planet” is a five-part docu-series giving audiences a comprehensive look at Extreme E’s 2021 season and the climate change story that underpinned it. The show has been executive produced by the sports production company NEO Studios.
Extreme E’s first campaign — which kicked off in the Saudi desert of AlUla — brought together some of the world’s top male and female racers driving all-electric SUVs in locations impacted by climate and environmental issues. The teams were founded by motorsport legends Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Chip Ganassi and Michael Andretti. Racers included nine-time World Rally champion Sébastien Loeb, two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr., the Hansen brothers and double W Series winner Jamie Chadwick.
There were five races in total across 2021, taking the drivers from Saudi Arabia in April to Dorset in the UK in December. NEO Studios’ crew were with the teams on each leg of the journey to tell the story.
Anouk Mertens, NEO Studios CEO and “Race for the Planet” executive producer, said: “The idea behind Extreme E is so bold and exciting, and it’s been a privilege to create the ultimate account of the competition’s first campaign. We’re excited to be partnering with Prime Video to get the show to audiences this summer.”
Audiences will see the 2021 season unfold through the eyes of the drivers, teams and support staff. As well as capturing the drama of race days — from spectacular off road action, to blistering crashes — the show will tell the stories of its stars, and the organizers who made it happen in the face of the pandemic. The series also sheds light on the consequences of climate change in each race location.
Ali Russell, chief marketing officer for Extreme E, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our new documentary ‘Race for the Planet,’ highlighting the untold stories behind the scenes of Extreme E on and off the track, taking audiences along with us as we race in the most remote locations of the planet.
“We have captured what it is like to race and breathe Extreme E. We break down the barriers, bring authenticity to displaying the ups and down of motorsport, the challenges and essentially, how gladiatorial Extreme E is,” Russell said. “Listening into the intimate thoughts of some of the best drivers in motorsport makes this documentary even more exciting and entertaining.”
Catie Munnings, a driver for Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, said: “Seeing ‘Race for the Planet’ gave me goosebumps. I could feel myself getting nervous again with my heart beating faster as we … sat on the start line because it brought back so many memories for me. It’s really nice to have some time to reflect on last season and see the behind-the-scenes of other teams, to understand what goes on as well as the life stories behind each individual athlete, which we would never normally see. I think that Extreme E has done it in a great light with lots of humor and competitiveness.
“It’s really important to see the legacy work that happens as well and how that combines with the racing in a really clear and simple way that all fans will understand,” she added. “I’m looking forward to it coming out and I hope the fans enjoy it.”