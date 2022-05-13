You are here

Ronaldinho's Stars beat Luis Figo's Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa

Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa
Ronaldinho celebrates with his Stars team-mates after winning the Legend's Cup in Dubai. (WAM)
Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa

Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa
  • The top former players who competed included Brazil’s Kaka, England’s John Terry and Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands
DUBAI: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho on Thursday night led his Stars team to victory in the Omega Pro Legends Cup in Dubai after overcoming Luis Figo’s Champions 18-16 in front of the Burj Khalifa, Emirates News Agency, WAM, has reported.

The exhibition match was played across three periods lasting 20 minutes each, with former star players including Brazil’s Kaka, England’s John Terry and Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands.

The first period ended with Stars leading Champions 7-5. The Portuguese star’s side hit back in the second period to level the score at 10-10, before Stars confirmed their superiority in the third period to win 18-16.

The match was organized by Omega Pro in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Economy and Tourism.

New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story

New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story
New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story

New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story
  • Five episodes document 2021 season of the all-electric SUV contest which debuted in Saudi Arabia
The inaugural season of the pioneering Extreme E racing series has been captured in a new documentary, set for release early this summer on Prime Video.

“Race for the Planet” is a five-part docu-series giving audiences a comprehensive look at Extreme E’s 2021 season and the climate change story that underpinned it. The show has been executive produced by the sports production company NEO Studios.

Extreme E’s first campaign — which kicked off in the Saudi desert of AlUla — brought together some of the world’s top male and female racers driving all-electric SUVs in locations impacted by climate and environmental issues. The teams were founded by motorsport legends Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Chip Ganassi and Michael Andretti. Racers included nine-time World Rally champion Sébastien Loeb, two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr., the Hansen brothers and double W Series winner Jamie Chadwick.

There were five races in total across 2021, taking the drivers from Saudi Arabia in April to Dorset in the UK in December. NEO Studios’ crew were with the teams on each leg of the journey to tell the story.

Anouk Mertens, NEO Studios CEO and “Race for the Planet” executive producer, said: “The idea behind Extreme E is so bold and exciting, and it’s been a privilege to create the ultimate account of the competition’s first campaign. We’re excited to be partnering with Prime Video to get the show to audiences this summer.”

Audiences will see the 2021 season unfold through the eyes of the drivers, teams and support staff. As well as capturing the drama of race days — from spectacular off road action, to blistering crashes — the show will tell the stories of its stars, and the organizers who made it happen in the face of the pandemic. The series also sheds light on the consequences of climate change in each race location.

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer for Extreme E, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our new documentary ‘Race for the Planet,’ highlighting the untold stories behind the scenes of Extreme E on and off the track, taking audiences along with us as we race in the most remote locations of the planet.

“We have captured what it is like to race and breathe Extreme E. We break down the barriers, bring authenticity to displaying the ups and down of motorsport, the challenges and essentially, how gladiatorial Extreme E is,” Russell said. “Listening into the intimate thoughts of some of the best drivers in motorsport makes this documentary even more exciting and entertaining.”

Catie Munnings, a driver for Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, said: “Seeing ‘Race for the Planet’ gave me goosebumps. I could feel myself getting nervous again with my heart beating faster as we … sat on the start line because it brought back so many memories for me. It’s really nice to have some time to reflect on last season and see the behind-the-scenes of other teams, to understand what goes on as well as the life stories behind each individual athlete, which we would never normally see. I think that Extreme E has done it in a great light with lots of humor and competitiveness.

“It’s really important to see the legacy work that happens as well and how that combines with the racing in a really clear and simple way that all fans will understand,” she added. “I’m looking forward to it coming out and I hope the fans enjoy it.”

Heat dispose of 76ers to reach NBA East finals, Mavs force Game 7 against Suns

Heat dispose of 76ers to reach NBA East finals, Mavs force Game 7 against Suns
Heat dispose of 76ers to reach NBA East finals, Mavs force Game 7 against Suns

Heat dispose of 76ers to reach NBA East finals, Mavs force Game 7 against Suns
  • As the Mavs gear up for Game 7 on the road, the Heat await either the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics
LOS ANGELES: The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as the Dallas Mavericks staved off elimination in the West.

Jimmy Butler scored 32 points to fuel the Heat against his former team, the victory in Philadelphia giving Miami a 4-2 triumph in their best-of-seven second-round series against the 76ers.

“I think he’s one of the ultimate competitors in this profession,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Butler. “He was brilliant all series long.

“He saw there was an opportunity to end this tonight and he wasn’t going to let this get to seven (games).”

But the Phoenix Suns, the top seeds in the West after amassing the best regular-season record in the league, will head home on Sunday needing a Game 7 victory after falling 113-86 to the Mavericks in Dallas.

Luka Doncic scored 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out eight assists for the Mavericks, who seized control in the second quarter, closing the first half on a 19-6 scoring run to take a 60-45 lead.

The Suns, who coughed up 22 turnovers leading to 29 Dallas points, didn’t get the deficit to single digits in the second half and trailed by as many as 27.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 21 points while scoring star Devin Booker finished with 19 and veteran point guard Chris Paul was held to 13 on four-of-seven shooting.

Doncic, meanwhile, shone on all fronts, adding four steals while surrendering just one turnover to help the Mavs shake off a blowout defeat in Game 5.

“Everybody was locked in, the energy was amazing,” Doncic said, adding that taking care of the ball and attacking the paint were the keys to victory.

Reggie Bullock added 19 points and Jalen Brunson scored 18 for Dallas, who still face a tall order having not won a game in Phoenix since 2019.

As the Mavs gear up for Game 7 on the road, the Heat await either the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics.

The Bucks take a 3-2 lead in that series into Game 6 on Friday in Boston.

“We needed to get one (on the road),” Butler said. “We played well, made shots, guarded and got the job done.”

The Sixers, with star center Joel Embiid playing with torn ligaments in his right thumb and a facial fracture that required a protective mask, kept pace early, trailing by just one point, 49-48, at halftime.

That was despite the first-quarter departure of Danny Green, who suffered a serious left knee injury and was carried to the locker room when Embiid inadvertently came down on him after rising for a basket early in the first quarter.

However, the Heat caught fire in the third quarter, with Butler scoring 14 points in the period as Miami out-scored the 76ers 25-15 to take control of the contest.

Former Sixer Butler added eight rebounds and four assists on the night. Max Strus scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Miami, who double- and triple-teamed Embiid to keep the Sixers at bay.

Embiid finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. But the Cameroonian star connected on just seven of 24 shots from the field and former MVP James Harden didn’t pick up the offensive slack, finishing with 11 points on four of nine shooting.

Harden missed both of the two shots he attempted in the second half.

“I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were just not good enough to beat Miami,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

Miami reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Butler has played a key role in their recent success. He joined the team after the 2019 season, when the 76ers essentially opted to let him go as they brought in Ben Simmons.

A disgruntled Simmons was shipped to Brooklyn this season in exchange for Harden. But the three-time NBA scoring champion hasn’t shown the offensive form the 76ers were looking for to take some of the burden off Embiid and Philadelphia haven’t made it past the second round since 2001.

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
  • Sagstrom, last year’s Women’s British Open runner-up, won her only LPGA crown at the 2020 Gainbridge at Boca Rio  
NEW YORK: Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom fired a bogey-free 6-under par 63 to grab a one-stroke lead over American Megan Khang after Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA Founders Cup.

Sagstrom, last year’s Women’s British Open runner-up, began her round with four consecutive birdies and reeled off four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.

That put her just ahead of Khang, who made eight birdies without a bogey in shooting 64, and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, third after a bogey-free 65.

Sagstrom, ranked 35th, followed her sizzling start with a birdie at the par-4 seventh hole then began her back-nine birdie run at the par-5 12th.

Khang, ranked 41st, had runs of four birdies in six holes on both the front and back nines, starting at the par-5 second and par-5 12th.

Sagstrom won her only LPGA crown at the 2020 Gainbridge at Boca Rio while Khang seeks her first tour title.

Hataoka didn’t miss a fairway.

“My swing feels really good,” she said. “I was able to hit a lot of really good shots and put them close and that allowed me to go low.

“I feel like I’m really managing my game well right now, so just kind of carry that into tomorrow’s round as well.”

Hataoka eagled the par-5 second and added birdies at the par-4 fourth, the par-5 ninth, 12th and 14th holes and closed with a final birdie.

“From the tee to the green everything was perfect, so I was able to get the eagle,” Hataoka said.

“I was 15 of 18 for the greens, so that contributed to just carrying that momentum into having more birdies with me. I was able to stick a good one in there on the last one and walk away with birdie.”

Hataoka chases her seventh career LPGA title and second of the year after winning the Los Angeles Open three weeks ago.

Sharing fourth on 66 were Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines, South Korean Amy Yang and Italy’s Giulia Molinaro.

Colombia's Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead

Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead

Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
  • Munoz became the first player in Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season, having also shot a 10-under 60 in the first round of last November’s RSM Classic, where he finished third
LOS ANGELES: Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz fired a stunning 12-under par 60 on Thursday to seize a four-stroke lead at the PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson tournament in suburban Dallas.

The 29-year-old from Bogota, whose only PGA title came at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship, went 10-under in his last 10 holes to dominate the early starters at TPC Craig Ranch.

“It’s a great feeling whenever everything is clicking,” Munoz said. “When everything is going it’s just stay out of the way and just kind of let it happen. So that’s what I did.”

He was four strokes in front of a quartet of players that featured defending champion Lee Kyoung-hoon of South Korea, Chile’s Mito Pereira and Americans Peter Malnati and Justin Lower.

Pereira’s 64 was a career-low in his 80th career PGA Tour round. Malnati had two eagles in a round for the first time in his PGA career.

Lee’s bogey-free effort at TPC Craig Ranch included an 11-foot eagle at the 12th, while Lower holed out for an eagle at the par-four 10th.

Munoz became the first player in Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season, having also shot a 10-under 60 in the first round of last November’s RSM Classic, where he finished third.

“I think this was a little more impressive. I mean, it was par-72. I never shot 12-under,” Munoz said.

“But this one was definitely impressive. That one I was playing with Corey Conners that day and I thought he was going to shoot 59. That kind of inspired me my push.

“Today, I don’t know. I just kind of kept it going and I just wanted to get more looks, more looks and more chances, and I just kind of went crazy with it.”

The South American rolled in his first birdie at the par-4 second, then holed a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-5 fifth and dropped his approach to three feet at the sixth.

Munoz was way left beyond a cart path off the eighth tee and made his lone bogey before starting his astonishing finish with a 15-foot eagle putt at the par-5 ninth.

World No. 73 Munoz landed his approach at the 10th inside three feet, then dropped close approaches at 11 and 12 before sinking birdie and eagle putts.

It marked the second year in a row that Munoz eagled the ninth and 12th holes in the opening round.

Munoz made birdies at 14, 16 and 17. He reached the par-5 18th fairway with a chance at an eagle and a 59, but his second shot sailed way right. He responded by blasting back to 12 feet and sank the putt to complete his stunning round.

“I wanted to give me a chance (at 59),” Munoz said. “Overdid it and ended up with a 60, which is really good around here.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, playing in front of hometown Dallas fans for the first time since winning his first major title at the Masters, was among 13 players sharing 12th place on 5-under par 67 — a group that included major winners Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott.

Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive

Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive
Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive

Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive
  • Arsenal still hold a slender advantage, but the end of their four-match winning run leaves them just one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, with both sides having two games left
LONDON: Mikel Arteta launched a scathing attack on referee Paul Tierney after Tottenham beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 on Thursday to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Antonio Conte’s side would have been eliminated from the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League if they had lost to their bitter north London rivals.

But Harry Kane tormented Arsenal once again as the Tottenham striker opened the scoring with a controversial penalty.

Crucially, Arsenal’s Rob Holding was sent off for two bookings in seven minutes.

Kane netted again before the interval and Son Heung-min bagged Tottenham’s third goal in the second half.

Instead of sealing a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, fourth-placed Arsenal now face a nerve-jangling conclusion to the top-four battle.

Arsenal still hold a slender advantage, but the end of their four-match winning run leaves them just one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, with both sides having two games left.

Gunners boss Arteta was furious with both the penalty and red card, saying: “If I say what I think I’m suspended for six months. I don’t know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think.

“I cannot give my opinion. I think you can read my body language very clearly. I’m not unhappy with my players. I’m proud of my players.

“I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It’s a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today.”

Conte said several weeks ago that it would be a “miracle” if Tottenham reached the Champions League given their lowly position when he replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

But their victory in arguably the biggest north London derby since Arsenal won the league at White Hart Lane in 2004 ensured that miracle could still come true.

Tottenham host struggling Burnley on Sunday then travel to relegated Norwich, while Arteta’s men visit Newcastle on Monday and entertain Everton.

Having masterminded Tottenham’s largest league win over Arsenal since 1983, Conte called on his players to maintain the momentum against Burnley.

“We won an important derby and now we are close to them in the table. For sure, we need to recover very well because we will play on Sunday against a team that has beaten us,” he said.

“I was very clear with my players, to enjoy and celebrate in the right way but at the same time think about Sunday as otherwise this win will not be important.”

As well as the huge European stakes for both sides, Tottenham also felt lingering resentment about Arsenal’s successful appeal to have this fixture postponed in January due to COVID and injury problems.

The acrimony did not take long to boil over in the deafening atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Amid the maelstrom, it was Tottenham who landed the first blow after 22 minutes.

Cedric Soares collided with Son as they contested Dejan Kulusevski’s cross in the six-yard box and the contact was enough to convince Tierney to award a penalty.

Arsenal surrounded Tierney to complain angrily, but Kane stepped up to send Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way with a nerveless spot-kick.

Arsenal were shellshocked and the game shifted decisively in Tottenham’s favor in the 33rd minute.

Eric Dier’s long pass targeted Son and Holding crudely blocked his path with his shoulder, a needless offense that prompted Tierney to send off the defender for his second booking.

Scenting blood, Tottenham doubled their lead four minutes after Holding’s premature exit.

Rodrigo Bentancur flicked on a corner and Kane stooped to head home from virtually on the line as Conte celebrated with a jig of delight.

Kane, the top scorer in north London derby history in all competitions, now has 13 goals in 17 meetings with Arsenal, who must rue the day they rejected him as an eight-year-old.

The night got even better for Conte in the 47th minute as Kane rolled Gabriel and the ball broke for Son to clip a deft finish into the corner.

