IDF official: Al Jazeera journalist may have been shot by Israeli soldier

Shireen Abu Akleh was reporting on clashes between the IDF and Palestinians in Jenin. (File/AFP)
  • Palestinian-American TV veteran Shireen Abu Akleh shot during clashes in West Bank on Wednesday
  • Palestinian Authority to take the case to the International Criminal Court
LONDON: A Palestinian-American journalist who was killed covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank may have been shot by a soldier, the Israel Defense Forces has admitted.

Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Qatari TV news network Al Jazeera, was reporting on clashes between the IDF and Palestinians at a refugee camp in the town of Jenin.

She had been in the area alongside other journalists, all of whom were wearing civilian clothing, blue helmets and flak vests with the word “Press” clearly visible on them.

Ali Samoudi, a producer for Al Jazeera who was caught in the crossfire with Abu Akleh, and was shot in the back during the incident, claimed it was IDF soldiers who opened fire on them, telling the network: “We were going to film the Israeli army operation and suddenly they shot us without asking us to leave or stop filming.”

An IDF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post that the military was investigating the possibility Abu Akleh was killed by one of its soldiers. He added that soldiers involved in the incident had had their rifles confiscated for ballistics testing.

“A soldier with a rifle and a very good aiming system was shooting toward a terrorist with an M16, in very good condition, very clear picture, that was shooting on our troops. What we are checking now is the location of Shireen,” the official told the Post.

The admission marks a change in tone from Israel, after the prime minister, Naftali Bennett, as well as other senior government figures and institutions, initially suggested Abu Akleh had been killed by Palestinian gunmen, after a video circulated on social media appearing to show Palestinians firing down an alleyway during the clash.

Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, however, used geolocation of the footage to show that Abu Akleh had been shot a considerable distance away from where it was filmed.

Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz subsequently suggested that Abu Akleh could conceivably have been shot by either side in the clash.

The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani blamed Israel for Abu Akleh’s death, saying: “We must hold the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable.”

On Thursday, thousands of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah to mourn Abu Akleh, a well-known and respected journalist, whose death drew condolences from colleagues around the world.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinian Authority would take the case to the International Criminal Court, adding that the PA did not trust Israel because “(they) are the ones who committed the crime.”

Related

Tunisian journalists protest the death of veteran Al-Jazeera Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. (AFP)
Media
Arab journalists angrily mourn killing of Palestinian colleague, blame Israeli forces

Musk says deal to buy Twitter ‘temporarily on hold’

His potential stewardship of Twitter has hit several bumps since the takeover attempt was made. (AFP)
His potential stewardship of Twitter has hit several bumps since the takeover attempt was made. (AFP)
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Musk says deal to buy Twitter ‘temporarily on hold’

His potential stewardship of Twitter has hit several bumps since the takeover attempt was made. (AFP)
  • Elon Musk announces that the Twitter purchase deal is temporarily on hold
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Elon Musk said on Friday he was putting a temporary halt on his much-anticipated deal to buy Twitter, sending shares in the social media giant plunging.
Musk, the world’s richest man and founder of automaker Tesla, had made the eradication of spam accounts and bots one of the centerpieces of his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter.
When the deal was announced in late April he said he wanted to make Twitter “better than ever” by “defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans.”
Reliable figures for the number of users is seen as vital to judge future revenue streams.
But on Friday he posted a link to an article from May 2 referencing Twitter’s latest filing to US regulators.
“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 percent of users,” he wrote on Twitter.


The filing said an internal review had concluded Twitter had 229 million “monetizable daily active users” in the first quarter of this year, and just five percent were regarded as false or spam accounts.
Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush said the Twitter “circus show” was likely to translate into a “Friday 13th horror show.”
Wall Street investors were likely to interpret the tweet as an attempt by Musk to pull out of the deal or trying to force a lower price, said Ives.
“Musk’s Twitter takeover was always destined to be a bumpy ride, and now it risks hitting the skids,” said market analyst Susannah Streeter of Hargreaves Landsdown.
She said the number of spam and fake accounts — and conversely the number of real accounts — was a key metric because future revenue streams would rely on advertising or paid subscriptions.
Friday’s announcement saw Twitter’s shares drop by 20 percent in early electronic trading before Wall Street opened, but Tesla’s stock was on the rise.


Musk is boss of both Tesla and SpaceX and is estimated to be worth $240 billion, according to Forbes.
But his style of ownership has frequently landed him in hot water with the authorities.
He has been tangled in legal troubles ever since he tweeted in 2018 that he had enough funds to take Tesla private — a claim that a judge last month decided was “false and misleading.”
His potential stewardship of the social media platform has hit several bumps since the takeover attempt was made public, not least over the future status of Donald Trump.
The former US president was kicked off Twitter and other social networks following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
On Wednesday, Musk said he would be open to lifting a ban on Trump’s account.
Activist groups responded by urging advertisers to boycott the platform if Musk opened the gates to abusive and misinformative posts.

Related

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused
Media
Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused
Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. (AFP)
Media
Jack Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again

Debut MENA Content Creator Awards to honor home-grown digital talent

Debut MENA Content Creator Awards to honor home-grown digital talent
Updated 13 May 2022
Nadia Al-Faour

Debut MENA Content Creator Awards to honor home-grown digital talent

Debut MENA Content Creator Awards to honor home-grown digital talent
  • ‘This is a $350-million industry and the region has so much talent to be rewarded’
  • Judges for the premier event include Jad Bitar, brand manager at Arab News
Updated 13 May 2022
Nadia Al-Faour

DUBAI: The Content Creator Awards kicked off in Dubai on Wednesday with the spotlight focused on the Arab world’s emerging digital talent, influencers and creatives.

“This is a $350-million industry and the region has so much talent. There was just no system to recognize it so we decided to be on the full front of that, award and be rewarded in return,” Tanaz Dizadji, the founder and CEO of Brand Ripplr, told Arab News.

The winners will be announced at a gala event in the emirate next week. Winning categories include male and female content creator, social queen and king content creator, lifestyle trendsetter, and tech guru.

“The GCC market has a high demand for influencers and brands which is why we’ve decided to launch the MENA awards,” one of the panelists said.

The first-of-its-kind event was sponsored by YouTube and backed by Brand Ripplr and Mediaquest.

While the creators did not attend the session on Wednesday, their content was presented to a panel of judges spread across several different rooms, with over 20 categories showcased.

The winners will be chosen according to performance metrics where public votes are factored in. The voting is open for a worldwide audience and has so far racked up millions of responses.

Judges will also base their decisions on what they call the NICE technique: How natural, innovating, creative and entertaining the content is.

Judges include Jad Bitar, brand manager at Arab News, Noor Starz, a YouTube trailblazer, and Hadia Ghaleb, a fashion icon.

Related

MENA Content Creator Awards reveals judging panel
Corporate News
MENA Content Creator Awards reveals judging panel
Awards launched to recognize region’s best content creators and talents
Corporate News
Awards launched to recognize region’s best content creators and talents

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused

Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused
  • The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that the company’s leaders for the consumer division and revenue will depart the social media company.
The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. Agrawal also said in the email that Twitter would pause most hiring and would review all existing job offers to determine whether any “should be pulled back.”
Kayvon Beykpour, who leads Twitter’s consumer division, said in a tweet thread on Thursday that his departure was not his decision.
“Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” Beykpour tweeted.
Bruce Falck, who leads revenue product at Twitter, will leave after five years at the company. In a tweet on Thursday, Falck thanked his team and partners at Twitter.
“We were able to achieve the results we did through your hard work — - quarterly revenue does not lie. Google it,” he tweeted.

Related

Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. (AFP)
Media
Jack Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again
Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Media
Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump

Jack Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again

Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. (AFP)
Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Jack Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again

Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. (AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he was not keen to retake the helm of the social media company, hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk manages to successfully close the takeover deal.
Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter, according to Refinitiv.
Since the Twitter board accepted Musk’s $44 billion buyout offer on April 25, there is little clarity on the company’s new leadership once the deal closes.
Reuters reported on April 29 that Musk had lined up a new chief executive, while there are reports that the Tesla Inc. chief may temporarily take over the top job.
Dorsey has had a tumultuous run as the head of the social media company. He was replaced as Twitter CEO in 2008, two years after launching the service, but took over the top job again in 2015 before ceding the role to chief technology officer Parag Agarwal late last year.
Meanwhile, a recent regulatory filing showed that Musk was in talks with Dorsey to contribute his shares to the proposed acquisition.

Related

Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Media
Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Elon Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Media
Elon Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training
  • Training was conducted virtually by Samya Ayish, CNN Arabic journalist, producer and editor of Her Story
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launched its second podcast training session on Wednesday aimed at female journalists and content creators from Arab countries. 

Training was conducted virtually by Samya Ayish, CNN Arabic journalist, producer and editor of Her Story, in partnership with the Arab Network for Science and Journalism.

Different types of audio content, script writing, recording, montage and publishing were covered in the program, which focused on podcasting.

The training session, attended by 40 Arab female journalists from the region, began with a brief speech by Caroline Faraj, vice president and editor-in-chief of CNN Arabic, followed by a speech from Ahmed Al-Shamir, president of the Arab Network for Scientific Journalism.

Following the session, participants were able to pitch proposals and ideas for possible stories, with the winning ideas to be commissioned and published on the CNN Arabic Her Story page.

Her Story, or Hikayatoha in Arabic, is a multi-platform editorial and training initiative that profiles Arab women creating an impact in their local communities.

The initiative was launched on March 8, International Women’s Day, to offer Arab women a high-profile platform to share their untold stories, and voice their thoughts and opinions.

In addition to the editorial feature, CNN Arabic also launched the first edition of a special training program for young women starting careers in journalism, content production and storytelling.

Related

Aramco and Golf Saudi praised for ‘key’ role in growing women’s game
Sport
Aramco and Golf Saudi praised for ‘key’ role in growing women’s game
Update Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA
Business & Economy
Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA

Latest updates

IDF official: Al Jazeera journalist may have been shot by Israeli soldier
IDF official: Al Jazeera journalist may have been shot by Israeli soldier
Lebanese activists launch mock ‘lollar’ currency
Lebanese activists launch mock ‘lollar’ currency
Saudi artist Hawazin Al-Otaibi presents her work at London Gallery Weekend
Saudi artist Hawazin Al-Otaibi presents her work at London Gallery Weekend
Spain’s Proactiv Entertainment brings Peppa Pig to the UAE
Spain’s Proactiv Entertainment brings Peppa Pig to the UAE
Bitcoin set for record losing streak after ‘stablecoin’ collapse
Bitcoin set for record losing streak after ‘stablecoin’ collapse

