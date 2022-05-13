You are here

Australia's Whitney Hillier captains team to victory at the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok

This was a second Aramco Team Series victory for Bakker, who triumphed at last year’s closing event of the Series in Jeddah. (Twitter/@Aramco_Series)
This was a second Aramco Team Series victory for Bakker, who triumphed at last year’s closing event of the Series in Jeddah. (Twitter/@Aramco_Series)
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Australia’s Whitney Hillier captains team to victory at the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok

Australia’s Whitney Hillier captains team to victory at the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok
  • Patty Tavatanakit leads by two going into final day of individual contest
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

BANGKOK: Australian-Thai star Whitney Hillier captained her mixed fourball to a three-shot victory in the Ladies European Tour’s inaugural Aramco Team Series – Bangkok presented by the Public Investment Fund.

Team Hillier, captained by the Australian, whose mother is Thai, led by one after strong opening round performances from Hillier, teammate Krista Bakker of Finland, and the group’s amateur player, Bangkok businessman Pattanan Amatanon.

However, it was the team’s third professional player and another Bangkok local, Chonlada Chayanun, who led the charge on Friday’s deciding day, shooting a 5-under par 67 to help secure the fourball victory in the first ATS event of the season.

“I’m so proud of my team,” said Hillier, after securing the first victory of her 10 years competing on the Ladies European Tour.

“Even from the start of yesterday morning we just had a good vibe. Like everything just flowed and obviously, we played great golf, but we had a lot of fun, so that was the most important thing too. I'm just very, very proud of my team. To get this win is very, very special. This is my 10th year on Tour, and for my first win to be in a team event, that's pretty cool. It's incredible. Yeah, I just loved every minute. I've been patient, but it's worth the wait. I'm just now looking forward to tomorrow, too!”

Teammate Chonlada Chayanun – whose home course is the tournament track, the Thai Country Club – said: “Everything was perfect today. I made so many pars and had like eight birdies, so that was my secret! I got so many good energies from my team. They are really supportive, so just made me keep going. I'm just happy. I never thought about winning and we did it as a team, so just really happy. I'm so proud of my team.”

This was a second Aramco Team Series victory for Bakker, who triumphed at last year’s closing event of the Series in Jeddah.

“It's great to be here again,” said the 28-year-old Finn. “We had so much fun, and like Whitney said, yesterday we started to play right away and started making birdies. This win was a bit different (to Jeddah) as in Saudi we had a playoff. But it's very special and it's great to be here winning in Bangkok.”

The team will split the lion’s share of the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok’s $500,000 team prize fund, while Saturday’s closing round of play will settle the event’s individual contest, which will also split $500,000 prize money.

Thai star Patty Tavatanakit leads the individual race at 9-under par – two strokes ahead of England’s Felicity Johnson and Manon De Roey of Belgium.

“I feel pretty good,” said world No. 13 Tavatanakit, who was adamant she could play far better than her Friday afternoon 3-under 69. “Walking off the course without my A-game and being on top of leaderboard is always a nice feeling. If anything, it gives me a little bit of confidence that I left a lot out there and a lot of things could be improved tomorrow. I just didn't really have the right flow, momentum. But I kind of stayed patient and couple putts dropped at the end, so it helped a lot.”

The Aramco Team Series – Bangkok climaxes Saturday, with the top 60 players and ties going head-to-head in the conclusion of its individual format, where big names including Anne van Dam and Ariya Jutanugarn sit closely behind the leading three.

Topics: golf Saudi Aramco Team Series Thailand

Courage continues to drive Fernandinho and Man City to Premier League glory

Courage continues to drive Fernandinho and Man City to Premier League glory
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
ALAM KHAN

Courage continues to drive Fernandinho and Man City to Premier League glory

Courage continues to drive Fernandinho and Man City to Premier League glory
  • Despite a devastating loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, the Brazilian veteran is hoping to leave the Etihad this summer with a 12th major honor
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
ALAM KHAN

MANCHESTER: In a scene from the “All or Nothing” Amazon documentary series that charted Brazil’s 2019 Copa America campaign, Fernandinho listens intently as “coragem,” the Portuguese word for courage, reverberates around the dressing room.

Seeking to lift spirits and unite his under-pressure team, coach Tite tells the players it is “courage” that will provide them with the mental strength they need in adversity.

“You can lose, but never be defeated,” he says during the impassioned speech, before leading Brazil to their first major trophy in 12 years.

Midfielder Fernandinho won the last of his 53 caps for his country during that Copa America triumph — and courage is a trait the 37-year-old also sees in the club he currently captains, Manchester City, as he seeks to secure the perfect farewell gift of one last success before he departs.

City’s dramatic Champions League exit in the semi-finals this month — having seen a two-goal advantage over Real Madrid wiped out in gut-wrenching fashion when the Spanish champions struck three times late on to win 6-5 on aggregate — would demoralize most teams. All the more so when the pain of last season’s defeat in the final by Chelsea is still raw.

City, though, responded with 5-0 and 5-1 victories over Newcastle and Wolves to keep them on course to retain the Premier League title. Fernandinho expected nothing less.

“Definitely, we are strong mentally or we wouldn’t be in the position we are now, fighting for a fourth Premier League in five years,” he said. “If we are not strong mentally, I don’t know who can be.

“The level we are at now, we know what we are playing for, the players know what they need to do and we have done it before. That’s important, because they understand their responsibility and know how important it is to overcome those difficult situations and give the response to our fans, to give them the title.”

He remains philosophical about the ups and downs of football in general and the Champions League exit in particular.

“In life you have good moments and bad moments constantly,” Fernandinho said. “It was really heartbreaking to lose in Madrid, especially the way the game went. We wanted so much to reach the final but it wasn’t enough. It is football. It is life.

“Losing that final last season and losing that semi-final could be bad moments in my life. But what’s important is the way we reacted. The group of people we have — the players, staff, everyone at the club — everyone gave their contribution. And, after that, we have shown good character and a response.”

Has this City squad displayed greatness, too?

“Yes, definitely,” he replied. “It’s a great team and I’m proud to be part of this and work with them. I was fighting for those two titles but now it’s one and we are 100 per cent going to try to win it. Definitely, I want to finish with that Premier League title … definitely.”

With a three-point lead and seven-goal advantage over their only remaining challengers, Liverpool, City will be crowned champions if they take four points from their final two games, against West Ham on Sunday and Aston Villa a week later.

It would be a fifth Premier League success for Fernandinho, matching the club record set by Sergio Aguero. Yet when he arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, it was almost a case of Fernandin-who? Some people questioned the £30 million ($36.7 million) purchase of a player who had waived about £4 million owed to him by Shakhtar to complete the move. He went on to prove his worth and is now widely lauded as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League.

Having decided to return to Brazil this summer when his contract ends, Fernandinho wants to secure a 12th major honor with City to add to the 11 he won with Shakhtar.

“I’m really proud to have been part of this huge club, full of nice people, hard workers, and that’s why City are considered one of the best teams in Europe now,” Fernandinho told Arab News.

“I’m really proud to have been part of this team, to have been part of how they have grown and the history we have made. It’s a mix of emotions now. When I look back, the first time I arrived here so full of expectation; I just came to play well, to win titles. When the years went by, you become a bit more experienced and you win one title and you become hungrier and hungrier to win more.”

Londrina-born Fernandinho left Brazil, bound for Ukraine, in 2005 after three years at Atletico Paranaense, who are one of the clubs currently interested in signing him. He is now ready to continue his career at home, inspired by compatriot Ze Roberto, a former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich winger who continued to play until he was 43.

“It’s hard to leave City but it’s life,” said Fernandinho. “I have a wish to keep playing a little bit more, to get more minutes in games and the chance to play for another club. It’s not decided yet where, and I’m still looking for the offers, but I will definitely go home.

“City tried to get me to stay and I’m really grateful because the way they treat me is full of respect, and me the same, but in the end I just follow my heart. I found the best solution for me was to leave and keep playing for a few more years. I hope I can play on until I am 40; I feel good and if I am capable enough, I want to do that, just to enjoy it.

“But it’s not just about football, you know, it’s about family, to be a bit closer to my family and friends. I have been away from Brazil for 17 years now and it’s not been easy. My dad is getting old, my mum is getting old and they can’t travel a lot to come and visit me, so the best choice is to go back home and stay close to them, and keep working there.”

Often regarded as an unsung hero of Abu Dhabi-owned City’s recent domination of English football, Fernandinho will leave behind him the image of a gentle giant, a tenacious, intelligent, industrious leader on the pitch, yet humble off it as he encourages his teammates to further excel.

Manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the importance of his captain, once describing him as a player “who can do everything.” Deployed at center-back during City’s current defensive crisis, although a muscular problem means he is doubtful for the trip to West Ham, Fernandinho has dutifully stepped up to the challenge whenever and wherever needed.

He has no doubt his teammates will step up, too, and continue to challenge for the biggest prizes, including the one he and they craved so badly.

“I do believe in the future they will win the Champions League and I hope they can win it really, really soon,” said Fernandinho.

“I will be far away but supporting them — and always looking on at them to do well.”

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin
Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin
  • 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix features rounds seven and eight of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, halfway through the biggest-ever 16-race season
  • Mercedes-EQ lead Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship standings, with Stoffel Vandoorne ahead of the pack
Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lands at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Circuit for the seventh and eighth rounds of the 2021/22 campaign on May 14-15.

The 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix will see Formula E return to the German capital, a fixture on the calendar since the inaugural 2014/15 season.

Uniquely, the 22 drivers from 11 teams race in Berlin in both anti-clockwise and clockwise variations of the circuit in the double-header race weekend.

As it stands, just 10 points split Drivers’ World Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ), Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Robin Frijns (Envision Racing). With 29 points on offer each day, there will be plenty of opportunities for drivers to improve their standings before the chequered flag falls on round eight.

Last time out, Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) wrestled control of the Drivers’ World Championship after claiming victory in the Monaco E-Prix.

The Belgian fended off the attentions of Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans, with the Kiwi unable to convert his Julius Baer Pole Position and winding up second, and DS TECHEETAH’s Jean-Eric Vergne coming home third

Vandoorne has won twice around Tempelhof and will undoubtedly be the driver with the target on his back this weekend.

Monaco saw consecutive podium finishes for Vergne after his second-place finish in Rome’s round five. With consistency key in Formula E and even after losing the Drivers’ advantage to Vandoorne for now, he knows he is sitting pretty just six points back.

Evans is three points shy of Vergne, while Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) is another point behind in fourth spot and stringing together a charge. The Dutchman has scored strongly in all but the opening race of the season, and his three podiums are as good as any other driver in the standings has yet to manage.

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team pairing of Andre Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein have shown pace so far this season and will be looking to bounce back after neither car finished the race in Monaco. Ahead of the race, Porsche reserve driver Simona De Silvestro took the Formula E Gen2 car on a spin through downtown Berlin, passing historic sites, including the Brandenburg Gate and Alexanderplatz.

Berlin is the only city to have hosted a race in every season of Formula E, and in all but one of those seasons the expansive Tempelhofer Feld has been the host venue, one of the largest inner-city parks in the world.

The 2.4 km Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit will host two different configurations over the weekend, with Saturday’s race using the traditional anti-clockwise direction and Sunday switching to clockwise. It is a unique challenge for the teams and drivers, but one they relish — and a favorite of many.

The bumpy concrete apron, higher-than-usual degradation and high grip take a toll on energy management and make race strategies a headache, but the action is always among the best on the calendar.

In the final race of 2020/21, the last time Formula E visited, Mercedes secured the Teams’ World Championship alongside teammate Nyck de Vries’ Drivers’ title.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E berlin Germany

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp
  • Klopp's men face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday in a repeat of the League Cup final in February
  • Liverpool also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that only winning the League Cup would not mean a successful season for his team, who remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.
Klopp’s men face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday in a repeat of the League Cup final in February, which the Reds won in a marathon penalty shootout 11-10.
Liverpool also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28, but their Premier League title hopes are fading due to Manchester City’s fine form.
City lead by three points with two games to go and their goal difference is seven goals better.
“This season so far, I think we all agree, is a very successful season,” said Klopp. “But without winning anything, it will not be the season (we want).
“We won the Carabao (League) Cup already but we are Liverpool, we are a world-class club, we have a world-class team, so it’s difficult to define a season as absolutely perfectly successful if you win the Carabao Cup only.
“We know that. The decisive part is coming now, no problem at all.
“It’s the first time ever a team fought for the title and was in three finals — so there’s a reason for it because it’s really difficult and really intense. Being here is good, but the icing on the cake is still missing and we are working on that now.”
Liverpool have not won the FA Cup for 16 years, since Steven Gerrard broke West Ham hearts in a thrilling 3-3 final that went to penalties.
Only James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have won the trophy among Klopp’s squad — both at other clubs — and the new generation of Liverpool heroes are keen to make their mark.
Forward Sadio Mane said: “I’ve been asking the boys, ‘When was the last time Liverpool won it?’ I think it was a long time ago. Not only the players, I think all the fans around the world are very excited to win it again.
“We won the Premier League, Champions League, so winning the FA Cup will be massive for us, for everyone at the club as well and the fans.”

Topics: Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Chelsea FA Cup

Golf Saudi CEO Al-Sorour appointed to Newcastle United board of directors

Golf Saudi CEO Al-Sorour appointed to Newcastle United board of directors
Updated 13 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Golf Saudi CEO Al-Sorour appointed to Newcastle United board of directors

Golf Saudi CEO Al-Sorour appointed to Newcastle United board of directors
  • News comes on day Eddie Howe shortlisted for Premier League Manager of the Year award
Updated 13 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have appointed Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, to the club’s board.

A filing on Companies House in the UK confirmed the appointment of Al-Sorour, a former professional footballer and close confidant of Newcastle’s non-executive chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, on Friday, taking the number of representatives on the club’s board up to four members — and the Saudi contingent to two.

Al-Sorour joins Al-Rumayyan, RB Sports & Media’s Jamie Reuben and PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley in the St James’ Park boardroom.

The former Al-Nassr board member has been a regular attendee at Newcastle games this season, and was present for the first match after the takeover by majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sorour’s LinkedIn profile sparked headlines earlier this year when a post stated he’d been a board member at Newcastle since July 2021, which predated the $370million October buyout of Sports Direct sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley. It was then edited out of his profile. 

However, an application to be added as a director has since been ratified by the Premier League and Al-Sorour steps in to the club at a crucial time for Newcastle’s hierarchy, with the club exploring a number of new sponsorship deals ahead of the new season, one of which is rumored to be with Golf Saudi.

The confirmation of the appointment of Al-Sorour comes just hours after images leaked online of Newcastle’s potential new playing kits for next season — and their change kit looks set to mirror that of the Saudi Arabian national team.

Newcastle’s change kit, an alternative to their usual black and white stripes, is often traditionally blue or yellow, but has been known to switch to black or white.

Leaked images online suggest the new kit, shown without sponsors but still produced by UK sportswear brand Castore, will be an all white affair with green trim and branding, including the club crest.

Meanwhile, head coach Eddie Howe has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Year Award.

A remarkable run has seen Howe steer Newcastle to Premier League safety with two games to spare, despite taking over the club when they were bottom of the top flight table.

Newcastle have now become the first team in Premier League history to retain their top flight status despite not winning any of their opening 14 games.

Howe is up against likely title-winning boss Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, quadruple-chasing Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Brentford's Thomas Frank.

On securing safety against all odds, which was confirmed when Leeds United were beaten by Chelsea in midweek, Howe said: “It’s an amazing feeling. It’s very difficult to comment when you feel potentially you don’t have enough points or it’s not mathematically certain, you’re always wary of making bold statements that turn out to be incorrect.

“It was great to finally achieve the objective we’ve set out to do. Full credit to the players who from minute one have given us everything and everyone associated with the club has played their part in what has been a remarkable turnaround in form which we needed. 

“To have two games spare to do it in is not something we thought we’d be able to do but it’s great to be in this position.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Saudi Arabia Golf Saudi

Is Newcastle bringing Saudi style to new away strip?

Is Newcastle bringing Saudi style to new away strip?
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Is Newcastle bringing Saudi style to new away strip?

Is Newcastle bringing Saudi style to new away strip?
  • Rumored new kit holds several similarities to 2020 Saudi Arabian national team’s top
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Newcastle United’s away kit for next season could be adorned with the green and white colors of Saudi Arabia, in a nod to the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund majority ownership of the club.

The potential new second kit, made by British sportswear brand Castore, was leaked online, revealing a design that bears many similarities to the one worn by the Saudi Arabian national side in 2020.

The white shirt is bordered by a green trim around the neck and the sleeves. United’s iconic club crest and the Castore logo are both in light green.

The new shirt has not been confirmed by the club, but Magpies fans have flocked to social media to share their positive views on the new top.

Steve Wraith, a British actor, tweeted a photo of the rumored new strip: “I will take 7. 1 for each day of the week.”

@InnTooned said: “Well I wouldn’t normally buy the away top, however given the amount of venom aimed at us, I’ll be getting one this season!”

Another Newcastle fan on Twitter, Jimmy, said it would be the first shirt he’d purchased since 2002.

While the 2022 update gives a nod to the club’s ownership, a green and white strip is nothing new to United. The team wore the same color pattern in the 1999-2000 season.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Arabia

