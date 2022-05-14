You are here

  • Home
  • World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as president

World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as president

World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as president
Short Url

https://arab.news/45vxk

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as president

World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as president
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Messages of congratulations poured in from the Middle East and around the world following news of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed's election as president of the UAE on Saturday, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa.

Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as President.

US President also congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his appointment.

Anwar Gargash, UAE diplomatic adviser, said "the smooth transition of power confirms the entrenchment of institutional values in the UAE."

The rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the a unanimous decision at a meeting held at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM said.

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad, the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Morocco's King Mohammed VI also sent messages of congratulations to the new president. 

Other leaders who congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed include Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas, Iraq's President Barham Salih, Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. 

"We hope to continue joint work between Russia and the UAE," Putin said. 

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also sent messages of congratulations.

 

Topics: UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Related

Shows, events canceled in the UAE for mourning period
Lifestyle
Shows, events canceled in the UAE for mourning period
Update Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president, leaders pledge allegiance
Middle-East
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president, leaders pledge allegiance
Special Middle East and world leaders mourn death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, praise ‘life rich in achievements’
Middle-East
Middle East and world leaders mourn death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, praise ‘life rich in achievements’

Biden signals stronger Ankara ties with push to ‘green light’ missile sales

Biden signals stronger Ankara ties with push to ‘green light’ missile sales
Updated 7 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Biden signals stronger Ankara ties with push to ‘green light’ missile sales

Biden signals stronger Ankara ties with push to ‘green light’ missile sales
  • $300m upgrade in the pipeline as Ukraine conflict shakes up regional strategic balance
Updated 7 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: US President Joe Biden’s administration has asked Congress to “green light” a proposed sale of missiles and equipment upgrades to Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.

The deal, said to be worth about $300 million, is expected to further deepen defense ties between the NATO allies.

However, the proposed deal is not part of a $6 billion agreement that Turkey has been seeking since last year to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 jets and 80 kits to upgrade its existing fleet.

The US administration’s informal notification process allows members of Congress to review the transaction and provide feedback before the deal is finalized.

Turkey’s purchase and deployment of Russian-made S-400 defense missile systems in 2017 resulted in the country’s removal from the US F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 over concerns that the Russian radar system would spy on the aircraft.

This move pushed some US lawmakers to lobby against a weapons sale and equipment upgrade to Turkey. On Friday, seven advocacy groups focusing on US interests in the Caucasus, Mediterranean and Middle East also pressed Congress to “apply the strictest scrutiny to any potential sale” to Turkey.

However, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shaking up regional balances, NATO solidarity and consolidation of defense capabilities have become priorities.

Turkey’s support for Ukraine through exports of Bayraktar TB2 drones and its role as a facilitator of peace talks between the two sides have helped Ankara improve its frayed image on Capitol Hill.

“Turkey is proving itself to be a key, helpful and strategic ally of the US,” Karen Donfried, assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia affairs, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a hearing on Thursday.

Similarly, Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara’s office director of the German Marshall Fund of the US, described Turkey as a key NATO ally, and said that the US has a direct interest in the maintenance and modernization of its existing F-16 fleet.

“This would be a confidence-building measure that could lead to new F-16 fighters (acquired) by Turkey and eventually to the resolution of the S-400 crisis through a mutually agreeable model,” he told Arab News.

“It should not be forgotten that the Turkish air force constitutes part of NATO’s deterrence at its southern flank, which has become very important in light of the geopolitical risks caused by Russian expansionism,” said Unluhisarcikli.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also raised the issue of the F-16 sale with his US counterpart in a phone call in March.

Top officials in Ankara confirmed that the talks on the F-16s and modernization kits were progressing positively.

The newly appointed US ambassador to Turkey, former US Sen. Jeff Flake, is also known for his favorable stance on the sale.

Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that foreign military sales to key US partners, such as Turkey, be accelerated by removing bureaucratic barriers.

Additionally, a March 17 letter from the State Department to Congressman Frank Pallone and more than 50 lawmakers who opposed Ankara’s purchase of F-16s also argued that “there are compelling, long-term NATO alliance unity and capability interests, as well as US national security, economic and commercial interests, that are supported by appropriate US defense trade ties with Turkey.”

The letter highlighted Turkey’s contributions to NATO, and its support for “Ukraine’s territorial integrity and cooperative defense relations,” described as “an important deterrent to malign influence in the region.”

Sinan Ulgen, director of the Turkish think tank EDAM, said that the US and Turkish agreement in principle on the arms deal signals an improvement in the bilateral relationship, especially in defense industry areas.

“If this package goes through, it will create positive momentum and will be seen as a strong signal that there is now a willingness to improve the relationship. This environment will be shaped by the Ukrainian war and the role Turkey has played there,” he told Arab News.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute, described the proposed deal as a positive step because Turkey-US relations are focused mainly on defense, but added that “there is a need to build other bridges to tie the two countries together.”

“It looks like most members of the Congress are agnostic about the sale. The gradual shift in Congress may be linked to the war in Ukraine because there is a growing sense of realism against Russia. Until the Ukrainian war, Turkey was thought of as not a good ally. Turkey’s complete alignment militarily with NATO in this war, however indirectly it is, helped eliminate some of these perceptions,” he said.

But one development on Friday may yield unexpected results, with Erdogan saying that Turkey did not support membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO.

The Turkish leader argued that both Scandinavian countries are “home to many terrorist organizations.”

According to Ulgen, Turkey has legitimate concerns about both countries, especially Sweden’s unwillingness to address grievances over fundraising by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party there.

“But Erdogan’s statement to threaten a veto on this accession will be viewed negatively in the US where there is political expediency to strengthen NATO and to back the alliance’s enlargement. This unexpected veto could potentially pose difficulty for Congressional approval in the US,” he said.

Cagaptay agrees: “The objections to these countries’ NATO membership may bring us back to the drawing board because whatever positive momentum was built regarding Turkey inside Washington, it will be quickly consumed now by the perception that Turkey is pro-Russia. This move, therefore, risks making Turkey look like the ‘Hungary inside the EU’ in terms of its membership in NATO,” he said.

Turkey’s position on Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership is being reviewed in Washington as well. Donfried made a press statement on Friday, saying that the US is working to “clarify” Turkey’s position and adding that it will be discussed at the NATO meeting in Berlin on Sunday.

Topics: Middle East Turkey US US President Joe Biden President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Ankara considering opportunities to start talks with Syria: Hurriyet
Middle-East
Ankara considering opportunities to start talks with Syria: Hurriyet
Biden invites private investment in Syrian areas not under Daesh, Assad control
Middle-East
Biden invites private investment in Syrian areas not under Daesh, Assad control

Turkey has offered sea evacuation for wounded Ukrainian fighters — Erdogan adviser

Turkey has offered sea evacuation for wounded Ukrainian fighters — Erdogan adviser
Updated 58 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey has offered sea evacuation for wounded Ukrainian fighters — Erdogan adviser

Turkey has offered sea evacuation for wounded Ukrainian fighters — Erdogan adviser
  • Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters in an interview that he had personally discussed the proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv two weeks ago
  • Under the plan, people evacuated from the vast Azovstal steel plant would be taken by land to the port of Berdyansk
Updated 58 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: NATO member Turkey has proposed carrying out a sea evacuation of wounded fighters holed up in a steel works in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Saturday.
Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters in an interview that he had personally discussed the proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv two weeks ago and that it remains “on the table” although Moscow has not agreed to it.
Under the plan, people evacuated from the vast Azovstal steel plant would be taken by land to the port of Berdyansk, which like Mariupol is on the Sea of Azov, and a Turkish vessel would take them across the Black Sea to Istanbul, he said.
“If it can be done that way, we are happy to do it. We are ready. In fact our ship is ready to go and bring the injured soldiers and other civilians to Turkey,” said Kalin, who is also Erdogan’s top foreign policy adviser.
Ukraine and Russia did not immediately comment on the possibility of an evacuation by sea.
After weeks of Russian siege and bombardment, Mariupol is in Russian hands, but hundreds of Ukrainian fighters are holding out under heavy fire at the steel works.
A number of civilians who were sheltering in the plant were evacuated this month with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations. Turkey’s proposal included evacuating the civilians who were still there.
COMPLEX TALKS
Zelensky has said complex talks are under way to evacuate a large number of wounded soldiers from the steel works in return for the release of Russian prisoners of war.
Russia, which initially said the fighters should surrender, has said little publicly about the talks.
Kalin said the Russian position “changes day to day.”
“They look at the security situation on the ground and other dynamics, their negotiations, their own internal coordination,” he said. “So sometimes it is hard to get a firm response (or) commitment from either side.”
Turkey neighbors Russia and Ukraine, has good ties with both and has tried to facilitate peace talks. It objected to Russia’s invasion and has supplied Kyiv with armed drones though it also opposes Western sanctions on Moscow.
Kalin said the naval evacuation from Berdyansk was one of a number of proposals to reach a cease-fire and carry out an evacuation.
“It may happen, yes. I believe it may happen,” he said.
“The boat is still in Istanbul. It is ready to sail but we are waiting for final clearance from Russian and Ukrainian side for it to go to Berdyansk and bring those injured soldiers to Turkey.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Turkey Mariupol

Related

Kremlin denies Russian assault on Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine
World
Kremlin denies Russian assault on Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine
Update Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands
World
Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands

Tunisian president receives Egyptian PM

Tunisian president receives Egyptian PM
Updated 14 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Tunisian president receives Egyptian PM

Tunisian president receives Egyptian PM
Updated 14 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Receiving Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Tunisian President Kais Saeed praised Cairo’s support for his country, including provision of medical aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

Praising Egyptian-Tunisian relations, Saeed said: “We want to join hands and cross together to a stage of growth and prosperity that meets the aspirations of our one people in all Arab countries.”

Madbouly said Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi asked him to convey a message to Saeed that Cairo “fully supports” the Tunisian leadership’s political reforms.

Madbouly also affirmed Egypt’s readiness to put “all its experience in the field of implementing economic reform and social protection programs at the service of Tunisia.”

Topics: Middle East Tunisia Egypt

Related

Tunisian demonstrators chant slogans and wave their country’s national flag in support of President Kais Saied in Tunis. (AFP)
Middle-East
Head of Tunisian opposition party claims he is under investigation
Egypt to be among first to issue new climate targets ahead of UN summit
Middle-East
Egypt to be among first to issue new climate targets ahead of UN summit

Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave

Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave

Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave
  • The mass grave was first discovered in April near the southern city of Najaf, during work to build a residential compound
  • Calling the burial "the scene of the crime", Naeli said the mass grave dates back to the "1991 popular (Shiite) uprising" against Saddam
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

NAJAF, Iraq: Iraqi authorities have exhumed the remains of 15 people from a mass grave believed to hold dozens more likely killed under dictator Saddam Hussein, an official said Saturday.
The mass grave was first discovered in April near the southern city of Najaf, during work to build a residential compound.
It is believed to date back to the 1990s, when Saddam unleashed a deadly campaign against members of the majority Shiite Muslim community in southern Iraq that left nearly 100,000 dead.
“There could be 100 victims in this grave. It is an estimation, the number could be higher due to the large size of the area,” said Abdul Ilah Al-Naeli, who heads a government foundation tasked with finding mass graves and identifying the remains.
Calling the burial “the scene of the crime,” Naeli said the mass grave dates back to the “1991 popular (Shiite) uprising” against Saddam.
An AFP correspondent saw skulls and other human remains near the construction site where cement buildings have been erected.
According to Iraqi authorities, Saddam’s regime forcibly disappeared more than one million people — including from the Kurdish minority — in the 1980s and 1990s, and many of their families are still trying to ascertain what happened to them.
Iraq pays tribute to the missing on May 16, which is known in the war-wracked country as the National Day of Mass Graves.
Saddam was toppled in the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and executed in December 2006 after being convicted by an Iraqi court of crimes against humanity.
The oil-rich country has been hit by waves of conflict in subsequent decades, culminating in the fight against the Daesh group, which ended in 2017.
Daesh alone left behind an estimated 200 mass graves that could hold up to 12,000 bodies, the United Nations has said.
Authorities in Iraq are frequently announcing the discovery of mass graves, the latest in March when the remains of 85 Daesh militants and their relatives were exhumed in the northern city of Mosul.

Topics: Iraq mass graves Najaf

Related

Iraq struggles to make use of Saddam Hussein’s crumbling palaces
Middle-East
Iraq struggles to make use of Saddam Hussein’s crumbling palaces
Unearthed records expose Saddam’s war crimes against Brits in Gulf War
Middle-East
Unearthed records expose Saddam’s war crimes against Brits in Gulf War

After outcry, Israel police to probe actions at journalist’s funeral

After outcry, Israel police to probe actions at journalist’s funeral
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

After outcry, Israel police to probe actions at journalist’s funeral

After outcry, Israel police to probe actions at journalist’s funeral
  • Television footage showed pallbearers struggling to stop Abu Akleh’s casket from falling to the ground as baton-wielding police charged toward them
  • The Israel Police Commissioner in coordination with the Minister of Public Security has instructed that an investigation be conducted into the incident
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s police chief on Saturday ordered an investigation into the actions of officers at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, after they charged the procession and beat pallbearers, sparking global outrage.
Thousands of mourners packed Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday for the burial of the 51-year-old Al Jazeera reporter. The Palestinian-American was killed two days earlier during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
Television footage showed pallbearers struggling to stop Abu Akleh’s casket from falling to the ground as baton-wielding police charged toward them, grabbing Palestinian flags.
“The Israel Police Commissioner in coordination with the Minister of Public Security has instructed that an investigation be conducted into the incident,” the police said in a statement.
They had coordinated funeral arrangements with the journalist’s family but “rioters tried to sabotage the ceremony and harm the police,” it said.
“As with any operational incident, and certainly an incident in which police officers were exposed to violence by rioters and in which force was subsequently used by the police, the Israel Police will be looking into the events that ensued during the funeral,” it added.
The United States was “deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
The European Union condemned what it said was “unnecessary force” used by the Israeli police.
On Saturday the foundation of late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, said scenes of Israeli police attacking the pallbearers were “chillingly reminiscent” of what happened during the funerals of anti-apartheid activists.
Israel and the Palestinians traded blame after Abu Akleh was shot in the head on Wednesday near Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. She had been wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest marked “Press.”
Israel’s army said an interim investigation could not determine who fired the fatal bullet, noting stray Palestinian gunfire or Israeli sniper fire aimed at militants were both possible causes.
The Palestinian public prosecution said an initial probe showed “the only origin of the shooting was the Israeli occupation forces.”
Al Jazeera said Israel killed her “deliberately” and “in cold blood.”
In a rare, unanimous statement, the UN Security Council condemned the killing, calling for “an immediate, thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation,” diplomats said.
Abu Akleh, a Christian, was a highly respected reporter and her funeral drew massive crowds.
As her body left St. Joseph’s hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, police stormed the mourners who had hoisted Palestinian flags.
Police said about “300 rioters” had arrived at the hospital for the procession and “prevented the family members from loading the coffin onto the hearse to travel to the cemetery — as had been planned and coordinated with the family in advance.”
The police then intervened “to disperse the mob and prevent them from taking the coffin, so that the funeral could proceed as planned,” they said, adding glass bottles and other objects were thrown at officers.
The Jerusalem Red Crescent said 33 people were injured, of whom six were hospitalized. Police said they arrested six people.
Officers then tried briefly to prevent thousands of mourners from following the coffin to the cemetery, but ultimately relented and did not intervene as Palestinian flags were raised, AFP reporters said.
The United States, European Union and United Nations have backed calls for a full investigation into her killing.
Israel has publicly called for a joint probe, which the Palestinian Authority has rejected.
A PA official said on Saturday that the authority would welcome the “participation of all international bodies in the investigation.”
“What happened in her funeral yesterday by the #occupation forces reinforces our position that rejects #Israel’s participation in this investigation,” Hussein Al-Sheikh added on Twitter.
She “was the sister of all Palestinians,” her brother Antoun Abu Akleh told AFP.
Fresh violence erupted Friday in the West Bank, including a raid and clashes around Jenin refugee camp that claimed the life of an Israeli officer.
Tensions were already running high after a wave of anti-Israeli attacks that have killed at least 19 people since March 22, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.
A total of 32 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, according to an AFP tally, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.

Topics: Israelis Palestinians Shireen Abu Akleh Al Jazeera

Related

UN condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Media
UN condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Israeli police violence mars funeral of Palestinian journalist Abu Akleh
Middle-East
Israeli police violence mars funeral of Palestinian journalist Abu Akleh

Latest updates

Three men guilty of terrorism charges executed
Three men guilty of terrorism charges executed
Bayern insists Lewandowski will stay next season
Bayern insists Lewandowski will stay next season
Biden signals stronger Ankara ties with push to ‘green light’ missile sales
Biden signals stronger Ankara ties with push to ‘green light’ missile sales
Hazard wants to stay at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti
Hazard wants to stay at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti
From awareness to conversion: How advertisers can leverage features on Huawei Ads
From awareness to conversion: How advertisers can leverage features on Huawei Ads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.