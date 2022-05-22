You are here

stc pay commits to creating a cashless society

stc pay commits to creating a cashless society
Saad Al-Muhanna, stc pay’s vp of business, takes part in a discussion at Mobile 360.
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

stc pay commits to creating a cashless society

stc pay commits to creating a cashless society
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s leading payments solutions provider stc pay has underlined its commitment to working closely with the local leadership to create a cashless society. Participating in the 2022 edition of Mobile 360, one of the region’s most influential connectivity events, the brand reiterated its aim to develop an inclusive digital economy, pioneering online banking services that transform lives and realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Attended by more than 70 percent of major mobile network operators and developers of technical infrastructure services, Mobile 360 Riyadh brought stakeholders from ministries, regulatory bodies, and the broader mobile ecosystem together to drive the growth of the digital economy.

Joined by a lineup of experienced industry leaders, stc pay’s Vice President of Business Saad Al-Muhanna took part in a panel discussion addressing the future of fintech and financial services in the region. The session explored the impact of COVID-19 on the digital transformation of the MENA economy, spotlighting the advances made by regional startups and scale-ups following investments of more than $200 billion in 2021.

During the panel, Al-Muhanna emphasized that innovative companies and brands will be instrumental to safeguarding the Kingdom’s future, calling attention to the contributions made by digital wallets and financial firms, such as stc pay, to the development of the Kingdom as a world-class commercial hub.

He said: “The pandemic was a difficult test for many sectors and entities in terms of going digital. There was also the struggle of providing their services to customers even at the time of the pandemic, and perhaps the digital payments sector was one of the readiest sectors that was not affected by the consequences of the pandemic. The fintech sector is led by stc pay, and we were ready to grow, progress, and continue to provide our services to customers and different sectors. This was only capable of being done due to the proactive development and adoption of digitization and regulatory support.”

Al-Muhanna added: “The pandemic has a major role to play not only in ensuring the continuity of the sector, but also in helping other sectors continue and grow.”

National Aquaculture Group bags ASC's shrimp farm certification

National Aquaculture Group bags ASC’s shrimp farm certification
Updated 22 May 2022
Arab News

National Aquaculture Group bags ASC’s shrimp farm certification

National Aquaculture Group bags ASC’s shrimp farm certification
  • NAQUA has become the first shrimp farm in the Middle East and North Africa region to be awarded this distinction
Updated 22 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Aquaculture Group, the largest aquaculture operation of shrimp farming, fish farming and feed business in Saudi Arabia, received the Aquaculture Stewardship Council’s shrimp farm certification, making it the first shrimp farm in the Middle East and North Africa region to be awarded this distinction. This in turn places Saudi Arabia among the top 15 countries to have the ASC certification for shrimp.
ASC represents the strictest standards in the aquaculture industry, which include a wide set of requirements such as responsible sourcing of feed, water quality, animal welfare, disease prevention, fair treatment, compensation for workers and maintaining a positive relationship with neighboring communities,
NAQUA attained the certificate for producing vannamei shrimp. In addition to the ASC certification, NAQUA will also receive the ASC Chain of Custody certification for its processing plant in respect to product traceability and post-harvest best practice.
Diego Illingworth, CEO of the National Aquaculture Group, said: “At the National Aquaculture Group, we pursue a strong approach on product integrity, quality and food safety, environment and sustainability. The ASC certification complements NAQUA’s compliance to all global regulatory and industrial norms for a responsible and sustainable aquaculture system. NAQUA is committed to producing the best possible quality of aquaculture products for our customers and consumers, and ASC certification is a big step to fulfill our promise.”
He added: “We have achieved a remarkable milestone with the ASC shrimp farm certification. It is not an easy certification, but it clearly demonstrates NAQUA’s compliance to best farming, environmental and biosecurity practices in a socially responsible way.” 
NAQUA is considered a model for local and global aquaculture and seafood production.
Miss Koh Siewlan, director of international sales at National Aquaculture Group, said: “NAQUA offers the highest quality of shrimp products to the world. Today, we stand on a new horizon for aquaculture excellence with ASC certification. This is a proof of NAQUA’s commitment to maintaining and leading in responsible aquaculture best practices. I congratulate the entire NAQUA family on this historical success.” 
The ASC certification is an addition to NAQUA’s existing international certifications and recognitions, such as GAA BAP, Global GAP, FSSC 22000, ISO 22000, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, HACCP and halal certification.

Report calls for urgent action to tackle hunger crisis in E. Africa

Today, nearly half a million people across parts of Somalia and Ethiopia are facing famine-like conditions. (Save the Children)
Today, nearly half a million people across parts of Somalia and Ethiopia are facing famine-like conditions. (Save the Children)
Updated 22 May 2022
Arab News

Report calls for urgent action to tackle hunger crisis in E. Africa

Today, nearly half a million people across parts of Somalia and Ethiopia are facing famine-like conditions. (Save the Children)
Updated 22 May 2022
Arab News

One person is likely dying of hunger every 48 seconds in drought-ravaged Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, according to estimates by Oxfam and Save the Children in a report published on Wednesday in partnership with the Jameel Observatory, highlighting the world’s repeated failure to stave off preventable disasters.
More than a decade since the delayed response to the 2011 famine that killed more than 260,000 people in Somalia — half of them  children under five — the world is once again failing to avert catastrophic hunger in East Africa. Today, nearly half a million people across parts of Somalia and Ethiopia are facing famine-like conditions. In Kenya, 3.5 million people are suffering from extreme hunger. Urgent appeals are woefully funded, as other crises, including the war in Ukraine, are worsening the region’s escalating hunger crisis.

Donors, development agencies, governments and the private sector must work together with affected communities to prepare and respond to risks, rather than wait for crises to spiral out of control.

Dr. Guyo Roba, Head of the Jameel Observatory

The number of people experiencing extreme hunger in the three countries has more than doubled since last year — from over 10 million to more than 23 million today. This is against a backdrop of crippling debt that more than tripled in under a decade — from $20.7 billion in 2012 to $65.3 billion by 2020 — sucking these countries’ resources from public services and social protection.
The report, Dangerous Delay 2: The Cost of Inaction, examines the changes in the humanitarian aid system since 2011. It finds that despite an improved response to the 2017 East Africa drought when widespread famine was averted, the national and global responses have largely remained too slow and too limited to prevent a repeat today.
“Despite worsening warning signs over time, world leaders have responded woefully — too late and still too little — leaving millions of people facing catastrophic hunger. Starvation is a political failure,” said Gabriella Bucher, Oxfam International’s executive director.
Entrenched bureaucracies and self-serving political choices continue to curtail a unified global response, despite improved warning systems and efforts by local NGOs, the report finds.
The report sheds light on the continued failure of donors and aid agencies to prioritize local organizations at the forefront of the crisis response, which slowed down the response further, even when they were ready to act.
Save the Children’s regional spokesperson for East and Southern Africa Shako Kijala said: “We’re seeing horrific numbers of severe malnutrition with 5.7 million children currently acutely malnourished, including more than 1.7 million who are severely acutely malnourished. And with the UN warning that more than 350,000 could die in Somalia if we do not act, the clock is ticking and every minute that passes is a minute too close to starvation and possible death of a child. How can we live with that if we let it happen again?”
Dr. Guyo Roba, head of the Jameel Observatory, said: “Donors, development agencies, governments and the private sector must work together with affected communities to prepare and respond to risks, rather than wait for crises to spiral out of control.”
Oxfam, Save the Children and the Jameel Observatory are calling for urgent action to tackle the catastrophic hunger crisis in East Africa. To help save lives now, G7 and Western leaders must immediately inject money to meet the $4.4 billion UN appeal for Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, and ensure the funding is flexible enough to be used where it is most needed.
Donors must guarantee that at least 25 percent of funds go to local responders at the heart of response. Moreover, governments of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia must scale up social protection to help people cope with multiple shocks.
They should invest at least 10 percent of their budgets in agriculture, with a particular focus on smallholder and female farmers, as they had agreed in the African Union Malabo Declaration of 2014.

 

Saudi Gastroenterology Association launches program on inflammatory bowel disease

Updated 22 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Gastroenterology Association launches program on inflammatory bowel disease

Prof. Nahla Azzam
Updated 22 May 2022
Arab News

The Saudi Gastroenterology Association, in coordination with Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, owned by Johnson and Johnson, launched the first Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center of Excellence Program, in the Kingdom.
The two-day program was held at Crowne Plaza Riyadh, and drew gastroenterologists from various regions of the Kingdom to discuss the importance of the early diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease, optimal treatment targets in both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, therapeutic options for management, and treatment courses for challenging IBD cases.
Aiming to raise awareness about IBD and the management goals for both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the program educated physicians about the specific red flags of IBD, and how to build an IBD care team to ensure optimal patient care.
Prof. Nahla Azzam of the Saudi Gastroenterology Association said: “The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center of Excellence Program is the first in Saudi Arabia. This program was a dedicated course over two days for a group of gastroenterologists and was delivered by eminent speakers from different IBD centers in Riyadh. It aimed to educate physicians about the importance of early diagnosis of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, to establish a multidisciplinary management approach for IBD patients, and to create a permanent connection with gastroenterologists located outside the major cities of Saudi Arabia. This program will be followed by multiple virtual and physical meetings with the participants over one year.
“The Saudi Gastroenterology Association’s  president, Prof. Majid Almadi, is delighted to launch this national educational initiative in collaboration with Janssen as a key partner in medical education for optimal patient outcomes.”
Mohamed Alquwaizani, general manager of Janssen Saudi Arabia, said: “The cumulative frequency of patients with IBD in Saudi Arabia has been increasing year-on-year. Hence, there is a great need to grow our network of gastroenterologists, surgeons, and nurses in the region, in order to better serve patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to helping establish this inclusive network, where we hope great ideas and best clinical practices will be shared, in collaboration with the Saudi Gastroenterology Association.”

 

Thailand showcases halal food offerings at LuLu festival

Thailand showcases halal food offerings at LuLu festival
Updated 20 May 2022
Arab News

Thailand showcases halal food offerings at LuLu festival

Thailand showcases halal food offerings at LuLu festival
Updated 20 May 2022
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarkets across Saudi Arabia are hosting this week the “Thailand Halal Food Festival 2022,” featuring in-store promotions and online offers for more than 500 products from Thailand.

The event coincided with the visit of Don Pramudwinai, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Thailand, to the Kingdom from May 15-18.

The festival was inaugurated at LuLu’s outlet in Riyadh’s Atyaf Mall by the visiting minister, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia. In Jeddah, it was launched by Soradjak Puranasamriddhi, the consul general of Thailand, at the Amir Fawaz branch.

LuLu’s in-store promotion was co-organized by the Royal Thai Embassy and Team Thailand in Saudi Arabia. The event, which is running across all the hypermarket branches in Saudi Arabia from May 15-21, aims to introduce Thai products and cuisine to Saudi citizens and expatriates residing in the Kingdom.

Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, especially among those who appreciate historic architecture, pristine nature, and an abundance of flavorful food choices. As a beacon of cultural diversity, Thailand welcomes all nationalities, races, and religions from around the world. The country has a strong presence in the global halal supply chain as all Thai halal products consumed domestically and internationally are certified by the relevant national Islamic authorities.

Thailand leverages science, technology and innovation to ensure the quality and safety of its food products, reaffirming its capacity as the “Kitchen of the World” in the global food supply chain.

“Thailand is one of the food storehouses of the world and is known for its abundant agricultural produce,” said Mohammed. “Thai food is one of the trending and popular cuisines of the world and at LuLu, we work with suppliers to offer shoppers a wide variety of top-quality Thai goods. All this is being showcased at our Thai festival, which is part of a series of year-round national spotlights that add variety, dimension and excitement to the unique LuLu retail experience.”

Currently, Thailand practices the bio-circular-green economy model, which aims to utilize natural assets more efficiently with the least possible adverse impact on the environment. The key strategic areas are based on Thailand’s economic foundation and strengths namely, food and agriculture; medical and wellness; energy, material, and biochemicals; and tourism and creative economy.

Thailand plans to support innovative agricultural products and methods to enhance productivity and hopes to achieve comprehensive security in the key areas of food, health, energy, employment, and sustainable natural resources and environment. Important best practices and lessons learnt could also be exchanged with Saudi Arabia, as Thailand’s BCG model and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 are implemented respectively in the years ahead. 

With focus on wellness, Bentayga EWB arrives in KSA

With focus on wellness, Bentayga EBW arrives in KSA
Updated 18 May 2022
Arab News

With focus on wellness, Bentayga EBW arrives in KSA

With focus on wellness, Bentayga EBW arrives in KSA
Updated 18 May 2022
Arab News

Bentley Saudi Arabia is bringing a new focus on wellness to its model range with the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase — a new grand touring SUV that builds on the strengths of the Bentayga to become a new luxury flagship, extending the latest product range to five models.

The Bentayga EWB is the result of a nine-figure investment by Bentley to create a new model that provides the best rear cabin experience since the British automaker’s legendary Mulsanne model, whilst retaining the Bentley hallmarks of effortless performance, exquisite handcraftsmanship, and endless personalization.

Orders will begin to be taken in June with the first deliveries arriving in February 2023, at Bentley Saudia Arabia’s showrooms in Riyadh, Alkhobar and Jeddah.

“The Bentayga EWB is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants. Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivaled interior cabin design. In combination with the incredible skills of the craftspeople at our carbon-neutral factory in the UK, these advances make the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in,” said Peter Smith, general manager, Bentley Saudi Arabia.

The success of the Bentayga defined and enabled the growth of the luxury SUV market since the first unveiling in 2015. Over the last seven years, the Bentayga has proved its credibility through genuine off-road capability, hybrid technology, record-breaking performance, and bespoke specifications. The Bentayga remains Bentley’s best-selling model and has become the benchmark against which other luxury SUVs are measured.

In 2021, Bentley achieved record sales of 14,659 cars, a 31 percent growth over the previous best from 2020 — and the Bentayga accounted for just over a third of this volume. Feedback from Bentley customers is that design, technology, and performance are the three most important factors on the decision to purchase, with the driving characteristics being the top priority among current owners. In a recent survey, owners also confirmed that 82 percent of them use their luxury SUVs daily, 74 percent in cities and urban environments.

The Bentayga EWB builds on the latest second-generation Bentayga, extending the wheelbase and rear cabin space by an extra 180 mm. With body-in-white changes to the underfloor, side panels, door and roof, Bentley’s design team have ensured the lines and proportions continue to exude style and presence. With a larger cabin space than any other luxury competitor, an emphasis on wellness, and the introduction of the world’s first auto climate and advanced postural adjustment rear seat, extraordinary journeys are guaranteed.

The new Bentayga has won critical acclaim for its dynamic abilities, with its performance on the road and its ride and handling universally praised.

