Saudi Jazadco profits jump 76% as sales rise

Future Hospitality Summit begins in Riyadh on May 24 to discuss ‘reimagined horizons’

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Future Hospitality Summit in a new format this year on May 24 at the Riyadh Airport Marriott.

The two-day event, to be held under the theme “Reimagined Horizons,” will see speakers discuss the future of hotel development, destination impact, aviation, sustainability, restaurant investment and human capital, said a press release issued by the summit’s co-organizer, The Bench.

The summit will be attended by Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb and top people from the hospitality industry such as AIMS Hospitality CEO Muhammad Al-Amir; Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy and Development EMEA, Hilton; and Federico Gonzalez, CEO of Radisson Hotel Group.

FHS will feature a series of sessions covering topics such as the future of hotel asset management, the future of loyalty schemes, transparency and brand loyalty.

“Our focus will be on the future of our industry and delegates will have over 40 opportunities to deliberate, learn and network over two exciting days. With a range of different formats from main stage presentations, workshops and panel discussions to interviews, break-out sessions and networking opportunities, we look forward to facilitating ground-breaking conversations on what’s next for the hospitality industry,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of The Bench.

Saudi Arabia hosted the first FHS in October 2020, organized by the Ministry of Tourism and the G20 Saudi Secretariat, which was attended by more than 6,000 people from around the world.